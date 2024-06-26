Tour de Slovakia: Jayco-AlUla win stage 1 team time trial

Max Walscheid in the lead as Australian team top Soudal-Quickstep, Q36.5 in TTT

Jayco-Alula celebrate winning stage 1 of the Tour of Slovakia
Jayco-Alula celebrate winning stage 1 of the Tour of Slovakia (Image credit: Jayco-AlUla)
Jayco-AlUla claimed victory in the opening team time trial of the Tour of Slovakia in Dunajská Streda.

The Australian team delivered Max Walscheid into the leader's jersey by topping Soudal-Quickstep and Q36.5 to the stage win.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

