Rebecca's Private Idaho: Stetina and Wilson win stage 2

Peter Stetina and Moriah Wilson won the Dollarhide summit time trial on stage 2 at Rebecca's Private Idaho's three-stage off-road race on Friday. Stetina covered the 4.5-mile uphill effort in a winning time of 21:04 and Wilson won with a time of 24:47.

RPI Queen's Stage race is set in the Ketchum and Sun Valley, Idaho area, with three stages over four days for a total of 196 miles and 12,464 feet of elevation gain. Peter Stetina and Rose Grant won the opening round in Sun Valley on Thursday.

Stage 2 begun with a 20-mile neutral roll-out, then the riders tackled a 4.5-mile uphill time trial. Then the top 10 riders in each category rode the TT, spaced at 30-second intervals. Organisers had the rest of each field "line up and start when they wish at 15-second intervals."

Stetina finished the time trial 52 seconds faster than Stephen Mull (Canyon-Velocio) and 1:55 faster than Colin Strickland (Meteor X Allied Racing). Wilson won the time trial by 1:43 faster than stage 1 winner Rose Grant (Juliana-SRAM Pro Team) and 2:34 ahead of Lauren Cantwell (Velocio-Exploro).

Grant is leading the overall standings with 990 points, tied with runner-up Wilson, while Cantwell is in third with 953 points. Stetina is leading the men's general classification with 1,000 points while Strickland is runner-up with 962 and Berry in third with 938 points.

Rebecca's Private Idaho's event offers an optional ride on Saturday and then concludes with stage 3's Baked Potato, 102 miles with 5,295 ft of elevation gain over 90 per cent gravel, on Sunday.

Stage 2 - Women Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moriah Wilson (FAFL p/b Sportful) 0:24:47 2 Rose Grant (Juliana-SRAM Pro Team) 0:01:43 3 Lauren Cantwell (Velocio-Exploro) 0:02:34 4 Crystal Anthony (Liv Racing Collective) 0:02:42 5 Serena Gordon (Liv Racing Collective) 0:02:46 6 Austin Killips (Pratt Racing) 0:03:26 7 Karen Jarchow (Team Topeak Ergon) 0:03:33 8 Erin Green 0:04:04 9 Courtenay McFadden (Pivot Cycles-Easton Cycling-Borah Teamwear) 0:04:15 10 Sarah Max (Argonaut Cycles) 0:04:47

General classification after stage 2 - Women Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rose Grant (Juliana-SRAM Pro Team) 990 2 Moriah Wilson (FAFL p/b Sportful) 990 3 Lauren Cantwell (Velocio-Exploro) 953 4 Serena Gordon (Liv Racing Collective) 945 5 Austin Killips (Pratt Racing) 920 6 Karen Jarchow (Team Topeak Ergon) 896 7 Courtenay McFadden (Pivot Cycles-Easton Cycling-Borah) 890 8 Crystal Anthony (Liv Racing Collective) 880 9 Sarah Max (Argonaut Cycle)s 861 10 Lindsey Stevenson (ABUS Pro Gravel) 840

Stage 2 - Men Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Stetina 0:21:04 2 Stephen Mull (Canyon-Velocio) 0:00:52 3 Colin Strickland (Meteor X Allied Racing) 0:01:55 4 John Borstelmann (ABUS Pro Gravel) 0:02:34 5 James Osborne (The Adrenalin Project) 0:02:43 6 Tristan Uhl (Giant factory off road team) 0:02:52 7 Joshua Berry (Giant Factory Off-Road) 0:03:19 8 Jason Gowans (Audi Cycling) 0:03:43 9 Jackson Long 0:03:47 10 jiri senkyrik 0:03:48