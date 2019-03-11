Paris-Nice: Groenewegen wins stage 2
Crosswinds shatter peloton
Stage 2: Les Bréviaires - Bellegarde
Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) survived another dramatic day to make it two wins out of two at Paris-Nice. The race leader gave it everything to stay out in the front group to beat Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) and Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in Bellegarde on stage 2.
With his second win, Groenewegen keeps hold of the overall race lead for at least another day. He leads Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) by 12 seconds after the Polish rider came back from a puncture to make it into a select leading group, with Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) another second behind in third place overall.
"Our team did a very good job, putting me in a great position. It was very hard, and there were just seven of us left at the end, and then I saw the line – but I was waiting and waiting. [Matteo] Trentin was going, and I was going on the right side, and it was enough. It was a very hard stage," said Groenewegen.
"Sometimes you're in the second group, sometimes you're in the first group, but in the end, we were in the first group. It was very hard to stay there, but the team kept me in a very good position. We've won two in a row, so I'm very happy. We'll celebrate today, but tomorrow is another day."
Hard was definitely the right word to describe the stage, with winds causing havoc for almost the entire 165 kilometres. Thanks to his team, Groenewegen was rarely in the wrong place throughout the day. The Dutchman did lose touch on a couple of occasions but always came back before he had lost too much ground.
The final loop of a little over 20 kilometres saw the road change direction three times, giving the riders a headwind, a cross-headwind, and finally some more crosswinds. As the leaders approached the final turn, there were still several sprinters sitting in the front group, but only Groenewegen and Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) could hold on as they hit the crosswinds with just over five kilometres to go.
For the second day running, Luke Rowe (Team Sky) expertly put the hammer down and blew what was left of the peloton apart, taking with him seven other riders. The gap over the chasing group was never more than a few seconds but it would be enough to see that the victory was contested by this small group of seven after Rowe sat up with just over a kilometre to go having done his job.
Trentin was the first to strike, launching his sprint up the barriers on the left side of the road, but he could not hold off the charging Groenewegen, who would not be denied a second win. The Italian was also passed by Garcia Cortina and Gilbert, and had to settle for fourth.
How it happened
After the opening stage was blown apart by the wind, the riders knew they could expect more of the same as they lined up in Les Bréviaires on Monday morning.
Groenewegen started the day in the leader's yellow jersey after expertly navigating the chaos of the weekend to win the sprint finish of stage 1. Meanwhile, a number of pre-race favourites, such as defending champion Marc Soler (Movistar), were hoping they would be on the right side of the splits.
A trio of riders – Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team) – took advantage of the tailwind at the start to try to escape the clutches of the peloton. Gaudin had already been on the attack on stage 1 and wore the polka-dot jersey of the mountains classification leader.
The three built a slim advantage before the wind changed direction after around 30 kilometres of racing and caused the peloton to fracture, as it had done the previous day. A group of 18 riders, which included the race leader Groenewegen, formed the first 'peloton'. Gaudin would have just enough time to increase his king of the mountains lead on the Côte de Senlisse before the leaders were brought back.
Following the catch, the pace eased off and a large number of riders made it back to the front group, but it was just the eye of the storm for the pack. It was only a matter of time before the wind picked up again and with just over 100 kilometres remaining, the peloton was in pieces.
Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) was one of the first victims as Trek-Segafredo and UAE Team Emirates drove the pace. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) were caught out, too. Meanwhile, Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Egan Bernal (Team Sky) survived the split to make it into the front group. Groenewegen and fellow sprinters Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin), Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) would also make the cut.
Crashes also came as riders struggled to keep in touch with those in front of them. Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) and Gorka Izagirre (Astana) were among the fallers and both would end up abandoning the race as a result of their falls. Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) had made it into the front group, but fell victim to a puncture with just under 40 kilometres to go. Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) crashed around the same time – and would later be diagnosed with a fractured collarbone – reducing the leading group to just 23 riders.
With just over 20 kilometres to go, the race crossed the finish line to begin the final loop, where the leading group held almost a minute's gap over the chasers. That would change as the course turned into a headwind, and with 15 kilometres remaining, the chasers – including Yates and Kwiatkowski – were tantalisingly close to the leaders.
The triangle-shaped loop meant that with each right turn the direction of the wind would change, and it was a desperate effort from the chasers to make the junction before the crosswinds returned. They managed just that, clawing back the gap with 10 kilometres to go, but the group had taken a beating.
As the race turned right for a final time, the wind swept across the move and Luke Rowe (Team Sky) set to work on the front for his teammates Bernal and Kwiatkowski. Having yo-yoed out of the front group a couple of times throughout the day, Groenewegen was a match for the wind on this occasion. After his mighty turn, Rowe would drop off and leave just seven riders in front.
Quintana and Kittel, who had done so well to be in the front group for most of the day, didn't have the power to make the juncture this time out, along with a large number of riders. In the end, Quintana would lose just five seconds as a large chase group formed. Meanwhile, up front, Groenewegen was the strongest for the second day running and claimed the stage victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:14:04
|2
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|6
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:05
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|10
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
|19
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|22
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|23
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|26
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|27
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|29
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|31
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|32
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|33
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|34
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|37
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|39
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|40
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|42
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:16
|44
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:18
|45
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:38
|46
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:42
|47
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:52
|48
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|49
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|51
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|0:01:19
|53
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|54
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|55
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|56
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|58
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|59
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|60
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|61
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|62
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:32
|63
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:49
|64
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:01
|66
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:24
|67
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:38
|68
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:23
|69
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:44
|70
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|71
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|72
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|74
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|75
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|76
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|77
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|79
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|81
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|82
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|83
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|86
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|87
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|89
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|90
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|91
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|92
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|93
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|94
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|95
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|96
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|98
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|100
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|102
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:27
|103
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|104
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|105
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|106
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|107
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|109
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|110
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|111
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|112
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|113
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|114
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|116
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|117
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|118
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|119
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|120
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|121
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|122
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|123
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|124
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|125
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|127
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|128
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|129
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|130
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|131
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|132
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|133
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|134
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|135
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|138
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|139
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky
|140
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|141
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|142
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|143
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:48
|144
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|145
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:00
|146
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:21
|147
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|148
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|149
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|150
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|151
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|152
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|DNF
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|DNF
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|DNF
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|pts
|2
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|pts
|2
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|7
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|4
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|2
|10
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|2
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|pts
|2
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|3
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|3:14:04
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|3
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:05
|4
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:19
|7
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|10
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:23
|11
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|0:06:44
|12
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|15
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|17
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:08:27
|19
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|20
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|25
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky
|26
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:14:21
|27
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:42:22
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Direct Energie
|0:00:05
|4
|Groupama-FDJ
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:18
|8
|Team Sky
|0:00:28
|9
|EF Education First
|0:00:52
|10
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:44
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:02:06
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:33
|13
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:39
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06:44
|16
|Team Sunweb
|0:07:58
|17
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:08:28
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:09:12
|19
|Arkea-Samsic
|0:13:23
|20
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:15:53
|21
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:49
|22
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:20:02
|23
|CCC Team
|0:21:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:31:19
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|3
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:16
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:19
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:20
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|8
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:23
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|11
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:25
|12
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|15
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
|21
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|24
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|26
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|27
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|29
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|30
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|32
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|33
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:30
|34
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:35
|35
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:36
|36
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:58
|37
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:02
|38
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:12
|39
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:25
|41
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:28
|42
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|0:01:39
|43
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|44
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|45
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|46
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:21
|47
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:07
|48
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|50
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|51
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|52
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:03:54
|53
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:21
|54
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|55
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|56
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|58
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|59
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|60
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:34
|61
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:44
|62
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:51
|63
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:55
|64
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:01
|65
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:06:09
|66
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:39
|67
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:58
|68
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:07:04
|69
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|70
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|72
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|73
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|74
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:08:04
|75
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|76
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|77
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|79
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|81
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|82
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|83
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|84
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:47
|85
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|86
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|87
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|88
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|89
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|90
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|91
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky
|92
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:08
|93
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:14
|94
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:20
|95
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:28
|96
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:46
|97
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|98
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|99
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|100
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|101
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|102
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|103
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|104
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|106
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|108
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|109
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|110
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|0:09:47
|111
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|112
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|113
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|114
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|115
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:10:20
|117
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:29
|118
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|119
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|120
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|121
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|122
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|123
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|124
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|126
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|127
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|129
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|130
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|131
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|132
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|133
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|134
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:34
|135
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|136
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:50
|137
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:17
|138
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|139
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|140
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|141
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|142
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:16:23
|143
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:23
|144
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:36
|145
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|146
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:11
|147
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|148
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|149
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|150
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:21:46
|151
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:23:30
|152
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|14
|3
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|5
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|6
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|12
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|8
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|12
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|5
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|15
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|16
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|17
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|2
|18
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|2
|19
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|20
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|21
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|22
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-3
|23
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|pts
|2
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|3
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|4
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|5
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|2
|6
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|7
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|8
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1
|9
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|10
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-1
|11
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|6:31:38
|2
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:06
|3
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:11
|6
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:02
|7
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|8
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:05:50
|10
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:20
|11
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:39
|12
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:07:45
|13
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:08:28
|14
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky
|16
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:27
|17
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|18
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:28
|20
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:10
|21
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:15
|22
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|23
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:12:58
|24
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|25
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:17
|26
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:18:52
|27
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:23:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:35:07
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:05
|3
|Direct Energie
|4
|Groupama-FDJ
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:16
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:18
|8
|Team Sky
|0:00:28
|9
|EF Education First
|0:00:52
|10
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:44
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:02:06
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:39
|13
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06:44
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:57
|16
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:12:10
|17
|Team Sunweb
|0:15:10
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:15:36
|19
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:15:53
|20
|Arkea-Samsic
|0:16:05
|21
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:13
|22
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:23:44
|23
|CCC Team
|0:24:45
