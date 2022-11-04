Gunsalus solos to victory for women's U23 crown at Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships

Lizzy Gunsalus captured one of the biggest victories of her young career on Friday with the women’s U23 win at the Pan-American Cyclocross Championships in Falmouth, Massachusetts.

In a repeat from last year’s podium, fellow US riders Lauren Zoerner followed 47 seconds later to secure the silver medalist while Cassidy Hickey trailed another 29 seconds back for bronze.

Emerging from a two-rider battle with Zoerner on the third lap, the 19-year-old from nearby Dudley, Massachusetts accelerated to the front and rode solo to the victory.

“My plan for today was mostly to make the other girls in the category race my race. I wanted to make sure that I was in front as soon as I could and make sure that I could manage my effort and recover in the sections that I knew I could. For me, it just worked out today,” Gunsalus said.

Gunsalus said it was a good head-to-head competition with Zoerner, as they have been racing among the elite women at other US events this year. In all starts this season, all 10 for Gunsalus and seven for Zoerner have been in elite races.

“We could just be on the course ourselves. Racing with the elite women changes the racing dynamics a little bit. I was really curious to see how everyone would stack up today.”

Zoerner and Hickey were among the four riders in the top five from Colorado, joined by fourth-placed Keira Bond and Chloe Fraser in fifth. The top Canadian rider was Jenaya Francis, who was sixth.