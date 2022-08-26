Stefan Küng wins Tour Poitou-Charentes

Image 1 of 2 Stefan Küng wins the overall title at Tour Poitou - Charentes en Nouvelle Aquitaine (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 2 Lorrenzo Manzin wins final stage at Tour Poitou - Charentes en Nouvelle Aquitaine (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 2

Lorrenzo Manzin (TotalEnergies) won the final stage of the Tour Poitou - Charentes en Nouvelle Aquitaine in a sprint to the line in Poitiers. He won the sprint ahead of runner-up Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) and third-placed Marc Sarreau (AG2R Citroën Team).

The overall title went to Stefan Küng (Groupama FDJ), who led the overall classification after winning the stage 3b time trial the previous day. He finished in the main field on the final day of racing and so secured the overall victory by 21 seconds ahead of Kévin Vauquelin (Team Arkéa Samsic) and 29 seconds ahead of Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies).

