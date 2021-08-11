Tour of Denmark: Pedersen wins stage 2
Groenewegen retains GC lead with third place in uphill sprint finish in Sønderborg
Stage 2: Ribe - Sønderborg
Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) beat Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-NextHash) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) to win stage 2 of the PostNord Danmark Rundt, his home national tour, to Sønderborg, which will host the stage 3 finish of the 2022 Tour de France.
The former world champion timed his surge to the line perfectly, catching the sprinters and their leadouts by surprise with a strong acceleration. Groenewegen and Nizzolo bumped shoulders as the Dutchman tried to accelerate on the right of Pedersen’s slipstream, costing both riders any chance of success.
Nizzolo finished second and Groenewegen was third. Groenewegen's time bonus and stage 1 victory meant he kept the race leader’s sky blue jersey. Nizzolo is now second overall at four seconds, with Pedersen third at six seconds.
Mark Cavendish did not contest the sprint and finished 15th, with Deceuninck-QuickStep opting for a more aggressive strategy on the testing three finishing circuits. Remco Evenepoel drove the pace for the final two laps and Jannik Steimle went on to finish fifth.
The long stage of 189.6km took the PostNord Danmark Rund peloton along the southern border of Denmark before reaching Sønderborg. The summer winds blowing from the North Sea sparked a split in the peloton as they chased an early attack but the race eventually came back together and a new break formed with 70km to go.
A breakaway of Mads Kristensen (ColoQuick), Rasmus Quaade (Riwal) - who had earlier announced his retirement at the of 2021 season - Rasmus Wallin (Danimarca), Jakub Kaczmarek (HRE Mazowsze Serce Polski) and Emil Toudal (BHS – PL Beton Bornholm) opened a lead of 1:00 but the peloton kept them under control.
Jumbo-Visma and Deceuninck-QuickStep rode attentively at the head of the peloton to stay safe on the often narrow roads and to ensure the stage ended in a sprint.
The five attackers reached Sønderborg for the start of the three testing and technical 6.5km circuits, with Wallin leading over the line to take the lead in the climber’s classification, but they were swept up with 17km left to race.
Jumbo-Visma initially tried to control the peloton for Groenewegen while Deceuninck-QuickStep appeared to change their strategy after seeing the difficulty of the circuit and especially the rising finish.
Evenepoel rode at speed at the head of the peloton for long sections of the circuits, spitting out several Jumbo-Visma domestiques. However, Groenewegen and Nizzolo were able to stay protected up front, while Cavendish slipped to near the back of the reduced peloton.
Despite the presence of Groenewegen and Nizzolo and other talented sprinters, the finish appeared designed for Pedersen’s power finish and he stepped up at the right moment to produce a winning effort as Groenewegen and Nizzolo clashed behind him.
On Thursday for the 219.2km stage 3, the PostNord Danmark Rundt heads from Tønder to Vejle, with the short and steep hills of central Denmark and the Vejle finishing circuit likely to spark more aggressive racing. The race ends on Friday with a 10.8km time trial around the Frederiksberg suburb of Copenhagen.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4:02:02
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|7
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|8
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|12
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
|13
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|14
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Denmark
|15
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|17
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|18
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team
|19
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|20
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Nils Lau Broge (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|23
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|24
|Jeppe Aaskov Pallesen (Den) Team Coloquick
|25
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
|26
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|27
|Davide Orrico (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|28
|Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|29
|Magnus Bak Klaris (Den) Denmark
|30
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Daniel Stampe (Den) Denmark
|33
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|34
|Mads Kristensen (Den) Team Coloquick
|35
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|36
|Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
|38
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|39
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|40
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|41
|Simon Bak (Den) Denmark
|0:00:11
|42
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:14
|43
|Antonio Puppio (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:00:16
|44
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|0:00:22
|45
|Mathias Larsen (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras
|46
|Andreas Stokbro (Den) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:00:47
|47
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:50
|48
|Tobias Kongstad (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|49
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:54
|50
|Morten Nørtoft (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|51
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:30
|52
|Tim van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|53
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|0:01:42
|54
|Dorian De Maeght (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|0:02:29
|55
|Sebastian Nielsen (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras
|0:02:34
|56
|Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|57
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|58
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Team Coloquick
|59
|Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|60
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|61
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|62
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:59
|65
|Rasmus Pedersen (Den) Denmark
|66
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|67
|Mattia Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|68
|Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM
|69
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|70
|Frederik Jensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|71
|Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|72
|Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|0:04:13
|73
|Laurenz Rex (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|74
|Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:06
|75
|Alexander Salby (Den) Team Coloquick
|0:05:23
|76
|Rick Pluimers (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|77
|Jelle Declerck (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|78
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|79
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|80
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:05:32
|81
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka NextHash
|82
|Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:00
|83
|Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Denmark
|0:06:17
|84
|Rasmus Quaade (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
|85
|Pawel Bernals (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|86
|Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|87
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|88
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|89
|Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:45
|90
|Jakob Egholm (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:14
|91
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|Julius Dalner (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras
|93
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|94
|Markus Kramer (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras
|95
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|96
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|97
|Anders Foldager (Den) Denmark
|98
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|99
|Emil Toudal (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|100
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|101
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|102
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|103
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|104
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|105
|Nathan Vandepitte (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|106
|Mads Andersen (Den) Team Coloquick
|107
|Adam Holm Jørgensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|108
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|109
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|110
|Christian Lindquist (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras
|111
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|112
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|0:09:34
|113
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:09:58
|114
|Frederik Muff (Den) Team Coloquick
|0:11:39
|115
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:49
|116
|Tomas Trainini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|117
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:12:17
|DNF
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rasmus Hestbek Lund (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras
|DNF
|Martin Toft Madsen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|DNF
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|DNS
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|DNS
|Niklas Larsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|DNS
|Tobias Andresen (Den) Team DSM
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|2
|Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|3
|3
|Mads Andersen (Den) Team Coloquick
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rasmus Quaade (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
|5
|2
|Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Denmark
|3
|3
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|5
|2
|Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Denmark
|3
|3
|Rasmus Quaade (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|12
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|4
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|9
|5
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|6
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|7
|7
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|6
|8
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|9
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|10
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|11
|Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|2
|12
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Denmark
|12
|2
|Emil Toudal (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|8
|3
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|4
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Denmark
|12
|2
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|8
|3
|Emil Toudal (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|4
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|12:05:56
|2
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:07
|3
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:10
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|Riwal Cycling Team
|6
|Rally Cycling
|7
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Team PostNord
|9
|Team DSM
|0:00:32
|10
|Team Jumbo Visma
|0:00:56
|11
|Qhubeka NextHash
|0:01:07
|12
|Bingoal WB
|0:02:39
|13
|BHS - PL Beton Bornholm
|0:02:44
|14
|Team ColoQuick
|15
|MAZOWSZE SERCE POLSKI
|0:08:57
|16
|Restaurant Suri - Carl Ras
|0:10:20
|17
|Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|0:10:26
|18
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:18
|19
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:12:06
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|7:49:24
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:00:04
|3
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:06
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:08
|5
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:13
|6
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|0:00:16
|7
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|25
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|22
|3
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|4
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|15
|5
|Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|13
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|7
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|8
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|9
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|9
|10
|Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Denmark
|9
|11
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|8
|12
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|7
|13
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|7
|14
|Rasmus Quaade (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
|6
|15
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|6
|16
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|17
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|18
|Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|3
|19
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Denmark
|3
|20
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|21
|Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|22
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
|1
|23
|Mads Andersen (Den) Team Coloquick
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Denmark
|32
|2
|Frederik Jensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|20
|3
|Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|12
|4
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|12
|5
|Emil Toudal (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|12
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|7:49:40
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Antonio Puppio (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:00:16
|4
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:19
|5
|Mathias Larsen (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras
|0:00:22
|6
|Simon Bak (Den) Denmark
|0:00:42
|7
|Morten Nørtoft (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|8
|Tim van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:49
|9
|Sebastian Nielsen (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras
|0:03:13
|10
|Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:18
|11
|Laurenz Rex (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|0:04:41
|12
|Frederik Jensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|0:05:37
|13
|Rick Pluimers (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:42
|14
|Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:05:46
|15
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:05:58
|16
|Jelle Declerck (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|0:07:01
|17
|Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:17
|18
|Adam Holm Jørgensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|0:07:33
|19
|Anders Foldager (Den) Denmark
|0:08:03
|20
|Julius Dalner (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras
|0:08:52
|21
|Markus Kramer (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras
|0:09:10
|22
|Nathan Vandepitte (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|0:09:53
|23
|Rasmus Pedersen (Den) Denmark
|0:11:12
|24
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:11:36
|25
|Mads Andersen (Den) Team Coloquick
|0:11:54
|26
|Tomas Trainini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:15:14
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|23:28:50
|2
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:02
|3
|Rally Cycling
|0:00:10
|4
|Riwal Cycling Team
|5
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:24
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:29
|8
|Team DSM
|0:00:32
|9
|Team PostNord
|0:00:45
|10
|Team Jumbo Visma
|0:01:03
|11
|Qhubeka NextHash
|0:02:39
|12
|Team ColoQuick
|0:03:03
|13
|Bingoal WB
|0:03:14
|14
|BHS - PL Beton Bornholm
|0:03:22
|15
|Mazowsze Serce Polski
|0:10:22
|16
|Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|0:12:20
|17
|Restaurant Suri - Carl Ras
|0:12:37
|18
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:13:00
|19
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:13
