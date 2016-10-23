Two-out-of-two at North Coast Gran Prix of Cyclo-cross for Amanda Nauman
Jenna Blandford and Laura Winberry complete the day 2 podium
Elite Women - Day 2: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster
|0:44:46
|2
|Jenna Blandford (USA) Women's Project Pedal p/b VO2
|0:00:28
|3
|Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
|0:00:54
|4
|Jennifer Malik (USA) Women's CX Project
|0:01:10
|5
|Megan Barr (USA) Angry Catfish
|0:01:23
|6
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:01:35
|7
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Power Fix CX
|0:01:49
|8
|Nicole Dorinzi (USA) PHI Hotel Group / P-K Express p/b Holiday Inn Express
|0:01:52
|9
|Sydney Guagliardo (USA) PSIMET Racing
|0:01:57
|10
|Maria Larkin (USA) Chicago Cuttin Crew
|0:02:15
|11
|Meghan Korol (USA) Team Handmade
|0:02:39
|12
|Abby Watson (USA) The Athletic
|0:04:02
|13
|Amanda Schaap (USA) Speed Merchants
|0:06:13
|14
|Clio Dinan (USA) KUDU CX Collective
|0:07:14
|DNS
|Chelsea Weidinger (USA) Mash SF
|DNS
|Kennedy Adams (USA) Women's CX Project
|DNS
|Lindsay Knight (USA) Tenspeed Hero
