North Coast Gran Prix of Cyclocross: Day 1 victory for Andrew Dillman
Page and Petrov round out podium
Elite Men - Day 1: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Alliance
|1:04:12
|2
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji
|0:00:40
|3
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Cyclocross Alliance
|0:00:43
|4
|Tristan Cowie (USA) Triple Oaks Racing
|0:01:29
|5
|Bjorn Selander (USA) BORAH Team Wear
|0:01:38
|6
|Christopher Aitken (Aus) Focus Bikes Australia
|0:01:59
|7
|Steve Fisher (USA) McGovern - FSA CX
|0:02:14
|8
|Jordan Snyder (USA) C3 TWENTY20
|0:02:25
|9
|Eric Thompson (USA) HED p/b Molten Speed Wax
|0:02:44
|10
|Mark McConnell (Can) Hot Sauce Cycling X Garneau
|0:03:08
|11
|Dylan Postier (USA) Renewed Cyclocross
|0:03:23
|12
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET Coaching.com
|0:03:29
|13
|Nicholas Lemke (USA) KONA/HiFi/Anchor And Frame
|0:03:45
|14
|David Reyes (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|0:04:20
|15
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Renewed Cyclocross
|0:04:27
|16
|Michael Mihalik (USA) J Mac Cycling LLC
|0:04:33
|17
|Jordan Villella (USA) Aero Tech Designs Factory Team
|0:05:30
|18
|Thomas Borner (USA) Truefit Racing
|19
|Kacey Campbell (USA) First City Cycling Team
|20
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
|21
|Michael Dutczak (USA) The Pony Shop
|22
|Matthew Erchull (USA) KUDU CX Collective
|23
|Craig Burbules (USA) TBS Racing
|24
|David Sheek (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster
|25
|Taylor Kruse (USA) Paradise Garage Racing
|26
|Eli House (USA) Veloworks Urban Cyclery
|27
|Nathan Annon (USA) Pro Mountain
|28
|Samuel Kieffer (USA) Red Kite Coaching
|29
|Jess Couch (USA)
|DNS
|Jacob Fetty (USA)
|DNF
|Tom Chapman (USA) Focus Attacher CX
|DNF
|Casey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy