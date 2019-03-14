Image 1 of 44 Simon Yates en route to winning the Paris-Nice time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 44 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 44 Egan Bernal (Team Sky) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 44 Julien El Fares (Delko Marseille Provence) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 44 Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 44 Tejay Van Garderen (EF Education First) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 44 Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 44 Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 44 George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 44 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 44 Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 44 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 44 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 44 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 44 Simon Yates on the Paris-Nice podium after winning the time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 44 Dylan Groenewegen in green after stage 5 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 44 Michal Kwiatkowski in yellow after stage 5 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 44 Thomas De Gendt in polka dots after stage 5 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 44 Egan Bernal in the white jersey after stage 5 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 44 Simon Yates on the Paris-Nice podium after winning the time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 44 Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 44 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 44 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 44 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 44 Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 44 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 44 Marc Soler (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 44 Winner Anacona (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 44 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 44 Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) finished 16th in the Paris-Nice time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 44 Romain Bardet on course at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 44 Egan Bernal (Team Sky) finished an impressive 6th in the Paris-Nice time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 44 Michal Kwiatkowski finished third and extended his Paris-Nice lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 44 Luis Leon sanchez finished 10th in the Paris-Nice time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 44 Francisco Ventoso (CCC Team) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 44 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 44 Ion Izagirre (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 44 Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 44 Magnus Cort (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 44 Niki Terpstra (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 44 Esteban Chaves(Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 44 Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 44 Marc Soler (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 44 of 44 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) might have been 18:28 down on Paris-Nice race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) at the start of the stage 5 individual time trial, but he rode as if he was defending the yellow jersey to win the stage with a commanding performance.

His GC hopes shot by losing time in the crosswind stages, Yates started midway through the 149-rider roster, and powered through the 25.5km test, climbing into the hot seat with a time of 30:26 that held through to the end. Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) would be the only rider to come within 10 seconds of the mark, finishing seven seconds down.

Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) felt the threat from his young teammate Egan Bernal, who had put six seconds into Kwiatkowski at the first check, but the Pole paced himself perfectly to gain back some time to extend his lead in the race.

Kwiatkowski finished third on the stage, 11 seconds behind Yates and, more importantly, four seconds ahead of Bernal, who continued his fantastic week with a top-10 on the day. Kwiatkowski now holds a 19-second lead over Bernal, who moved ahead of Astana's Luis Leon Sanchez. The Spaniard is now third at 28 seconds, the only other rider within one minute of Kwiatkowski.

How it unfolded

It was a clear day in Barbentane in the south of France for the first individual time trial in Paris-Nice. After days of fighting winds, mild weather finally prevailed, with only a light breeze and fine temperatures for the 149 remaining riders.

Tom Scully (EF Education First) set the fast early time, as 20th man down the ramp, his time of 30:53 survived through the first hour of racing.

Starting mid-pack thanks to his poor position in the overall classification, Yates was clearly out for a day of hard training, pushing himself through to the line and unseating Scully by a whopping 27 seconds.

As the later starters began to filter through, Yates' time began to come increasingly under threat, with Katusha-Alpecin's Nils Politt coming within seven seconds of taking the lead.

Although the conditions did not appear to change much from the earlier starters, several overall contenders came through the intermediate check in trouble. Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) was already 1:13 down after 15.5km. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) crossed at 1:05 from Scully.

One rider who was not in trouble was Egan Bernal. The Team Sky rider already impressed in the vicious crosswind stage and continued to show his promise at the intermediate check, coming in just 30 seconds down on Scully's top time and then passing his two-minute man Matteo Trentin.

Meanwhile at the finish line, the top 10 was stuck with Yates on top ahead of Politt, and three EF Education First riders next all at 15 seconds - Lawson Craddock, Dani Martinez and Tejay van Garderen.

Thanks to the uphill finish to the course, Bardet managed to make up some time, coming through 1:15 behind Yates, while Quintana clawed back some time to come across 53 seconds down.

Bernal powered up the final ascent looking far less taxed than most, cruising through the line in third, just shy of 15 seconds down on Yates and the top of the heap in the GC.

Behind, Sanchez was losing important time and sliding down the GC, but he held on to finish 10th on the stage at 30 seconds.

The maillot jaune, shining in the spring sun, cruised up the final ascent grinning because he knew he had further extended his race lead with his teammate next in line. Kwiatkowski's final time of 30:37 was good for third and padded his GC lead to 19 seconds over Bernal.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:30:26 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:07 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:11 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 0:00:15 5 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 8 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 0:00:27 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:30 10 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 11 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:39 12 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:43 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:44 14 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 15 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:45 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:49 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:53 18 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:57 19 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:58 20 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:01:01 21 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:03 22 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:05 23 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:07 24 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 25 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:01:09 26 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:12 27 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:13 28 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:15 29 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:01:19 30 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 0:01:21 31 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 32 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:22 33 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:23 34 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:24 35 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:01:26 36 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:01:27 37 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 38 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:01:30 39 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 40 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:31 41 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:32 42 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:01:33 43 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:34 44 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:37 44 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 46 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 0:01:38 47 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:01:40 48 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:41 49 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:01:42 50 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:43 51 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 52 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 53 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:48 54 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:52 55 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:58 56 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:59 56 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 58 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:00 59 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:02 60 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:06 61 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:07 63 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 64 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:10 65 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:02:12 66 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:02:15 67 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 68 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:02:17 69 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:18 70 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:20 71 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:21 72 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:23 74 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:24 75 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 77 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:25 78 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 0:02:26 79 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:02:28 80 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:29 81 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 82 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:33 83 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 84 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:02:35 85 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:37 86 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:40 87 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:42 88 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 89 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:02:44 90 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 0:02:45 91 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:46 92 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:47 93 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 94 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 95 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:48 96 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:49 97 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:52 98 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:56 99 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:02:59 100 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 101 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:00 102 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 103 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:02 104 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:06 105 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 106 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 107 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:08 108 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 109 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 110 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:13 111 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:14 112 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:15 113 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:16 114 Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky 0:03:23 115 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 116 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:24 117 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:27 118 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 119 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:28 120 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:29 121 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 122 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:31 123 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:32 124 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 125 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:03:33 126 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:34 127 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:35 128 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:36 129 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:03:37 130 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:38 131 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 132 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 133 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:44 134 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:46 135 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:51 136 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 137 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 138 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 139 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:57 140 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 141 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:04 142 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:04:06 143 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:07 144 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:09 145 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:15 146 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:31 147 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:49 148 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 149 Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic 0:04:52

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15 pts 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 9 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 7 5 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6 6 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 5 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 4 8 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 3 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2 10 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:30:33 2 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:00:08 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 4 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:56 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:58 6 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:06 7 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:16 8 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:01:19 9 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:01:23 10 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:59 11 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:08 12 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:59 13 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:01 14 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:06 16 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:07 17 Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky 0:03:16 18 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:03:20 19 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:22 20 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:03:25 21 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:31 22 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:03:44 23 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:57 24 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:03:59 25 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:08 26 Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic 0:04:45

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 EF Education First 1:32:03 2 Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:44 3 Team Sky 0:00:46 4 Astana Pro Team 0:01:51 5 Movistar Team 0:02:16 6 Team Sunweb 0:02:39 7 Direct Energie 0:03:00 8 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:15 9 CCC Team 0:03:16 10 Dimension Data 0:03:24 11 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:58 12 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:01 13 Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:04 14 Trek-Segafredo 0:04:11 15 Groupama-FDJ 0:04:16 16 UAE Team Emirates 0:04:37 17 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:40 18 Lotto Soudal 0:04:49 19 Bahrain-Merida 0:05:10 20 Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:05:45 21 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:06:37 22 Arkea-Samsic 0:07:09 23 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:07:33

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 17:23:04 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:15 3 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:24 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:57 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:01 7 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:05 8 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:15 9 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:18 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:21 11 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:36 13 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:39 14 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:51 15 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:52 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:58 17 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:06 18 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:02:10 19 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:15 20 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:23 21 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:51 22 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:55 23 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 0:03:05 24 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:19 25 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:06:19 26 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:56 27 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:18 28 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:42 29 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:08:02 30 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 0:09:12 31 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:38 32 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:11:24 33 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:49 34 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:11:55 35 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:18 36 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:12:33 37 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 38 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:12:48 39 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:51 40 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:54 41 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:26 42 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:46 43 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:50 44 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:13:52 45 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:14:22 46 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:25 47 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:14:38 48 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:52 49 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:32 50 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:52 51 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:05 52 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:29 53 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:31 54 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:51 55 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:11 56 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:17:13 57 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:23 58 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:35 59 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:43 60 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:17:54 61 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:17 62 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:18:21 63 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:29 64 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:19:15 65 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:19:33 66 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:19 67 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:22 68 Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky 0:20:47 69 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:20:58 70 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:30 71 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 72 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 73 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:21:47 74 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:22:30 75 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 0:22:39 76 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:55 77 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 78 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:05 79 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:23:07 80 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:23:09 81 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:23:22 82 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:23 83 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 84 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:26 85 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:29 86 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:23:51 87 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:02 88 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:03 89 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:17 90 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 0:24:37 91 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:24:44 92 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:24:52 93 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 94 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:59 95 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:25:25 96 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:25:32 97 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:25:34 98 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:47 99 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 100 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:25:55 101 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:25:58 102 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:01 103 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:17 104 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:36 105 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:06 106 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:27:07 107 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:27:35 108 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 0:27:37 109 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:27:59 110 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:28:19 111 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:28:30 112 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:42 113 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:28:53 114 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:29:12 115 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:29:39 116 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:29:46 117 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 118 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:29:53 119 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:30:02 120 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 0:30:34 121 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:30:41 122 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:31:25 123 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:31:36 124 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:51 125 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:54 126 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 0:31:57 127 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:32:17 128 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 129 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:32:40 130 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:32:42 131 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:33:14 132 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:33:40 133 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:33:44 134 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:33:47 135 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 136 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:34:29 137 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:34:42 138 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:35:04 139 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:35:29 140 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:37:01 141 Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic 0:37:30 142 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:38:17 143 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:38:35 144 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:39:01 145 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:40:00 146 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:41:28 147 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:41:47 148 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 0:42:09 149 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:47:09

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 32 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 30 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 24 4 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 5 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 18 6 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15 8 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 15 10 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 11 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 12 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 13 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 12 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 15 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 16 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 17 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 8 18 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 19 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 7 20 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 7 21 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 7 22 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 6 23 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6 24 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 6 25 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 26 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 5 27 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 28 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 4 29 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4 30 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 31 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 3 32 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 33 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 34 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2 35 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 2 36 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 37 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 38 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1 39 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 40 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1 41 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1 42 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 1 43 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 44 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep -3 45 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -3

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 pts 2 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 21 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 20 4 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 5 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 6 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 7 7 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 5 8 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 9 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 10 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 11 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2 12 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 13 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 14 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 15 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 16 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1 17 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 18 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep -1 19 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 17:23:19 2 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:08 3 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:07:47 4 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:17 5 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:11:09 6 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:34 7 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:36 8 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:39 9 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:13:37 10 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:19:18 11 Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky 0:20:32 12 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:21:15 13 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:40 14 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 15 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:50 16 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:24:37 17 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:25:10 18 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:46 19 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:51 20 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:30:26 21 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:31:10 22 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:32:02 23 Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic 0:37:15 24 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:38:02 25 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:38:20 26 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:38:46