Tour of Denmark: Pedersen wins stage 2

By

Groenewegen retains GC lead with third place in uphill sprint finish in Sønderborg

Stage 2: Ribe - Sønderborg

Image 1 of 4

Tour of Denmark 2021 - 31st Edition - 2nd stage Ribe - Sonderborg 189,6 km - 11/08/2021 - Mads Pedersen (DEN - Trek - Segafredo) - Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA - Team Qhubeka NextHash) - photo Thomas Sjorup/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Mads Pederson of Trek-Segafredo sprints to stage 2 vicgory in Sønderborg (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 4

Tour of Denmark 2021 - 31st Edition - 2nd stage Ribe - Sonderborg 189,6 km - 11/08/2021 - Remco Evenepoel (BEL - Deceuninck - Quick-Step) - photo Thomas Sjorup/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Remco Evenepoel in peloton with his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 4

Tour of Denmark 2021 - 31st Edition - 2nd stage Ribe - Sonderborg 189,6 km - 11/08/2021 - Dylan Groenewegen (NED - Jumbo - Visma) - photo Thomas Sjorup/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

GC leader Dylan Groenewegen with his Jumbo-Visma teammates on stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 4

Tour of Denmark 2021 - 31st Edition - 2nd stage Ribe - Sonderborg 189,6 km - 11/08/2021 - Scenery - photo Thomas Sjorup/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Scenery across 189.6km from Ribe to Sønderborg (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) beat Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-NextHash) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) to win stage 2 of the PostNord Danmark Rundt, his home national tour, to Sønderborg, which will host the stage 3 finish of the 2022 Tour de France.

The former world champion timed his surge to the line perfectly, catching the sprinters and their leadouts by surprise with a strong acceleration. Groenewegen and Nizzolo bumped shoulders as the Dutchman tried to accelerate on the right of Pedersen’s slipstream, costing both riders any chance of success. 

Nizzolo finished second and Groenewegen was third. Groenewegen's time bonus and stage 1 victory meant he kept the race leader’s sky blue jersey. Nizzolo is now second overall at four seconds, with Pedersen third at six seconds. 

Mark Cavendish did not contest the sprint and finished 15th, with Deceuninck-QuickStep opting for a more aggressive strategy on the testing three finishing circuits. Remco Evenepoel drove the pace for the final two laps and Jannik Steimle went on to finish fifth. 

The long stage of 189.6km took the PostNord Danmark Rund peloton along the southern border of Denmark before reaching Sønderborg. The summer winds blowing from the North Sea sparked a split in the peloton as they chased an early attack but the race eventually came back together and a new break formed with 70km to go. 

A breakaway of Mads Kristensen (ColoQuick), Rasmus Quaade (Riwal) - who had earlier announced his retirement at the of 2021 season - Rasmus Wallin (Danimarca), Jakub Kaczmarek (HRE Mazowsze Serce Polski) and Emil Toudal (BHS – PL Beton Bornholm) opened a lead of 1:00 but the peloton kept them under control. 

Jumbo-Visma and Deceuninck-QuickStep rode attentively at the head of the peloton to stay safe on the often narrow roads and to ensure the stage ended in a sprint. 

The five attackers reached Sønderborg for the start of the three testing and technical 6.5km circuits, with Wallin leading over the line to take the lead in the climber’s classification, but they were swept up with 17km left to race. 

Jumbo-Visma initially tried to control the peloton for Groenewegen while Deceuninck-QuickStep appeared to change their strategy after seeing the difficulty of the circuit and especially the rising finish. 

Evenepoel rode at speed at the head of the peloton for long sections of the circuits, spitting out several Jumbo-Visma domestiques. However, Groenewegen and Nizzolo were able to stay protected up front, while Cavendish slipped to near the back of the reduced peloton. 

Despite the presence of Groenewegen and Nizzolo and other talented sprinters, the finish appeared designed for Pedersen’s power finish and he stepped up at the right moment to produce a winning effort as Groenewegen and Nizzolo clashed behind him. 

On Thursday for the 219.2km stage 3, the PostNord Danmark Rundt heads from Tønder to Vejle, with the short and steep hills of central Denmark and the Vejle finishing circuit likely to spark more aggressive racing. The race ends on Friday with a 10.8km time trial around the Frederiksberg suburb of Copenhagen.

Provisional Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4:02:02
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
4Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
5Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
7Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
8Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
11Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
12Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
13Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
14Louis Bendixen (Den) Denmark
15Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
16Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
17Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
18Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team
19Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
20Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
22Nils Lau Broge (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
23Jesper Hansen (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
24Jeppe Aaskov Pallesen (Den) Team Coloquick
25Elmar Reinders (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
26Alan Banaszek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
27Davide Orrico (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
28Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
29Magnus Bak Klaris (Den) Denmark
30Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
31Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Daniel Stampe (Den) Denmark
33Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
34Mads Kristensen (Den) Team Coloquick
35Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
36Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
37Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
38Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
39Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
40Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
41Simon Bak (Den) Denmark 0:00:11
42Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:14
43Antonio Puppio (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 0:00:16
44Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:22
45Mathias Larsen (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras
46Andreas Stokbro (Den) Qhubeka NextHash 0:00:47
47Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:50
48Tobias Kongstad (Den) Riwal Cycling Team 0:00:52
49Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:54
50Morten Nørtoft (Den) Riwal Cycling Team 0:01:06
51Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:30
52Tim van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
53Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:01:42
54Dorian De Maeght (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:02:29
55Sebastian Nielsen (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras 0:02:34
56Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
57David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
58Nicolai Brochner (Den) Team Coloquick
59Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
60Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
61Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
62Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
63Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
64Kamil Malecki (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:03:59
65Rasmus Pedersen (Den) Denmark
66Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
67Mattia Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
68Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM
69Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
70Frederik Jensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
71Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
72Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:04:13
73Laurenz Rex (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
74Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:06
75Alexander Salby (Den) Team Coloquick 0:05:23
76Rick Pluimers (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
77Jelle Declerck (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
78Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
79Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
80Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Qhubeka NextHash 0:05:32
81Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka NextHash
82Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:00
83Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Denmark 0:06:17
84Rasmus Quaade (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
85Pawel Bernals (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
86Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
87Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
88Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
89Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:45
90Jakob Egholm (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:14
91Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
92Julius Dalner (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras
93Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
94Markus Kramer (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras
95Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
96Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
97Anders Foldager (Den) Denmark
98Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
99Emil Toudal (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
100Mihkel Räim (Est) Mazowsze Serce Polski
101Adrian Kurek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
102Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
103Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
104Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
105Nathan Vandepitte (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
106Mads Andersen (Den) Team Coloquick
107Adam Holm Jørgensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
108Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
109Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
110Christian Lindquist (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras
111Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
112Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 0:09:34
113Mauro Schmid (Swi) Qhubeka NextHash 0:09:58
114Frederik Muff (Den) Team Coloquick 0:11:39
115Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:49
116Tomas Trainini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
117Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:12:17
DNFKristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNFRasmus Hestbek Lund (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras
DNFMartin Toft Madsen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
DNFEtienne van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
DNSMatteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
DNSNiklas Larsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNSYves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNSTobias Andresen (Den) Team DSM

Sprint 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5
2Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 3
3Mads Andersen (Den) Team Coloquick 1

Sprint 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rasmus Quaade (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team 5
2Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Denmark 3
3Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 1

Sprint 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 5
2Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Denmark 3
3Rasmus Quaade (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team 1

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 15
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 12
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 10
4Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 9
5Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8
6Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 7
7Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 6
8Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
10Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3
11Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 2
12Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team 1

Hill sprint 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Denmark 12
2Emil Toudal (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 8
3Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 4

Hill sprint 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Denmark 12
2Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 8
3Emil Toudal (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 4

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo 12:05:56
2Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:07
3Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:10
4Lotto Soudal
5Riwal Cycling Team
6Rally Cycling
7Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
8Team PostNord
9Team DSM 0:00:32
10Team Jumbo Visma 0:00:56
11Qhubeka NextHash 0:01:07
12Bingoal WB 0:02:39
13BHS - PL Beton Bornholm 0:02:44
14Team ColoQuick
15MAZOWSZE SERCE POLSKI 0:08:57
16Restaurant Suri - Carl Ras 0:10:20
17Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 0:10:26
18Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:18
19Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:12:06

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 7:49:24
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 0:00:04
3Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:06
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08
5Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:13
6Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 0:00:16
7Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
8Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 25
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 22
3Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 21
4Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 15
5Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 13
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12
7Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12
8Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9
9Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 9
10Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Denmark 9
11Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 8
12Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 7
13Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 7
14Rasmus Quaade (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team 6
15Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 6
16Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5
17Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5
18Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 3
19Louis Bendixen (Den) Denmark 3
20Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3
21Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3
22Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team 1
23Mads Andersen (Den) Team Coloquick 1

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Denmark 32
2Frederik Jensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 20
3Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 12
4Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 12
5Emil Toudal (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 12

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 7:49:40
2Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Antonio Puppio (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 0:00:16
4Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:19
5Mathias Larsen (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras 0:00:22
6Simon Bak (Den) Denmark 0:00:42
7Morten Nørtoft (Den) Riwal Cycling Team 0:01:06
8Tim van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:49
9Sebastian Nielsen (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras 0:03:13
10Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:18
11Laurenz Rex (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:04:41
12Frederik Jensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 0:05:37
13Rick Pluimers (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:42
14Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM 0:05:46
15Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:05:58
16Jelle Declerck (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:07:01
17Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:17
18Adam Holm Jørgensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 0:07:33
19Anders Foldager (Den) Denmark 0:08:03
20Julius Dalner (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras 0:08:52
21Markus Kramer (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras 0:09:10
22Nathan Vandepitte (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:09:53
23Rasmus Pedersen (Den) Denmark 0:11:12
24Mauro Schmid (Swi) Qhubeka NextHash 0:11:36
25Mads Andersen (Den) Team Coloquick 0:11:54
26Tomas Trainini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:15:14

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo 23:28:50
2Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:02
3Rally Cycling 0:00:10
4Riwal Cycling Team
5Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
6Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:24
7Lotto Soudal 0:00:29
8Team DSM 0:00:32
9Team PostNord 0:00:45
10Team Jumbo Visma 0:01:03
11Qhubeka NextHash 0:02:39
12Team ColoQuick 0:03:03
13Bingoal WB 0:03:14
14BHS - PL Beton Bornholm 0:03:22
15Mazowsze Serce Polski 0:10:22
16Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 0:12:20
17Restaurant Suri - Carl Ras 0:12:37
18Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:13:00
19Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:13

