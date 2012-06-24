Hovdenak gets away for Norwegian title
Bjørnsrud, Nöstvold round out podium
Elite Women Road Race: Åsane -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hildegunn Hovdenak
|3:12:21
|2
|Miriam Bjørnsrud
|0:00:03
|3
|Lise Nöstvold (Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team)
|0:00:26
|4
|Linn Torp (Team Bizhub - FCF)
|0:00:43
|5
|Tina Andreassen
|0:00:45
|6
|Ingrid Lorvik
|0:00:46
|7
|Emilie Moberg (Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team)
|0:01:05
|8
|Ceclie Gotaas Johnsen
|9
|Fröydis Waersted (Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team)
|0:01:07
|10
|Janicke Gunvaldsen
|0:03:04
|11
|Anne-Katrine Meland
|0:04:48
|12
|Marthe Skjolden
|0:07:09
|13
|Vibeke Dybwad
|14
|Camilla Indset Sørgjerd
|15
|Marie Voreland (Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team)
|0:07:11
|16
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team)
|17
|Cecilie S. Johansen (Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team)
|18
|Trude Stormo
|0:07:14
