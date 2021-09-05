Trending

Rebecca's Private Idaho: Stetina and Wilson win stage 2

Riders tackle 4.5-mile uphill time trial

Rebecca's Private Idaho - The Queen's Stage Race
Rebecca's Private Idaho - The Queen's Stage Race (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho - The Queen's Stage Race)

Peter Stetina and Moriah Wilson won the Dollarhide summit time trial on stage 2 at Rebecca's Private Idaho's three-stage off-road race on Friday. Stetina covered the 4.5-mile uphill effort in a winning time of 21:04 and Wilson won with a time of 24:47.

RPI Queen's Stage race is set in the Ketchum and Sun Valley, Idaho area, with three stages over four days for a total of 196 miles and 12,464 feet of elevation gain. Peter Stetina and Rose Grant won the opening round in Sun Valley on Thursday.

Stage 2 begun with a 20-mile neutral roll-out, then the riders tackled a 4.5-mile uphill time trial. Then the top 10 riders in each category rode the TT, spaced at 30-second intervals. Organisers had the rest of each field "line up and start when they wish at 15-second intervals."

Stetina finished the time trial 52 seconds faster than Stephen Mull (Canyon-Velocio) and 1:55 faster than Colin Strickland (Meteor X Allied Racing). Wilson won the time trial by 1:43 faster than stage 1 winner Rose Grant (Juliana-SRAM Pro Team) and 2:34 ahead of Lauren Cantwell (Velocio-Exploro).

Grant is leading the overall standings with 990 points, tied with runner-up Wilson, while Cantwell is in third with 953 points. Stetina is leading the men's general classification with 1,000 points while Strickland is runner-up with 962 and Berry in third with 938 points.

Rebecca's Private Idaho's event offers an optional ride on Saturday and then concludes with stage 3's Baked Potato, 102 miles with 5,295 ft of elevation gain over 90 per cent gravel, on Sunday.

Stage 2 - Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moriah Wilson (FAFL p/b Sportful) 0:24:47
2Rose Grant (Juliana-SRAM Pro Team) 0:01:43
3Lauren Cantwell (Velocio-Exploro) 0:02:34
4Crystal Anthony (Liv Racing Collective) 0:02:42
5Serena Gordon (Liv Racing Collective) 0:02:46
6Austin Killips (Pratt Racing) 0:03:26
7Karen Jarchow (Team Topeak Ergon) 0:03:33
8Erin Green 0:04:04
9Courtenay McFadden (Pivot Cycles-Easton Cycling-Borah Teamwear) 0:04:15
10Sarah Max (Argonaut Cycles) 0:04:47

General classification after stage 2 - Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rose Grant (Juliana-SRAM Pro Team) 990
2Moriah Wilson (FAFL p/b Sportful) 990
3Lauren Cantwell (Velocio-Exploro) 953
4Serena Gordon (Liv Racing Collective) 945
5Austin Killips (Pratt Racing) 920
6Karen Jarchow (Team Topeak Ergon) 896
7Courtenay McFadden (Pivot Cycles-Easton Cycling-Borah) 890
8Crystal Anthony (Liv Racing Collective) 880
9Sarah Max (Argonaut Cycle)s 861
10Lindsey Stevenson (ABUS Pro Gravel) 840

Stage 2 - Men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Stetina 0:21:04
2Stephen Mull (Canyon-Velocio) 0:00:52
3Colin Strickland (Meteor X Allied Racing) 0:01:55
4John Borstelmann (ABUS Pro Gravel) 0:02:34
5James Osborne (The Adrenalin Project) 0:02:43
6Tristan Uhl (Giant factory off road team) 0:02:52
7Joshua Berry (Giant Factory Off-Road) 0:03:19
8Jason Gowans (Audi Cycling) 0:03:43
9Jackson Long 0:03:47
10jiri senkyrik 0:03:48

General classification after stage 2 - Men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Stetina 1000
2Colin Strickland (Meteor X Allied Racing) 962
3Joshua Berry (Giant Factory Off-Road) 938
4Tristan Uhl (Giant factory off road team) 928
5John Borstelmann (ABUS Pro Gravel) 928
6James Osborne (The Adrenalin Project) 884
7Carl Decker (Giant Factory) 868
8Jiri Senkyrik 868
9Jackson Long 868
10Matthew Lieto (Easton Overland/Cervelo) 841

