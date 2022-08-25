Sarreau goes three for three with road race win on stage 3a at Tour Poitou-Charentes
By Jackie Tyson published
AG2R Citroën leader extends GC lead over Theuns to 16 seconds headed to afternoon ITT
Marc Sarreau (AG2R Citroën) exteneded his streak of victories to three at the Tour Poitou-Charentes en Nouvelle-Aquitaine and won the short 90.7km stage 3a on Thursday morning.
Paul Penhoët (Groupama-FDJ) finished second and Axel Laurance (B&B Hotels-KTM) third in the bunch sprint in Vivonne.
Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) crossed the line in fourth to maintain his position of second behind race leader Sarreau, but lost another six seconds to drop 16 behind Sarreau. Laurance moved up one spot to a tie in third with Emils Liepinš (Trek-Segafredo).
The French stage race offered a doubleheader for the third day of racing with a flat 18.3km inidividual time trial on tap in the afternoon from Smarves back to Vivonne.
The GC could see a shakeup in the afternoon, as Sarreau said he could “lose a lot of time and therefore the leader’s jersey”.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Sarreau goes three for three with road race win on stage 3a at Tour Poitou-CharentesAG2R Citroën leader extends GC lead over Theuns to 16 seconds headed to afternoon ITT
-
Cadex 50 Ultra Disc wheelset review: Light or fast? Pick bothHow light can you get with a 50mm aero wheel?
-
GP de Plouay - Lorient Agglomération - Trophée CERATIZIT past winnersChampions 2002-2021
-
The future of training: Wahoo reveals long-term planWahoo's Head of Sports Science, Neal Henderson, opens up on his vision for the future of Wahoo's ecosystem