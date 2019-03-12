Trending

Paris-Nice: Sam Bennett wins stage 3

Groenewegen retains overall lead

Image 1 of 40

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the final stage of the UAE Tour.

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the final stage of the UAE Tour.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 40

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) shelters from the wind in Paris-Nice

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) shelters from the wind in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 40

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 of Paris-Nice

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 40

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was too quick for Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) on stage 3 of Paris-Nice

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was too quick for Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) on stage 3 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 40

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was too quick for Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) on stage 3 of Paris-Nice

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was too quick for Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) on stage 3 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 40

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) takes his third win of the 2019 season on stage 3 of Paris-Nice

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) takes his third win of the 2019 season on stage 3 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 40

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 40

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 of Paris-Nice

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 40

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates a stage win in Paris-Nice

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates a stage win in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 40

Stage 3 of Paris-Nice

Stage 3 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 40

Jumbo Visma lead the peloton on stage 3 of Paris-Nice

Jumbo Visma lead the peloton on stage 3 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 40

Yellow fever: Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jumbo-Visma) leads Paris-Nice

Yellow fever: Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jumbo-Visma) leads Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 40

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) in the white jersey in Paris-Nice

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) in the white jersey in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 40

Simon Yates (Mitchelton Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 40

Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin)

Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 40

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 40

Daniel McLay (EF Education First)

Daniel McLay (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 40

The sprint for the line on stage 3 of Paris-Nice

The sprint for the line on stage 3 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 40

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins in Paris-Nice on stage 3

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins in Paris-Nice on stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 40

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 of Paris-Nice ahead of Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 of Paris-Nice ahead of Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 40

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the podium at Paris-Nice

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the podium at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 40

André Greipel (Arkéa Samsic)

André Greipel (Arkéa Samsic)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 40

An early break on stage of Paris-Nice

An early break on stage of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 40

Jack Bauer (Mitchelton Scott) on stage 3 of Paris-Nice

Jack Bauer (Mitchelton Scott) on stage 3 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 40

John Degenkolb (Trek Segafredo) in action during Paris-Nice

John Degenkolb (Trek Segafredo) in action during Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 40

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton Scott)

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 40

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 40

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 40

John Degenkolb (Trek Segafredo)

John Degenkolb (Trek Segafredo)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 40

Stage 3 of Paris-Nice

Stage 3 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 40

Ramunas Navardauskas follows Alessandro Fedeli in the break on stage 3 of Paris-Nice

Ramunas Navardauskas follows Alessandro Fedeli in the break on stage 3 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 40

Egan Bernal (Team Sky)

Egan Bernal (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 40

The peloton roll through on stage 3 of Paris-NIce

The peloton roll through on stage 3 of Paris-NIce
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 40

The peloton roll through on stage 3 of Paris-NIce

The peloton roll through on stage 3 of Paris-NIce
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 40

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 40

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 40

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) takes on lunch at Paris-Nice

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) takes on lunch at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 40

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) in action on stage 3 of Paris-Nice

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) in action on stage 3 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 40

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) riding in the yellow jersey

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) riding in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 40

An early break on stage of Paris-Nice

An early break on stage of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After crosswinds caused chaos on the opening two stages of Paris-Nice, stage 3 was a more straightforward affair, with Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) taking victory in a bunch sprint.

A headwind was blowing for much of the southerly 200km journey from Cepoy to Moulins and, though Team Sky briefly split the race in the closing kilometres, it was a more traditional bunch finish that saw Bennett claim his third win of the season.

The Irishman beat Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to the line, while Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), the race leader and winner of the opening two stages, faded fast.

Groupama-FDJ led out the sprint for Arnaud Démare, and Bennett hijacked the wheel of Groenewegen’s lead-out man, Mike Teunissen, before opening the taps. Ewan was in the slipstream and attempted to come around, but to no avail, while Jakobsen made up ground on the right to take the final podium spot.

Groenewegen, the big favourite after the first two stages, looked empty, and in the end, sat up and was passed by Dan McLay (EF Education First) and Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept (B&B Hotels).

“It’s nice to come back and win again here,” said Bennett, who won a stage in the 2017 Paris-Nice and made it three wins from three stage races in 2019 after success at the Vuelta a San Juan and the UAE Tour. “There’s strong competition here and last week and I’m competing with the best. I’m very proud of that and the job the team have done for me.

“Groenewegen was just super strong the past two days, I think unbeatable,” he added. “I had bad legs, really bad legs the past two days, I don’t know if it was coming from the heat to the cold, I haven’t really been training in the cold this winter. I knew that the form was there and that I just had to keep on trying. Today the legs were a lot better, it was an easier day but I’m starting to get a bit more used to the cold.”

In terms of the battle for the overall classification, it was a quieter day, with Groenewegen retaining the yellow jersey, but the intermediate sprints once again saw some interesting developments.

The first came after 24.5km, the second with 18km to go, and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) was first across the line at both, collecting three bonus seconds on each occasion. The Polish champion has now collected 16 bonus seconds so far, which, in a race that has been decided by fewer than five seconds in each of the past three years, could prove decisive by the time they reach the Côte d’Azur.

Kwiatkowski sits second overall, trailing Groenwegen by six seconds and leading Luis León Sánchez (Astana), who picked up two bonus seconds today and five on the opening day, by five seconds. Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is fourth at 16 seconds, while Kwiatkowski’s Sky teammate Egan Bernal, who bagged two bonus seconds at the second sprint today, is fifth at 17 seconds.

AG2R La Mondiale, who have also gone after bonus seconds, have both Tony Gallopin, who picked up one second at the first sprint today, and Romain Bardet in the top ten, 21 and 23 seconds down, respectively, on Groenewegen.

Wednesday’s stage 4 introduces some hills into the mix, with time gaps possible on a parcours that is likely to see a reduced group contest victory at the finish.

How it unfolded

The wind was still blowing in northern France on Tuesday morning, but not as strongly as the opening two days and, crucially, not in the same direction. The stage 3 route headed due south for 200km from Cepoy to Moulins - the longest of the week - and it was a headwind pretty much all the way.

Everyone seemed to enjoy the calm in the opening phases, with barely 30km covered in the first hour of racing, and no serious attempts at a breakaway. The 2018 champion Marc Soler (Movistar) crashed inside three kilometres but comfortably made his way back to the peloton, while Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) abandoned the race later on through illness.

The early highlight was the intermediate sprint after 24.5km, where Kwiatkowski and Sánchez once again went off in search of bonus seconds. The Sky rider grabbed the maximum three, with two going to the Spaniard, and the remaining one to Gallopin.

A breakaway finally came after around 40 kilometres. First, a group of eight riders clipped off the front of the peloton: Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Sky), Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ), Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Reto Hollenstien (Katusha-Alpecin), Anthony Turgis (Direct Energie), Kevin Reza (Vital Concept), Ramunas Navardauskas (Delko Marseille Provence). However, with some big engines in there, and with Turgis 13th overall at just 25 seconds, it wasn’t allowed any room for manoeuvre.

Navardauskas was undeterred, and was immediately off again, this time in the company of his Delko Marseille Provence teammate Alessandro Fedeli, a 23-year-old Italian neo-pro. The duo were allowed off the leash and built a lead of 5:30 before the peloton - commanded mainly by Jumbo-Visma and Lotto Soudal - started to bring the gap down around the half-way mark.

There was an increase in pace with 60km to go as the direction changed slightly towards the south-east. The wind consequently changed to a cross-headwind and many teams moved to take up position at the front of the peloton, though it was more of an insurance policy rather than anyone trying to split the race.

The increase in pace saw the escapees’ advantage plummet, and they were caught with 38km to go. There was a moment of drama soon after as the country road narrowed over a bridge, the squeeze effect causing a big crash in the middle of the peloton that pretty much cut it in half. Riders had to wait for more than a minute for the mess to clear and the road to open up again, though the sedate pace up front meant it wasn’t long before everyone got back in.

The second intermediate sprint once again saw Kwiatkowski on the move, with lead-out duties performed by Luke Rowe in what was a three-man Sky train, with Egan Bernal taking second place.

Those three were once again on the front foot inside six kilometres to go, as they got a whiff of a crosswind and decided to apply the pressure again after an aggressive showing on the opening two stages. They succeeded in splitting the bunch, with Kwiatkowski and Bernal creating a brief six-man split before things came back together for the final kilometre.

FDJ and Jumbo-Visma assumed lead-out responsibilities but their sprinters both faded dramatically, and Bennett came roaring through for a victory that should strengthen his case for leadership opportunities at Bora-Hansgrohe. 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe5:16:25
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
3Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
6Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
9Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
10Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
11Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
12Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
14André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
15Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
18Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
19Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
20Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
21Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
22Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
24Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
25Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
26Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
27Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
28Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
29Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
30Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
31Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
32Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
33Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
34Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
35Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
36Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
37Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
38Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
39Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
40Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
41Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
42Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
43Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
44Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
45Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
46Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
47Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
48Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
49George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
50Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
51Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
52Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
53Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
54Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
55Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
56Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
57Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
58Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
60Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
63Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
64Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
65Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
66Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
67Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
68Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
69Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
71Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
72Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
73Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
74Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
75Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
76Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
77Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
78Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
79Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
80Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
82Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
83Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
84Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
85Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
86Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
87Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
88Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:00:16
89Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
90Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
91Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:19
92Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:20
93Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
94Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
95Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
98Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
99Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
100Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
101Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:00:35
102Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:01:05
103Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
104Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
105Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic0:01:25
106Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
107Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:33
108Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
109Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
110Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
111Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
112Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:36
113Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
114Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
115Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
116Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
117Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
118Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
119Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
120Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
121Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
122Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:42
123Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:01:48
124Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:47
125Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
126Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
127Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
128Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
129Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
130Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
132Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
133Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
134Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
135Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
136Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
137Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
138Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky
139Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
140Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
141Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
142Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
143Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
144Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
145Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
146Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
147Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
148Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
149Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
150Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:06:55
DNFDomen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFFabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

Sprint 1 - Châtillon-Coligny, 24.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3pts
2Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 2 - Bagneux, 182km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3pts
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky2
3Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe15pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal12
3Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep9
4Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First7
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel6
6Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie5
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates4
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
9Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2
10Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal5:16:25
2Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
4Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
5Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
6Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
7Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
8Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
9Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
10Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
11Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
12Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
13Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
14Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:20
15Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
16Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
17Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:01:05
18Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic0:01:25
19Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:47
20Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
21Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
22Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
24Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky
25Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
26Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Groupama - FDJ15:49:15
2Mitchelton - Scott
3Trek - Segafredo
4Astana Pro Team
5Team Jumbo - Visma
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Bora - Hansgrohe
8Lotto Soudal
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Team Dimension Data
11Direct Energie
12Deceuninck - Quick - Step
13Team Sunweb
14Team Katusha Alpecin
15Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
16Delko Marseille Provence
17CCC Team
18Bahrain - Merida
19Movistar Team
20Team Sky
21EF Education First
22Team Arkea - Samsic0:01:25
23UAE Team Emirates0:01:49

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma11:47:44
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:06
3Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:11
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:16
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:17
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:20
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21
8Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:23
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
11Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:25
13André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
14John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
15Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
17Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
18Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
19Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
20Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
21Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
23Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
24Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
26George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
27Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
28Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
29Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:30
30Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:35
31Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:45
32Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
33Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:02
34Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:01:12
35Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
36Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:25
37Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team0:01:39
38Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ0:01:41
39Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First0:01:58
40Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie0:02:01
41Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:02:03
42Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12
43Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
44Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:02:21
45Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:02:46
46Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:07
47Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
48Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
49Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:26
50Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:27
51Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:03:54
52Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:04:21
53Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
54Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
55Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
56Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:26
57Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:41
58Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:51
59Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:54
60Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:06:09
61Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:10
62Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:06:20
63Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:28
64Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:06:35
65Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:06:37
66Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:06:52
67Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:07:04
68Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
69Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
70Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
71Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:07:08
72Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:08:04
73Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
74Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
75Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
76Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
77Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:24
78Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:08:40
79Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:08:47
80Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
81Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
82Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:58
83Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:09:14
84Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:09:28
85Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:09:40
86Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
87Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
88Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:46
89Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
90Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
91Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
92Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
93Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
94Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:51
96Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:10:02
97Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:10:06
98Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:10:20
99Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:10:51
100Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:11:11
101Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
102Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:11:20
103Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:11:22
104Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
105Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:25
106Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:11:29
107Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
108Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
110Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
112Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
113Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
114Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:11:34
115Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
116Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
117Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky
118Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:11:45
119Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
120Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:10
121Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:33
122Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
123Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:12:34
124Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
125Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
126Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
127Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
128Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:12:39
129Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:13:05
130Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:13:17
131Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:16
132Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
133Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
134Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
135Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
136Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
137Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:15:42
138Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:16:04
139Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
140Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
141Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
142Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:16:23
143Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First0:17:36
144Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:19:11
145Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
146Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb0:21:46
147Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:58
148Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
149Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:23:30
150Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:23:50

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma32pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal24
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe22
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky20
5Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep18
6Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team14
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott12
8Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida12
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep9
11Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel8
12Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky7
13Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First7
14John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo6
15Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie5
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
17Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates4
18Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
19Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
21André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic2
22Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1
23Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
24Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
25Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie1
26Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1
27Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep-3
28Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep-3

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie12pts
2Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
3Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2
4Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
5Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team2
6Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
7Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
8Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1
9Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep-1
11Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep-1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky11:48:01
2Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:08
3Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
4Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:13
5Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:28
6Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:04:04
7Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:24
8Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:05:52
9Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:06:18
10Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:06:35
11Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:06:51
12Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:07:47
13Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:09:29
14Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic0:10:54
15Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:11:17
16Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
17Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
18Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky
19Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:16
20Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:12:17
21Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:12:22
22Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:13:00
23Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:59
24Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:15:47
25Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:18:54
26Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:23:33

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo - Visma35:24:22
2Direct Energie0:00:05
3Groupama - FDJ
4AG2R La Mondiale
5Bora - Hansgrohe
6Bahrain - Merida0:00:16
7Trek - Segafredo0:00:18
8Team Sky0:00:28
9EF Education First0:00:52
10Deceuninck - Quick - Step0:01:44
11Movistar Team0:02:06
12Mitchelton - Scott0:06:39
13Astana Pro Team
14Lotto Soudal0:06:44
15Team Katusha Alpecin0:07:57
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:10
17Team Sunweb0:15:10
18Team Dimension Data0:15:36
19Vital Concept - B&B Hotels0:15:53
20Team Arkea - Samsic0:17:30
21Delko Marseille Provence0:23:44
22UAE Team Emirates0:24:02
23CCC Team0:24:45

 

