Paris-Nice: Sam Bennett wins stage 6

Arnaud Démare is second, Matteo Trentin third

San Bennett wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The paris-Nice peloton divides on either side of the road furniture

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Paris-Nice peloton in action during stage 6

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Movistar's Winner Anacona and Nairo Quintana cool down after stage 6 at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sam Bennett wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Arnaud Demare got the early jump, but Sam Bennett won stage 6 at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Arnaud Demare got the early jump, but Sam Bennett won stage 6 at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sam Bennett on the Paris-Nice podium after winning stage 6

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A golfer nails his swing as the Paris-Nice peloton passes by

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Paris-Nice peloton in action during stage 6

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Paris-Nice peloton passes a vineyard during stage 6

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) in the lead at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) beat Arnaud Demare in Brignoles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 6 of Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates Paris-Nice stage victory.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe).

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins in Brignoles, Paris-Nice 2019.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) in yellow at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) on the podium at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) beats Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ).

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Egan Bernal (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michal Kwiatkowski and Luke Rowe (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) win stage 6 of Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Stage 6 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michel Nieve and Esteban Chaves set the pace

(Image credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images)
Alex Kirsch (Trek-Segafredo), Laurent Pichon (Arkea-Samsic) and Mauro Finetto (Delko-Marseille-Provence) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images)
Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paris-Nice stage 6

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) on stage 6 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Blue skies on stage of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) climbing in Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Team Sky discuss tactics on stage 6 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Bernal, Kwiatkowski and Rowe in Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Team Sky dominate the GC in Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Stage 6 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paris-Nice stage 6

(Image credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images)

He had it, he had it, but then he lost it: Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ), head down and a clean pair of wheels with just metres before the finish line, heaved a sigh of disappointment as Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) lunged through on his right and snatched the Paris-Nice stage 6 victory out from under him. Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) was third.

Groupama-FDJ had seemingly timed their well-honed lead-out perfectly, launching Demare with just 150m to go. But into a brisk headwind, Bennett, who followed wheels and even had to stop pedalling as he encountered traffic as the sprint wound up, was able to use the draft of a fading Trentin to slingshot past Demare at the line.

Just 40 riders contested the sprint after a quick succession of short climbs and several crashes splintered the peloton in the final 40km. Even Bennett said he didn't think he was going to make it for the sprint on the second to last climb.

"I came around, and the guys were doing a fantastic job in the final. Actually, in the last 5km, my legs were really good so I knew I didn't have to panic with regards to positioning, just follow my teammates as best as possible.

"I thought the gap nearly closed on me in the final, but it opened again and I was able to kick really hard. I was really happy and I just want to thank the team again.

"I've been working really hard this winter with my first target being Milan-San Remo, so everything's on track."

Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) hoped to enjoy an easy day before the big mountain stages on the weekend but instead had to battle through crosswinds and aggressive moves by Astana to deliver Luis Leon Sanchez to the bonus sprints.

Ion Izagirre successfully led Sanchez out for the first intermediate sprint bonus and tried to go again in the second sprint with 4km to go. Kwiatkowski smartly marked that move and powered past to pad his lead.

Kwiatkowski now leads Paris-Nice by teammate Egan Bernal by 18 seconds, with Sanchez third at 22 seconds.

"That was a really hectic stage. Straight from the start, there were some attacks in the crosswinds, and the bunch was really nervous throughout the whole stage. Then of course when you've got riders like Matteo Trentin and all the strong sprinters in the race, they want to dig deep in the climbs and drop the other ones," the race leader said.

"We had some really technical descents, and the bunch was splitting all over the place and there were plenty of crashes.

"I was hoping for an easier day, in terms of even sprinting in the bonuses. (Sanchez) went crazy for those three seconds, but I was trying to stay on his wheel on the last one and I was able to out-sprint him for those three seconds. So I'm happy for another three seconds, but tomorrow it will be way harder to gain or lose those seconds."

Stage 7 of Paris-Nice, the queen stage, covers 181.5km from Nice with five categorized ascents on the way to the final ascent of the Col de Turini, a category 1 climb that's 14.9km long and has an average 7.3 per cent grade.

"It's going to be a big challenge for me to defend the title, but we are really motivated, together with Egan (Bernal) and having both of us in the front of the race it's going to be nice to play."

How it unfolded

The warm weather continued to welcome the peloton in the south of France, with 176.5km from Peynier to Brignoles, but much to the peloton's chagrin, the wind was back.

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) kicked off the attacking in the first kilometre, and he was soon joined by Ivan Garcia (Bahrain-Merida), Alex Kirsch (Trek-Segafredo), Laurent Pichon (Arkea-Samsic) and Mauro Finetto (Delko-Marseille-Provence) to form the day's main breakaway.

It was a cheeky move by Calmejane, the move's highest-placed rider, only 2:15 behind race leader Michal Kwiatkowski, so Team Sky kept the gap at a manageable level, but the peloton, buffeted by strong crosswinds in the early kilometres, began to fracture.

The scrambling to get back on terms with the front of the bunch meant that the leaders' gap was at only a minute. Garcia sat up, and finally, Calmejane relented and allowed the remaining three riders to soldier on without as much fear from the bunch.

With no real threat up the road, the peloton reformed and eased up slightly, allowing the trio to gain more time since Kirsch was the best-placed at 15:32.

A crash at the midpoint of the race took down Quentin Pacher (Vital Concept) and Lawson Craddock (EF Education First). Fran Ventoso (CCC Team) also went down and was forced to abandon the race.

The nerves in the bunch resulted in an uptick in pace, with the escapees holding just one minute and falling on the peloton with 70km to go.

By the time they reached the Côte de la Sainte-Baume, the day's first classified climb - a 5km, 5 per cent category 2 ascent - the trio were within arm's reach of the peloton.

Deceuninck-Quickstep led on the sinuous descent, slashing the trio's advantage and eventually mowing them down with 48.5km, two more short climbs and two intermediate sprints left to go. The time bonuses were clearly of interest for Bob Jungels, sitting fifth at 57 seconds.

The Côte de Mazaugues, a short, sharp category 3 climb, split the peloton in intense crosswinds, with the points leader Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) heading out the back and mountains leader Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) saving his legs for another day's assault on the polka dot jersey.

Rather than Jungels, it was Luis Leon Sanchez who was led out for the first sprint by Astana teammate Ion Izagirre. Sitting 24 seconds down at the start of the day, Sanchez whittled three seconds off that gap with the sprint bonus before going back to the peloton. Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) picked up the final bonus second.

Team Sky's Luke Rowe led the peloton over the Côte de Sainte-Philomène with 15km to go as the bunch resigned themselves to a bunch sprint but a crash from Rafael Valls (Movistar) and Jan Bakelants (Sunweb) caused a split in the peloton.

The injection of adrenaline upped the pace, with Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) forced to scramble to get back into the front group.

With Arnaud Demare making it back to the front, Groupama-FDJ began battling with Deceuninck-Quickstep for control of the pace-setting. With an uphill gambler's sprint coming with just 4km to go, Sanchez leapt to the front again with Izagirre but was closely marked by Kwiatkowski himself, who powered past to steal the three-second bonus.

Behind, there was another crash with Tao Geoghegan Hart (Sky) being caught up with Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) before Groupama-FDJ once more took control of the lead-out.

It looked like a perfect set-up for Demare, but he hit out just a bit too early, and a patient Bennett, tucked tight on his wheel, exploded past the Frenchman just before the line to snatch the stage victory.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe4:12:35
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
6Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
7Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
8Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
10Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
11Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
12Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
14Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
15Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
16Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
19Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
20Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
21Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
23Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
24Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
25Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
26Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
29Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
30Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
34Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
35George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
36Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
37Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
38Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
39Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
40Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
41Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
42Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:20
43Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:22
44Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
45Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
46Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:42
47Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
48Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
49Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
50Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ0:00:52
51Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:03
52Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:11
53Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
54Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:15
55Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky0:02:28
56Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:02:34
57Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:08
58Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
59Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:28
60Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:05:41
61Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
62Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
63Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
64Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
65Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
66Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
67Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
68Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
69Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
70Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
71Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
72Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
73Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
74Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
75Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
76Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
77Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
78Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
79Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
80Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
81Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
82Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
83Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
84Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
85Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
86Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
87Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
88Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
90Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
91Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
92Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
93Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
94André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
95Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
97Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
98Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
99Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
100Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
101Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
102Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
103Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:57
104Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
106Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
107Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
108Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
109Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
112Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
113Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
114Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
115Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
116Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
117Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
118Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:10:36
119Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
120Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:10:38
121Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
122Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
123Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
124Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
125Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
126Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
127Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
128Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
129Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
130Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
131Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
132Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
133Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
134Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
135Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
136Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
137Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
138Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
139Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
140Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
141Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
142Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

Sprint 1 - 146.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
3Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1

Sprint 2 - 172.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3pts
2Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
3Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team1

Finish Line - 176.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe15pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ12
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott9
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo7
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel6
6Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie5
7Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
8Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2
10Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky1

KOM 1 - 114km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM7pts
2Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic5
3Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
5Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1

KOM 2 - 131km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida4pts
2Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott2
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky1

KOM 3 - 159km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott7pts
2Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky5
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott2
5Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie4:12:35
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
3Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
4Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
5Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky4:15:03
6Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal4:15:09
7Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4:15:43
8Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
9Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data4:18:16
10Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
11Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
12Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
13Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
14Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
15Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
17Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
18Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel4:20:32
19Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb4:23:11
20Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team4:23:13
21Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
22Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
23Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
24Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
25Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe12:37:45
2Groupama-Fdj
3Bahrain-Merida
4Ag2R La Mondiale
5Mitchelton-Scott
6Deceuninck-Quick-Step
7Lotto Soudal12:38:05
8Astana Pro Team12:38:20
9Vital Concept-B&B Hotels12:38:27
10Team Sky
11Movistar Team
12Uae Team Emirates12:38:42
13Direct Energie12:43:26
14Team Jumbo-Visma
15Team Katusha Alpecin12:44:41
16Trek-Segafredo12:46:34
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits12:46:54
18Delko Marseille Provence12:54:04
19Ccc Team12:54:48
20Team Sunweb12:56:18
21Team Dimension Data12:57:04
22Ef Education First
23Team Arkea-Samsic13:04:42

General Classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky21:35:36
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:18
3Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:22
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:00
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:04
7Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:08
8Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:17
9Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:21
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:24
11Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:01:38
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:39
13George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:42
14Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:54
15Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:01:55
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:01
17Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:09
18Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:18
19Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:26
20Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:58
21Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:18
22Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:06:22
23Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:59
24Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:35
25Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:08:49
26Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:11:52
27Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:12:30
28Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:12:36
29Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:02
30Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:13:26
31Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:13:46
32Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:49
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:53
34Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:14:50
35Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:16:02
36Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:16:05
37Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:22
38Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:16:32
39Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:17:08
40Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:17:16
41Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:38
42Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:18:01
43Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:18:02
44Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:18:17
45Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:19:36
46Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie0:19:53
47Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:20:22
48Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:20:36
49Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:21:01
50Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:21:16
51Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:21:33
52Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:36
53Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:15
54Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
55Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:22:35
56Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:58
57Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:16
58Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky0:23:18
59Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:23:23
60Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:23:27
61Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:23:29
62John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:23:32
63Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:23:38
64Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:23:44
65Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:50
66Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:24:05
67Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:13
68Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:24:59
69Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:25:03
70Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:25:21
71Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:50
72Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:26:06
73Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:26:17
74Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ0:26:50
75Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:27:31
76Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:28:22
77Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:28:33
78Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:28:39
79Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:28:44
80Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:45
81Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:49
82Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:29:06
83Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:29:30
84Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:29:35
85Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:30:01
86Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:30:14
87André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:30:21
88Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:30:36
89Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:30:38
90Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:43
91Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:31:09
92Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
93Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:31:16
94Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:31:18
95Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:31:31
96Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:31:45
97Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:02
98Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:32:20
99Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:32:40
100Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:32:42
101Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First0:32:44
102Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team0:33:20
103Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:33:48
104Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:34:02
105Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:34:03
106Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:34:04
107Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:34:17
108Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:34:32
109Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:34:37
110Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:35:07
111Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:35:31
112Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie0:35:37
113Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:35:46
114Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:36:25
115Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:36:39
116Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:37:35
117Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:37:39
118Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:37:46
119Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:47
120Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:38:15
121Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:38:16
122Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:38:24
123Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:38:34
124Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:39:31
125Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:39:53
126Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:54
127Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:40:26
128Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:40:27
129Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:43:23
130Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:43:29
131Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:43:55
132Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:45:10
133Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:45:45
134Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic0:48:11
135Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:48:58
136Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:49:16
137Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:49:42
138Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First0:50:09
139Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:50:41
140Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:52:07
141Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:52:28
142Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:57:50

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe37pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky33
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma32
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott24
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal24
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ22
7Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team20
8Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team18
9Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott15
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel14
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
12Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky13
13John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo13
14Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida12
15Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep11
17Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo9
18Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida7
19Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First7
20Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team7
21Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First7
22Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie6
23Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First6
24Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie6
25Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ5
26Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie5
27Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
28Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4
29Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
30Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
31Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team3
32Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3
33Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First3
34Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
35Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
36Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team2
37André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic2
38Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
39Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
40Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1
41Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
42Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1
43Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1
44Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
45Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep-3
46Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep-3

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal29pts
2Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie21
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team20
4Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott10
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
6Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM9
7Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM7
8Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic7
9Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida6
10Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo5
11Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky5
12Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
13Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic5
14Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
15Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3
16Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
17Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team3
18Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott2
19Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
20Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
21Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
22Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1
23Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky1
24Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
25Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1
26Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
27Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep-1
28Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep-1
29Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates-2

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky21:35:54
2Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ21:38:02
3Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida21:47:28
4Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First21:49:22
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky21:51:38
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo21:51:41
7Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin21:51:58
8Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data21:52:44
9Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team21:55:12
10Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie21:58:34
11Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky21:58:54
12Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky22:04:15
13Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits22:04:25
14Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel22:05:06
15Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic22:05:50
16Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma22:06:45
17Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team22:07:21
18Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal22:09:38
19Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb22:11:07
20Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma22:12:01
21Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22:13:23
22Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic22:23:47
23Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM22:24:34
24Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team22:24:52
25Will Barta (USA) CCC Team22:25:18

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky64:50:26
2Ag2R La Mondiale64:52:07
3Bahrain-Merida64:53:46
4Movistar Team64:56:08
5Astana Pro Team64:56:18
6Trek-Segafredo65:01:10
7Direct Energie65:03:20
8Mitchelton-Scott65:03:22
9Bora-Hansgrohe65:03:40
10Groupama-Fdj65:03:58
11Ef Education First65:08:12
12Deceuninck-Quick-Step65:10:34
13Team Jumbo-Visma65:15:20
14Lotto Soudal65:16:11
15Vital Concept-B&B Hotels65:16:28
16Team Katusha Alpecin65:19:12
17Uae Team Emirates65:23:56
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits65:26:56
19Team Sunweb65:30:30
20Ccc Team65:37:57
21Delko Marseille Provence65:56:15
22Team Dimension Data66:00:18
23Team Arkea-Samsic66:06:33

