Simon Yates wins Paris-Nice time trial
Kwiatkowski finishes third and keeps overall race lead
Stage 5 (ITT): Barbentane - Barbentane
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) might have been 18:28 down on Paris-Nice race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) at the start of the stage 5 individual time trial, but he rode as if he was defending the yellow jersey to win the stage with a commanding performance.
Related Articles
His GC hopes shot by losing time in the crosswind stages, Yates started midway through the 149-rider roster, and powered through the 25.5km test, climbing into the hot seat with a time of 30:26 that held through to the end. Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) would be the only rider to come within 10 seconds of the mark, finishing seven seconds down.
Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) felt the threat from his young teammate Egan Bernal, who had put six seconds into Kwiatkowski at the first check, but the Pole paced himself perfectly to gain back some time to extend his lead in the race.
Kwiatkowski finished third on the stage, 11 seconds behind Yates and, more importantly, four seconds ahead of Bernal, who continued his fantastic week with a top-10 on the day. Kwiatkowski now holds a 19-second lead over Bernal, who moved ahead of Astana's Luis Leon Sanchez. The Spaniard is now third at 28 seconds, the only other rider within one minute of Kwiatkowski.
How it unfolded
It was a clear day in Barbentane in the south of France for the first individual time trial in Paris-Nice. After days of fighting winds, mild weather finally prevailed, with only a light breeze and fine temperatures for the 149 remaining riders.
Tom Scully (EF Education First) set the fast early time, as 20th man down the ramp, his time of 30:53 survived through the first hour of racing.
Starting mid-pack thanks to his poor position in the overall classification, Yates was clearly out for a day of hard training, pushing himself through to the line and unseating Scully by a whopping 27 seconds.
As the later starters began to filter through, Yates' time began to come increasingly under threat, with Katusha-Alpecin's Nils Politt coming within seven seconds of taking the lead.
Although the conditions did not appear to change much from the earlier starters, several overall contenders came through the intermediate check in trouble. Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) was already 1:13 down after 15.5km. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) crossed at 1:05 from Scully.
One rider who was not in trouble was Egan Bernal. The Team Sky rider already impressed in the vicious crosswind stage and continued to show his promise at the intermediate check, coming in just 30 seconds down on Scully's top time and then passing his two-minute man Matteo Trentin.
Meanwhile at the finish line, the top 10 was stuck with Yates on top ahead of Politt, and three EF Education First riders next all at 15 seconds - Lawson Craddock, Dani Martinez and Tejay van Garderen.
Thanks to the uphill finish to the course, Bardet managed to make up some time, coming through 1:15 behind Yates, while Quintana clawed back some time to come across 53 seconds down.
Bernal powered up the final ascent looking far less taxed than most, cruising through the line in third, just shy of 15 seconds down on Yates and the top of the heap in the GC.
Behind, Sanchez was losing important time and sliding down the GC, but he held on to finish 10th on the stage at 30 seconds.
The maillot jaune, shining in the spring sun, cruised up the final ascent grinning because he knew he had further extended his race lead with his teammate next in line. Kwiatkowski's final time of 30:37 was good for third and padded his GC lead to 19 seconds over Bernal.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:30:26
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:07
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:11
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:15
|5
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|6
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|8
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|0:00:27
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:30
|10
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:39
|12
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:44
|14
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:45
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:49
|17
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:53
|18
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:57
|19
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:58
|20
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:01:01
|21
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:03
|22
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:05
|23
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:07
|24
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:01:09
|26
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:12
|27
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:13
|28
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:15
|29
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|0:01:19
|30
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:01:21
|31
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|32
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:22
|33
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:23
|34
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:24
|35
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:01:26
|36
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:27
|37
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:01:30
|39
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|40
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:31
|41
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:32
|42
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:01:33
|43
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:34
|44
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:37
|44
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|46
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|0:01:38
|47
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:01:40
|48
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:41
|49
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:01:42
|50
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:43
|51
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|53
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:48
|54
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:52
|55
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:58
|56
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:59
|56
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|58
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:00
|59
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:02
|60
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:06
|61
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:07
|63
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|64
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:10
|65
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:02:12
|66
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:02:15
|67
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|68
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:17
|69
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:18
|70
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:20
|71
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:21
|72
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:23
|74
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:24
|75
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|77
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:25
|78
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|0:02:26
|79
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:02:28
|80
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:29
|81
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|82
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:33
|83
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|84
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:02:35
|85
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:37
|86
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:40
|87
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:42
|88
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|89
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:02:44
|90
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:02:45
|91
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:46
|92
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:47
|93
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|94
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|95
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:48
|96
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:49
|97
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:52
|98
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:56
|99
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:59
|100
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|101
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:00
|102
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|103
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:02
|104
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:06
|105
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|107
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:08
|108
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|109
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|110
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:13
|111
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:14
|112
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:15
|113
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:16
|114
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky
|0:03:23
|115
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|116
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:24
|117
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:27
|118
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|119
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:28
|120
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:29
|121
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|122
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:31
|123
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:32
|124
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|125
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:03:33
|126
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:34
|127
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:35
|128
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:36
|129
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:03:37
|130
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:38
|131
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|132
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|133
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:44
|134
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:46
|135
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:51
|136
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|137
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|138
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|139
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:57
|140
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|141
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:04
|142
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:04:06
|143
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:07
|144
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:09
|145
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:15
|146
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:31
|147
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:49
|148
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|149
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|0:04:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|pts
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|9
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|7
|5
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|6
|6
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|5
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|4
|8
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|3
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|10
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:33
|2
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:08
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|4
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:56
|5
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:58
|6
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:06
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:16
|8
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:01:19
|9
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:01:23
|10
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:59
|11
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:08
|12
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:59
|13
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:01
|14
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:06
|16
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:07
|17
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky
|0:03:16
|18
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:03:20
|19
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:22
|20
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:03:25
|21
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:31
|22
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:03:44
|23
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:57
|24
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:03:59
|25
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:08
|26
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|0:04:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First
|1:32:03
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:44
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:46
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:51
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:02:16
|6
|Team Sunweb
|0:02:39
|7
|Direct Energie
|0:03:00
|8
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:15
|9
|CCC Team
|0:03:16
|10
|Dimension Data
|0:03:24
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:58
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:01
|13
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:04
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:11
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:16
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:37
|17
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:40
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:49
|19
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:10
|20
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:05:45
|21
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:06:37
|22
|Arkea-Samsic
|0:07:09
|23
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:07:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|17:23:04
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:15
|3
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:57
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:01
|7
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:05
|8
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:15
|9
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:18
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:21
|11
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:35
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:36
|13
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:39
|14
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:51
|15
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:52
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:58
|17
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:06
|18
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:02:10
|19
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:15
|20
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:23
|21
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:51
|22
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:55
|23
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|0:03:05
|24
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:19
|25
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:06:19
|26
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:56
|27
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:18
|28
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:42
|29
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:08:02
|30
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:09:12
|31
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:38
|32
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:11:24
|33
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:49
|34
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:55
|35
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:18
|36
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:12:33
|37
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|38
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:12:48
|39
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:51
|40
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:54
|41
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:26
|42
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:46
|43
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:50
|44
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:52
|45
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:22
|46
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:25
|47
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:14:38
|48
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:52
|49
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:32
|50
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:52
|51
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:05
|52
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:29
|53
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:31
|54
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:51
|55
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:11
|56
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:17:13
|57
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:23
|58
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:35
|59
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:43
|60
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:17:54
|61
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:17
|62
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:18:21
|63
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:29
|64
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:19:15
|65
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:19:33
|66
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:19
|67
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:22
|68
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky
|0:20:47
|69
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:20:58
|70
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:30
|71
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|72
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|73
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:21:47
|74
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:22:30
|75
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|0:22:39
|76
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:55
|77
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|78
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:05
|79
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:23:07
|80
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:23:09
|81
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:22
|82
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:23
|83
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|84
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:26
|85
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:29
|86
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:51
|87
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:02
|88
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:03
|89
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:17
|90
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:24:37
|91
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|0:24:44
|92
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:24:52
|93
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|94
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:59
|95
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:25:25
|96
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:25:32
|97
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:25:34
|98
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:47
|99
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|100
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:25:55
|101
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:25:58
|102
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:01
|103
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:17
|104
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:36
|105
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:06
|106
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:27:07
|107
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:27:35
|108
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|0:27:37
|109
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:27:59
|110
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:28:19
|111
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:28:30
|112
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:42
|113
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:28:53
|114
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:29:12
|115
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:29:39
|116
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:29:46
|117
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|118
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:29:53
|119
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:30:02
|120
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|0:30:34
|121
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:30:41
|122
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:25
|123
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:31:36
|124
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:31:51
|125
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:54
|126
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|0:31:57
|127
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:32:17
|128
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|129
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:32:40
|130
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:32:42
|131
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:33:14
|132
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:40
|133
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:33:44
|134
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:33:47
|135
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|136
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:34:29
|137
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:34:42
|138
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:35:04
|139
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:35:29
|140
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:37:01
|141
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|0:37:30
|142
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:38:17
|143
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:38:35
|144
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:39:01
|145
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:40:00
|146
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:41:28
|147
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:41:47
|148
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|0:42:09
|149
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:47:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|32
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|30
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|24
|4
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|5
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|18
|6
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|8
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|10
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|11
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|12
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|13
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|15
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|16
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|17
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|8
|18
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|19
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|7
|20
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|7
|21
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|7
|22
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|23
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|6
|24
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|25
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|26
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|5
|27
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|28
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|4
|29
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|30
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|31
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|3
|32
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|33
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|34
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|35
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|2
|36
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|37
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|38
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|39
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|40
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|41
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|42
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|43
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|44
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-3
|45
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|pts
|2
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|20
|4
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|5
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|6
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|7
|7
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|8
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|9
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|10
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|11
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|12
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|13
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|14
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|15
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|16
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1
|17
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|18
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-1
|19
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|17:23:19
|2
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:08
|3
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:07:47
|4
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:17
|5
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:11:09
|6
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:34
|7
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:36
|8
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:39
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:37
|10
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:19:18
|11
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky
|0:20:32
|12
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:21:15
|13
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:40
|14
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|15
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:50
|16
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:24:37
|17
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:25:10
|18
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:46
|19
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:51
|20
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:30:26
|21
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:10
|22
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:32:02
|23
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|0:37:15
|24
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:38:02
|25
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:38:20
|26
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:38:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First
|52:11:08
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:51
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:14
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:28
|5
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:53
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:06:33
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:50
|8
|Direct Energie
|0:08:46
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:29
|10
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:47
|11
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:05
|12
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:20:46
|13
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:21:41
|14
|Team Sunweb
|0:23:04
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:23
|16
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:26:53
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:26:58
|18
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:28:54
|19
|CCC Team
|0:32:01
|20
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:06
|21
|Arkea-Samsic
|0:50:43
|22
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:51:03
|23
|Dimension Data
|0:52:06
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy