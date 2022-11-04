David Thompson scores junior men's victory at cyclocross Pan-Ams

By Cyclingnews
published

Magnus White outsprints Ian Ackert to complete podium

Junior Men's podium for 2022 Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships: Magnus White with silver, winner David Thompson, Ian Ackert with bronze
Junior Men's podium for 2022 Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships: Magnus White with silver, winner David Thompson, Ian Ackert with bronze (Image credit: USCX/ Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross)

Junior Men Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Thompson (USA) Finkraft Junior Cycling Team 0:36:42
2Magnus White (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling 0:00:02
3Ian Ackert (Can) Stimulus Orbea Racing Team 0:00:03
4Miles Mattern (USA) CXHairs Devo: Trek Bikes 0:00:59
5Daniel English (USA) BEAR CX 0:01:20
6Leif Bryan (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling 0:01:21
7Filipe Duarte (Can) Ottawa Bicycle Club 0:01:23
8Henry Rapinz (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling 0:01:26
9Henry Coote (USA) Riverside Racing 0:01:32
10Evan Coleman (USA) Baltimore Youth Cycling 0:01:36
11Mika Comaniuk (Can) Vélo Pays d'en Haut Plaisirs Gastronomiques 0:01:48
12James Halverson (USA) Minnesota Junior Cycling 0:01:56
13Elias Saigh (USA) ProTerra Racing
14Ethan Delgrosso (USA) 0:02:22
15Benjamin Brousseau Noel (Can) CCB Ultime Velo 0:02:34
16Eli De Boom (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling 0:02:38
17Jayden McMullen (Can) KW Cycling Academy 0:02:40
18Nathan Cusack (USA) CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES
19Sasha Renaud-Tremblay (Can) Espoirs Quilicot
20Dillon Cosper (USA) FinKraft Junior Cycling Team 0:02:47
21Alexander Scopinich-Burgel (USA) New England Devo p/b Cadence Wealth Management
22Griffin Larson (USA) Green Mountain Cyclocross 0:03:13
23Nathan Hauber (Can) 0:03:16
24Lukas Brandt (USA) Baltimore Youth Cycling 0:03:18
25Patrick McDonough (USA) Stedman's / Specialized Racing 0:04:21
26Henrique Martins (Can) Ottawa Bicycle Club 0:05:00
27Sean Evaristo Obregon (USA) Santa Cruz Free Agent 0:05:10
28Alexander St. Andre (USA) TT Endurance Junior Devo 0:05:12
29Remi Brisebois (Can) Ride with Rendall 0:05:30
30James Falconeiri (USA) AP Junior Development p/b Corner Cycle 0:06:06
31Brendan Luongo (USA) Team VeloSport 0:06:11
32Patrick Woble (USA) Stage 1/Airline Cycles 0:07:27
33Jason Sullivan (USA) Killington Mountain School
34Otis Engel (USA) Pro 13
DNFOwen Ballard (USA) Killington Mountain School
DNSMaxime St-Onge (Can) Siboire

