Stefan Kung uses ITT victory to move into Poitou-Charentes GC lead
By Jackie Tyson published
Former leader Sarreau suffers mechanical and drops out of top 30
Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) dominated the 18.3km individual time trial to win the afternoon stage of the Tour Poitou-Charentes en Nouvelle-Aquitaine and take over the general classification lead.
The time trial silver medalist from this year’s European Championships covered the flat course from Smarves to Vivonne in 25 minutes, one second. Finishing 17 seconds back in second place was Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-Samic), and another three seconds back for third was Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies).
Only five other riders completed the course within one minute of Küng, as the Swiss rider put big chunks of time into his GC lead with one day to race. He started the day 22 seconds behind race leader Marc Sarreau (AG2R Citroën), who had swept the opening three road contests of the five-stage event.
Sarreau, who said he was not likely to retain the leader’s jersey across a pair of stages on Thursday, had any hopes dashed when he suffered a mechanical during the time trial and had lost a lot of time with a bike change. He finished 3:21 behind the Swiss winner in 66th place and plummeted to 32nd overall.
The stage race concludes Friday with a 185.1km rolling route from Mansle to Poitiers.
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
