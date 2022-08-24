Sarreau doubles up on stage 2 of the Tour Poitou-Charentes

Frenchman beats Barbier, Theuns to extend GC lead

VARS FRANCE AUGUST 24 Marc Sarreau of France and Ag2R Citren Team White Leader Jersey celebrates winning ahead of Pierre Barbier of France and Team BB Hotels PB KTM and Edward Theuns of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo Green Points Jersey during the 36th Tour Poitou Charentes en Nouvelle Aquitaine 2022 Stage 2 a 1955km stage from Prigny to Vars TPC2022 on August 24 2022 in Vars France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Marc Sarreau celebrates his victory on stage 2 in Vars (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)

Marc Sarreau (AG2R Citroën) made it two wins from two stages at the Tour Poitou-Charentes, outsprinting Pierre Barbier (B&B Hotels-KTM) and Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) in Vars.

The Frenchman celebrated his third win of the season after outpacing the rest of the peloton and he now extends his overall lead with two days left to run. Sarreau leads Theuns in the general classification by 10 seconds.

Emils Liepins (Trek-Segafredo) and Norman Vahtra (GO Sport-Roubaix-Lille Metropole) rounded out the top five on the sprint stage.

