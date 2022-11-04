Ava Holmgren repeats as junior women's Pan-Am Cyclocross champion

By Cyclingnews
published

Lopez de San Roman takes silver and Isabella Holmgren bronze

Isabella Holmgren (left) stands next to sister Ava Holmgren, wearing the Pan-American Cyclo-cross junior champions jersey
Isabella Holmgren (left) stands next to sister Ava Holmgren, who defended her junior title at the Pan-American Cyclo-cross Championships (Image credit: Jackie Tyson/ Cyclingnews)

Results junior women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ava Holmgren (Can) Stimulus Orbea 0:49:13
2Vida Lopez de San Roman (USA) Bear National CX Team 0:00:02
3Isabella Holmgren (Can) Stimulus Orbea 0:01:14
4Samantha Scott (USA) CompEdge Racing 0:02:11
5Kaya Musgrave (USA) Bear CX
6Ella Brenneman (USA) CXHAIRS Devo: Trek Bikes 0:03:02
7Greta Kilburn (USA) Green Mountain Cyclocross 0:03:05
8Jorja Bond (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling 0:03:12
9Haydn Hludzinski (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling 0:03:13
10Ellen Davis (USA) Team Stampede 0:03:56
11Rylie Cahill (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling 0:04:58
12Alice Hoskins (USA) Miller School of Albemarle 0:05:01
13Elsa Westenfelder (USA) NICA Montana - Missoula Composite Team 0:06:13
14Mia De Martin (Can) Velo Pays-d’en-Haut / PG racing team 0:07:32
15Chanah Katz (USA) Killington Mountain School 0:08:35
16Sophie Bradbury (Can) Independent
DNFAmanda Samuelson (Can) Hardwood Next Wave

