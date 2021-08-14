Rose Grant wins women's Leadville Trail 100 MTB
By Cyclingnews
Moriah Wilson second and Sarah Sturm third
Elite Women - gold course: Leadville - Leadville
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rose Grant
|7:23:57
|2
|Moriah Wilson
|0:03:35
|3
|Sarah Sturm
|0:06:59
|4
|Hannah Finchamp
|0:21:16
|5
|Katerina Nash
|0:23:42
|6
|Melisa Rollins
|0:24:32
|7
|Helena Gilbert-Snyder
|0:40:08
|8
|Serena Gordon
|0:42:48
|9
|Jasmin Duehring
|0:51:11
|10
|Kaysee Armstrong
|1:07:09
|11
|Laura King
|1:19:32
|12
|Hannah Wood
|1:19:42
|13
|Andrea Dvorak
|1:25:42
|14
|Amity Rockwell
|2:03:55
