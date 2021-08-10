Tour of Denmark: Groenewegen beats Cavendish to win stage 1

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) won the opening stage of the Tour of Denmmark, beating Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-NextHash) to the line in Esbjerg.

The Dutchman, who returned from a nine-month ban this May, picked up his third win of the season after claiming two wins at the Tour de Wallonie.

Groenewegen's Jumbo-Visma teammates took control on the last of three laps of a 3.5km finishing circuit, with Mike Teunissen leading him through the crucial sweeping right-hand bend and onto the narrow finishing straight.

Groenewegen then opened up and opened up daylight between himself and Cavendish, who’d positioned himself on his rival’s wheel after losing lead-out man Michael Morkov to a late puncture.

Cavendish was never able to get up alongside Groenewegen, and nor was Nizzolo able to overhaul Cavendish on the slightly uphill drag to the line.

Groenewegen pulls on the first leader’s jersey of the race, which will run for four more stages.

More to follow...

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3:55:39 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 4 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 0:00:02 5 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 6 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 7 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 8 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep