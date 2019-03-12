Paris-Nice: Sam Bennett wins stage 3
Groenewegen retains overall lead
Stage 3: Cepoy - Moulins/Yzeure
After crosswinds caused chaos on the opening two stages of Paris-Nice, stage 3 was a more straightforward affair, with Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) taking victory in a bunch sprint.
A headwind was blowing for much of the southerly 200km journey from Cepoy to Moulins and, though Team Sky briefly split the race in the closing kilometres, it was a more traditional bunch finish that saw Bennett claim his third win of the season.
The Irishman beat Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to the line, while Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), the race leader and winner of the opening two stages, faded fast.
Groupama-FDJ led out the sprint for Arnaud Démare, and Bennett hijacked the wheel of Groenewegen’s lead-out man, Mike Teunissen, before opening the taps. Ewan was in the slipstream and attempted to come around, but to no avail, while Jakobsen made up ground on the right to take the final podium spot.
Groenewegen, the big favourite after the first two stages, looked empty, and in the end, sat up and was passed by Dan McLay (EF Education First) and Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept (B&B Hotels).
“It’s nice to come back and win again here,” said Bennett, who won a stage in the 2017 Paris-Nice and made it three wins from three stage races in 2019 after success at the Vuelta a San Juan and the UAE Tour. “There’s strong competition here and last week and I’m competing with the best. I’m very proud of that and the job the team have done for me.
“Groenewegen was just super strong the past two days, I think unbeatable,” he added. “I had bad legs, really bad legs the past two days, I don’t know if it was coming from the heat to the cold, I haven’t really been training in the cold this winter. I knew that the form was there and that I just had to keep on trying. Today the legs were a lot better, it was an easier day but I’m starting to get a bit more used to the cold.”
In terms of the battle for the overall classification, it was a quieter day, with Groenewegen retaining the yellow jersey, but the intermediate sprints once again saw some interesting developments.
The first came after 24.5km, the second with 18km to go, and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) was first across the line at both, collecting three bonus seconds on each occasion. The Polish champion has now collected 16 bonus seconds so far, which, in a race that has been decided by fewer than five seconds in each of the past three years, could prove decisive by the time they reach the Côte d’Azur.
Kwiatkowski sits second overall, trailing Groenwegen by six seconds and leading Luis León Sánchez (Astana), who picked up two bonus seconds today and five on the opening day, by five seconds. Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is fourth at 16 seconds, while Kwiatkowski’s Sky teammate Egan Bernal, who bagged two bonus seconds at the second sprint today, is fifth at 17 seconds.
AG2R La Mondiale, who have also gone after bonus seconds, have both Tony Gallopin, who picked up one second at the first sprint today, and Romain Bardet in the top ten, 21 and 23 seconds down, respectively, on Groenewegen.
Wednesday’s stage 4 introduces some hills into the mix, with time gaps possible on a parcours that is likely to see a reduced group contest victory at the finish.
How it unfolded
The wind was still blowing in northern France on Tuesday morning, but not as strongly as the opening two days and, crucially, not in the same direction. The stage 3 route headed due south for 200km from Cepoy to Moulins - the longest of the week - and it was a headwind pretty much all the way.
Everyone seemed to enjoy the calm in the opening phases, with barely 30km covered in the first hour of racing, and no serious attempts at a breakaway. The 2018 champion Marc Soler (Movistar) crashed inside three kilometres but comfortably made his way back to the peloton, while Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) abandoned the race later on through illness.
The early highlight was the intermediate sprint after 24.5km, where Kwiatkowski and Sánchez once again went off in search of bonus seconds. The Sky rider grabbed the maximum three, with two going to the Spaniard, and the remaining one to Gallopin.
A breakaway finally came after around 40 kilometres. First, a group of eight riders clipped off the front of the peloton: Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Sky), Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ), Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Reto Hollenstien (Katusha-Alpecin), Anthony Turgis (Direct Energie), Kevin Reza (Vital Concept), Ramunas Navardauskas (Delko Marseille Provence). However, with some big engines in there, and with Turgis 13th overall at just 25 seconds, it wasn’t allowed any room for manoeuvre.
Navardauskas was undeterred, and was immediately off again, this time in the company of his Delko Marseille Provence teammate Alessandro Fedeli, a 23-year-old Italian neo-pro. The duo were allowed off the leash and built a lead of 5:30 before the peloton - commanded mainly by Jumbo-Visma and Lotto Soudal - started to bring the gap down around the half-way mark.
There was an increase in pace with 60km to go as the direction changed slightly towards the south-east. The wind consequently changed to a cross-headwind and many teams moved to take up position at the front of the peloton, though it was more of an insurance policy rather than anyone trying to split the race.
The increase in pace saw the escapees’ advantage plummet, and they were caught with 38km to go. There was a moment of drama soon after as the country road narrowed over a bridge, the squeeze effect causing a big crash in the middle of the peloton that pretty much cut it in half. Riders had to wait for more than a minute for the mess to clear and the road to open up again, though the sedate pace up front meant it wasn’t long before everyone got back in.
The second intermediate sprint once again saw Kwiatkowski on the move, with lead-out duties performed by Luke Rowe in what was a three-man Sky train, with Egan Bernal taking second place.
Those three were once again on the front foot inside six kilometres to go, as they got a whiff of a crosswind and decided to apply the pressure again after an aggressive showing on the opening two stages. They succeeded in splitting the bunch, with Kwiatkowski and Bernal creating a brief six-man split before things came back together for the final kilometre.
FDJ and Jumbo-Visma assumed lead-out responsibilities but their sprinters both faded dramatically, and Bennett came roaring through for a victory that should strengthen his case for leadership opportunities at Bora-Hansgrohe.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5:16:25
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|6
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|12
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|14
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|15
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|28
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|30
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|31
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|34
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|36
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|38
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|41
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|42
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|43
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|44
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|46
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|47
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|48
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|49
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|50
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|51
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|52
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|53
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|54
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|55
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|56
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|57
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|58
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|60
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|63
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|64
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|66
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|68
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|72
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|73
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|74
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|75
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|76
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|78
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|79
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|80
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|83
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|84
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|85
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|86
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|87
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|88
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:00:16
|89
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|90
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:19
|92
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:20
|93
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|94
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|95
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|98
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|99
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|100
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|101
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:35
|102
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:01:05
|103
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|104
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|105
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|0:01:25
|106
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|107
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:33
|108
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|109
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|110
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|111
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|112
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:36
|113
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|114
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
|115
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|116
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|117
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|118
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|119
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|120
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|121
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|122
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:42
|123
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:48
|124
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:47
|125
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|126
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|128
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|129
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|130
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|132
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|134
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|135
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|136
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|137
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky
|139
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|140
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|141
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|142
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|143
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|144
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|145
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|146
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|148
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|149
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|150
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:06:55
|DNF
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|pts
|2
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|pts
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|12
|3
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|4
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|7
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|6
|6
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|5
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|9
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|10
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|5:16:25
|2
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|4
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|6
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|7
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|8
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|10
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|13
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|14
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:20
|15
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:01:05
|18
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|0:01:25
|19
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:47
|20
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|21
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|22
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky
|25
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:49:15
|2
|Mitchelton - Scott
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Team Dimension Data
|11
|Direct Energie
|12
|Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|13
|Team Sunweb
|14
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|15
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|16
|Delko Marseille Provence
|17
|CCC Team
|18
|Bahrain - Merida
|19
|Movistar Team
|20
|Team Sky
|21
|EF Education First
|22
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:01:25
|23
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:47:44
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:06
|3
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:16
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:17
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:20
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|8
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:23
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|11
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:25
|13
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|14
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|23
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|28
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:30
|30
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:35
|31
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:45
|32
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|33
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:02
|34
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:12
|35
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:25
|37
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|0:01:39
|38
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:41
|39
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|0:01:58
|40
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:02:01
|41
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:03
|42
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|43
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|44
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:21
|45
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:46
|46
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:07
|47
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|48
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|49
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:26
|50
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:27
|51
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:03:54
|52
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:04:21
|53
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|54
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|55
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|56
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:26
|57
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:41
|58
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:51
|59
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:54
|60
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:06:09
|61
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:10
|62
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:20
|63
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:28
|64
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:35
|65
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:37
|66
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:52
|67
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:07:04
|68
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|69
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|70
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:08
|72
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:08:04
|73
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|74
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|75
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|77
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:24
|78
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|0:08:40
|79
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:08:47
|80
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|81
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|82
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:58
|83
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:14
|84
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:28
|85
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:40
|86
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|87
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|88
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:46
|89
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|91
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|94
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:51
|96
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:10:02
|97
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:10:06
|98
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:20
|99
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:51
|100
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:11:11
|101
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|102
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|0:11:20
|103
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:11:22
|104
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|105
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:25
|106
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:29
|107
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|108
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|110
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|112
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|113
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:11:34
|115
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|116
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|117
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky
|118
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:45
|119
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:10
|121
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:33
|122
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|123
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:34
|124
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|125
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|128
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:12:39
|129
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:13:05
|130
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:13:17
|131
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:16
|132
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|133
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|135
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|136
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|137
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:15:42
|138
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:04
|139
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|140
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|141
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|142
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:16:23
|143
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|0:17:36
|144
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:19:11
|145
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|146
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:21:46
|147
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:58
|148
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|149
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:23:30
|150
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:23:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|32
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|24
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|20
|5
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|6
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|8
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|11
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|8
|12
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|7
|13
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|7
|14
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|15
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|5
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|17
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|18
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|19
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|21
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|2
|22
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|23
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|24
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|25
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|26
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|27
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-3
|28
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|pts
|2
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|3
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|4
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|5
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|2
|6
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|7
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|8
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1
|9
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|10
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-1
|11
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|11:48:01
|2
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:08
|3
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:13
|5
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:28
|6
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:04:04
|7
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:24
|8
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:05:52
|9
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:18
|10
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:35
|11
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:51
|12
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:07:47
|13
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:29
|14
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|0:10:54
|15
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:11:17
|16
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky
|19
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:16
|20
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:17
|21
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:12:22
|22
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:13:00
|23
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:59
|24
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:15:47
|25
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:18:54
|26
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:23:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|35:24:22
|2
|Direct Energie
|0:00:05
|3
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|6
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:00:16
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:18
|8
|Team Sky
|0:00:28
|9
|EF Education First
|0:00:52
|10
|Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:01:44
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:02:06
|12
|Mitchelton - Scott
|0:06:39
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06:44
|15
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:07:57
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:10
|17
|Team Sunweb
|0:15:10
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|0:15:36
|19
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|0:15:53
|20
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:17:30
|21
|Delko Marseille Provence
|0:23:44
|22
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:02
|23
|CCC Team
|0:24:45
