Allen wins Oceania road race title

Keeling and Gillow take second and third

Jessica Allen celebrates the win

(Image credit: Niels Juel, Veloshotz.com)
The women's podium of Shara Gillow (Orica-AIS), Jessica Allen (Jayco) and Lisa Keeling

(Image credit: Niels Juel, Veloshotz.com)
Jessica Allen pips Lisa Keeling for the gold medal

(Image credit: Allan Scurr)
UCI vice-president Tracy Gaudy with Jessica Allen

(Image credit: Allan Scurr)

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Allen (Aus)3:06:53
2Lisa Keeling (Aus)
3Shara Gillow (Aus)0:02:08
4Chloe McConville (Aus)0:02:29
5Katrin Garfoot (Aus)0:02:48
6Reta Trotman (NZl)
7Felicity Wardlaw (Aus)0:03:20
8Lizzie Williams (Aus)
9Emily Collins (NZl)0:03:56
10Bridie O'Donnell (Aus)

