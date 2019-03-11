Trending

Image 1 of 22

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 2 of Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 22

Dylan Groenewegen in the leader's jersey at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 22

Warren Barguil was forced out of Paris-Nice on stage 2.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 22

Romain Bardet battling in the echelons alongside Andre Greipel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 22

Luke Rowe was again a valuable support to Egan Bernal on Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 22

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) defended his yellow jersey at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 22

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) won stage 2 of Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 22

Luke Rowe (Team Sky) in full flight at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 22

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) was vigilant all day.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 22

Bernhard Eisel (Dimension Data) sets the tempo at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 22

Colombians Nairo Quintana, Esteban Chaves and Miguel Angel Lopez

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 22

CCC's Alessandro De Marchi and Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie) in the climber's jersey

(Image credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 22

The crosswinds caused havoc on stage 2 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 22

Team Sky drive the pace

(Image credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 22

Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic)

(Image credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 22

Crosswinds split the Paris-Nice peloton on stage 2

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 22

Gorka Izagirre (Astana) crashed on stage 2

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 22

The peloton shattered in the crosswinds

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 22

The peloton shattered in the crosswinds

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 22

Stage 2 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 22

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) at the start

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 22

Bram Welten (Arkea-Samsic) crashed

(Image credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images)

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) survived another dramatic day to make it two wins out of two at Paris-Nice. The race leader gave it everything to stay out in the front group to beat Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) and Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in Bellegarde on stage 2.

With his second win, Groenewegen keeps hold of the overall race lead for at least another day. He leads Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) by 12 seconds after the Polish rider came back from a puncture to make it into a select leading group, with Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) another second behind in third place overall.

"Our team did a very good job, putting me in a great position. It was very hard, and there were just seven of us left at the end, and then I saw the line – but I was waiting and waiting. [Matteo] Trentin was going, and I was going on the right side, and it was enough. It was a very hard stage," said Groenewegen.

"Sometimes you're in the second group, sometimes you're in the first group, but in the end, we were in the first group. It was very hard to stay there, but the team kept me in a very good position. We've won two in a row, so I'm very happy. We'll celebrate today, but tomorrow is another day."

Hard was definitely the right word to describe the stage, with winds causing havoc for almost the entire 165 kilometres. Thanks to his team, Groenewegen was rarely in the wrong place throughout the day. The Dutchman did lose touch on a couple of occasions but always came back before he had lost too much ground.

The final loop of a little over 20 kilometres saw the road change direction three times, giving the riders a headwind, a cross-headwind, and finally some more crosswinds. As the leaders approached the final turn, there were still several sprinters sitting in the front group, but only Groenewegen and Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) could hold on as they hit the crosswinds with just over five kilometres to go.

For the second day running, Luke Rowe (Team Sky) expertly put the hammer down and blew what was left of the peloton apart, taking with him seven other riders. The gap over the chasing group was never more than a few seconds but it would be enough to see that the victory was contested by this small group of seven after Rowe sat up with just over a kilometre to go having done his job.

Trentin was the first to strike, launching his sprint up the barriers on the left side of the road, but he could not hold off the charging Groenewegen, who would not be denied a second win. The Italian was also passed by Garcia Cortina and Gilbert, and had to settle for fourth.

How it happened

After the opening stage was blown apart by the wind, the riders knew they could expect more of the same as they lined up in Les Bréviaires on Monday morning.

Groenewegen started the day in the leader's yellow jersey after expertly navigating the chaos of the weekend to win the sprint finish of stage 1. Meanwhile, a number of pre-race favourites, such as defending champion Marc Soler (Movistar), were hoping they would be on the right side of the splits.

A trio of riders – Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team) – took advantage of the tailwind at the start to try to escape the clutches of the peloton. Gaudin had already been on the attack on stage 1 and wore the polka-dot jersey of the mountains classification leader.

The three built a slim advantage before the wind changed direction after around 30 kilometres of racing and caused the peloton to fracture, as it had done the previous day. A group of 18 riders, which included the race leader Groenewegen, formed the first 'peloton'. Gaudin would have just enough time to increase his king of the mountains lead on the Côte de Senlisse before the leaders were brought back.

Following the catch, the pace eased off and a large number of riders made it back to the front group, but it was just the eye of the storm for the pack. It was only a matter of time before the wind picked up again and with just over 100 kilometres remaining, the peloton was in pieces.

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) was one of the first victims as Trek-Segafredo and UAE Team Emirates drove the pace. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) were caught out, too. Meanwhile, Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Egan Bernal (Team Sky) survived the split to make it into the front group. Groenewegen and fellow sprinters Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin), Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) would also make the cut.

Crashes also came as riders struggled to keep in touch with those in front of them. Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) and Gorka Izagirre (Astana) were among the fallers and both would end up abandoning the race as a result of their falls. Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) had made it into the front group, but fell victim to a puncture with just under 40 kilometres to go. Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) crashed around the same time – and would later be diagnosed with a fractured collarbone – reducing the leading group to just 23 riders.

With just over 20 kilometres to go, the race crossed the finish line to begin the final loop, where the leading group held almost a minute's gap over the chasers. That would change as the course turned into a headwind, and with 15 kilometres remaining, the chasers – including Yates and Kwiatkowski – were tantalisingly close to the leaders.

The triangle-shaped loop meant that with each right turn the direction of the wind would change, and it was a desperate effort from the chasers to make the junction before the crosswinds returned. They managed just that, clawing back the gap with 10 kilometres to go, but the group had taken a beating.

As the race turned right for a final time, the wind swept across the move and Luke Rowe (Team Sky) set to work on the front for his teammates Bernal and Kwiatkowski. Having yo-yoed out of the front group a couple of times throughout the day, Groenewegen was a match for the wind on this occasion. After his mighty turn, Rowe would drop off and leave just seven riders in front.

Quintana and Kittel, who had done so well to be in the front group for most of the day, didn't have the power to make the juncture this time out, along with a large number of riders. In the end, Quintana would lose just five seconds as a large chase group formed. Meanwhile, up front, Groenewegen was the strongest for the second day running and claimed the stage victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma3:14:04
2Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
6Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
7Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:05
9André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
10Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
12Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
13Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
15Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
16Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
17Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
18Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
19Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
20Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
22Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
23Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
24Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
26Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
27Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
28Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
29Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
31Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
32Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
33Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
34Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
35Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
37Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
38George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
39Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
40Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
41Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
42Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
43Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ0:00:16
44Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:18
45Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:38
46Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:00:42
47Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:00:52
48Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
49Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
50Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
51Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
52Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team0:01:19
53Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
54Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
55Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
56Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
57Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
58Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
59Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
60Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
61Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
62Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:32
63Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:49
64Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:02:01
66Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:24
67Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:04:38
68Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:06:23
69Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:44
70Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
71Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
72Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
73Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
74Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
75Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
76Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
77Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
78Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
79Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
80Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
81Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
82Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
83Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
85Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
86Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
87Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
89Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
90Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
91Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
92Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
93Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
94Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
95Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
96Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
97Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
98Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
100Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
101Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
102Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:08:27
103Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
104Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
105Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
106Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
107Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
108Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
109Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
110Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
111Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
112Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
113Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
114Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
116Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
117Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
118Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
119Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
120Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
121Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
122Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
123Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
124Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
125Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
126Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
127Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
128Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
129Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
130Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
131Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
132Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
133Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
134Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
135Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
136Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
137Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
138Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
139Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky
140Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
141Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
142Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
143Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:48
144Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
145Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:09:00
146Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:21
147Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
148Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
149Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
150Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
151Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
152Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFGorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
DNFWarren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFMaxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFRigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
DNFMark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
DNFLouis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data

Sprint 1 - Méréville, km.85
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3pts
2Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
3Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

Sprint 2 - Bellegarde, km. 143
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma15pts
2Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida12
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep9
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott7
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky6
6Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
7Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky4
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
9André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic2
10Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Côte de Senlisse, km. 26.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie4pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team2
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Côte des Granges-le-Roi, km. 54.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep4pts
2Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2
3Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida3:14:04
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
3Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:05
4Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
5Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
6Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:19
7Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
8Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
9Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
10Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:06:23
11Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic0:06:44
12Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
13Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
14Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
15Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
17Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
18Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:08:27
19Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
20Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
21Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
23Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
24Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
25Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky
26Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:14:21
27Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma9:42:22
2Bahrain-Merida
3Direct Energie0:00:05
4Groupama-FDJ
5AG2R La Mondiale
6Bora-Hansgrohe
7Trek-Segafredo0:00:18
8Team Sky0:00:28
9EF Education First0:00:52
10Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:44
11Movistar Team0:02:06
12Katusha-Alpecin0:02:33
13Mitchelton-Scott0:06:39
14Astana Pro Team
15Lotto Soudal0:06:44
16Team Sunweb0:07:58
17Cofidis Solutions Credits0:08:28
18Dimension Data0:09:12
19Arkea-Samsic0:13:23
20Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:15:53
21UAE Team Emirates0:16:49
22Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:20:02
23CCC Team0:21:45

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma6:31:19
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:12
3Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:13
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:16
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:19
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:20
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
8Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:23
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
11Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:25
12John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
13Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
14André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
15Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
17Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
18Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
19Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
20Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
21Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
22Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
23Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
24Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
26Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
27Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
28George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
29Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
30Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
31Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
32Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
33Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:30
34Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:35
35Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ0:00:36
36Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:58
37Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:02
38Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:01:12
39Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
40Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:25
41Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:01:28
42Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team0:01:39
43Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
44Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12
45Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
46Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:02:21
47Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:07
48Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
50Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
51Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
52Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:03:54
53Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:21
54Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
55Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
56Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
57Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
58Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
59Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
60Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:34
61Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:44
62Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:51
63Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:55
64Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:05:01
65Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:06:09
66Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:06:39
67Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:06:58
68Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:07:04
69Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
70Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
71Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
72Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
73Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
74Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:08:04
75Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
76Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
77Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
78Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
79Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
80Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
81Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
82Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
83Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
84Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:08:47
85Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
86Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
87Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
88Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
89Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
90Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
91Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky
92Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:08
93Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:09:14
94Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:09:20
95Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:09:28
96Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:09:46
97Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
98Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
99Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
100Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
101Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
102Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
103Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
104Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
105Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
106Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
108Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
109Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
110Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:09:47
111Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
112Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
113Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
114Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
115Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
116Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:20
117Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:11:29
118Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
119Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
120Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
122Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
124Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
126Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
127Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
128Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
129Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
130Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
131Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
132Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
133Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
134Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:34
135Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
136Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:50
137Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:13:17
138Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
139Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
140Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
141Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
142Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:16:23
143Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:17:23
144Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:17:36
145Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
146Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:11
147Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
148Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
149Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
150Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb0:21:46
151Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:23:30
152Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma30pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky14
3Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott12
5Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida12
6Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal12
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep9
8Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep9
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ7
10Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe7
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo6
12Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky5
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
15Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
16Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
17André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic2
18Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel2
19Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1
20Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie1
21Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
22Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep-3
23Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep-3

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie12pts
2Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
3Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2
4Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
5Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team2
6Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
7Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
8Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1
9Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep-1
11Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep-1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky6:31:38
2Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:06
3Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
4Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
5Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:11
6Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:02
7Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
8Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
9Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:05:50
10Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:06:20
11Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:06:39
12Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:07:45
13Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:08:28
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
15Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky
16Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:09:27
17Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
18Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:09:28
20Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:10
21Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:15
22Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
23Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:12:58
24Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
25Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:17:17
26Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:18:52
27Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:23:11

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma19:35:07
2Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:05
3Direct Energie
4Groupama-FDJ
5AG2R La Mondiale
6Bahrain-Merida0:00:16
7Trek-Segafredo0:00:18
8Team Sky0:00:28
9EF Education First0:00:52
10Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:44
11Movistar Team0:02:06
12Astana Pro Team0:06:39
13Mitchelton-Scott
14Lotto Soudal0:06:44
15Katusha-Alpecin0:07:57
16Cofidis Solutions Credits0:12:10
17Team Sunweb0:15:10
18Dimension Data0:15:36
19Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:15:53
20Arkea-Samsic0:16:05
21UAE Team Emirates0:22:13
22Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:23:44
23CCC Team0:24:45

 

