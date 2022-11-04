Jack Spranger takes men's U23 title at Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships

U23 men's podium at 2022 Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships: Andrew Strohmeyer in second, winner Jack Spranger, and Daxton Mock in third

Jack Spranger outsprinted Andrew Strohmeyer to win the men’s U23 title at the Pan-American Cyclocross Championships in Falmouth, Massachusetts on Friday. Daxton Mock trailed eight seconds later for third and made it a US sweep of the podium.

It was the first victory of the ‘cross season for the Sammamish, Washington native.

“I knew my biggest competitor would be Andrew coming into the race. He’s been the fastest U23 for a lot of this season and last year too,. He was the main competitor I was worried about,” said Spranger, 18, who is two years younger than Strohmeyer. “It’s a strong field. I also knew Daxton was strong, Jules was strong, my teammate Marcus Shelton was really strong.”

He and Strohmeyer, last year’s bronze medalist, battled together throughout the entire eight laps, was well as a strong wind on a bright, sunny day at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds.

“I think for most of the race I just surfed second and third wheel in the [lead] group. I was just far enough out to avoid that accordion [effect] in the tough, technical sections. I was patient and waited until the last lap to show my cards,” Strohmeyer said with the gold medal hanging from his neck after the awards.

“What made the difference for me today was saving my energy throughout the race.”

