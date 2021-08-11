Tour of Denmark: Pedersen wins stage 2

Image 1 of 4 Mads Pederson of Trek-Segafredo sprints to stage 2 vicgory in Sønderborg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Remco Evenepoel in peloton with his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 GC leader Dylan Groenewegen with his Jumbo-Visma teammates on stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Scenery across 189.6km from Ribe to Sønderborg (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) beat Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-NextHash) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) to win stage 2 of the PostNord Danmark Rundt, his home national tour, to Sønderborg, which will host the stage 3 finish of the 2022 Tour de France.

The former world champion timed his surge to the line perfectly, catching the sprinters and their leadouts by surprise with a strong acceleration. Groenewegen and Nizzolo bumped shoulders as the Dutchman tried to accelerate on the right of Pedersen’s slipstream, costing both riders any chance of success.

Nizzolo finished second and Groenewegen was third. Groenewegen's time bonus and stage 1 victory meant he kept the race leader’s sky blue jersey. Nizzolo is now second overall at four seconds, with Pedersen third at six seconds.

Mark Cavendish did not contest the sprint and finished 15th, with Deceuninck-QuickStep opting for a more aggressive strategy on the testing three finishing circuits. Remco Evenepoel drove the pace for the final two laps and Jannik Steimle went on to finish fifth.

The long stage of 189.6km took the PostNord Danmark Rund peloton along the southern border of Denmark before reaching Sønderborg. The summer winds blowing from the North Sea sparked a split in the peloton as they chased an early attack but the race eventually came back together and a new break formed with 70km to go.

A breakaway of Mads Kristensen (ColoQuick), Rasmus Quaade (Riwal) - who had earlier announced his retirement at the of 2021 season - Rasmus Wallin (Danimarca), Jakub Kaczmarek (HRE Mazowsze Serce Polski) and Emil Toudal (BHS – PL Beton Bornholm) opened a lead of 1:00 but the peloton kept them under control.

Jumbo-Visma and Deceuninck-QuickStep rode attentively at the head of the peloton to stay safe on the often narrow roads and to ensure the stage ended in a sprint.

The five attackers reached Sønderborg for the start of the three testing and technical 6.5km circuits, with Wallin leading over the line to take the lead in the climber’s classification, but they were swept up with 17km left to race.

Jumbo-Visma initially tried to control the peloton for Groenewegen while Deceuninck-QuickStep appeared to change their strategy after seeing the difficulty of the circuit and especially the rising finish.

Evenepoel rode at speed at the head of the peloton for long sections of the circuits, spitting out several Jumbo-Visma domestiques. However, Groenewegen and Nizzolo were able to stay protected up front, while Cavendish slipped to near the back of the reduced peloton.

Despite the presence of Groenewegen and Nizzolo and other talented sprinters, the finish appeared designed for Pedersen’s power finish and he stepped up at the right moment to produce a winning effort as Groenewegen and Nizzolo clashed behind him.

On Thursday for the 219.2km stage 3, the PostNord Danmark Rundt heads from Tønder to Vejle, with the short and steep hills of central Denmark and the Vejle finishing circuit likely to spark more aggressive racing. The race ends on Friday with a 10.8km time trial around the Frederiksberg suburb of Copenhagen.

Provisional Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4:02:02 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 5 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 7 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 8 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 11 Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 12 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team 13 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 14 Louis Bendixen (Den) Denmark 15 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 17 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 18 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team 19 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 21 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 22 Nils Lau Broge (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 23 Jesper Hansen (Den) Riwal Cycling Team 24 Jeppe Aaskov Pallesen (Den) Team Coloquick 25 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team 26 Alan Banaszek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 27 Davide Orrico (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 28 Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 29 Magnus Bak Klaris (Den) Denmark 30 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 31 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Daniel Stampe (Den) Denmark 33 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 34 Mads Kristensen (Den) Team Coloquick 35 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36 Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 37 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling 38 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 39 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 40 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 41 Simon Bak (Den) Denmark 0:00:11 42 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:14 43 Antonio Puppio (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 0:00:16 44 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:22 45 Mathias Larsen (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras 46 Andreas Stokbro (Den) Qhubeka NextHash 0:00:47 47 Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:50 48 Tobias Kongstad (Den) Riwal Cycling Team 0:00:52 49 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:54 50 Morten Nørtoft (Den) Riwal Cycling Team 0:01:06 51 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:30 52 Tim van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 53 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:01:42 54 Dorian De Maeght (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:02:29 55 Sebastian Nielsen (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras 0:02:34 56 Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 57 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 58 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Team Coloquick 59 Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 60 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 61 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 62 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 63 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 64 Kamil Malecki (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:03:59 65 Rasmus Pedersen (Den) Denmark 66 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 67 Mattia Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 68 Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM 69 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 70 Frederik Jensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 71 Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 72 Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:04:13 73 Laurenz Rex (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 74 Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:06 75 Alexander Salby (Den) Team Coloquick 0:05:23 76 Rick Pluimers (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 77 Jelle Declerck (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 78 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 79 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 80 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Qhubeka NextHash 0:05:32 81 Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka NextHash 82 Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:00 83 Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Denmark 0:06:17 84 Rasmus Quaade (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team 85 Pawel Bernals (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 86 Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 87 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 88 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 89 Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:45 90 Jakob Egholm (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:14 91 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 92 Julius Dalner (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras 93 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 94 Markus Kramer (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras 95 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 96 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 97 Anders Foldager (Den) Denmark 98 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 99 Emil Toudal (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 100 Mihkel Räim (Est) Mazowsze Serce Polski 101 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 102 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 103 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 104 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 105 Nathan Vandepitte (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 106 Mads Andersen (Den) Team Coloquick 107 Adam Holm Jørgensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 108 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 109 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 110 Christian Lindquist (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras 111 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 112 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 0:09:34 113 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Qhubeka NextHash 0:09:58 114 Frederik Muff (Den) Team Coloquick 0:11:39 115 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:49 116 Tomas Trainini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 117 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:12:17 DNF Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team DNF Rasmus Hestbek Lund (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras DNF Martin Toft Madsen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm DNF Etienne van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM DNS Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling DNS Niklas Larsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team DNS Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep DNS Tobias Andresen (Den) Team DSM

Sprint 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 2 Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 3 3 Mads Andersen (Den) Team Coloquick 1

Sprint 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rasmus Quaade (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team 5 2 Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Denmark 3 3 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 1

Sprint 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 5 2 Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Denmark 3 3 Rasmus Quaade (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team 1

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 15 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 12 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 10 4 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 9 5 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 6 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 7 7 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 6 8 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 9 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 10 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3 11 Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 2 12 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team 1

Hill sprint 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Denmark 12 2 Emil Toudal (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 8 3 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 4

Hill sprint 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Denmark 12 2 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 8 3 Emil Toudal (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 4

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-Segafredo 12:05:56 2 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:07 3 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:10 4 Lotto Soudal 5 Riwal Cycling Team 6 Rally Cycling 7 Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 8 Team PostNord 9 Team DSM 0:00:32 10 Team Jumbo Visma 0:00:56 11 Qhubeka NextHash 0:01:07 12 Bingoal WB 0:02:39 13 BHS - PL Beton Bornholm 0:02:44 14 Team ColoQuick 15 MAZOWSZE SERCE POLSKI 0:08:57 16 Restaurant Suri - Carl Ras 0:10:20 17 Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 0:10:26 18 Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:18 19 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:12:06

General classification after stage 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 7:49:24 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 0:00:04 3 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:06 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08 5 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:13 6 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 0:00:16 7 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 25 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 22 3 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 21 4 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 15 5 Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 13 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 7 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 8 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 9 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 9 10 Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Denmark 9 11 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 8 12 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 7 13 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 7 14 Rasmus Quaade (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team 6 15 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 6 16 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 17 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 18 Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 3 19 Louis Bendixen (Den) Denmark 3 20 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3 21 Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 22 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team 1 23 Mads Andersen (Den) Team Coloquick 1

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Denmark 32 2 Frederik Jensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 20 3 Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 12 4 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 12 5 Emil Toudal (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 12

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 7:49:40 2 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Antonio Puppio (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 0:00:16 4 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:19 5 Mathias Larsen (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras 0:00:22 6 Simon Bak (Den) Denmark 0:00:42 7 Morten Nørtoft (Den) Riwal Cycling Team 0:01:06 8 Tim van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:49 9 Sebastian Nielsen (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras 0:03:13 10 Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:18 11 Laurenz Rex (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:04:41 12 Frederik Jensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 0:05:37 13 Rick Pluimers (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:42 14 Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM 0:05:46 15 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:05:58 16 Jelle Declerck (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:07:01 17 Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:17 18 Adam Holm Jørgensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 0:07:33 19 Anders Foldager (Den) Denmark 0:08:03 20 Julius Dalner (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras 0:08:52 21 Markus Kramer (Den) Restaurant Suri Carl Ras 0:09:10 22 Nathan Vandepitte (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:09:53 23 Rasmus Pedersen (Den) Denmark 0:11:12 24 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Qhubeka NextHash 0:11:36 25 Mads Andersen (Den) Team Coloquick 0:11:54 26 Tomas Trainini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:15:14