North Coast Gran Prix of Cyclocross: Amanda Nauman takes Day 1 victory

Jenna Blandford second, Megan Barr third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster0:49:01
2Jenna Blandford (USA) Women's Project Pedal p/b VO20:01:00
3Megan Barr (USA) Angry Catfish0:01:04
4Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing0:01:37
5Jennifer Malik (USA) Women's CX Project0:01:51
6Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:02:04
7Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Power Fix CX0:02:23
8Meghan Korol (USA) Team Handmade0:02:30
9Maria Larkin (USA) Chicago Cuttin Crew0:02:37
10Kennedy Adams (USA) Women's CX Project0:02:44
11Sydney Guagliardo (USA) PSIMET Racing0:03:05
12Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders0:04:57
13Clio Dinan (USA) KUDU CX Collective0:05:55
14Amanda Schaap (USA) Speed Merchants
15Lindsay Knight (USA) Tenspeed Hero
DNSJessica Whiton (USA) xXx Racing
DNFChelsea Weidinger (USA) Mash SF

