Trending

Paris-Nice: Cort wins stage 4 in Pélussin

Astana rider prevails from successful breakaway, Kwiatkowski moves into race lead

Image 1 of 43

Magnus Cort wins stage 4 at Paris-Nice

Magnus Cort wins stage 4 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 43

Luka Mezgec gets a bottle from the Mitchelton-Scott team car

Luka Mezgec gets a bottle from the Mitchelton-Scott team car
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 43

Tao Geoghegan Hart finishes stage 4 at Paris-Nice

Tao Geoghegan Hart finishes stage 4 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 43

Romain Bardet finishes stage 4 at Paris-Nice

Romain Bardet finishes stage 4 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 43

Magnus Cort on his way to winning stage 4 at Paris-Nice

Magnus Cort on his way to winning stage 4 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 43

Thomas De Gendt in polka dots after stage 4 at Paris-Nice

Thomas De Gendt in polka dots after stage 4 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 43

Michal Kwiatkowski pulls on the yellow jersey after stage 4 at Paris-Nice

Michal Kwiatkowski pulls on the yellow jersey after stage 4 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 43

Ivan Sosa on the front at Tirreno-Adriatico for Team Sky

Ivan Sosa on the front at Tirreno-Adriatico for Team Sky
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 43

Magnus Cort (Astana)

Magnus Cort (Astana)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 43

Scenery along the route fo stage 4 at Paris-Nice

Scenery along the route fo stage 4 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 43

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) waves to passengers on a train that momentarily halted stage 4 at Paris-Nice

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) waves to passengers on a train that momentarily halted stage 4 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 43

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 43

Magnus Cort celebrates winning stage 4 at Paris-Nice

Magnus Cort celebrates winning stage 4 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 43

Magnus Cort celebrates winning stage 4 at Paris-Nice

Magnus Cort celebrates winning stage 4 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 43

Magnus Cort celebrates winning stage 4 at Paris-Nice

Magnus Cort celebrates winning stage 4 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 43

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Paris-Nice

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 43

Simon Yates in the bunch during stage 4 at Paris-Nice

Simon Yates in the bunch during stage 4 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 43

Thomas De Gendt in polka dots at Paris-Nice

Thomas De Gendt in polka dots at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 43

The breakaway during stage 4 at Paris-Nice

The breakaway during stage 4 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 43

Dylan Groenewegen in the green jersey at Paris-Nice

Dylan Groenewegen in the green jersey at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 43

Egan Bernal in the white jersey at Paris-Nice

Egan Bernal in the white jersey at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 43

Michal Kwiatkowski in yellow after stage 4 at Paris-Nice

Michal Kwiatkowski in yellow after stage 4 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 43

Magnus Cort on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium after winning stage 4

Magnus Cort on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium after winning stage 4
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 43

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo)

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 43

Magnus Cort celebrates winning stage 4 at Paris-Nice

Magnus Cort celebrates winning stage 4 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 43

EF Education First's Lawson Craddock

EF Education First's Lawson Craddock
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 43

The breakaway during stage 4 at Paris-Nice

The breakaway during stage 4 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 43

Michal Kwiatkowski in the bunch during stage 4 at Paris-Nice

Michal Kwiatkowski in the bunch during stage 4 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 43

Ivan Garcia powers the chase during stage 4 at Paris-Nice

Ivan Garcia powers the chase during stage 4 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 43

The Paris-Nice peloton

The Paris-Nice peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 43

Riders wait for a train to pass during stage 4 at Paris-Nice

Riders wait for a train to pass during stage 4 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 43

Luke Rowe on the front for Team Sky at Paris-Nice

Luke Rowe on the front for Team Sky at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 43

Magnus Cort after winning stage 4 at Paris-Nice

Magnus Cort after winning stage 4 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 43

Team Sky with Egan Bernal in the best young rider's jersey

Team Sky with Egan Bernal in the best young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 35 of 43

Thomas De Gendt with the remnants of the breakaway

Thomas De Gendt with the remnants of the breakaway
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 36 of 43

Stage 4 of Paris-Nice

Stage 4 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 37 of 43

Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) leads the breakaway

Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 38 of 43

Magnus Cort (Astana) in the breakaway

Magnus Cort (Astana) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 39 of 43

Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie) in the mountains jersey

Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 40 of 43

Julien Bernard and Alessandro De Marchi lead the large escape group on stage 4 of Paris-Nice

Julien Bernard and Alessandro De Marchi lead the large escape group on stage 4 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 41 of 43

Luke Rowe (Team Sky) back at work in the front of the peloton

Luke Rowe (Team Sky) back at work in the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 42 of 43

The breakaway on stage 4

The breakaway on stage 4
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 43 of 43

The peloton stopped at a level crossing

The peloton stopped at a level crossing
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)

Magnus Cort (Astana Pro Team) stole the show to claim stage 4 at Paris-Nice, first surviving from the day's main break before attacking his companions inside the closing stages.

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) set off in pursuit of the Astana rider, but he was unable to match the Dane on the long drag to the line in Pélussin and would eventually finish second. Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) claimed third, while overnight race leader Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo Visma) cracked during the stage and slipped out of the yellow jersey.

"Paris-Nice is one of the biggest stage races we have and it's amazing to win a stage here," Cort said at the finish.

"It was not the official plan [to go in the break] but I went and I was feeling good in the first kilometres so I thought why not go in the break. I went in and it was of course the goal once you're in to get the final. It's both good and bad to be there with strong guys. It's not easy to win but it makes your chances better to make it to the end. It's amazing. It's my first victory of the season but for sure the season is going very well for the team."

Although the peloton failed to catch the leaders on the final set of climbs, they reduced what had been a gap of over six minutes to 48 seconds by the time they reached the finish. The result moved Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) into the yellow jersey, with Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) jumping to second overall, and Philippe Gilbert occurring third.

However, the bunch will see the end result of stage 4 as a missed opportunity and rue giving a group of this size and quality so much room to manoueve on a course suited to the likes of De Gendt, Cort and CCC Team's Alessandro De Marchi, who would eventually finish fourth.

The 13-strong break formed inside the opening kilometres, with De Gendt joined by Christoph Pfingsten (Bora-Hansgrohe), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ), Mathias Le Turnier (Cofidis), Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team), Kevin Reza (Vital Concept), Cort (Astana), Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie), Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Elie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic), Eduard Grosu (Delko-Marseille-Provence) and Evaldas Siskevicus (Delko-Marseille-Provence).

They established a lead of more than six minutes, with the stage taking on the first set of genuine climbs to feature in this year's race.

Bahrain-Merida and Mitchelton-Scott began to put pressure on the escape with 82km remaining, and when the gap dropped to just over four minutes it looked as though the bunch would decide the outcome of the stage. Then, when Deceuninck-QuickStep, the chances of a break succeeding looked all but over.

By the time the break reached the foot of the category 2 Côte de Trèves, their advantage was down to shade over three minutes, with De Gendt tapping out a consistent pace. The Belgian lead the break over the Côte de Condrieu with a number of the early move put into difficulty. However, the bunch had shaved just 30 seconds the group's advantage by that point, with Cort forced to chase back after briefly slipping back under the pressure from De Gendt's pace setting.

With just over 33km to go the Belgian had ridden all but six riders off his wheel, with Bernard, Ciccone De Marchi (CCC), Gesbert, Cort, and Le Turnier holding firm.

A crash in the bunch disrupted the chase, with Mikel Nieve caught out for the second day in a row as Mitchelton-Scott looked to set up European champion Matteo Trentin.

On the penultimate climb of the Côte de Saint-Michel-sur-Rhône, it was De Gendt who once more dictated the tempo. In response, Mitchelton posted Simon Yates to the front, and the climber immediately had an impact with the leaders brought to within two minutes. But that's where the gap stayed. Even when the leaders soared up the final climb of the Côte de Chavanay with just over 10km remaining, the chase could only muster another 40 seconds, partly due to a long turn from Bernard, who was burying himself for his teammate in the break.

A split came on the climb when De Gendt, De Marchi, Cort and Ciccone pushed clear as several teams put in last-ditch efforts to bring themselves back into contention. However, with the finish within touching distance, Cort moved to the front for what appeared like a typical turn. When he looked around he could see the fatigue on the faces of his rivals, and rather than wait to unleash his sprint he accelerated away. De Gendt attempted to give chase, but the Astana rider was simply too strong.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team5:03:49
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:07
3Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:13
4Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:00:18
5Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:48
6Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
8Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
11Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
13Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
14Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
15Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
16Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
17Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
18Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
21Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
23Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
25Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
26Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
28Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
29Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
30Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
31Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
32Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
33George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
34Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
35Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
36Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
37Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
38Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:00:56
39Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:01:00
40Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
41Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:07
42Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:14
43Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
44Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
45Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:01:17
46Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
47Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:27
48Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:43
49Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
50Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:04:32
51Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:10
52Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
54Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
55Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:25
56Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:06:55
57Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
58Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
59Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
60Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
61Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
62Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
63Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky
64Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
65Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
66Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
67Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
68Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
69Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:08:46
70Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
71Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:31
72Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
73Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:12:24
74Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
75Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
76Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
77Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
78Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
79Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
81Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
82Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
83Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
84Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
85Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
86Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
87Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
88Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
89Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
90Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
91Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
92Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:54
93Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
94Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
95Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:18:22
96Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
99Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
100Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
101Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
102Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team0:20:27
103Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
104Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
105Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
106Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:22:32
107Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
108Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
109Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
110Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
111Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
112Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
113Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
114Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
115John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
116Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
117Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
118Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
119Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
120Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
121Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
122Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
123Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
124André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
125Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
126Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
127Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
128Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
129Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
130Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
131Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
132Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
133Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
134Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
135Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
136Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
137Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
138Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
139Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
140Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
141Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
142Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
143Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
144Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
145Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
146Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
147Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
148Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
149Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel

Intermediate sprint - Saint-étienne, 18.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team15pts
2Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin12
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal9
4Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team7
5Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team5
7Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo4
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team2
10Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3), Côte de Cheval-Rigon, km. 18.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4pts
2Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie2
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Côte de Trèves, km. 152.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie7pts
2Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5
3Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo3
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
5Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Côte de Condrieu, km. 168.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team8
3Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo6
4Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic4
5Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
6Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo2
7Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) Côte de Saint-Michel-Sur-Rhône, km. 183
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team5
3Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic3
4Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
5Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2) Côte de Chavanay, km. 201.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team5
3Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team3
4Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
5Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5:04:02
2Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:35
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
4Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
6Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:01:04
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
8Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:04:19
9Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:12
10Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:42
11Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky
12Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
13Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
14Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:08:33
15Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:11
16Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
17Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
18Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:18:09
19Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:19
20Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
21Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
22Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
23Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
24Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
25Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
26Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team15:13:03
2Trek-Segafredo0:00:39
3AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
4EF Education First
5Bahrain-Merida0:01:07
6Team Sky0:01:17
7Movistar Team0:03:51
8CCC Team0:05:40
9Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:06:55
10Team Sunweb
11UAE Team Emirates0:07:07
12Direct Energie0:07:21
13Mitchelton-Scott0:08:46
14Cofidis Solutions Credits0:11:47
15Groupama-FDJ0:12:24
16Bora-Hansgrohe
17Katusha-Alpecin0:13:02
18Lotto Soudal0:17:05
19Team Jumbo-Visma0:17:46
20Deceuninck-QuickStep0:18:22
21Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:21:26
22Arkea-Samsic0:27:44
23Dimension Data0:34:46

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky16:52:27
2Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:05
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:10
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:11
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:14
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
7Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:17
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:18
10Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
11Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:00:19
12Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
13Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
14Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
15Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
17Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
18George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
19Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
20Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:29
21Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:01:06
22Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:19
23Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:02:06
24Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:03:01
25Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:40
26Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:03:48
27Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:41
28Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:06:26
29Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:07:58
30Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
31Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie0:08:02
32Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:08:22
33Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:09:01
34Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:09:42
35Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:09:44
36Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:10:22
37Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:42
38Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:11:14
39Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:11:23
40Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:11:39
41Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:55
42Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:11:57
43Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:11:58
44Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:20
45Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:29
46Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:12:40
47Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:12:53
48Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:42
49Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:13:51
50Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:14:00
51Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:14:05
52Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:14:29
53Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:34
54Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:36
55Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:57
56Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:02
57Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:09
58Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:15:29
59Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:15:36
60Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:15:56
61Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:16:10
62Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:16:17
63Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:17:23
64Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:17:35
65Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky
66Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:17:37
67Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:17:49
68Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:17:50
69Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:53
70Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:28
71Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:18:34
72Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:19:06
73Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:19:34
74Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:47
75Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:17
76Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
77Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:28
78Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:54
79Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:11
80Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team0:21:12
81Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:21:16
82Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
83Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
84Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:21:36
85Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:21:38
86Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb0:21:40
87Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:52
88John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:22:03
89Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
90André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
91Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
92Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:18
93Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:23
94Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
95Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:22:40
96Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:50
97Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:59
98Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
99Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
100Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:04
101Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ0:23:19
102Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First0:23:36
103Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:23:37
104Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:23:41
105Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:03
106Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:24:24
107Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:24:45
108Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:25:04
109Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:25:46
110Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:25:59
111Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
112Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:26:04
113Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:26:13
114Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:25
115Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:29
116Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:26:37
118Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:27:08
119Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:28:13
120Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:28:15
121Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:28:30
122Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:28:42
123Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:28:46
124Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:28:57
125Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
126Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:29:19
127Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:29:38
128Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team0:29:42
129Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:30:02
130Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:30:18
131Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:30:25
132Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
133Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:30:52
134Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:31:18
135Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:31:24
136Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:31:40
137Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:31:58
138Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic0:32:49
139Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:33:00
140Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:33:07
141Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:34:12
142Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:34:55
143Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:35:20
144Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:37:42
145Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
146Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:38:01
147Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:38:43
148Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First0:39:14
149Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:45:08

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma32pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal24
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe22
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky21
5Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team18
6Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep18
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott15
8Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team14
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
10Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida12
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep11
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
13Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo9
14Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel8
15Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky7
16Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida7
17Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team7
18Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First7
19Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie6
20John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo6
21Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ5
22Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie5
23Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
24Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates4
25Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
26Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
27Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
28André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic2
29Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
30Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1
31Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
32Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
33Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1
34Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1
35Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie1
36Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
37Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep-3
38Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep-3

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic8pts
2Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie8
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal4
4Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
5Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
6Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data3
7Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel3
8Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team2
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
10Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo1
12Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin13:48:23
2Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:00:09
3Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:01:07
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:48
5Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie0:02:26
6Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:55
7Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:32
8Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:05:35
9Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:05:57
10Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:07:01
11Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:08:17
12André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:08:30
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:10:07
14Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ0:10:17
15Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:25
16Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:13:37
17Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
18Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:14:03
19Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:16:11
20Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:43
21Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:17:12
22Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:27
23Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:21:32
24Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:24:21

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team15:13:03
2Trek-Segafredo0:00:39
3AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
4EF Education First
5Bahrain-Merida0:01:07
6Team Sky0:01:17
7Movistar Team0:03:51
8CCC Team0:05:40
9Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:06:55
10Team Sunweb
11UAE Team Emirates0:07:07
12Direct Energie0:07:21
13Mitchelton-Scott0:08:46
14Cofidis Solutions Credits0:11:47
15Groupama-FDJ0:12:24
16Bora-Hansgrohe
17Katusha-Alpecin0:13:02
18Lotto Soudal0:17:05
19Team Jumbo-Visma0:17:46
20Deceuninck-QuickStep0:18:22
21Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:21:26
22Arkea-Samsic0:27:44
23Dimension Data0:34:46

Latest on Cyclingnews