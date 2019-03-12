Image 1 of 40 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the final stage of the UAE Tour. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 40 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) shelters from the wind in Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 40 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 40 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was too quick for Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) on stage 3 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 40 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was too quick for Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) on stage 3 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 40 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) takes his third win of the 2019 season on stage 3 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 40 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 40 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 40 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates a stage win in Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 40 Stage 3 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 40 Jumbo Visma lead the peloton on stage 3 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 40 Yellow fever: Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jumbo-Visma) leads Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 40 Egan Bernal (Team Sky) in the white jersey in Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 40 Simon Yates (Mitchelton Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 40 Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 40 Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 40 Daniel McLay (EF Education First) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 40 The sprint for the line on stage 3 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 40 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins in Paris-Nice on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 40 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 of Paris-Nice ahead of Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 40 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the podium at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 40 André Greipel (Arkéa Samsic) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 40 An early break on stage of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 40 Jack Bauer (Mitchelton Scott) on stage 3 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 40 John Degenkolb (Trek Segafredo) in action during Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 40 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 40 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 40 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 40 John Degenkolb (Trek Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 40 Stage 3 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 40 Ramunas Navardauskas follows Alessandro Fedeli in the break on stage 3 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 40 Egan Bernal (Team Sky) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 40 The peloton roll through on stage 3 of Paris-NIce (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 40 The peloton roll through on stage 3 of Paris-NIce (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 40 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 40 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 40 Egan Bernal (Team Sky) takes on lunch at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 40 Egan Bernal (Team Sky) in action on stage 3 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 40 Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) riding in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 40 An early break on stage of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

After crosswinds caused chaos on the opening two stages of Paris-Nice, stage 3 was a more straightforward affair, with Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) taking victory in a bunch sprint.

A headwind was blowing for much of the southerly 200km journey from Cepoy to Moulins and, though Team Sky briefly split the race in the closing kilometres, it was a more traditional bunch finish that saw Bennett claim his third win of the season.

The Irishman beat Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to the line, while Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), the race leader and winner of the opening two stages, faded fast.

Groupama-FDJ led out the sprint for Arnaud Démare, and Bennett hijacked the wheel of Groenewegen’s lead-out man, Mike Teunissen, before opening the taps. Ewan was in the slipstream and attempted to come around, but to no avail, while Jakobsen made up ground on the right to take the final podium spot.

Groenewegen, the big favourite after the first two stages, looked empty, and in the end, sat up and was passed by Dan McLay (EF Education First) and Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept (B&B Hotels).

“It’s nice to come back and win again here,” said Bennett, who won a stage in the 2017 Paris-Nice and made it three wins from three stage races in 2019 after success at the Vuelta a San Juan and the UAE Tour. “There’s strong competition here and last week and I’m competing with the best. I’m very proud of that and the job the team have done for me.

“Groenewegen was just super strong the past two days, I think unbeatable,” he added. “I had bad legs, really bad legs the past two days, I don’t know if it was coming from the heat to the cold, I haven’t really been training in the cold this winter. I knew that the form was there and that I just had to keep on trying. Today the legs were a lot better, it was an easier day but I’m starting to get a bit more used to the cold.”

In terms of the battle for the overall classification, it was a quieter day, with Groenewegen retaining the yellow jersey, but the intermediate sprints once again saw some interesting developments.

The first came after 24.5km, the second with 18km to go, and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) was first across the line at both, collecting three bonus seconds on each occasion. The Polish champion has now collected 16 bonus seconds so far, which, in a race that has been decided by fewer than five seconds in each of the past three years, could prove decisive by the time they reach the Côte d’Azur.

Kwiatkowski sits second overall, trailing Groenwegen by six seconds and leading Luis León Sánchez (Astana), who picked up two bonus seconds today and five on the opening day, by five seconds. Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is fourth at 16 seconds, while Kwiatkowski’s Sky teammate Egan Bernal, who bagged two bonus seconds at the second sprint today, is fifth at 17 seconds.

AG2R La Mondiale, who have also gone after bonus seconds, have both Tony Gallopin, who picked up one second at the first sprint today, and Romain Bardet in the top ten, 21 and 23 seconds down, respectively, on Groenewegen.

Wednesday’s stage 4 introduces some hills into the mix, with time gaps possible on a parcours that is likely to see a reduced group contest victory at the finish.

How it unfolded

The wind was still blowing in northern France on Tuesday morning, but not as strongly as the opening two days and, crucially, not in the same direction. The stage 3 route headed due south for 200km from Cepoy to Moulins - the longest of the week - and it was a headwind pretty much all the way.

Everyone seemed to enjoy the calm in the opening phases, with barely 30km covered in the first hour of racing, and no serious attempts at a breakaway. The 2018 champion Marc Soler (Movistar) crashed inside three kilometres but comfortably made his way back to the peloton, while Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) abandoned the race later on through illness.

The early highlight was the intermediate sprint after 24.5km, where Kwiatkowski and Sánchez once again went off in search of bonus seconds. The Sky rider grabbed the maximum three, with two going to the Spaniard, and the remaining one to Gallopin.

A breakaway finally came after around 40 kilometres. First, a group of eight riders clipped off the front of the peloton: Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Sky), Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ), Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Reto Hollenstien (Katusha-Alpecin), Anthony Turgis (Direct Energie), Kevin Reza (Vital Concept), Ramunas Navardauskas (Delko Marseille Provence). However, with some big engines in there, and with Turgis 13th overall at just 25 seconds, it wasn’t allowed any room for manoeuvre.

Navardauskas was undeterred, and was immediately off again, this time in the company of his Delko Marseille Provence teammate Alessandro Fedeli, a 23-year-old Italian neo-pro. The duo were allowed off the leash and built a lead of 5:30 before the peloton - commanded mainly by Jumbo-Visma and Lotto Soudal - started to bring the gap down around the half-way mark.

There was an increase in pace with 60km to go as the direction changed slightly towards the south-east. The wind consequently changed to a cross-headwind and many teams moved to take up position at the front of the peloton, though it was more of an insurance policy rather than anyone trying to split the race.

The increase in pace saw the escapees’ advantage plummet, and they were caught with 38km to go. There was a moment of drama soon after as the country road narrowed over a bridge, the squeeze effect causing a big crash in the middle of the peloton that pretty much cut it in half. Riders had to wait for more than a minute for the mess to clear and the road to open up again, though the sedate pace up front meant it wasn’t long before everyone got back in.

The second intermediate sprint once again saw Kwiatkowski on the move, with lead-out duties performed by Luke Rowe in what was a three-man Sky train, with Egan Bernal taking second place.

Those three were once again on the front foot inside six kilometres to go, as they got a whiff of a crosswind and decided to apply the pressure again after an aggressive showing on the opening two stages. They succeeded in splitting the bunch, with Kwiatkowski and Bernal creating a brief six-man split before things came back together for the final kilometre.

FDJ and Jumbo-Visma assumed lead-out responsibilities but their sprinters both faded dramatically, and Bennett came roaring through for a victory that should strengthen his case for leadership opportunities at Bora-Hansgrohe.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:16:25 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 6 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 11 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 12 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 14 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 15 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 18 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 19 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 20 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 21 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 24 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 25 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 26 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 28 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 29 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 30 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 31 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 33 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 34 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 35 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 36 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 38 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 39 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 41 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 42 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 43 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 44 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 46 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 47 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 48 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 49 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 50 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 51 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 52 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 53 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 54 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 55 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 56 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 57 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 58 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 60 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 62 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 63 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 64 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 65 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 66 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 67 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 68 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 69 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 71 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 72 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 73 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 74 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 75 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 76 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 78 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 79 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 80 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 83 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 84 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 85 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 86 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 87 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 88 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:00:16 89 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 90 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:19 92 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:20 93 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 94 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 95 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 97 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 98 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 99 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 100 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 101 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:35 102 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:01:05 103 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 104 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 105 Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic 0:01:25 106 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 107 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:33 108 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 109 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 110 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 111 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 112 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:36 113 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 114 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 115 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 116 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 117 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 118 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 119 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 120 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 121 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 122 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:42 123 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:48 124 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:47 125 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 126 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 127 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 128 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 129 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 130 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 132 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 134 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 135 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 136 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 137 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 138 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky 139 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 140 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 141 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 142 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 143 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 144 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 145 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 146 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 148 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 149 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 150 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:06:55 DNF Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida DNF Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

Sprint 1 - Châtillon-Coligny, 24.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 - Bagneux, 182km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 2 3 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 12 3 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 4 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 7 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 6 6 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 5 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 9 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 10 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 5:16:25 2 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 4 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 6 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 7 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 8 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 9 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 10 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 13 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 14 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:20 15 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 17 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:01:05 18 Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic 0:01:25 19 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:47 20 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 21 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 22 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 24 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky 25 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 26 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Groupama - FDJ 15:49:15 2 Mitchelton - Scott 3 Trek - Segafredo 4 Astana Pro Team 5 Team Jumbo - Visma 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 Bora - Hansgrohe 8 Lotto Soudal 9 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Team Dimension Data 11 Direct Energie 12 Deceuninck - Quick - Step 13 Team Sunweb 14 Team Katusha Alpecin 15 Vital Concept - B&B Hotels 16 Delko Marseille Provence 17 CCC Team 18 Bahrain - Merida 19 Movistar Team 20 Team Sky 21 EF Education First 22 Team Arkea - Samsic 0:01:25 23 UAE Team Emirates 0:01:49

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 11:47:44 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:06 3 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:11 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:16 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:17 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:20 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:21 8 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:23 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 11 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:25 13 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 14 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 15 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 17 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 18 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 19 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 20 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 21 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 23 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 24 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 26 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 27 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 28 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:30 30 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:35 31 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:45 32 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 33 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:02 34 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:12 35 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:25 37 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 0:01:39 38 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:41 39 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:01:58 40 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 0:02:01 41 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:03 42 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:12 43 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 44 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:21 45 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:46 46 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:07 47 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 48 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 49 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:26 50 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:27 51 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:03:54 52 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:04:21 53 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 54 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 55 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 56 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:26 57 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:41 58 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:51 59 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:54 60 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:06:09 61 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:10 62 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:20 63 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:28 64 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:35 65 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:37 66 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:06:52 67 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:07:04 68 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 69 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 70 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:08 72 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:08:04 73 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 74 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 75 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 76 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 77 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:24 78 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 0:08:40 79 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:08:47 80 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 81 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 82 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:58 83 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:09:14 84 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:28 85 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:40 86 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 87 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 88 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:46 89 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 90 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 91 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 92 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 93 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 94 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:51 96 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:10:02 97 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:10:06 98 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:20 99 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:10:51 100 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:11:11 101 Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic 102 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 0:11:20 103 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:11:22 104 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 105 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:11:25 106 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:29 107 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 108 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 109 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 110 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 112 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 113 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 114 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:11:34 115 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 116 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 117 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky 118 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:45 119 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:10 121 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:33 122 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 123 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:34 124 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 125 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 126 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 127 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 128 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:12:39 129 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:13:05 130 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:13:17 131 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:16 132 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 133 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 135 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 136 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 137 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:15:42 138 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:04 139 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 140 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 141 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 142 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:16:23 143 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 0:17:36 144 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:19:11 145 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 146 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:21:46 147 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:58 148 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 149 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:23:30 150 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:23:50

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 32 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 24 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 20 5 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 6 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 12 8 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 12 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 11 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 8 12 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 7 13 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 7 14 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 6 15 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 5 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 17 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4 18 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 19 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 21 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 2 22 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1 23 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 24 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 25 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 1 26 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1 27 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep -3 28 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -3

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 12 pts 2 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 3 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2 4 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 5 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 2 6 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 7 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 8 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1 9 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 10 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep -1 11 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 11:48:01 2 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:08 3 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:13 5 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:28 6 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:04:04 7 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:24 8 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:05:52 9 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:18 10 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:06:35 11 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:51 12 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:07:47 13 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:29 14 Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic 0:10:54 15 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:11:17 16 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 18 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky 19 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:16 20 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:12:17 21 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:12:22 22 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:13:00 23 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:59 24 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:15:47 25 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:18:54 26 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:23:33