Dillman doubles up at North Coast Gran Prix of Cyclocross
Page second again with Tristan Cowie third
Elite Men - Day 2: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Alliance
|1:02:15
|2
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji
|0:00:05
|3
|Tristan Cowie (USA) Triple Oaks Racing
|0:00:26
|4
|Mark McConnell (Can) Hot Sauce Cycling X Garneau
|0:01:02
|5
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Cyclocross Alliance
|0:01:31
|6
|Bjorn Selander (USA) BORAH Team Wear
|0:02:10
|7
|Christopher Aitken (Aus) Focus Bikes Australia
|0:02:24
|8
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET Coaching.com
|0:02:32
|9
|Steve Fisher (USA) McGovern - FSA CX
|0:02:33
|10
|Jordan Snyder (USA) C3 TWENTY20
|0:02:53
|11
|Casey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project
|0:03:30
|12
|Nicholas Lemke (USA) KONA/HiFi/Anchor And Frame
|0:03:45
|13
|Michael Mihalik (USA) J Mac Cycling LLC
|0:04:01
|14
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
|0:04:29
|15
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Renewed Cyclocross
|0:04:41
|16
|Michael Dutczak (USA) The Pony Shop
|0:05:19
|17
|Dylan Postier (USA) Renewed Cyclocross
|0:06:48
|18
|Kacey Campbell (USA) First City Cycling Team
|19
|Jordan Villella (USA) Aero Tech Designs Factory Team
|20
|Thomas Borner (USA) Truefit Racing
|21
|Nathan Annon (USA) Pro Mountain
|22
|Ryan Gamm (USA)
|23
|Taylor Kruse (USA) Paradise Garage Racing
|24
|Eli House (USA) Veloworks Urban Cyclery
|25
|Samuel Kieffer (USA) Red Kite Coaching
|DNS
|Craig Burbules (USA) TBS Racing
|DNS
|Jacob Fetty (USA)
|DNF
|Eric Thompson (USA) HED p/b Molten Speed Wax
|DNF
|Tom Chapman (USA) Focus Attacher CX
|DNF
|David Sheek (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster
|DNF
|David Reyes (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|DNF
|Matthew Erchull (USA) KUDU CX Collective
