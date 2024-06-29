Tour de Slovakia: Lotto Dstny's Adamietz wins stage 4
Mauro Schmid takes over race lead in punchy stage to Ružomberok
Johannes Adamietz (Lotto Dstny) prevailed from a small breakaway on stage four of the Tour of Slovakia, beating Corratec-Vini Fantini's Kyrylo Tsarenko and Pierre Thierry (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) on a punchy stage to Ruzomberok.
Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) assumed the race lead from teammate Anders Foldager, and leads the Tour of Slovakia by two seconds ahead of Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quickstep) with Foldager dropping to third at 22 seconds.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de Slovakia: Lotto Dstny's Adamietz wins stage 4Mauro Schmid takes over race lead in punchy stage to Ružomberok
-
Mark Cavendish vomiting, suffering in heat on Tour de France openerProject 35 off to poor start for Manxman who dropped on the first climb of the day
-
Tour de France stage 1 Live - Race for the first yellow jersey begins in Florence206km from Florence to Rimini will test the major contenders from the outset
-
Jan Hirt taken down by spectator's bag, breaks teeth before Tour de France opener in hit to Evenepoel's climbing supportFans flood team area before start of stage 1 in Florence, key domestique for Evenepoel goes down but starts stage