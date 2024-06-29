Tour de Slovakia: Lotto Dstny's Adamietz wins stage 4

Johannes Adamietz (Lotto Dstny) prevailed from a small breakaway on stage four of the Tour of Slovakia, beating Corratec-Vini Fantini's Kyrylo Tsarenko and Pierre Thierry (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) on a punchy stage to Ruzomberok.

Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) assumed the race lead from teammate Anders Foldager, and leads the Tour of Slovakia by two seconds ahead of Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quickstep) with Foldager dropping to third at 22 seconds.

