He had it, he had it, but then he lost it: Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ), head down and a clean pair of wheels with just metres before the finish line, heaved a sigh of disappointment as Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) lunged through on his right and snatched the Paris-Nice stage 6 victory out from under him. Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) was third.

Groupama-FDJ had seemingly timed their well-honed lead-out perfectly, launching Demare with just 150m to go. But into a brisk headwind, Bennett, who followed wheels and even had to stop pedalling as he encountered traffic as the sprint wound up, was able to use the draft of a fading Trentin to slingshot past Demare at the line.

Just 40 riders contested the sprint after a quick succession of short climbs and several crashes splintered the peloton in the final 40km. Even Bennett said he didn't think he was going to make it for the sprint on the second to last climb.

"I came around, and the guys were doing a fantastic job in the final. Actually, in the last 5km, my legs were really good so I knew I didn't have to panic with regards to positioning, just follow my teammates as best as possible.

"I thought the gap nearly closed on me in the final, but it opened again and I was able to kick really hard. I was really happy and I just want to thank the team again.

"I've been working really hard this winter with my first target being Milan-San Remo, so everything's on track."

Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) hoped to enjoy an easy day before the big mountain stages on the weekend but instead had to battle through crosswinds and aggressive moves by Astana to deliver Luis Leon Sanchez to the bonus sprints.

Ion Izagirre successfully led Sanchez out for the first intermediate sprint bonus and tried to go again in the second sprint with 4km to go. Kwiatkowski smartly marked that move and powered past to pad his lead.

Kwiatkowski now leads Paris-Nice by teammate Egan Bernal by 18 seconds, with Sanchez third at 22 seconds.

"That was a really hectic stage. Straight from the start, there were some attacks in the crosswinds, and the bunch was really nervous throughout the whole stage. Then of course when you've got riders like Matteo Trentin and all the strong sprinters in the race, they want to dig deep in the climbs and drop the other ones," the race leader said.

"We had some really technical descents, and the bunch was splitting all over the place and there were plenty of crashes.

"I was hoping for an easier day, in terms of even sprinting in the bonuses. (Sanchez) went crazy for those three seconds, but I was trying to stay on his wheel on the last one and I was able to out-sprint him for those three seconds. So I'm happy for another three seconds, but tomorrow it will be way harder to gain or lose those seconds."

Stage 7 of Paris-Nice, the queen stage, covers 181.5km from Nice with five categorized ascents on the way to the final ascent of the Col de Turini, a category 1 climb that's 14.9km long and has an average 7.3 per cent grade.

"It's going to be a big challenge for me to defend the title, but we are really motivated, together with Egan (Bernal) and having both of us in the front of the race it's going to be nice to play."

How it unfolded

The warm weather continued to welcome the peloton in the south of France, with 176.5km from Peynier to Brignoles, but much to the peloton's chagrin, the wind was back.

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) kicked off the attacking in the first kilometre, and he was soon joined by Ivan Garcia (Bahrain-Merida), Alex Kirsch (Trek-Segafredo), Laurent Pichon (Arkea-Samsic) and Mauro Finetto (Delko-Marseille-Provence) to form the day's main breakaway.

It was a cheeky move by Calmejane, the move's highest-placed rider, only 2:15 behind race leader Michal Kwiatkowski, so Team Sky kept the gap at a manageable level, but the peloton, buffeted by strong crosswinds in the early kilometres, began to fracture.

The scrambling to get back on terms with the front of the bunch meant that the leaders' gap was at only a minute. Garcia sat up, and finally, Calmejane relented and allowed the remaining three riders to soldier on without as much fear from the bunch.

With no real threat up the road, the peloton reformed and eased up slightly, allowing the trio to gain more time since Kirsch was the best-placed at 15:32.

A crash at the midpoint of the race took down Quentin Pacher (Vital Concept) and Lawson Craddock (EF Education First). Fran Ventoso (CCC Team) also went down and was forced to abandon the race.

The nerves in the bunch resulted in an uptick in pace, with the escapees holding just one minute and falling on the peloton with 70km to go.

By the time they reached the Côte de la Sainte-Baume, the day's first classified climb - a 5km, 5 per cent category 2 ascent - the trio were within arm's reach of the peloton.

Deceuninck-Quickstep led on the sinuous descent, slashing the trio's advantage and eventually mowing them down with 48.5km, two more short climbs and two intermediate sprints left to go. The time bonuses were clearly of interest for Bob Jungels, sitting fifth at 57 seconds.

The Côte de Mazaugues, a short, sharp category 3 climb, split the peloton in intense crosswinds, with the points leader Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) heading out the back and mountains leader Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) saving his legs for another day's assault on the polka dot jersey.

Rather than Jungels, it was Luis Leon Sanchez who was led out for the first sprint by Astana teammate Ion Izagirre. Sitting 24 seconds down at the start of the day, Sanchez whittled three seconds off that gap with the sprint bonus before going back to the peloton. Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) picked up the final bonus second.

Team Sky's Luke Rowe led the peloton over the Côte de Sainte-Philomène with 15km to go as the bunch resigned themselves to a bunch sprint but a crash from Rafael Valls (Movistar) and Jan Bakelants (Sunweb) caused a split in the peloton.

The injection of adrenaline upped the pace, with Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) forced to scramble to get back into the front group.

With Arnaud Demare making it back to the front, Groupama-FDJ began battling with Deceuninck-Quickstep for control of the pace-setting. With an uphill gambler's sprint coming with just 4km to go, Sanchez leapt to the front again with Izagirre but was closely marked by Kwiatkowski himself, who powered past to steal the three-second bonus.

Behind, there was another crash with Tao Geoghegan Hart (Sky) being caught up with Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) before Groupama-FDJ once more took control of the lead-out.

It looked like a perfect set-up for Demare, but he hit out just a bit too early, and a patient Bennett, tucked tight on his wheel, exploded past the Frenchman just before the line to snatch the stage victory.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:12:35 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 6 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 7 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 10 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 11 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 12 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 14 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 16 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 19 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 20 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 21 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 23 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 24 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 25 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 26 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 29 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 34 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 35 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 36 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 37 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 38 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 39 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 40 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 41 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 42 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:20 43 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:22 44 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 45 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 46 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:42 47 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 48 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 50 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:52 51 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:03 52 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:11 53 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 54 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:15 55 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky 0:02:28 56 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:34 57 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:08 58 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 59 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:28 60 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:41 61 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 62 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 63 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 64 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 66 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 67 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 68 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 70 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 71 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 72 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 73 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 74 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 75 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 77 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 78 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 79 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 80 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 81 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 82 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 83 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 84 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 87 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 88 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 90 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 91 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 92 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 93 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 94 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 95 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 97 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 98 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 99 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 100 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 101 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 102 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 103 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:57 104 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 106 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 107 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 108 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 109 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 110 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 112 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 113 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 114 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 115 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 116 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 117 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 118 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:36 119 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 120 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:10:38 121 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 122 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 123 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 124 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 125 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 126 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 127 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 128 Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic 129 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 130 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 131 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 132 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 133 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 134 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 135 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 136 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 137 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 138 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 139 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 140 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 141 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

Sprint 1 - 146.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Sprint 2 - 172.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Finish Line - 176.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 9 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 7 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 6 6 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 5 7 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 8 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2 10 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 1

KOM 1 - 114km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 pts 2 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 5 3 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 5 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1

KOM 2 - 131km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 4 pts 2 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 2 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 1

KOM 3 - 159km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 7 pts 2 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 5 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 2 5 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 4:12:35 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 3 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 4 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky 4:15:03 6 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 4:15:09 7 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4:15:43 8 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 9 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 4:18:16 10 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 11 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 13 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 15 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 17 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 18 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 4:20:32 19 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 4:23:11 20 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 4:23:13 21 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 22 Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic 23 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 24 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 25 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 12:37:45 2 Groupama-Fdj 3 Bahrain-Merida 4 Ag2R La Mondiale 5 Mitchelton-Scott 6 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 7 Lotto Soudal 12:38:05 8 Astana Pro Team 12:38:20 9 Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 12:38:27 10 Team Sky 11 Movistar Team 12 Uae Team Emirates 12:38:42 13 Direct Energie 12:43:26 14 Team Jumbo-Visma 15 Team Katusha Alpecin 12:44:41 16 Trek-Segafredo 12:46:34 17 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12:46:54 18 Delko Marseille Provence 12:54:04 19 Ccc Team 12:54:48 20 Team Sunweb 12:56:18 21 Team Dimension Data 12:57:04 22 Ef Education First 23 Team Arkea-Samsic 13:04:42

General Classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 21:35:36 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:18 3 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:22 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:00 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:04 7 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:08 8 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:17 9 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:21 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:24 11 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:01:38 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:39 13 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:42 14 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:54 15 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:55 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:01 17 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:09 18 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:18 19 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:26 20 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:58 21 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:18 22 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:06:22 23 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:59 24 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:35 25 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 0:08:49 26 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:52 27 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:12:30 28 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:12:36 29 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:02 30 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:26 31 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:13:46 32 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:49 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:53 34 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:50 35 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:16:02 36 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:05 37 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:22 38 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:32 39 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:17:08 40 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:17:16 41 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:38 42 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:01 43 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:02 44 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 0:18:17 45 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:19:36 46 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 0:19:53 47 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:20:22 48 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:36 49 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:21:01 50 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:16 51 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:21:33 52 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:36 53 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:15 54 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:22:35 56 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:58 57 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:16 58 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky 0:23:18 59 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:23 60 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:27 61 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:23:29 62 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:32 63 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:23:38 64 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:23:44 65 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:50 66 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:05 67 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:13 68 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:24:59 69 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:25:03 70 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:21 71 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:50 72 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:06 73 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:26:17 74 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:50 75 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:27:31 76 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:28:22 77 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:28:33 78 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:28:39 79 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:28:44 80 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:45 81 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:49 82 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:29:06 83 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:29:30 84 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:29:35 85 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:30:01 86 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:30:14 87 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 0:30:21 88 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:36 89 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:30:38 90 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:43 91 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:31:09 92 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 93 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:31:16 94 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:31:18 95 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:31:31 96 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:45 97 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:02 98 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:32:20 99 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:32:40 100 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:32:42 101 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:32:44 102 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 0:33:20 103 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:33:48 104 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:34:02 105 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:34:03 106 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:34:04 107 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:34:17 108 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:34:32 109 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:34:37 110 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:35:07 111 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:35:31 112 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 0:35:37 113 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:35:46 114 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:36:25 115 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:36:39 116 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:35 117 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:37:39 118 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:37:46 119 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:47 120 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:38:15 121 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:38:16 122 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:38:24 123 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 0:38:34 124 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:39:31 125 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:39:53 126 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:39:54 127 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:40:26 128 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:40:27 129 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:43:23 130 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:43:29 131 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:43:55 132 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:45:10 133 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:45:45 134 Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic 0:48:11 135 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:48:58 136 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:49:16 137 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:49:42 138 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 0:50:09 139 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:50:41 140 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:52:07 141 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:52:28 142 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:57:50

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 33 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 32 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 24 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 24 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 7 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 20 8 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 18 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15 10 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 14 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 12 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 13 13 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 13 14 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 12 15 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 17 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 18 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 19 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 7 20 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 7 21 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 7 22 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 6 23 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6 24 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 6 25 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 26 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 5 27 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 28 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4 29 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 30 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 31 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 32 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3 33 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 3 34 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 35 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 36 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2 37 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 2 38 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 39 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 40 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1 41 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 42 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1 43 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1 44 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 45 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep -3 46 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -3

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 pts 2 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 21 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 20 4 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 10 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 6 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 7 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 8 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 7 9 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 10 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 5 11 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 5 12 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 13 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 5 14 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 15 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 16 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3 17 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 18 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 2 19 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 20 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 21 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 22 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1 23 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 1 24 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 25 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1 26 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 27 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep -1 28 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -1 29 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates -2

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 21:35:54 2 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 21:38:02 3 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 21:47:28 4 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 21:49:22 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 21:51:38 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 21:51:41 7 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 21:51:58 8 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 21:52:44 9 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 21:55:12 10 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 21:58:34 11 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky 21:58:54 12 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 22:04:15 13 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22:04:25 14 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 22:05:06 15 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 22:05:50 16 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 22:06:45 17 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 22:07:21 18 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 22:09:38 19 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 22:11:07 20 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 22:12:01 21 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22:13:23 22 Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic 22:23:47 23 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 22:24:34 24 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 22:24:52 25 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 22:25:18