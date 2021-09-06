Trending

Stetina and Grant win overall titles at Rebecca’s Private Idaho

By

Strickland and Grant win stage 3 finale in Sun Valley

Rebecca's Private Idaho - The Queen's Stage Race
Rebecca's Private Idaho - The Queen's Stage Race (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho - The Queen's Stage Race)

Peter Stetina and Rose Grant won the overall men’s and women’s titles after three days of racing at Rebecca’s Private Idaho on Sunday. 

The event was set in the Ketchum and Sun Valley, Idaho area, with three stages over four days for a total of 196 miles and 12,464 feet of elevation gain. 

It offered an optional ride on Saturday, closed out with stage 3's Baked Potato, 102 miles with 5,295 ft of elevation gain over 90 per cent gravel through Sun Valley.

Grant won the final day of racing in the women’s category finishing in a time of 5:23 and beating Moriah Wilson and Crystal Anthony. In the men’s field, Colin Strickland took the victory with a winning time of 4:52, beating Stetina and John Borstelmann.

Grant had also won the opening stage in Sun Valley, placed second in stage 2’s uphill time trial in Ketchum, and then won the finale stage 3 at Festival Meadows in Sun Valley to secure a total of 1,490 points. She won the overall title ahead of stage 2 winner Wilson, who finished with 1,480 points, while third placed Serena Gordon earned 1,417 points.

Stetina had won the opening two stages and placed second in the finale to secure the title with 1,490 points. Stage 3 winner Colin Strickland finished second in the overall with 1,462 points while John Borstelmann finished third in the overall with 1,409 points.

Stage 3 - Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rose Grant (Juliana-SRAM Pro Team) 5:23:41
2Moriah Wilson (FAFL p/b Sportful) 0:00:07
3Crystal Anthony (Liv Racing Collective) 0:03:11
4Serena Gordon (Liv Racing Collective) 0:05:52
5Austin Killips (Pratt Racing) 0:14:27
6Lauren Cantwell (Velocio-Exploro) 0:24:08
7Amity Rockwell (Pinarello/Easton) 0:26:48
8Jennifer Luebke (Twenty24) 0:27:46
9Danielle Larson (Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres) 0:29:13
10Lindsey Stevenson (ABUS Pro Gravel) 0:33:50

Final general classification - Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rose Grant (Juliana-SRAM Pro Team) 1490
2Moriah Wilson (FAFL p/b Sportful) 1480
3Serena Gordon (Liv Racing Collective) 1417
4Lauren Cantwell (Velocio-Exploro) 1409
5Austin Killips (Pratt Racing) 1384
6Crystal Anthony (Liv Racing Collective) 1361
7Courtenay McFadden (Pivot Cycles-Easton Cycling-Borah) 1298
8Sarah Max (Argonaut Cycles) 1281
9Lindsey Stevenson (ABUS Pro Gravel) 1267
10Danielle Larson (Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres) 1244

Stage 3 - Men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Strickland (Meteor X Allied Racing) 4:52:12
2Peter Stetina 0:00:01
3John Borstelmann (ABUS Pro Gravel) 0:05:54
4Stephen Mull (Canyon-Velocio) 0:06:39
5Tristan Uhl (Giant factory off road team) 0:07:39
6Carl Decker (Giant Factory) 0:08:36
7James Osborne (The Adrenalin Project) 0:19:37
8Jackson Long 0:29:51
9Matthew Lieto (Easton Overland/Cervelo) 0:29:53
10Jake Wells (FORM p/b IRC Tires) 0:35:34

Final general classification - Men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Stetina 1490
2Colin Strickland (Meteor X Allied Racing) 1462
3John Borstelmann (ABUS Pro Gravel) 1409
4Tristan Uhl (Giant factory off road team) 1392
5James Osborne (The Adrenalin Project) 1332
6Carl Decker (Giant Factory) 1324
7Jackson Long 1309
8Matthew Lieto (Easton Overland/Cervelo) 1275
9Jason Gowans (Audi Cycling) 1240
10Peter Stroble( Audi Cycling) 1209

Latest on Cyclingnews