Trending

Simon Yates wins Paris-Nice time trial

Kwiatkowski finishes third and keeps overall race lead

Image 1 of 44

Simon Yates en route to winning the Paris-Nice time trial

Simon Yates en route to winning the Paris-Nice time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 44

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 44

Egan Bernal (Team Sky)

Egan Bernal (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 44

Julien El Fares (Delko Marseille Provence)

Julien El Fares (Delko Marseille Provence)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 44

Lawson Craddock (EF Education First)

Lawson Craddock (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 44

Tejay Van Garderen (EF Education First)

Tejay Van Garderen (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 44

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida)

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 44

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 44

George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma)

George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 44

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 44

Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb)

Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 44

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 44

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 44

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 44

Simon Yates on the Paris-Nice podium after winning the time trial

Simon Yates on the Paris-Nice podium after winning the time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 44

Dylan Groenewegen in green after stage 5 at Paris-Nice

Dylan Groenewegen in green after stage 5 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 44

Michal Kwiatkowski in yellow after stage 5 at Paris-Nice

Michal Kwiatkowski in yellow after stage 5 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 44

Thomas De Gendt in polka dots after stage 5 at Paris-Nice

Thomas De Gendt in polka dots after stage 5 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 44

Egan Bernal in the white jersey after stage 5 at Paris-Nice

Egan Bernal in the white jersey after stage 5 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 44

Simon Yates on the Paris-Nice podium after winning the time trial

Simon Yates on the Paris-Nice podium after winning the time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 44

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 44

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott)

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 44

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma)

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 44

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 44

Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain Merida)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 44

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 44

Marc Soler (Movistar Team)

Marc Soler (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 44

Winner Anacona (Movistar Team)

Winner Anacona (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 44

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain Merida)

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 44

Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) finished 16th in the Paris-Nice time trial

Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) finished 16th in the Paris-Nice time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 44

Romain Bardet on course at Paris-Nice

Romain Bardet on course at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 44

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) finished an impressive 6th in the Paris-Nice time trial

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) finished an impressive 6th in the Paris-Nice time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 44

Michal Kwiatkowski finished third and extended his Paris-Nice lead

Michal Kwiatkowski finished third and extended his Paris-Nice lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 44

Luis Leon sanchez finished 10th in the Paris-Nice time trial

Luis Leon sanchez finished 10th in the Paris-Nice time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 44

Francisco Ventoso (CCC Team)

Francisco Ventoso (CCC Team)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 44

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 44

Ion Izagirre (Astana)

Ion Izagirre (Astana)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 44

Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin)

Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 44

Magnus Cort (Astana)

Magnus Cort (Astana)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 44

Niki Terpstra (Direct Energie)

Niki Terpstra (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 44

Esteban Chaves(Mitchelton-Scott)

Esteban Chaves(Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 44

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 44

Marc Soler (Movistar)

Marc Soler (Movistar)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 44

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) might have been 18:28 down on Paris-Nice race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) at the start of the stage 5 individual time trial, but he rode as if he was defending the yellow jersey to win the stage with a commanding performance.

Related Articles

Paris-Nice stage 5 highlights - Video

His GC hopes shot by losing time in the crosswind stages, Yates started midway through the 149-rider roster, and powered through the 25.5km test, climbing into the hot seat with a time of 30:26 that held through to the end. Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) would be the only rider to come within 10 seconds of the mark, finishing seven seconds down.

Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) felt the threat from his young teammate Egan Bernal, who had put six seconds into Kwiatkowski at the first check, but the Pole paced himself perfectly to gain back some time to extend his lead in the race.

Kwiatkowski finished third on the stage, 11 seconds behind Yates and, more importantly, four seconds ahead of Bernal, who continued his fantastic week with a top-10 on the day. Kwiatkowski now holds a 19-second lead over Bernal, who moved ahead of Astana's Luis Leon Sanchez. The Spaniard is now third at 28 seconds, the only other rider within one minute of Kwiatkowski.

How it unfolded

It was a clear day in Barbentane in the south of France for the first individual time trial in Paris-Nice. After days of fighting winds, mild weather finally prevailed, with only a light breeze and fine temperatures for the 149 remaining riders.

Tom Scully (EF Education First) set the fast early time, as 20th man down the ramp, his time of 30:53 survived through the first hour of racing.

Starting mid-pack thanks to his poor position in the overall classification, Yates was clearly out for a day of hard training, pushing himself through to the line and unseating Scully by a whopping 27 seconds.

As the later starters began to filter through, Yates' time began to come increasingly under threat, with Katusha-Alpecin's Nils Politt coming within seven seconds of taking the lead.

Although the conditions did not appear to change much from the earlier starters, several overall contenders came through the intermediate check in trouble. Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) was already 1:13 down after 15.5km. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) crossed at 1:05 from Scully.

One rider who was not in trouble was Egan Bernal. The Team Sky rider already impressed in the vicious crosswind stage and continued to show his promise at the intermediate check, coming in just 30 seconds down on Scully's top time and then passing his two-minute man Matteo Trentin.

Meanwhile at the finish line, the top 10 was stuck with Yates on top ahead of Politt, and three EF Education First riders next all at 15 seconds - Lawson Craddock, Dani Martinez and Tejay van Garderen.

Thanks to the uphill finish to the course, Bardet managed to make up some time, coming through 1:15 behind Yates, while Quintana clawed back some time to come across 53 seconds down.

Bernal powered up the final ascent looking far less taxed than most, cruising through the line in third, just shy of 15 seconds down on Yates and the top of the heap in the GC.

Behind, Sanchez was losing important time and sliding down the GC, but he held on to finish 10th on the stage at 30 seconds.

The maillot jaune, shining in the spring sun, cruised up the final ascent grinning because he knew he had further extended his race lead with his teammate next in line. Kwiatkowski's final time of 30:37 was good for third and padded his GC lead to 19 seconds over Bernal.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:30:26
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:07
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:11
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:00:15
5Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
6Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
7Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
8Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:00:27
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:30
10Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
11Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:39
12Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:43
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:44
14Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
15Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:45
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:49
17Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:53
18Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:00:57
19Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:58
20Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:01:01
21Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:03
22Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:05
23Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:07
24Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
25Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:01:09
26Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:12
27Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:13
28Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:15
29Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First0:01:19
30Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie0:01:21
31Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
32Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:22
33Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:23
34Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:01:24
35Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:01:26
36Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:01:27
37Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
38Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:01:30
39Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
40George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:31
41Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:32
42Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:01:33
43Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:34
44John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:01:37
44Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
46Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team0:01:38
47Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb0:01:40
48Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:41
49Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:01:42
50Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:43
51Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
52Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
53Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:48
54Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:01:52
55Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:58
56Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:59
56Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
58Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:02:00
59Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:02
60Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:06
61Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
62Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:07
63Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
64Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:02:10
65Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:02:12
66Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:02:15
67Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
68Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:02:17
69Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:18
70Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:20
71Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:21
72Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
73Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:02:23
74Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:24
75Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
77Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:02:25
78Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team0:02:26
79Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:02:28
80Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:02:29
81Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
82Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:33
83Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
84Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:02:35
85Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:37
86Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:40
87Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:02:42
88Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
89Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:02:44
90André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:02:45
91Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:02:46
92Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:47
93Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
94Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
95Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:48
96Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:49
97Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:52
98Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:56
99Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:02:59
100Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
101Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:00
102Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
103Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:03:02
104Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:06
105Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
106Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
107Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:08
108Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
109Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:13
111Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:14
112Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:15
113Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:16
114Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky0:03:23
115Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
116Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:24
117Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:27
118Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
119Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:28
120Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:29
121Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
122Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:03:31
123Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:32
124Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
125Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:03:33
126Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:34
127Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:35
128Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:36
129Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:03:37
130Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:38
131Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
132Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
133Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:44
134Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:03:46
135Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:51
136Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
137Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
138Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
139Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:57
140Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
141Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:04
142Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:04:06
143Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:07
144Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:04:09
145Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:04:15
146Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:04:31
147Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:04:49
148Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
149Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic0:04:52

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott15pts
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky9
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First7
5Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First6
6Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky5
7Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First4
8Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First3
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team2
10Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:30:33
2Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:00:08
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
4Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:56
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:00:58
6Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:06
7Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:16
8Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:01:19
9Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:01:23
10Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:59
11Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:08
12Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:02:59
13Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:01
14Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
15Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:06
16Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:07
17Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky0:03:16
18Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:03:20
19Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:22
20Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:03:25
21Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:03:31
22Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:03:44
23Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:57
24Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:03:59
25Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:04:08
26Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic0:04:45

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First1:32:03
2Mitchelton-Scott0:00:44
3Team Sky0:00:46
4Astana Pro Team0:01:51
5Movistar Team0:02:16
6Team Sunweb0:02:39
7Direct Energie0:03:00
8Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:15
9CCC Team0:03:16
10Dimension Data0:03:24
11Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:58
12AG2R La Mondiale0:04:01
13Katusha-Alpecin0:04:04
14Trek-Segafredo0:04:11
15Groupama-FDJ0:04:16
16UAE Team Emirates0:04:37
17Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:40
18Lotto Soudal0:04:49
19Bahrain-Merida0:05:10
20Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:05:45
21Cofidis Solutions Credits0:06:37
22Arkea-Samsic0:07:09
23Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:07:33

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky17:23:04
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:15
3Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:57
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:01
7Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:05
8Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:15
9Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:18
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:21
11Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:01:35
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:36
13George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:39
14Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:51
15Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:01:52
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:58
17Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:06
18Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:02:10
19Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:15
20Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:23
21Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:51
22Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:55
23Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:03:05
24Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:19
25Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:06:19
26Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:56
27Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:07:18
28Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:07:42
29Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:08:02
30Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie0:09:12
31Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:38
32Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:11:24
33Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:11:49
34Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:11:55
35Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:12:18
36Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:12:33
37Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
38Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:12:48
39Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:12:51
40Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:12:54
41Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:13:26
42Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:46
43Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:50
44Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:13:52
45Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:14:22
46Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:14:25
47Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:14:38
48Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:14:52
49Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:15:32
50Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:52
51Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:05
52Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:16:29
53Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:31
54Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:16:51
55Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:11
56Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:17:13
57Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:17:23
58Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:35
59Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:17:43
60Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:17:54
61Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:17
62Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:18:21
63Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:29
64Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:19:15
65Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:19:33
66Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:19
67Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:20:22
68Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky0:20:47
69Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:20:58
70Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:30
71Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
72Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
73Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:21:47
74Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:22:30
75Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team0:22:39
76Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:55
77Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
78Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:05
79Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:23:07
80Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb0:23:09
81Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:23:22
82Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:23
83Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
84Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:23:26
85John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:23:29
86Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:23:51
87Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:02
88Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:03
89Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:17
90André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:24:37
91Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First0:24:44
92Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:24:52
93Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
94Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:59
95Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:25:25
96Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:25:32
97Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:25:34
98Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:47
99Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
100Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ0:25:55
101Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:25:58
102Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:01
103Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:26:17
104Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:36
105Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:06
106Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:27:07
107Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:27:35
108Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie0:27:37
109Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:27:59
110Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:28:19
111Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:28:30
112Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:42
113Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:28:53
114Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:29:12
115Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:29:39
116Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:29:46
117Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:29:53
119Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:30:02
120Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:30:34
121Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:30:41
122Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:31:25
123Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:31:36
124Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:31:51
125Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:54
126Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team0:31:57
127Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:32:17
128Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
129Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:32:40
130Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:32:42
131Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:33:14
132Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:33:40
133Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:33:44
134Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:33:47
135Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
136Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:34:29
137Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:34:42
138Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:35:04
139Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:35:29
140Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:37:01
141Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic0:37:30
142Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:38:17
143Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:38:35
144Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:39:01
145Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:40:00
146Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:41:28
147Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:41:47
148Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First0:42:09
149Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:47:09

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma32pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky30
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal24
4Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe22
5Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team18
6Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep18
7Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott15
8Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team15
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott15
10Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
11Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky12
12Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
13Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida12
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep11
15Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
16Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo9
17Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel8
18Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida7
19Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First7
20Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team7
21Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First7
22Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie6
23Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First6
24John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo6
25Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ5
26Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie5
27Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
28Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First4
29Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates4
30Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
31Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First3
32Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
33Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
34Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team2
35André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic2
36Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
37Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
38Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1
39Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
40Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1
41Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1
42Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie1
43Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
44Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep-3
45Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep-3

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal27pts
2Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie21
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team20
4Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
5Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM9
6Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic7
7Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo5
8Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
9Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
10Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team3
11Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2
12Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
13Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
14Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
15Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
16Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1
17Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
18Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep-1
19Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep-1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky17:23:19
2Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:08
3Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:07:47
4Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:17
5Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:11:09
6Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:11:34
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:12:36
8Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:12:39
9Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:13:37
10Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:19:18
11Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky0:20:32
12Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:21:15
13Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:40
14Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
15Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:50
16Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:24:37
17Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:25:10
18Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:46
19Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:51
20Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:30:26
21Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:31:10
22Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:32:02
23Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic0:37:15
24Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:38:02
25Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:38:20
26Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:38:46

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First52:11:08
2Team Sky0:00:51
3AG2R La Mondiale0:03:14
4Trek-Segafredo0:03:28
5Bahrain-Merida0:04:53
6Movistar Team0:06:33
7Astana Pro Team0:06:50
8Direct Energie0:08:46
9Mitchelton-Scott0:14:29
10Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:47
11Groupama-FDJ0:15:05
12Team Jumbo-Visma0:20:46
13Deceuninck-QuickStep0:21:41
14Team Sunweb0:23:04
15Katusha-Alpecin0:23:23
16Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:26:53
17Lotto Soudal0:26:58
18Cofidis Solutions Credits0:28:54
19CCC Team0:32:01
20UAE Team Emirates0:34:06
21Arkea-Samsic0:50:43
22Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:51:03
23Dimension Data0:52:06

Latest on Cyclingnews