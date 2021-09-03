Trending

Rebecca's Private Idaho: Stetina takes lead for men in gravel stage race

Grant takes lead for women in Queen's Stage race

Stage 1: Sun Valley - Sun Valley

Peter Stetina riding gravel race in 2021
Peter Stetina riding gravel race in 2021 (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Peter Stetina won the opening round of the Queen's Stage Race at Rebecca's Private Idaho gravel race, taking a 2:36 advantage over two-time defending champion Joshua Berry. In third place for the men was Colin Strickland, who was the 2019 champion of the one-day Baked Potato gravel event. Stetina completed the 43.3-mile course at Sun Valley in 2:40:47.

In the women's division, Rose Grant, the two-time Leadville 100 MTB champion, took top honours on stage 1. In second place was Moriah Wilson, 4:29 back, and Serena Gordon in third, 9:19 back. Grant covered the course in just under three hours, 2:59:27, giving it high marks on her Instagram feed as, "it really was a mountain bikers dream with 16 miles of single track!"

Now in its ninth year, RPI Queen's Stage race is set in the Ketchum and Sun Valley, Idaho area, with three stages over four days for a total of 196 miles and 12,464 feet of elevation gain.

Stage 1 began at the iconic Galena Lodge, with athletes wondering if the race would take place at all. Recent wildfires in the western United States caused smoke to fill the air in the Ketchum area, but soon cleared for the competition to begin. 

"It was an eerie scene of devastation from recent fires, blanketed in a layer of brown smoke from current fires blowing in from other regions," Strickland posted on his Instagram feed.

Stage 2 will take place Friday with a 20-mile neutral roll-out from start, then there will be a 4.5-mile uphill time trial. Then the top 10 riders in each category will ride the TT, spaced at 30-second intervals. Organisers will have the rest of each field "line up and start when they wish at 15-second intervals."

Stage 1 - women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rose Grant (Juliana / SRAM Pro Team) 2:59:27
2Moriah Wilson (FAFL p/b Sportful) 0:04:29
3Serena Gordon (Liv Racing Collective) 0:09:19
4Lauren Cantwell (Velocio // Exploro) 0:11:42
5Austin Killips (Pratt Racing) 0:19:24
6Courtenay McFadden (Pivot Cycles, Easton Cycling, Borah) 0:19:56
7Sarah Jarvis (Idaho Cycle/Wyn Republic) 0:20:33
8Kaysee Armstrong (Liv Factory) 0:21:16
9Sarah Max (Argonaut Cycles) 0:22:23
10Amity Rockwell (Pinarello/Easton) 0:23:14

Stage 1 - Men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Stetina (Just here for the gelande quaffing) 2:40:47
2Joshua Berry (Giant Factory Off-Road) 0:02:36
3Colin Strickland (Meteor X Allied Racing) 0:03:38
4Tristan Uhl (Giant factory off road team) 0:04:01
5Jake Wells (FORM p/b IRC Tires) 0:12:29
6John Borstelmann (ABUS Pro Gravel) 0:13:10
7Carl Decker (Giant Factory 0:14:01
8Jiri Senkyrik 0:18:26
9Jackson Long (in the flow nutrition) 0:18:48
10Matthew Lieto (Easton Overland/Cervelo) 0:25:25

