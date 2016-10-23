Trending

Two-out-of-two at North Coast Gran Prix of Cyclo-cross for Amanda Nauman

Jenna Blandford and Laura Winberry complete the day 2 podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster0:44:46
2Jenna Blandford (USA) Women's Project Pedal p/b VO20:00:28
3Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing0:00:54
4Jennifer Malik (USA) Women's CX Project0:01:10
5Megan Barr (USA) Angry Catfish0:01:23
6Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:01:35
7Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Power Fix CX0:01:49
8Nicole Dorinzi (USA) PHI Hotel Group / P-K Express p/b Holiday Inn Express0:01:52
9Sydney Guagliardo (USA) PSIMET Racing0:01:57
10Maria Larkin (USA) Chicago Cuttin Crew0:02:15
11Meghan Korol (USA) Team Handmade0:02:39
12Abby Watson (USA) The Athletic0:04:02
13Amanda Schaap (USA) Speed Merchants0:06:13
14Clio Dinan (USA) KUDU CX Collective0:07:14
DNSChelsea Weidinger (USA) Mash SF
DNSKennedy Adams (USA) Women's CX Project
DNSLindsay Knight (USA) Tenspeed Hero

