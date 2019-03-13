Paris-Nice: Cort wins stage 4 in Pélussin
Astana rider prevails from successful breakaway, Kwiatkowski moves into race lead
Stage 4: Vichy - Pélussin
Magnus Cort (Astana Pro Team) stole the show to claim stage 4 at Paris-Nice, first surviving from the day's main break before attacking his companions inside the closing stages.
Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) set off in pursuit of the Astana rider, but he was unable to match the Dane on the long drag to the line in Pélussin and would eventually finish second. Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) claimed third, while overnight race leader Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo Visma) cracked during the stage and slipped out of the yellow jersey.
"Paris-Nice is one of the biggest stage races we have and it's amazing to win a stage here," Cort said at the finish.
"It was not the official plan [to go in the break] but I went and I was feeling good in the first kilometres so I thought why not go in the break. I went in and it was of course the goal once you're in to get the final. It's both good and bad to be there with strong guys. It's not easy to win but it makes your chances better to make it to the end. It's amazing. It's my first victory of the season but for sure the season is going very well for the team."
Although the peloton failed to catch the leaders on the final set of climbs, they reduced what had been a gap of over six minutes to 48 seconds by the time they reached the finish. The result moved Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) into the yellow jersey, with Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) jumping to second overall, and Philippe Gilbert occurring third.
However, the bunch will see the end result of stage 4 as a missed opportunity and rue giving a group of this size and quality so much room to manoueve on a course suited to the likes of De Gendt, Cort and CCC Team's Alessandro De Marchi, who would eventually finish fourth.
The 13-strong break formed inside the opening kilometres, with De Gendt joined by Christoph Pfingsten (Bora-Hansgrohe), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ), Mathias Le Turnier (Cofidis), Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team), Kevin Reza (Vital Concept), Cort (Astana), Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie), Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Elie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic), Eduard Grosu (Delko-Marseille-Provence) and Evaldas Siskevicus (Delko-Marseille-Provence).
They established a lead of more than six minutes, with the stage taking on the first set of genuine climbs to feature in this year's race.
Bahrain-Merida and Mitchelton-Scott began to put pressure on the escape with 82km remaining, and when the gap dropped to just over four minutes it looked as though the bunch would decide the outcome of the stage. Then, when Deceuninck-QuickStep, the chances of a break succeeding looked all but over.
By the time the break reached the foot of the category 2 Côte de Trèves, their advantage was down to shade over three minutes, with De Gendt tapping out a consistent pace. The Belgian lead the break over the Côte de Condrieu with a number of the early move put into difficulty. However, the bunch had shaved just 30 seconds the group's advantage by that point, with Cort forced to chase back after briefly slipping back under the pressure from De Gendt's pace setting.
With just over 33km to go the Belgian had ridden all but six riders off his wheel, with Bernard, Ciccone De Marchi (CCC), Gesbert, Cort, and Le Turnier holding firm.
A crash in the bunch disrupted the chase, with Mikel Nieve caught out for the second day in a row as Mitchelton-Scott looked to set up European champion Matteo Trentin.
On the penultimate climb of the Côte de Saint-Michel-sur-Rhône, it was De Gendt who once more dictated the tempo. In response, Mitchelton posted Simon Yates to the front, and the climber immediately had an impact with the leaders brought to within two minutes. But that's where the gap stayed. Even when the leaders soared up the final climb of the Côte de Chavanay with just over 10km remaining, the chase could only muster another 40 seconds, partly due to a long turn from Bernard, who was burying himself for his teammate in the break.
A split came on the climb when De Gendt, De Marchi, Cort and Ciccone pushed clear as several teams put in last-ditch efforts to bring themselves back into contention. However, with the finish within touching distance, Cort moved to the front for what appeared like a typical turn. When he looked around he could see the fatigue on the faces of his rivals, and rather than wait to unleash his sprint he accelerated away. De Gendt attempted to give chase, but the Astana rider was simply too strong.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5:03:49
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:07
|3
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:13
|4
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:00:18
|5
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:48
|6
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|11
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|15
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|16
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|21
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|23
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|26
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|29
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|30
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|31
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|32
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|33
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|34
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|35
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|36
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|37
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:56
|39
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:00
|40
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:07
|42
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:14
|43
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|44
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:17
|46
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|47
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:27
|48
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:43
|49
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:04:32
|51
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:10
|52
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|54
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|55
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:25
|56
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:55
|57
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|58
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|59
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|60
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|61
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
|62
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|63
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky
|64
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|65
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|66
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|67
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|68
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:46
|70
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|71
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:31
|72
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|73
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:24
|74
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|75
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|76
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|77
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|79
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|82
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|84
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|85
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|87
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|88
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|89
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|90
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|91
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|92
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:54
|93
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|94
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|95
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:18:22
|96
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|99
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|100
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|101
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|102
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|0:20:27
|103
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|104
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|105
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|106
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:32
|107
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|108
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|109
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|110
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|111
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|112
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|113
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|114
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|115
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|117
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|118
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|119
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|120
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|121
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|122
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|123
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|124
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|125
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|126
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|127
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|128
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|129
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|130
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|131
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|132
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|133
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|134
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|135
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|136
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|137
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|138
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|139
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|140
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|141
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|142
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|143
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|144
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|145
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|146
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|147
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|148
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|149
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|9
|4
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|7
|5
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|5
|7
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|pts
|2
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|7
|pts
|2
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|3
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|5
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|8
|3
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|4
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|4
|5
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|6
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|7
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|5
|3
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|3
|4
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|5
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|5
|3
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|4
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|5
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5:04:02
|2
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:35
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|4
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|6
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:04
|7
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:04:19
|9
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:12
|10
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:42
|11
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky
|12
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|13
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|14
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:33
|15
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:11
|16
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|18
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:18:09
|19
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:19
|20
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|21
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|23
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|25
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|15:13:03
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:39
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|4
|EF Education First
|5
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:07
|6
|Team Sky
|0:01:17
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:03:51
|8
|CCC Team
|0:05:40
|9
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:06:55
|10
|Team Sunweb
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:07
|12
|Direct Energie
|0:07:21
|13
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:46
|14
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:11:47
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:24
|16
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:02
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:17:05
|19
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:17:46
|20
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:18:22
|21
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:21:26
|22
|Arkea-Samsic
|0:27:44
|23
|Dimension Data
|0:34:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|16:52:27
|2
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:10
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:11
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:14
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:15
|7
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:17
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:18
|10
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:19
|12
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|17
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:29
|21
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:06
|22
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:19
|23
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:02:06
|24
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|0:03:01
|25
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:40
|26
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:03:48
|27
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:41
|28
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:26
|29
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:58
|30
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|31
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:08:02
|32
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:22
|33
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:01
|34
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:09:42
|35
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:44
|36
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:10:22
|37
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:42
|38
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|0:11:14
|39
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:23
|40
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:39
|41
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:55
|42
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:57
|43
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:11:58
|44
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:20
|45
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:29
|46
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:40
|47
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:53
|48
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:42
|49
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:51
|50
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:14:00
|51
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:14:05
|52
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:29
|53
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:34
|54
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:36
|55
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:57
|56
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:02
|57
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:09
|58
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:29
|59
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:15:36
|60
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:56
|61
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:10
|62
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:16:17
|63
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:17:23
|64
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:17:35
|65
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Col) Team Sky
|66
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:37
|67
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:17:49
|68
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:17:50
|69
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:53
|70
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:28
|71
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:18:34
|72
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:19:06
|73
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:19:34
|74
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:47
|75
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:17
|76
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|77
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:28
|78
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:54
|79
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:11
|80
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|0:21:12
|81
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:16
|82
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|84
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:21:36
|85
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:21:38
|86
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:21:40
|87
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:52
|88
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:03
|89
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|90
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|91
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|92
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:18
|93
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:23
|94
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|95
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:40
|96
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:50
|97
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:59
|98
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|99
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|100
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:04
|101
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:19
|102
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|0:23:36
|103
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:23:37
|104
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:41
|105
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:03
|106
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:24:24
|107
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:45
|108
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:25:04
|109
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:25:46
|110
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:25:59
|111
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|112
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26:04
|113
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:26:13
|114
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:25
|115
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:29
|116
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:26:37
|118
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:27:08
|119
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:28:13
|120
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:28:15
|121
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:30
|122
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:28:42
|123
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:28:46
|124
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:28:57
|125
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|126
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:29:19
|127
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:38
|128
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|0:29:42
|129
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:02
|130
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|0:30:18
|131
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:30:25
|132
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|133
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:52
|134
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:31:18
|135
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:31:24
|136
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:31:40
|137
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:58
|138
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|0:32:49
|139
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:33:00
|140
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:33:07
|141
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:34:12
|142
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:34:55
|143
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:35:20
|144
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:37:42
|145
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|146
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:38:01
|147
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:38:43
|148
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|0:39:14
|149
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:45:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|32
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|24
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|21
|5
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|18
|6
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|8
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|10
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|12
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|13
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|14
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|8
|15
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|7
|16
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|17
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|7
|18
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|7
|19
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|20
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|21
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|22
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|5
|23
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|24
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|25
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|26
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|27
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|28
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|2
|29
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|30
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|31
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|32
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|33
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|34
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|35
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|36
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|37
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-3
|38
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|8
|pts
|2
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|4
|4
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|5
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|6
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|7
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|3
|8
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|2
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|10
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|12
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|13:48:23
|2
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:01:07
|4
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:48
|5
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|0:02:26
|6
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:55
|7
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:32
|8
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:05:35
|9
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:57
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:01
|11
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:17
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:08:30
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|0:10:07
|14
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:17
|15
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:25
|16
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:13:37
|17
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:03
|19
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:11
|20
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:43
|21
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17:12
|22
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:27
|23
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:21:32
|24
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:24:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|15:13:03
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:39
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|4
|EF Education First
|5
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:07
|6
|Team Sky
|0:01:17
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:03:51
|8
|CCC Team
|0:05:40
|9
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:06:55
|10
|Team Sunweb
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:07
|12
|Direct Energie
|0:07:21
|13
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:46
|14
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:11:47
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:24
|16
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:02
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:17:05
|19
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:17:46
|20
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:18:22
|21
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:21:26
|22
|Arkea-Samsic
|0:27:44
|23
|Dimension Data
|0:34:46
