Shara Gillow claims fourth Oceania gold medal

Felicity Wardlaw and Reta Trotman complete podium

Results

Result
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shara Gillow (QLD)0:35:01
2Felicity Wardlaw (VIC)0:00:26
3Reta Trotman (NZL)0:00:34
4Katrin Garfoot (QLD)0:00:50
5Bridie O'Donnell (VIC)0:00:55
6Emily Roper (QLD)0:02:58
7Alexandria Nicholls (ACT)0:03:22
8Samantha De Riter (VIC)0:03:24
9Sophie Mackay (NSW)0:04:17
10Imogen Vize (NSW)0:06:14
DNSJessica Allen (WA)

