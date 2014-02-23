Trending

Harry Carpenter victorious in U23 men's TT

Campbell Flakemore and Oscar Stevenson round out podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Carpenter (SA)0:45:38
2Campbell Flakemore (TAS)0:00:30
3Oscar Stevenson (VIC)0:01:08
4Ryan Cavanagh (QLD)0:01:31
5Alexander Morgan (VIC)0:01:34
6Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)0:02:07
7Tom Kaesler (SA)0:02:09
8Robert Power (WA)
9Julian Hamill (NSW)0:03:25
10Ayden Toovey (NSW)0:03:26
11Oliver Martin (TAS)0:03:55
12Thomas Hamilton (VIC)0:03:59
13Kristian Juel (QLD)0:04:16
14Jack Beckinsale (NSW)0:04:26
15Luke Williams (NSW)0:04:34
16Matthew Slee (NSW)0:05:10
17Alex Grunke (QLD)0:05:16
18James Orchard (QLD)0:05:17
19Jordan Payne (NSW)0:05:19
20Alex Quirk (QLD)0:05:22
21Luke Vitler (WA)0:05:33
22Leslie Masters (QLD)0:05:42
23Dylan Newbery (QLD)0:06:01
24Trent Derecourt (WA)0:06:32
25Alexander Clements (TAS)0:07:16
26Elliot Kippen (QLD)0:08:29
27Peter Dunlop (QLD)0:12:35
dnsDarcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL)
dnsJack Haig (VIC)
dnsDimitry Makeev (VIC)

