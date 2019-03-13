Image 1 of 43 Magnus Cort wins stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 43 Luka Mezgec gets a bottle from the Mitchelton-Scott team car (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 43 Tao Geoghegan Hart finishes stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 43 Romain Bardet finishes stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 43 Magnus Cort on his way to winning stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 43 Thomas De Gendt in polka dots after stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 43 Michal Kwiatkowski pulls on the yellow jersey after stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 43 Ivan Sosa on the front at Tirreno-Adriatico for Team Sky (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 43 Magnus Cort (Astana) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 43 Scenery along the route fo stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 43 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) waves to passengers on a train that momentarily halted stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 43 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 43 Magnus Cort celebrates winning stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 43 Magnus Cort celebrates winning stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 43 Magnus Cort celebrates winning stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 43 Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 43 Simon Yates in the bunch during stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 43 Thomas De Gendt in polka dots at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 43 The breakaway during stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 43 Dylan Groenewegen in the green jersey at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 43 Egan Bernal in the white jersey at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 43 Michal Kwiatkowski in yellow after stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 43 Magnus Cort on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium after winning stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 43 Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 43 Magnus Cort celebrates winning stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 43 EF Education First's Lawson Craddock (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 43 The breakaway during stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 43 Michal Kwiatkowski in the bunch during stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 43 Ivan Garcia powers the chase during stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 43 The Paris-Nice peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 43 Riders wait for a train to pass during stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 43 Luke Rowe on the front for Team Sky at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 43 Magnus Cort after winning stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 43 Team Sky with Egan Bernal in the best young rider's jersey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 35 of 43 Thomas De Gendt with the remnants of the breakaway (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 36 of 43 Stage 4 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 37 of 43 Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 38 of 43 Magnus Cort (Astana) in the breakaway (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 39 of 43 Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 40 of 43 Julien Bernard and Alessandro De Marchi lead the large escape group on stage 4 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 41 of 43 Luke Rowe (Team Sky) back at work in the front of the peloton (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 42 of 43 The breakaway on stage 4 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 43 of 43 The peloton stopped at a level crossing (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)

Magnus Cort (Astana Pro Team) stole the show to claim stage 4 at Paris-Nice, first surviving from the day's main break before attacking his companions inside the closing stages.

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) set off in pursuit of the Astana rider, but he was unable to match the Dane on the long drag to the line in Pélussin and would eventually finish second. Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) claimed third, while overnight race leader Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo Visma) cracked during the stage and slipped out of the yellow jersey.

"Paris-Nice is one of the biggest stage races we have and it's amazing to win a stage here," Cort said at the finish.

"It was not the official plan [to go in the break] but I went and I was feeling good in the first kilometres so I thought why not go in the break. I went in and it was of course the goal once you're in to get the final. It's both good and bad to be there with strong guys. It's not easy to win but it makes your chances better to make it to the end. It's amazing. It's my first victory of the season but for sure the season is going very well for the team."

Although the peloton failed to catch the leaders on the final set of climbs, they reduced what had been a gap of over six minutes to 48 seconds by the time they reached the finish. The result moved Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) into the yellow jersey, with Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) jumping to second overall, and Philippe Gilbert occurring third.

However, the bunch will see the end result of stage 4 as a missed opportunity and rue giving a group of this size and quality so much room to manoueve on a course suited to the likes of De Gendt, Cort and CCC Team's Alessandro De Marchi, who would eventually finish fourth.

The 13-strong break formed inside the opening kilometres, with De Gendt joined by Christoph Pfingsten (Bora-Hansgrohe), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ), Mathias Le Turnier (Cofidis), Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team), Kevin Reza (Vital Concept), Cort (Astana), Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie), Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Elie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic), Eduard Grosu (Delko-Marseille-Provence) and Evaldas Siskevicus (Delko-Marseille-Provence).

They established a lead of more than six minutes, with the stage taking on the first set of genuine climbs to feature in this year's race.

Bahrain-Merida and Mitchelton-Scott began to put pressure on the escape with 82km remaining, and when the gap dropped to just over four minutes it looked as though the bunch would decide the outcome of the stage. Then, when Deceuninck-QuickStep, the chances of a break succeeding looked all but over.

By the time the break reached the foot of the category 2 Côte de Trèves, their advantage was down to shade over three minutes, with De Gendt tapping out a consistent pace. The Belgian lead the break over the Côte de Condrieu with a number of the early move put into difficulty. However, the bunch had shaved just 30 seconds the group's advantage by that point, with Cort forced to chase back after briefly slipping back under the pressure from De Gendt's pace setting.

With just over 33km to go the Belgian had ridden all but six riders off his wheel, with Bernard, Ciccone De Marchi (CCC), Gesbert, Cort, and Le Turnier holding firm.

A crash in the bunch disrupted the chase, with Mikel Nieve caught out for the second day in a row as Mitchelton-Scott looked to set up European champion Matteo Trentin.

On the penultimate climb of the Côte de Saint-Michel-sur-Rhône, it was De Gendt who once more dictated the tempo. In response, Mitchelton posted Simon Yates to the front, and the climber immediately had an impact with the leaders brought to within two minutes. But that's where the gap stayed. Even when the leaders soared up the final climb of the Côte de Chavanay with just over 10km remaining, the chase could only muster another 40 seconds, partly due to a long turn from Bernard, who was burying himself for his teammate in the break.

A split came on the climb when De Gendt, De Marchi, Cort and Ciccone pushed clear as several teams put in last-ditch efforts to bring themselves back into contention. However, with the finish within touching distance, Cort moved to the front for what appeared like a typical turn. When he looked around he could see the fatigue on the faces of his rivals, and rather than wait to unleash his sprint he accelerated away. De Gendt attempted to give chase, but the Astana rider was simply too strong.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 5:03:49 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:07 3 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:13 4 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:00:18 5 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:48 6 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 11 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 14 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 15 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 16 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 18 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 19 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 21 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 23 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 25 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 26 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 29 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 30 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 31 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 32 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 33 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 34 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 35 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 36 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 37 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 38 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:56 39 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:00 40 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 41 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:07 42 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:14 43 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 44 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:01:17 46 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 47 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:27 48 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:43 49 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:04:32 51 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:10 52 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 54 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 55 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:25 56 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:55 57 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 58 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 59 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 60 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 61 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 62 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 63 Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky 64 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 65 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 66 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 67 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 68 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:46 70 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 71 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:31 72 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 73 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:12:24 74 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 75 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 76 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 77 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 78 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 79 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 82 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 83 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 84 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 85 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 87 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 88 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 89 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 90 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 91 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 92 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:54 93 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 94 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 95 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:18:22 96 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 99 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 100 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 101 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 102 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 0:20:27 103 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 104 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 105 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 106 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:32 107 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 108 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 109 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 110 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 111 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 112 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 113 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 114 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 115 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 116 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 117 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 118 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 119 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 120 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 121 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 122 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 123 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 124 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 125 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 126 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 127 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 128 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 129 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 130 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 131 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 132 Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic 133 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 134 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 135 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 136 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 137 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 138 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 139 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 140 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 141 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 142 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 143 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 144 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 145 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 146 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 147 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 148 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 149 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel

Intermediate sprint - Saint-étienne, 18.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 15 pts 2 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 12 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 9 4 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 7 5 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 5 7 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 4 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3), Côte de Cheval-Rigon, km. 18.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 pts 2 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 2 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Côte de Trèves, km. 152.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 7 pts 2 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 5 3 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 5 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Côte de Condrieu, km. 168.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 8 3 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 4 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 4 5 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 6 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 7 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) Côte de Saint-Michel-Sur-Rhône, km. 183 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 5 3 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 3 4 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 5 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2) Côte de Chavanay, km. 201.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 5 3 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 4 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 5 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5:04:02 2 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:35 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 4 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 6 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:01:04 7 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 8 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:04:19 9 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:12 10 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:42 11 Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky 12 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 13 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 14 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:33 15 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:11 16 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 18 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:18:09 19 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:19 20 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 21 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 23 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 24 Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic 25 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 26 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 15:13:03 2 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:39 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 4 EF Education First 5 Bahrain-Merida 0:01:07 6 Team Sky 0:01:17 7 Movistar Team 0:03:51 8 CCC Team 0:05:40 9 Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:06:55 10 Team Sunweb 11 UAE Team Emirates 0:07:07 12 Direct Energie 0:07:21 13 Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:46 14 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:11:47 15 Groupama-FDJ 0:12:24 16 Bora-Hansgrohe 17 Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:02 18 Lotto Soudal 0:17:05 19 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:17:46 20 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:22 21 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:21:26 22 Arkea-Samsic 0:27:44 23 Dimension Data 0:34:46

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 16:52:27 2 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:05 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:10 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:11 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:14 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:15 7 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:17 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:18 10 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:00:19 12 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 13 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 17 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 18 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 19 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:29 21 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:06 22 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:19 23 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:02:06 24 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 0:03:01 25 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:40 26 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:03:48 27 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:41 28 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:26 29 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:58 30 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 31 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 0:08:02 32 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:22 33 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:01 34 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:09:42 35 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:09:44 36 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:10:22 37 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:42 38 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 0:11:14 39 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:11:23 40 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:39 41 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:55 42 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:57 43 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:11:58 44 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:20 45 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:29 46 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:12:40 47 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:53 48 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:42 49 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:51 50 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:14:00 51 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:14:05 52 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:29 53 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:34 54 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:36 55 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:57 56 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:02 57 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:09 58 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:29 59 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:15:36 60 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:56 61 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:10 62 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:16:17 63 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:17:23 64 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:17:35 65 Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky 66 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:37 67 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:17:49 68 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:17:50 69 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:53 70 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:28 71 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:18:34 72 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:19:06 73 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:19:34 74 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:47 75 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:17 76 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 77 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:28 78 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:54 79 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:11 80 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 0:21:12 81 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:21:16 82 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 83 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 84 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:21:36 85 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:21:38 86 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:21:40 87 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:52 88 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:03 89 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 90 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 91 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 92 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:18 93 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:23 94 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 95 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:40 96 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:50 97 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:59 98 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 99 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 100 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:04 101 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:19 102 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:23:36 103 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:23:37 104 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:41 105 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:03 106 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:24:24 107 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:45 108 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:25:04 109 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:25:46 110 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:25:59 111 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 112 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:26:04 113 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:26:13 114 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:25 115 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:29 116 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:26:37 118 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:27:08 119 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:28:13 120 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:28:15 121 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:28:30 122 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:28:42 123 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:28:46 124 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:57 125 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 126 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:29:19 127 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:38 128 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 0:29:42 129 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:02 130 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 0:30:18 131 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:30:25 132 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 133 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:30:52 134 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:31:18 135 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:31:24 136 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:31:40 137 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:58 138 Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic 0:32:49 139 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:33:00 140 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:33:07 141 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:34:12 142 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:34:55 143 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:35:20 144 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:42 145 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 146 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:38:01 147 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:38:43 148 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 0:39:14 149 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:45:08

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 32 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 24 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 21 5 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 18 6 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 15 8 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 10 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 12 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 13 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 14 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 8 15 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 7 16 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 17 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 7 18 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 7 19 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 6 20 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 6 21 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 22 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 5 23 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 24 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4 25 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 26 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 27 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 28 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 2 29 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 30 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1 31 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 32 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 33 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1 34 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1 35 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 1 36 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 37 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep -3 38 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -3

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 8 pts 2 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 8 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 4 4 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 5 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 6 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 3 7 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 3 8 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 2 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 10 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1 12 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 13:48:23 2 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:00:09 3 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:01:07 4 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:48 5 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 0:02:26 6 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:55 7 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:32 8 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:05:35 9 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:57 10 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:01 11 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:08:17 12 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 0:08:30 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 0:10:07 14 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:17 15 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:25 16 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:13:37 17 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:14:03 19 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:16:11 20 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:43 21 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:12 22 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:27 23 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:21:32 24 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:24:21