Tour de Slovakia: Schmid wins overall as teammate Englehardt takes stage 5

Alaphilippe third on the day and second overall as Sagan rides final road race into Štrbské Pleso

Mauro Schmid (Jayco AlUla) confirmed overall victory on stage 5 of the Tour de Slovakia as he took second on the day into Štrbské Pleso, holding off Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step) in second.

Schmid's teammate Felix Engelhardt won the final stage by six seconds from the Swiss rider and Alaphilippe, who he finished third behind overall to round out a successful five days for Jayco AlUla.

