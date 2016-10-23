Trending

Dillman doubles up at North Coast Gran Prix of Cyclocross

Page second again with Tristan Cowie third

Drew Dillman (Cyclocross Network Racing) wins the U23 title

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Alliance1:02:15
2Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji0:00:05
3Tristan Cowie (USA) Triple Oaks Racing0:00:26
4Mark McConnell (Can) Hot Sauce Cycling X Garneau0:01:02
5Spencer Petrov (USA) Cyclocross Alliance0:01:31
6Bjorn Selander (USA) BORAH Team Wear0:02:10
7Christopher Aitken (Aus) Focus Bikes Australia0:02:24
8Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET Coaching.com0:02:32
9Steve Fisher (USA) McGovern - FSA CX0:02:33
10Jordan Snyder (USA) C3 TWENTY200:02:53
11Casey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project0:03:30
12Nicholas Lemke (USA) KONA/HiFi/Anchor And Frame0:03:45
13Michael Mihalik (USA) J Mac Cycling LLC0:04:01
14Cade Bickmore (USA) Marian University Cycling Team0:04:29
15Tyler Cloutier (USA) Renewed Cyclocross0:04:41
16Michael Dutczak (USA) The Pony Shop0:05:19
17Dylan Postier (USA) Renewed Cyclocross0:06:48
18Kacey Campbell (USA) First City Cycling Team
19Jordan Villella (USA) Aero Tech Designs Factory Team
20Thomas Borner (USA) Truefit Racing
21Nathan Annon (USA) Pro Mountain
22Ryan Gamm (USA)
23Taylor Kruse (USA) Paradise Garage Racing
24Eli House (USA) Veloworks Urban Cyclery
25Samuel Kieffer (USA) Red Kite Coaching
DNSCraig Burbules (USA) TBS Racing
DNSJacob Fetty (USA)
DNFEric Thompson (USA) HED p/b Molten Speed Wax
DNFTom Chapman (USA) Focus Attacher CX
DNFDavid Sheek (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster
DNFDavid Reyes (USA) Tenspeed Hero
DNFMatthew Erchull (USA) KUDU CX Collective

