North Coast Gran Prix of Cyclocross: Amanda Nauman takes Day 1 victory
Jenna Blandford second, Megan Barr third
Elite Women - Day 1: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster
|0:49:01
|2
|Jenna Blandford (USA) Women's Project Pedal p/b VO2
|0:01:00
|3
|Megan Barr (USA) Angry Catfish
|0:01:04
|4
|Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
|0:01:37
|5
|Jennifer Malik (USA) Women's CX Project
|0:01:51
|6
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:02:04
|7
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Power Fix CX
|0:02:23
|8
|Meghan Korol (USA) Team Handmade
|0:02:30
|9
|Maria Larkin (USA) Chicago Cuttin Crew
|0:02:37
|10
|Kennedy Adams (USA) Women's CX Project
|0:02:44
|11
|Sydney Guagliardo (USA) PSIMET Racing
|0:03:05
|12
|Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders
|0:04:57
|13
|Clio Dinan (USA) KUDU CX Collective
|0:05:55
|14
|Amanda Schaap (USA) Speed Merchants
|15
|Lindsay Knight (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|DNS
|Jessica Whiton (USA) xXx Racing
|DNF
|Chelsea Weidinger (USA) Mash SF
