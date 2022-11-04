Ava Holmgren repeats as junior women's Pan-Am Cyclocross champion
Lopez de San Roman takes silver and Isabella Holmgren bronze
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ava Holmgren (Can) Stimulus Orbea
|0:49:13
|2
|Vida Lopez de San Roman (USA) Bear National CX Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Isabella Holmgren (Can) Stimulus Orbea
|0:01:14
|4
|Samantha Scott (USA) CompEdge Racing
|0:02:11
|5
|Kaya Musgrave (USA) Bear CX
|6
|Ella Brenneman (USA) CXHAIRS Devo: Trek Bikes
|0:03:02
|7
|Greta Kilburn (USA) Green Mountain Cyclocross
|0:03:05
|8
|Jorja Bond (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:03:12
|9
|Haydn Hludzinski (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:03:13
|10
|Ellen Davis (USA) Team Stampede
|0:03:56
|11
|Rylie Cahill (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:04:58
|12
|Alice Hoskins (USA) Miller School of Albemarle
|0:05:01
|13
|Elsa Westenfelder (USA) NICA Montana - Missoula Composite Team
|0:06:13
|14
|Mia De Martin (Can) Velo Pays-d’en-Haut / PG racing team
|0:07:32
|15
|Chanah Katz (USA) Killington Mountain School
|0:08:35
|16
|Sophie Bradbury (Can) Independent
|DNF
|Amanda Samuelson (Can) Hardwood Next Wave
