Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) survived another dramatic day to make it two wins out of two at Paris-Nice. The race leader gave it everything to stay out in the front group to beat Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) and Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in Bellegarde on stage 2.

With his second win, Groenewegen keeps hold of the overall race lead for at least another day. He leads Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) by 12 seconds after the Polish rider came back from a puncture to make it into a select leading group, with Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) another second behind in third place overall.

"Our team did a very good job, putting me in a great position. It was very hard, and there were just seven of us left at the end, and then I saw the line – but I was waiting and waiting. [Matteo] Trentin was going, and I was going on the right side, and it was enough. It was a very hard stage," said Groenewegen.

"Sometimes you're in the second group, sometimes you're in the first group, but in the end, we were in the first group. It was very hard to stay there, but the team kept me in a very good position. We've won two in a row, so I'm very happy. We'll celebrate today, but tomorrow is another day."

Hard was definitely the right word to describe the stage, with winds causing havoc for almost the entire 165 kilometres. Thanks to his team, Groenewegen was rarely in the wrong place throughout the day. The Dutchman did lose touch on a couple of occasions but always came back before he had lost too much ground.

The final loop of a little over 20 kilometres saw the road change direction three times, giving the riders a headwind, a cross-headwind, and finally some more crosswinds. As the leaders approached the final turn, there were still several sprinters sitting in the front group, but only Groenewegen and Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) could hold on as they hit the crosswinds with just over five kilometres to go.

For the second day running, Luke Rowe (Team Sky) expertly put the hammer down and blew what was left of the peloton apart, taking with him seven other riders. The gap over the chasing group was never more than a few seconds but it would be enough to see that the victory was contested by this small group of seven after Rowe sat up with just over a kilometre to go having done his job.

Trentin was the first to strike, launching his sprint up the barriers on the left side of the road, but he could not hold off the charging Groenewegen, who would not be denied a second win. The Italian was also passed by Garcia Cortina and Gilbert, and had to settle for fourth.

How it happened

After the opening stage was blown apart by the wind, the riders knew they could expect more of the same as they lined up in Les Bréviaires on Monday morning.

Groenewegen started the day in the leader's yellow jersey after expertly navigating the chaos of the weekend to win the sprint finish of stage 1. Meanwhile, a number of pre-race favourites, such as defending champion Marc Soler (Movistar), were hoping they would be on the right side of the splits.

A trio of riders – Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team) – took advantage of the tailwind at the start to try to escape the clutches of the peloton. Gaudin had already been on the attack on stage 1 and wore the polka-dot jersey of the mountains classification leader.

The three built a slim advantage before the wind changed direction after around 30 kilometres of racing and caused the peloton to fracture, as it had done the previous day. A group of 18 riders, which included the race leader Groenewegen, formed the first 'peloton'. Gaudin would have just enough time to increase his king of the mountains lead on the Côte de Senlisse before the leaders were brought back.

Following the catch, the pace eased off and a large number of riders made it back to the front group, but it was just the eye of the storm for the pack. It was only a matter of time before the wind picked up again and with just over 100 kilometres remaining, the peloton was in pieces.

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) was one of the first victims as Trek-Segafredo and UAE Team Emirates drove the pace. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) were caught out, too. Meanwhile, Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Egan Bernal (Team Sky) survived the split to make it into the front group. Groenewegen and fellow sprinters Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin), Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) would also make the cut.

Crashes also came as riders struggled to keep in touch with those in front of them. Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) and Gorka Izagirre (Astana) were among the fallers and both would end up abandoning the race as a result of their falls. Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) had made it into the front group, but fell victim to a puncture with just under 40 kilometres to go. Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) crashed around the same time – and would later be diagnosed with a fractured collarbone – reducing the leading group to just 23 riders.

With just over 20 kilometres to go, the race crossed the finish line to begin the final loop, where the leading group held almost a minute's gap over the chasers. That would change as the course turned into a headwind, and with 15 kilometres remaining, the chasers – including Yates and Kwiatkowski – were tantalisingly close to the leaders.

The triangle-shaped loop meant that with each right turn the direction of the wind would change, and it was a desperate effort from the chasers to make the junction before the crosswinds returned. They managed just that, clawing back the gap with 10 kilometres to go, but the group had taken a beating.

As the race turned right for a final time, the wind swept across the move and Luke Rowe (Team Sky) set to work on the front for his teammates Bernal and Kwiatkowski. Having yo-yoed out of the front group a couple of times throughout the day, Groenewegen was a match for the wind on this occasion. After his mighty turn, Rowe would drop off and leave just seven riders in front.

Quintana and Kittel, who had done so well to be in the front group for most of the day, didn't have the power to make the juncture this time out, along with a large number of riders. In the end, Quintana would lose just five seconds as a large chase group formed. Meanwhile, up front, Groenewegen was the strongest for the second day running and claimed the stage victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:14:04 2 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 6 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:05 9 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 10 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 12 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 13 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 16 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 18 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 19 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 20 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 22 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 23 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 26 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 27 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 29 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 31 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 32 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 33 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 34 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 37 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 38 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 39 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 40 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 41 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 42 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 43 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:16 44 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:18 45 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:38 46 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:42 47 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:52 48 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 49 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 51 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 0:01:19 53 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 54 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 55 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 56 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 57 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 58 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 59 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 60 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 61 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 62 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:32 63 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:49 64 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:01 66 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:24 67 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:38 68 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:23 69 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:06:44 70 Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic 71 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 72 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 73 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 74 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 75 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 76 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 77 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 78 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 79 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 80 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 81 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 82 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 83 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 86 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 87 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 89 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 90 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 91 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 92 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 93 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 94 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 95 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 96 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 97 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 98 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 100 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 101 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 102 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:27 103 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 104 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 105 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 106 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 107 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 108 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 109 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 110 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 111 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 112 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 113 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 114 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 115 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 116 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 117 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 118 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 119 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 120 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 121 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 122 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 123 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 124 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 125 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 126 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 127 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 128 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 129 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 130 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 131 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 132 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 133 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 134 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 135 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 137 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 138 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 139 Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky 140 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 141 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 142 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 143 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:48 144 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 145 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:00 146 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:21 147 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 148 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 149 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 150 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 151 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 152 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team DNF Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic DNF Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic DNF Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First DNF Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data DNF Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data

Sprint 1 - Méréville, km.85 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Sprint 2 - Bellegarde, km. 143 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 15 pts 2 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 12 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 7 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 6 6 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 7 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 4 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 9 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 2 10 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Côte de Senlisse, km. 26.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 4 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 2 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Côte des Granges-le-Roi, km. 54.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 pts 2 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2 3 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3:14:04 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 3 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:05 4 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:19 7 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 8 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 10 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:23 11 Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic 0:06:44 12 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 13 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 15 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 17 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 18 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:08:27 19 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 20 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 21 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 23 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 24 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 25 Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky 26 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:14:21 27 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Jumbo-Visma 9:42:22 2 Bahrain-Merida 3 Direct Energie 0:00:05 4 Groupama-FDJ 5 AG2R La Mondiale 6 Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:18 8 Team Sky 0:00:28 9 EF Education First 0:00:52 10 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:44 11 Movistar Team 0:02:06 12 Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:33 13 Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:39 14 Astana Pro Team 15 Lotto Soudal 0:06:44 16 Team Sunweb 0:07:58 17 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:08:28 18 Dimension Data 0:09:12 19 Arkea-Samsic 0:13:23 20 Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:15:53 21 UAE Team Emirates 0:16:49 22 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:20:02 23 CCC Team 0:21:45

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 6:31:19 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:12 3 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:13 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:16 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:19 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:20 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:22 8 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:23 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 11 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:25 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 13 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 14 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 15 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 18 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 19 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 20 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 21 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 23 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 24 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 26 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 27 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 28 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 29 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 30 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 31 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 32 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 33 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:30 34 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:35 35 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:36 36 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:58 37 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:02 38 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:12 39 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:25 41 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:28 42 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 0:01:39 43 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 44 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:12 45 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 46 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:21 47 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:07 48 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 50 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 51 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 52 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:03:54 53 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:21 54 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 55 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 56 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 57 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 58 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 59 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 60 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:34 61 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:44 62 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:51 63 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:55 64 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:01 65 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:06:09 66 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:39 67 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:06:58 68 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:07:04 69 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 70 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 72 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 73 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 74 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:08:04 75 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 76 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 77 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 79 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 80 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 81 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 82 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 83 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 84 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:47 85 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 86 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 87 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 88 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 89 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 90 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 91 Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky 92 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:08 93 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:09:14 94 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:20 95 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:28 96 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:46 97 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 98 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 99 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 100 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 101 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 102 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 103 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 104 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 105 Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic 106 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 108 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 109 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 110 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 0:09:47 111 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 112 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 113 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 114 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 115 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 116 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:20 117 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:29 118 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 119 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 120 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 122 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 123 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 124 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 126 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 127 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 129 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 130 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 131 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 132 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 133 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 134 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:34 135 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 136 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:50 137 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:17 138 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 139 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 140 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 141 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 142 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:16:23 143 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:23 144 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:36 145 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 146 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:11 147 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 148 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 149 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 150 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:21:46 151 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:23:30 152 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 30 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 14 3 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 12 5 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 12 6 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 12 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 8 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 6 12 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 5 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 15 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 17 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 2 18 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 2 19 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1 20 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 1 21 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 22 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep -3 23 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -3

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 12 pts 2 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 3 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2 4 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 5 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 2 6 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 7 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 8 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1 9 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 10 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep -1 11 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 6:31:38 2 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:06 3 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:11 6 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:02 7 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 8 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:05:50 10 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:20 11 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:06:39 12 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:07:45 13 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:08:28 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 15 Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky 16 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:27 17 Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic 18 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:09:28 20 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:10 21 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:15 22 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 23 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:12:58 24 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 25 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:17 26 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:18:52 27 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:23:11