Image 1 of 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen interviewed after winning his first Norwegian road championship. (Image credit: Egil Mathisen) Image 2 of 13 Sky teammates Lars Petter Nordhaug and Edvald Boasson Hagen after their 1-2 finish in the road race. (Image credit: Egil Mathisen) Image 3 of 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen wins the 2012 Norwegian road championship ahead of Sky teammate Lars Petter Nordhaug. (Image credit: Egil Mathisen) Image 4 of 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen celebrates victory in the road race while Sky teammate Lars Petter Nordhaug earns the silver medal. (Image credit: Egil Mathisen) Image 5 of 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) at the head of the break. (Image credit: Egil Mathisen) Image 6 of 13 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky) (Image credit: Egil Mathisen) Image 7 of 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Egil Mathisen) Image 8 of 13 Lars Petter Nordhaug leads Sky teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen (Image credit: Egil Mathisen) Image 9 of 13 The peloton in action during the men's road race (Image credit: Egil Mathisen) Image 10 of 13 2012 Norwegian road champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Image credit: Egil Mathisen) Image 11 of 13 2012 Norwegian road champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Image credit: Egil Mathisen) Image 12 of 13 The peloton in action during the men's road race (Image credit: Egil Mathisen) Image 13 of 13 2012 Norwegian men's road race podium (l-r): Lars Petter Nordhaug, Edvald Boasson Hagen, Alexander Kristoff (Image credit: Egil Mathisen)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) took his first Norwegian road race title, winning in Bergen ahead of Sky teammate Lars Petter Nordhaug in a two-man sprint. Alexander Kristoff of Katusha was third.

Boasson Hagen had been the heavy favourite going into the race and he lived up to his reputation. Nordhaug had attacked out of a small group with 28 km to go, and only eight km later, was joined in the lead by Boasson Hagen. The two went to the finish together, clapping one another on the shoulders before the 25-year-old took the win.

