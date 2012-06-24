Trending

Hovdenak gets away for Norwegian title

Bjørnsrud, Nöstvold round out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hildegunn Hovdenak3:12:21
2Miriam Bjørnsrud0:00:03
3Lise Nöstvold (Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team)0:00:26
4Linn Torp (Team Bizhub - FCF)0:00:43
5Tina Andreassen0:00:45
6Ingrid Lorvik0:00:46
7Emilie Moberg (Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team)0:01:05
8Ceclie Gotaas Johnsen
9Fröydis Waersted (Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team)0:01:07
10Janicke Gunvaldsen0:03:04
11Anne-Katrine Meland0:04:48
12Marthe Skjolden0:07:09
13Vibeke Dybwad
14Camilla Indset Sørgjerd
15Marie Voreland (Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team)0:07:11
16Tone Hatteland Lima (Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team)
17Cecilie S. Johansen (Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team)
18Trude Stormo0:07:14

