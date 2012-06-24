Trending

Boasson Hagen with first Norwegian road title

Nordhaug, Kristoff take second and third

Image 1 of 13

Edvald Boasson Hagen interviewed after winning his first Norwegian road championship.

Edvald Boasson Hagen interviewed after winning his first Norwegian road championship.
(Image credit: Egil Mathisen)
Image 2 of 13

Sky teammates Lars Petter Nordhaug and Edvald Boasson Hagen after their 1-2 finish in the road race.

Sky teammates Lars Petter Nordhaug and Edvald Boasson Hagen after their 1-2 finish in the road race.
(Image credit: Egil Mathisen)
Image 3 of 13

Edvald Boasson Hagen wins the 2012 Norwegian road championship ahead of Sky teammate Lars Petter Nordhaug.

Edvald Boasson Hagen wins the 2012 Norwegian road championship ahead of Sky teammate Lars Petter Nordhaug.
(Image credit: Egil Mathisen)
Image 4 of 13

Edvald Boasson Hagen celebrates victory in the road race while Sky teammate Lars Petter Nordhaug earns the silver medal.

Edvald Boasson Hagen celebrates victory in the road race while Sky teammate Lars Petter Nordhaug earns the silver medal.
(Image credit: Egil Mathisen)
Image 5 of 13

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) at the head of the break.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) at the head of the break.
(Image credit: Egil Mathisen)
Image 6 of 13

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky)

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky)
(Image credit: Egil Mathisen)
Image 7 of 13

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)
(Image credit: Egil Mathisen)
Image 8 of 13

Lars Petter Nordhaug leads Sky teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen

Lars Petter Nordhaug leads Sky teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen
(Image credit: Egil Mathisen)
Image 9 of 13

The peloton in action during the men's road race

The peloton in action during the men's road race
(Image credit: Egil Mathisen)
Image 10 of 13

2012 Norwegian road champion Edvald Boasson Hagen

2012 Norwegian road champion Edvald Boasson Hagen
(Image credit: Egil Mathisen)
Image 11 of 13

2012 Norwegian road champion Edvald Boasson Hagen

2012 Norwegian road champion Edvald Boasson Hagen
(Image credit: Egil Mathisen)
Image 12 of 13

The peloton in action during the men's road race

The peloton in action during the men's road race
(Image credit: Egil Mathisen)
Image 13 of 13

2012 Norwegian men's road race podium (l-r): Lars Petter Nordhaug, Edvald Boasson Hagen, Alexander Kristoff

2012 Norwegian men's road race podium (l-r): Lars Petter Nordhaug, Edvald Boasson Hagen, Alexander Kristoff
(Image credit: Egil Mathisen)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) took his first Norwegian road race title, winning in Bergen ahead of Sky teammate Lars Petter Nordhaug in a two-man sprint. Alexander Kristoff of Katusha was third.

Boasson Hagen had been the heavy favourite going into the race and he lived up to his reputation. Nordhaug had attacked out of a small group with 28 km to go, and only eight km later, was joined in the lead by Boasson Hagen. The two went to the finish together, clapping one another on the shoulders before the 25-year-old took the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling)4:59:13
2Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky Procycling)
3Alexander Kristoff (Katusha Team)0:01:33
4Sven Erik Bystrøm (Team Oster Hus - Ridley)0:01:41
5Vegard Stake Laengen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)0:01:50
6Johan Ziesler (Team Oster Hus - Ridley)0:03:10
7Stian Remme (Joker Merida)
8August Jensen
9Even Sangnes
10Haavard Blikra (Team Oster Hus - Ridley)
11Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Plussbank - BMC)
12Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Joker Merida)0:03:19
13Vegard Robinson Bugge (Joker Merida)0:04:09
14Kristoffer Skjerping (Joker Merida)0:05:10
15Gabriel Rasch (FDJ-Big Mat)0:05:11
16Kristian Dyrnes (Team Oster Hus - Ridley)
17Filip Eidsheim (Team Oster Hus - Ridley)
18Kristian Forbord (Oneco - Mesterhus Cycling Team)0:05:13
19Kjetil Ertsås0:05:16
20Martin Uthus (Ringeriks - Kraft Look)
21Andreas Landa (Oneco - Mesterhus Cycling Team)
22Sigurd Nesset (Froy - Trek)
23Kristoffer Wormsen (Argon 18 - Unaas Cycling)
24Jon Einar Bergsland (Oneco - Mesterhus Cycling Team)
25Daniel Egeland Jarstø (Team Oster Hus - Ridley)
26Sondre Moen Hurum (Oneco - Mesterhus Cycling Team)
27Adrian Gjolberg (Joker Merida)
28Jonas Orset (Froy - Trek)
29Max Emil Boholm Korner (Ringeriks - Kraft Look)
30Eirik Kasa Jarlseth (Joker Merida)
31Sindre Lunke
32Andreas Erland
33Sindre Eid Hermansen (Ringeriks - Kraft Look)
34Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Joker Merida)
35Christer Jensen (Joker Merida)
36Lorents Ola Aasvold (Plussbank - BMC)
37Asmund Romstad Løvik
38Fredrik S Galta (Team Oster Hus - Ridley)
39Anders Kristoffersen
40Oystein Stake Laengen (Plussbank - BMC)
41Ole Martin Olmheim (Team Oster Hus - Ridley)0:05:23
42Krister Hagen (Oneco - Mesterhus Cycling Team)0:05:27
43Nicholas Hammersland0:05:41
44Vegard Breen (Joker Merida)0:05:52

