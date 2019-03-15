Paris-Nice: Sam Bennett wins stage 6
Arnaud Démare is second, Matteo Trentin third
Stage 6: Peynier - Brignoles
He had it, he had it, but then he lost it: Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ), head down and a clean pair of wheels with just metres before the finish line, heaved a sigh of disappointment as Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) lunged through on his right and snatched the Paris-Nice stage 6 victory out from under him. Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) was third.
Groupama-FDJ had seemingly timed their well-honed lead-out perfectly, launching Demare with just 150m to go. But into a brisk headwind, Bennett, who followed wheels and even had to stop pedalling as he encountered traffic as the sprint wound up, was able to use the draft of a fading Trentin to slingshot past Demare at the line.
Just 40 riders contested the sprint after a quick succession of short climbs and several crashes splintered the peloton in the final 40km. Even Bennett said he didn't think he was going to make it for the sprint on the second to last climb.
"I came around, and the guys were doing a fantastic job in the final. Actually, in the last 5km, my legs were really good so I knew I didn't have to panic with regards to positioning, just follow my teammates as best as possible.
"I thought the gap nearly closed on me in the final, but it opened again and I was able to kick really hard. I was really happy and I just want to thank the team again.
"I've been working really hard this winter with my first target being Milan-San Remo, so everything's on track."
Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) hoped to enjoy an easy day before the big mountain stages on the weekend but instead had to battle through crosswinds and aggressive moves by Astana to deliver Luis Leon Sanchez to the bonus sprints.
Ion Izagirre successfully led Sanchez out for the first intermediate sprint bonus and tried to go again in the second sprint with 4km to go. Kwiatkowski smartly marked that move and powered past to pad his lead.
Kwiatkowski now leads Paris-Nice by teammate Egan Bernal by 18 seconds, with Sanchez third at 22 seconds.
"That was a really hectic stage. Straight from the start, there were some attacks in the crosswinds, and the bunch was really nervous throughout the whole stage. Then of course when you've got riders like Matteo Trentin and all the strong sprinters in the race, they want to dig deep in the climbs and drop the other ones," the race leader said.
"We had some really technical descents, and the bunch was splitting all over the place and there were plenty of crashes.
"I was hoping for an easier day, in terms of even sprinting in the bonuses. (Sanchez) went crazy for those three seconds, but I was trying to stay on his wheel on the last one and I was able to out-sprint him for those three seconds. So I'm happy for another three seconds, but tomorrow it will be way harder to gain or lose those seconds."
Stage 7 of Paris-Nice, the queen stage, covers 181.5km from Nice with five categorized ascents on the way to the final ascent of the Col de Turini, a category 1 climb that's 14.9km long and has an average 7.3 per cent grade.
"It's going to be a big challenge for me to defend the title, but we are really motivated, together with Egan (Bernal) and having both of us in the front of the race it's going to be nice to play."
How it unfolded
The warm weather continued to welcome the peloton in the south of France, with 176.5km from Peynier to Brignoles, but much to the peloton's chagrin, the wind was back.
Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) kicked off the attacking in the first kilometre, and he was soon joined by Ivan Garcia (Bahrain-Merida), Alex Kirsch (Trek-Segafredo), Laurent Pichon (Arkea-Samsic) and Mauro Finetto (Delko-Marseille-Provence) to form the day's main breakaway.
It was a cheeky move by Calmejane, the move's highest-placed rider, only 2:15 behind race leader Michal Kwiatkowski, so Team Sky kept the gap at a manageable level, but the peloton, buffeted by strong crosswinds in the early kilometres, began to fracture.
The scrambling to get back on terms with the front of the bunch meant that the leaders' gap was at only a minute. Garcia sat up, and finally, Calmejane relented and allowed the remaining three riders to soldier on without as much fear from the bunch.
With no real threat up the road, the peloton reformed and eased up slightly, allowing the trio to gain more time since Kirsch was the best-placed at 15:32.
A crash at the midpoint of the race took down Quentin Pacher (Vital Concept) and Lawson Craddock (EF Education First). Fran Ventoso (CCC Team) also went down and was forced to abandon the race.
The nerves in the bunch resulted in an uptick in pace, with the escapees holding just one minute and falling on the peloton with 70km to go.
By the time they reached the Côte de la Sainte-Baume, the day's first classified climb - a 5km, 5 per cent category 2 ascent - the trio were within arm's reach of the peloton.
Deceuninck-Quickstep led on the sinuous descent, slashing the trio's advantage and eventually mowing them down with 48.5km, two more short climbs and two intermediate sprints left to go. The time bonuses were clearly of interest for Bob Jungels, sitting fifth at 57 seconds.
The Côte de Mazaugues, a short, sharp category 3 climb, split the peloton in intense crosswinds, with the points leader Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) heading out the back and mountains leader Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) saving his legs for another day's assault on the polka dot jersey.
Rather than Jungels, it was Luis Leon Sanchez who was led out for the first sprint by Astana teammate Ion Izagirre. Sitting 24 seconds down at the start of the day, Sanchez whittled three seconds off that gap with the sprint bonus before going back to the peloton. Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) picked up the final bonus second.
Team Sky's Luke Rowe led the peloton over the Côte de Sainte-Philomène with 15km to go as the bunch resigned themselves to a bunch sprint but a crash from Rafael Valls (Movistar) and Jan Bakelants (Sunweb) caused a split in the peloton.
The injection of adrenaline upped the pace, with Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) forced to scramble to get back into the front group.
With Arnaud Demare making it back to the front, Groupama-FDJ began battling with Deceuninck-Quickstep for control of the pace-setting. With an uphill gambler's sprint coming with just 4km to go, Sanchez leapt to the front again with Izagirre but was closely marked by Kwiatkowski himself, who powered past to steal the three-second bonus.
Behind, there was another crash with Tao Geoghegan Hart (Sky) being caught up with Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) before Groupama-FDJ once more took control of the lead-out.
It looked like a perfect set-up for Demare, but he hit out just a bit too early, and a patient Bennett, tucked tight on his wheel, exploded past the Frenchman just before the line to snatch the stage victory.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:12:35
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|6
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|7
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|11
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|21
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|23
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|25
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|29
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|34
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|35
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|36
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|37
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|38
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|39
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|40
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|41
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|42
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:20
|43
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:22
|44
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|45
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:42
|47
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|48
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|50
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:52
|51
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:03
|52
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:11
|53
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|54
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:15
|55
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky
|0:02:28
|56
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:34
|57
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:08
|58
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|59
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:28
|60
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:41
|61
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|62
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|63
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|64
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|68
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|70
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|71
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|73
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|75
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|77
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|78
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|79
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|83
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|84
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|87
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|88
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|90
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|91
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|92
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|93
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|94
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|95
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|97
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|98
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|99
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|100
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|101
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|102
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|103
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:57
|104
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|106
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|107
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|108
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|109
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|110
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|112
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|113
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|114
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|115
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|116
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|117
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|118
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:10:36
|119
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|120
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:10:38
|121
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|122
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|123
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|124
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|125
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|126
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|127
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|128
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|129
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|131
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|132
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|133
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|134
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|135
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|136
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
|137
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|138
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|139
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|140
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|141
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|pts
|2
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|6
|6
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|7
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|8
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|10
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|pts
|2
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|5
|3
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|5
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|pts
|2
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|pts
|2
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|5
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:12:35
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|3
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky
|4:15:03
|6
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|4:15:09
|7
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4:15:43
|8
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|4:18:16
|10
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|13
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|15
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|4:20:32
|19
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|4:23:11
|20
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|4:23:13
|21
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|22
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|23
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|24
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|25
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|12:37:45
|2
|Groupama-Fdj
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|12:38:05
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|12:38:20
|9
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|12:38:27
|10
|Team Sky
|11
|Movistar Team
|12
|Uae Team Emirates
|12:38:42
|13
|Direct Energie
|12:43:26
|14
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|12:44:41
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|12:46:34
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12:46:54
|18
|Delko Marseille Provence
|12:54:04
|19
|Ccc Team
|12:54:48
|20
|Team Sunweb
|12:56:18
|21
|Team Dimension Data
|12:57:04
|22
|Ef Education First
|23
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|13:04:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|21:35:36
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:18
|3
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:00
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:04
|7
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:08
|8
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:17
|9
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:21
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:24
|11
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:38
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:39
|13
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:42
|14
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:54
|15
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:55
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:01
|17
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:09
|18
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:18
|19
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:26
|20
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:58
|21
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:18
|22
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:06:22
|23
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:59
|24
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:35
|25
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|0:08:49
|26
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:52
|27
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:30
|28
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:12:36
|29
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:02
|30
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:26
|31
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:13:46
|32
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:49
|33
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:53
|34
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:50
|35
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:16:02
|36
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:05
|37
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:22
|38
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:32
|39
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:17:08
|40
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:17:16
|41
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:38
|42
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:01
|43
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:02
|44
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|0:18:17
|45
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:36
|46
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:19:53
|47
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:20:22
|48
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:36
|49
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:21:01
|50
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:16
|51
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:21:33
|52
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:36
|53
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:15
|54
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:22:35
|56
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:58
|57
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:16
|58
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky
|0:23:18
|59
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:23
|60
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:27
|61
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:23:29
|62
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:32
|63
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:23:38
|64
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:23:44
|65
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:50
|66
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:05
|67
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:13
|68
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:24:59
|69
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:03
|70
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:25:21
|71
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:50
|72
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:06
|73
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:26:17
|74
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:50
|75
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:27:31
|76
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:28:22
|77
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:28:33
|78
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:28:39
|79
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:28:44
|80
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:45
|81
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:49
|82
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:06
|83
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:29:30
|84
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:35
|85
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:01
|86
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:30:14
|87
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:30:21
|88
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:36
|89
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:30:38
|90
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:43
|91
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:31:09
|92
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|93
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:31:16
|94
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:31:18
|95
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:31:31
|96
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:45
|97
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:02
|98
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:32:20
|99
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:32:40
|100
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:32:42
|101
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|0:32:44
|102
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|0:33:20
|103
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:33:48
|104
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:02
|105
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:03
|106
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:34:04
|107
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:34:17
|108
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:34:32
|109
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:34:37
|110
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:35:07
|111
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:35:31
|112
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|0:35:37
|113
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:35:46
|114
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:36:25
|115
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:36:39
|116
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:37:35
|117
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:37:39
|118
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:37:46
|119
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:47
|120
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:38:15
|121
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:38:16
|122
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:38:24
|123
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|0:38:34
|124
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:39:31
|125
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:39:53
|126
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:54
|127
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:40:26
|128
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:40:27
|129
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:43:23
|130
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:43:29
|131
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:43:55
|132
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:45:10
|133
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:45:45
|134
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|0:48:11
|135
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:48:58
|136
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:49:16
|137
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:49:42
|138
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|0:50:09
|139
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:50:41
|140
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:52:07
|141
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:52:28
|142
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:57:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|33
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|32
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|24
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|7
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|20
|8
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|18
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|10
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|14
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|12
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|13
|13
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|14
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|15
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|17
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|18
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|19
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|7
|20
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|7
|21
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|7
|22
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|23
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|6
|24
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|25
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|26
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|5
|27
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|28
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|29
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|30
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|31
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|32
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|33
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|3
|34
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|35
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|36
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|37
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|2
|38
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|39
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|40
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|41
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|42
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|43
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|44
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|45
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-3
|46
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|pts
|2
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|20
|4
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|6
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|7
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|8
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|7
|9
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|10
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|11
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|12
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|13
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|5
|14
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|15
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|16
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|17
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|18
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|19
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|20
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|21
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|22
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|23
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|24
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|25
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1
|26
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|27
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-1
|28
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-1
|29
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|-2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|21:35:54
|2
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|21:38:02
|3
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|21:47:28
|4
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|21:49:22
|5
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|21:51:38
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|21:51:41
|7
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|21:51:58
|8
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|21:52:44
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|21:55:12
|10
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|21:58:34
|11
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky
|21:58:54
|12
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|22:04:15
|13
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22:04:25
|14
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|22:05:06
|15
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|22:05:50
|16
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:06:45
|17
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|22:07:21
|18
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|22:09:38
|19
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|22:11:07
|20
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:12:01
|21
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22:13:23
|22
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|22:23:47
|23
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|22:24:34
|24
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|22:24:52
|25
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|22:25:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|64:50:26
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|64:52:07
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|64:53:46
|4
|Movistar Team
|64:56:08
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|64:56:18
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|65:01:10
|7
|Direct Energie
|65:03:20
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|65:03:22
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|65:03:40
|10
|Groupama-Fdj
|65:03:58
|11
|Ef Education First
|65:08:12
|12
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|65:10:34
|13
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|65:15:20
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|65:16:11
|15
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|65:16:28
|16
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|65:19:12
|17
|Uae Team Emirates
|65:23:56
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65:26:56
|19
|Team Sunweb
|65:30:30
|20
|Ccc Team
|65:37:57
|21
|Delko Marseille Provence
|65:56:15
|22
|Team Dimension Data
|66:00:18
|23
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|66:06:33
