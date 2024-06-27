Tour de Slovakia: Anders Foldager captures uphill victory on stage 2

Denmark’s Anders Foldager has made it two out of two for Jayco-AIUIa in the Tour de Slovakia as he netted a solo uphill victory on stage 2 for the Australian team.

After the race shattered on the final short climb at the end of a rugged 192-kilometre trek from Nitra to Hilohovec, Foldager crossed the line one second clear of Jenno Berckmoes (Lotto-Dstny) and Lukas Kobis (Elkov-Kasper). Former double world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) finished fourth.

Third across the line on stage 1 in the team time trial won by Jayco-AIUIa, Foldager now moves into the overall lead, taking over from teammate Max Walscheid.

The young Dane will now have to defend his lead on the considerably flatter stage 3, a 161-kilometre run from Piest’any to Dubnia nad Vahom.

More to come...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling