Tour de Slovakia: Anders Foldager captures uphill victory on stage 2

Overall GC lead shifts to shoulders of Jayco-AlUla rider

Anders Foldager of Denmark and Team Jayco AlUla
Dane Anders Foldager of Team Jayco-AlUla (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Denmark’s Anders Foldager has made it two out of two for Jayco-AIUIa in the Tour de Slovakia as he netted a solo uphill victory on stage 2 for the Australian team.

After the race shattered on the final short climb at the end of a rugged 192-kilometre trek from Nitra to Hilohovec, Foldager crossed the line one second clear of Jenno Berckmoes (Lotto-Dstny) and Lukas Kobis (Elkov-Kasper). Former double world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) finished fourth.

