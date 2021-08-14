Trending

Rose Grant wins women's Leadville Trail 100 MTB

By

Moriah Wilson second and Sarah Sturm third

Mountain biking
Mountain biking (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rose Grant 7:23:57
2Moriah Wilson 0:03:35
3Sarah Sturm 0:06:59
4Hannah Finchamp 0:21:16
5Katerina Nash 0:23:42
6Melisa Rollins 0:24:32
7Helena Gilbert-Snyder 0:40:08
8Serena Gordon 0:42:48
9Jasmin Duehring 0:51:11
10Kaysee Armstrong 1:07:09
11Laura King 1:19:32
12Hannah Wood 1:19:42
13Andrea Dvorak 1:25:42
14Amity Rockwell 2:03:55

Latest on Cyclingnews