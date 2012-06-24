Boasson Hagen with first Norwegian road title
Nordhaug, Kristoff take second and third
Elite Men Road Race: Åsane -
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) took his first Norwegian road race title, winning in Bergen ahead of Sky teammate Lars Petter Nordhaug in a two-man sprint. Alexander Kristoff of Katusha was third.
Boasson Hagen had been the heavy favourite going into the race and he lived up to his reputation. Nordhaug had attacked out of a small group with 28 km to go, and only eight km later, was joined in the lead by Boasson Hagen. The two went to the finish together, clapping one another on the shoulders before the 25-year-old took the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling)
|4:59:13
|2
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky Procycling)
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Katusha Team)
|0:01:33
|4
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Team Oster Hus - Ridley)
|0:01:41
|5
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|0:01:50
|6
|Johan Ziesler (Team Oster Hus - Ridley)
|0:03:10
|7
|Stian Remme (Joker Merida)
|8
|August Jensen
|9
|Even Sangnes
|10
|Haavard Blikra (Team Oster Hus - Ridley)
|11
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Plussbank - BMC)
|12
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Joker Merida)
|0:03:19
|13
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Joker Merida)
|0:04:09
|14
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Joker Merida)
|0:05:10
|15
|Gabriel Rasch (FDJ-Big Mat)
|0:05:11
|16
|Kristian Dyrnes (Team Oster Hus - Ridley)
|17
|Filip Eidsheim (Team Oster Hus - Ridley)
|18
|Kristian Forbord (Oneco - Mesterhus Cycling Team)
|0:05:13
|19
|Kjetil Ertsås
|0:05:16
|20
|Martin Uthus (Ringeriks - Kraft Look)
|21
|Andreas Landa (Oneco - Mesterhus Cycling Team)
|22
|Sigurd Nesset (Froy - Trek)
|23
|Kristoffer Wormsen (Argon 18 - Unaas Cycling)
|24
|Jon Einar Bergsland (Oneco - Mesterhus Cycling Team)
|25
|Daniel Egeland Jarstø (Team Oster Hus - Ridley)
|26
|Sondre Moen Hurum (Oneco - Mesterhus Cycling Team)
|27
|Adrian Gjolberg (Joker Merida)
|28
|Jonas Orset (Froy - Trek)
|29
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Ringeriks - Kraft Look)
|30
|Eirik Kasa Jarlseth (Joker Merida)
|31
|Sindre Lunke
|32
|Andreas Erland
|33
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Ringeriks - Kraft Look)
|34
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Joker Merida)
|35
|Christer Jensen (Joker Merida)
|36
|Lorents Ola Aasvold (Plussbank - BMC)
|37
|Asmund Romstad Løvik
|38
|Fredrik S Galta (Team Oster Hus - Ridley)
|39
|Anders Kristoffersen
|40
|Oystein Stake Laengen (Plussbank - BMC)
|41
|Ole Martin Olmheim (Team Oster Hus - Ridley)
|0:05:23
|42
|Krister Hagen (Oneco - Mesterhus Cycling Team)
|0:05:27
|43
|Nicholas Hammersland
|0:05:41
|44
|Vegard Breen (Joker Merida)
|0:05:52
