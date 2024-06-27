Tour de Slovakia: Anders Foldager captures uphill victory on stage 2
Overall GC lead shifts to shoulders of Jayco-AlUla rider
Denmark’s Anders Foldager has made it two out of two for Jayco-AIUIa in the Tour de Slovakia as he netted a solo uphill victory on stage 2 for the Australian team.
After the race shattered on the final short climb at the end of a rugged 192-kilometre trek from Nitra to Hilohovec, Foldager crossed the line one second clear of Jenno Berckmoes (Lotto-Dstny) and Lukas Kobis (Elkov-Kasper). Former double world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) finished fourth.
Third across the line on stage 1 in the team time trial won by Jayco-AIUIa, Foldager now moves into the overall lead, taking over from teammate Max Walscheid.
The young Dane will now have to defend his lead on the considerably flatter stage 3, a 161-kilometre run from Piest’any to Dubnia nad Vahom.
More to come...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de Slovakia: Anders Foldager captures uphill victory on stage 2Overall GC lead shifts to shoulders of Jayco-AlUla rider
-
As light as the Emonda and fast as the Gen 7 Madone, this is the Emonda-killing Trek Madone Gen 8The new Trek Madone replaces both Trek’s lightweight Emonda and its aero Madone Gen 7
-
Pro bike check: Tao Geoghegan Hart’s brand new Trek Madone SLRThe new bike looks to combine the Madone and Emonda into one complete all-round package
-
Trek Madone Gen 8 SL7: First ride reviewTrek's new Madone supersedes its aero champion and kills off the Emonda altogether - so is this one bike to rule them all?