Sarreau doubles up on stage 2 of the Tour Poitou-Charentes

Marc Sarreau celebrates his victory on stage 2 in Vars

Marc Sarreau (AG2R Citroën) made it two wins from two stages at the Tour Poitou-Charentes, outsprinting Pierre Barbier (B&B Hotels-KTM) and Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) in Vars.

The Frenchman celebrated his third win of the season after outpacing the rest of the peloton and he now extends his overall lead with two days left to run. Sarreau leads Theuns in the general classification by 10 seconds.

Emils Liepins (Trek-Segafredo) and Norman Vahtra (GO Sport-Roubaix-Lille Metropole) rounded out the top five on the sprint stage.

