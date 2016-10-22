Trending

North Coast Gran Prix of Cyclocross: Day 1 victory for Andrew Dillman

Page and Petrov round out podium

Andrew Dillman (Cyclocross Network)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Alliance1:04:12
2Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji0:00:40
3Spencer Petrov (USA) Cyclocross Alliance0:00:43
4Tristan Cowie (USA) Triple Oaks Racing0:01:29
5Bjorn Selander (USA) BORAH Team Wear0:01:38
6Christopher Aitken (Aus) Focus Bikes Australia0:01:59
7Steve Fisher (USA) McGovern - FSA CX0:02:14
8Jordan Snyder (USA) C3 TWENTY200:02:25
9Eric Thompson (USA) HED p/b Molten Speed Wax0:02:44
10Mark McConnell (Can) Hot Sauce Cycling X Garneau0:03:08
11Dylan Postier (USA) Renewed Cyclocross0:03:23
12Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET Coaching.com0:03:29
13Nicholas Lemke (USA) KONA/HiFi/Anchor And Frame0:03:45
14David Reyes (USA) Tenspeed Hero0:04:20
15Tyler Cloutier (USA) Renewed Cyclocross0:04:27
16Michael Mihalik (USA) J Mac Cycling LLC0:04:33
17Jordan Villella (USA) Aero Tech Designs Factory Team0:05:30
18Thomas Borner (USA) Truefit Racing
19Kacey Campbell (USA) First City Cycling Team
20Cade Bickmore (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
21Michael Dutczak (USA) The Pony Shop
22Matthew Erchull (USA) KUDU CX Collective
23Craig Burbules (USA) TBS Racing
24David Sheek (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster
25Taylor Kruse (USA) Paradise Garage Racing
26Eli House (USA) Veloworks Urban Cyclery
27Nathan Annon (USA) Pro Mountain
28Samuel Kieffer (USA) Red Kite Coaching
29Jess Couch (USA)
DNSJacob Fetty (USA)
DNFTom Chapman (USA) Focus Attacher CX
DNFCasey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project

