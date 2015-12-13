Summerhill and Anthony win NCGP Day 1
US riders take solo victories in elite men's and women's races
Day 1: Hendersonville -
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Summerhill (USA)
|0:58:55
|2
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|0:00:03
|3
|Brian Matter (USA)
|0:00:07
|4
|Yannick Eckmann (USA)
|0:00:08
|5
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:00:10
|6
|Anthony Clark (USA)
|0:00:12
|7
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|0:00:42
|8
|Ben Frederick (USA)
|0:01:03
|9
|Robert Marion (USA)
|0:01:11
|10
|Philip Short (USA)
|0:01:12
|11
|Greg Wittwer (USA)
|12
|Byron Rice (USA)
|0:01:19
|13
|Scott Smith (USA)
|0:01:37
|14
|Ryan Woodall (USA)
|0:01:40
|15
|Alex Ryan (USA)
|0:01:41
|16
|Cooper Willsey (USA)
|0:02:03
|17
|Adam Myerson (USA)
|0:02:04
|18
|Jake Wells (USA)
|0:02:05
|19
|Casey Hildebrandt (USA)
|0:02:17
|20
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|0:02:20
|21
|Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA)
|0:02:49
|22
|Andrew Reardon (USA)
|0:02:50
|23
|Alec Donahue (USA)
|0:03:10
|24
|Lucas Livermon (USA)
|0:03:32
|25
|Frank Travieso (USA)
|0:03:52
|26
|Spencer Whittier (USA)
|0:04:01
|27
|Jack Kisseberth (USA)
|0:04:36
|28
|William Sheftall (USA)
|0:04:51
|29
|Lewis Gaffney (USA)
|0:05:29
|30
|Alex Meucci (USA)
|0:05:36
|31
|Rob Parkin (GBr)
|0:05:38
|32
|Ryan Gamm USA)
|0:05:40
|33
|Matthew Reeves USA)
|0:06:20
|34
|Abe Goorskey USA)
|0:06:33
|35
|Hunter Resek USA)
|0:07:32
|36
|Nathaniel Morse USA)
|0:08:30
|37
|Myles Lietzke USA)
|38
|Will Barnes USA)
|39
|Trever Kingsbury USA)
|40
|Andrew Luettgen USA)
|41
|Brock Denis USA)
|42
|Paul Kolb USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Crystal Anthony (USA)
|0:49:33
|2
|Amanda Miller (USA)
|0:00:21
|3
|Jena Greaser (USA)
|0:00:24
|4
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|0:01:06
|5
|Nicole Mertz (USA)
|0:01:20
|6
|Jessica Cutler (USA)
|0:01:29
|7
|Ally Stacher (USA)
|0:01:49
|8
|Allison Arensman (USA)
|0:01:50
|9
|Carol Jeane Sansome (USA)
|0:02:16
|10
|Meghan Korol (USA)
|0:02:19
|11
|Emily Shields (USA)
|0:02:23
|12
|Hannah Arensman (USA)
|0:02:27
|13
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:03:02
|14
|Katherine Shields (USA)
|0:03:21
|15
|Joanne Grogan (USA)
|0:03:31
|16
|Jane Burlew (USA)
|0:03:37
|17
|Cari Higgins (USA)
|0:03:50
|18
|Avanell Schmitz (USA)
|0:04:40
|19
|Victoria Steen (USA)
|0:07:05
|20
|Kayla Doan (USA)
|0:07:55
|21
|Katherine Santos (USA)
