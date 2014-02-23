Harry Carpenter victorious in U23 men's TT
Campbell Flakemore and Oscar Stevenson round out podium
U23 Men's Time Trial: Nobby - Nobby
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harry Carpenter (SA)
|0:45:38
|2
|Campbell Flakemore (TAS)
|0:00:30
|3
|Oscar Stevenson (VIC)
|0:01:08
|4
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD)
|0:01:31
|5
|Alexander Morgan (VIC)
|0:01:34
|6
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)
|0:02:07
|7
|Tom Kaesler (SA)
|0:02:09
|8
|Robert Power (WA)
|9
|Julian Hamill (NSW)
|0:03:25
|10
|Ayden Toovey (NSW)
|0:03:26
|11
|Oliver Martin (TAS)
|0:03:55
|12
|Thomas Hamilton (VIC)
|0:03:59
|13
|Kristian Juel (QLD)
|0:04:16
|14
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
|0:04:26
|15
|Luke Williams (NSW)
|0:04:34
|16
|Matthew Slee (NSW)
|0:05:10
|17
|Alex Grunke (QLD)
|0:05:16
|18
|James Orchard (QLD)
|0:05:17
|19
|Jordan Payne (NSW)
|0:05:19
|20
|Alex Quirk (QLD)
|0:05:22
|21
|Luke Vitler (WA)
|0:05:33
|22
|Leslie Masters (QLD)
|0:05:42
|23
|Dylan Newbery (QLD)
|0:06:01
|24
|Trent Derecourt (WA)
|0:06:32
|25
|Alexander Clements (TAS)
|0:07:16
|26
|Elliot Kippen (QLD)
|0:08:29
|27
|Peter Dunlop (QLD)
|0:12:35
|dns
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL)
|dns
|Jack Haig (VIC)
|dns
|Dimitry Makeev (VIC)
