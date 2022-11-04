David Thompson scores junior men's victory at cyclocross Pan-Ams
Magnus White outsprints Ian Ackert to complete podium
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Thompson (USA) Finkraft Junior Cycling Team
|0:36:42
|2
|Magnus White (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Ian Ackert (Can) Stimulus Orbea Racing Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Miles Mattern (USA) CXHairs Devo: Trek Bikes
|0:00:59
|5
|Daniel English (USA) BEAR CX
|0:01:20
|6
|Leif Bryan (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:01:21
|7
|Filipe Duarte (Can) Ottawa Bicycle Club
|0:01:23
|8
|Henry Rapinz (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:01:26
|9
|Henry Coote (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:01:32
|10
|Evan Coleman (USA) Baltimore Youth Cycling
|0:01:36
|11
|Mika Comaniuk (Can) Vélo Pays d'en Haut Plaisirs Gastronomiques
|0:01:48
|12
|James Halverson (USA) Minnesota Junior Cycling
|0:01:56
|13
|Elias Saigh (USA) ProTerra Racing
|14
|Ethan Delgrosso (USA)
|0:02:22
|15
|Benjamin Brousseau Noel (Can) CCB Ultime Velo
|0:02:34
|16
|Eli De Boom (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:02:38
|17
|Jayden McMullen (Can) KW Cycling Academy
|0:02:40
|18
|Nathan Cusack (USA) CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES
|19
|Sasha Renaud-Tremblay (Can) Espoirs Quilicot
|20
|Dillon Cosper (USA) FinKraft Junior Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|21
|Alexander Scopinich-Burgel (USA) New England Devo p/b Cadence Wealth Management
|22
|Griffin Larson (USA) Green Mountain Cyclocross
|0:03:13
|23
|Nathan Hauber (Can)
|0:03:16
|24
|Lukas Brandt (USA) Baltimore Youth Cycling
|0:03:18
|25
|Patrick McDonough (USA) Stedman's / Specialized Racing
|0:04:21
|26
|Henrique Martins (Can) Ottawa Bicycle Club
|0:05:00
|27
|Sean Evaristo Obregon (USA) Santa Cruz Free Agent
|0:05:10
|28
|Alexander St. Andre (USA) TT Endurance Junior Devo
|0:05:12
|29
|Remi Brisebois (Can) Ride with Rendall
|0:05:30
|30
|James Falconeiri (USA) AP Junior Development p/b Corner Cycle
|0:06:06
|31
|Brendan Luongo (USA) Team VeloSport
|0:06:11
|32
|Patrick Woble (USA) Stage 1/Airline Cycles
|0:07:27
|33
|Jason Sullivan (USA) Killington Mountain School
|34
|Otis Engel (USA) Pro 13
|DNF
|Owen Ballard (USA) Killington Mountain School
|DNS
|Maxime St-Onge (Can) Siboire
