Tour de Slovakia: Julian Alaphilippe attacks in final kilometre and wins stage 3

By
published

Paul Magnier takes second ahead of Hamish Beadle

FANO, ITALY - MAY 16: Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 107th Giro d'Italia 2024, Stage 12 a 193km stage from Martinsicuro to Fano / #UCIWT / on May 16, 2024 in Fano, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) won a rain-soaked stage 3 at the Tour de Slovakia. It was a 1-2 for the Soudal-QuickStep team as Paul Magnier took second place, while Hamish Beadle (Novo Nordisk).

Anders Foldager (Jayco AlUla), who won the second stage, finished in a group 16 seconds behind the stage winner, but maintained his overall race lead heading into stage 4's 183.5km race from Partizánske to Ružomberok on Saturday.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

Latest on Cyclingnews