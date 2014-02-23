Trending

Joe Cooper claims Oceania time trial title

Drapac's Will Clarke and Lachlan Norris complete podium

Image 1 of 3

Joe Cooper on the way to victory

Joe Cooper on the way to victory
(Image credit: Allen Scurr/Cycling Australia)
Image 2 of 3

The men's podium: Will Clarke (Drapac), Joe Cooper, Lachlan Norris (Drapac)

The men's podium: Will Clarke (Drapac), Joe Cooper, Lachlan Norris (Drapac)
(Image credit: Allen Scurr/Cycling Australia)
Image 3 of 3

Joe Cooper (Avanti) added the Oceania title to his palmares

Joe Cooper (Avanti) added the Oceania title to his palmares
(Image credit: Allen Scurr/Cycling Australia)

Results

men's result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZL)0:49:43
2William Clarke (TAS)0:00:14
3Lachlan Norris (VIC)0:00:17
4Ben Dyball (NSW)0:00:50
5Samuel Horgan (NZL)0:00:54
6Taylor Gunman (NZL)0:01:14
7Jayden Copp (QLD)0:01:23
8Luke Durbridge (WA)0:01:27
9Peter Milostic (NSW)0:01:51
10Jack Anderson (QLD)0:01:56
11Darren Lapthorne (VIC)0:02:01
12Brodie Talbot (NSW)0:02:57
13Nathan Elliott (VIC)0:03:15
14Samuel Witmitz (VIC)0:03:17
15Josh Berry (NSW)0:03:40
16Daniel Barry (NZL)0:03:49
17Travis Meyer (WA)0:04:20
18Michael Vink (NZL)0:04:38
19Correy Edmed (QLD)0:05:32
20Kieran Heinze (QLD)0:06:07
21Kalvin Bartlett (QLD)0:06:17
22Lucas Nicoll (QLD)0:06:46
23Andrew Macfarlane (QLD)0:07:10
DNFAdam Phelan (ACT)
DNSTimothy Cameron (ACT)
DNSPeter Gwynne (QLD)
DNSAndre Clayden (QLD)

Latest on Cyclingnews