Summerhill and Anthony win NCGP Day 1

US riders take solo victories in elite men's and women's races

Danny Summerhill (Maxxis | Shimano) takes the win.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Crystal Anthony (BoulderCycleSport) makes her way up the hill and eventually finishes in the top 3 for the day.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Summerhill (USA)0:58:55
2Travis Livermon (USA)0:00:03
3Brian Matter (USA)0:00:07
4Yannick Eckmann (USA)0:00:08
5Kerry Werner (USA)0:00:10
6Anthony Clark (USA)0:00:12
7Cameron Jette (Can)0:00:42
8Ben Frederick (USA)0:01:03
9Robert Marion (USA)0:01:11
10Philip Short (USA)0:01:12
11Greg Wittwer (USA)
12Byron Rice (USA)0:01:19
13Scott Smith (USA)0:01:37
14Ryan Woodall (USA)0:01:40
15Alex Ryan (USA)0:01:41
16Cooper Willsey (USA)0:02:03
17Adam Myerson (USA)0:02:04
18Jake Wells (USA)0:02:05
19Casey Hildebrandt (USA)0:02:17
20Andrew Dillman (USA)0:02:20
21Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA)0:02:49
22Andrew Reardon (USA)0:02:50
23Alec Donahue (USA)0:03:10
24Lucas Livermon (USA)0:03:32
25Frank Travieso (USA)0:03:52
26Spencer Whittier (USA)0:04:01
27Jack Kisseberth (USA)0:04:36
28William Sheftall (USA)0:04:51
29Lewis Gaffney (USA)0:05:29
30Alex Meucci (USA)0:05:36
31Rob Parkin (GBr)0:05:38
32Ryan Gamm USA)0:05:40
33Matthew Reeves USA)0:06:20
34Abe Goorskey USA)0:06:33
35Hunter Resek USA)0:07:32
36Nathaniel Morse USA)0:08:30
37Myles Lietzke USA)
38Will Barnes USA)
39Trever Kingsbury USA)
40Andrew Luettgen USA)
41Brock Denis USA)
42Paul Kolb USA)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Crystal Anthony (USA)0:49:33
2Amanda Miller (USA)0:00:21
3Jena Greaser (USA)0:00:24
4Erica Zaveta (USA)0:01:06
5Nicole Mertz (USA)0:01:20
6Jessica Cutler (USA)0:01:29
7Ally Stacher (USA)0:01:49
8Allison Arensman (USA)0:01:50
9Carol Jeane Sansome (USA)0:02:16
10Meghan Korol (USA)0:02:19
11Emily Shields (USA)0:02:23
12Hannah Arensman (USA)0:02:27
13Jennifer Malik (USA)0:03:02
14Katherine Shields (USA)0:03:21
15Joanne Grogan (USA)0:03:31
16Jane Burlew (USA)0:03:37
17Cari Higgins (USA)0:03:50
18Avanell Schmitz (USA)0:04:40
19Victoria Steen (USA)0:07:05
20Kayla Doan (USA)0:07:55
21Katherine Santos (USA)

