Tour de Slovakia: Jayco-AlUla win stage 1 team time trial

Jayco-AlUla claimed victory in the opening team time trial of the Tour of Slovakia in Dunajská Streda.

The Australian team delivered Max Walscheid into the leader's jersey by topping Soudal-Quickstep and Q36.5 to the stage win.

"We are super happy. It was a great effort by the whole team, from every staff member to every rider," Walscheid said. "We rode super smooth, and I think we got the maximum out of everybody. It was a flat parcours with some technical sections. We managed to find the ideal pace and rode well through the corners.

"Personally, I felt super strong and those efforts so it was perfect for me, and in the end, I could help the team to win today. Of course, I’m really happy to be representing our team with the leader’s jersey. It is a fantastic day. This was the first step for us in the race and we hope to keep this jersey within our team for the rest of the week. We have got four guys who are capable of doing a great GC here and I will personally eye the third stage, which should end in a sprint."

