Stetina and Grant win overall titles at Rebecca’s Private Idaho
By Cyclingnews
Strickland and Grant win stage 3 finale in Sun Valley
Stage 3: Sun Valley - Sun Valley
Peter Stetina and Rose Grant won the overall men’s and women’s titles after three days of racing at Rebecca’s Private Idaho on Sunday.
The event was set in the Ketchum and Sun Valley, Idaho area, with three stages over four days for a total of 196 miles and 12,464 feet of elevation gain.
It offered an optional ride on Saturday, closed out with stage 3's Baked Potato, 102 miles with 5,295 ft of elevation gain over 90 per cent gravel through Sun Valley.
Grant won the final day of racing in the women’s category finishing in a time of 5:23 and beating Moriah Wilson and Crystal Anthony. In the men’s field, Colin Strickland took the victory with a winning time of 4:52, beating Stetina and John Borstelmann.
Grant had also won the opening stage in Sun Valley, placed second in stage 2’s uphill time trial in Ketchum, and then won the finale stage 3 at Festival Meadows in Sun Valley to secure a total of 1,490 points. She won the overall title ahead of stage 2 winner Wilson, who finished with 1,480 points, while third placed Serena Gordon earned 1,417 points.
Stetina had won the opening two stages and placed second in the finale to secure the title with 1,490 points. Stage 3 winner Colin Strickland finished second in the overall with 1,462 points while John Borstelmann finished third in the overall with 1,409 points.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rose Grant (Juliana-SRAM Pro Team)
|5:23:41
|2
|Moriah Wilson (FAFL p/b Sportful)
|0:00:07
|3
|Crystal Anthony (Liv Racing Collective)
|0:03:11
|4
|Serena Gordon (Liv Racing Collective)
|0:05:52
|5
|Austin Killips (Pratt Racing)
|0:14:27
|6
|Lauren Cantwell (Velocio-Exploro)
|0:24:08
|7
|Amity Rockwell (Pinarello/Easton)
|0:26:48
|8
|Jennifer Luebke (Twenty24)
|0:27:46
|9
|Danielle Larson (Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres)
|0:29:13
|10
|Lindsey Stevenson (ABUS Pro Gravel)
|0:33:50
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rose Grant (Juliana-SRAM Pro Team)
|1490
|2
|Moriah Wilson (FAFL p/b Sportful)
|1480
|3
|Serena Gordon (Liv Racing Collective)
|1417
|4
|Lauren Cantwell (Velocio-Exploro)
|1409
|5
|Austin Killips (Pratt Racing)
|1384
|6
|Crystal Anthony (Liv Racing Collective)
|1361
|7
|Courtenay McFadden (Pivot Cycles-Easton Cycling-Borah)
|1298
|8
|Sarah Max (Argonaut Cycles)
|1281
|9
|Lindsey Stevenson (ABUS Pro Gravel)
|1267
|10
|Danielle Larson (Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres)
|1244
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Strickland (Meteor X Allied Racing)
|4:52:12
|2
|Peter Stetina
|0:00:01
|3
|John Borstelmann (ABUS Pro Gravel)
|0:05:54
|4
|Stephen Mull (Canyon-Velocio)
|0:06:39
|5
|Tristan Uhl (Giant factory off road team)
|0:07:39
|6
|Carl Decker (Giant Factory)
|0:08:36
|7
|James Osborne (The Adrenalin Project)
|0:19:37
|8
|Jackson Long
|0:29:51
|9
|Matthew Lieto (Easton Overland/Cervelo)
|0:29:53
|10
|Jake Wells (FORM p/b IRC Tires)
|0:35:34
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Stetina
|1490
|2
|Colin Strickland (Meteor X Allied Racing)
|1462
|3
|John Borstelmann (ABUS Pro Gravel)
|1409
|4
|Tristan Uhl (Giant factory off road team)
|1392
|5
|James Osborne (The Adrenalin Project)
|1332
|6
|Carl Decker (Giant Factory)
|1324
|7
|Jackson Long
|1309
|8
|Matthew Lieto (Easton Overland/Cervelo)
|1275
|9
|Jason Gowans (Audi Cycling)
|1240
|10
|Peter Stroble( Audi Cycling)
|1209
