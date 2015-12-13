Summerhill repeats NCGP victory on day 2
Crystal Anthony solos to women's victory in Hendersonville
Day 2: Hendersonville -
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Cycling Club
|0:59:53
|2
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:01
|3
|Anthony Clark (USA)
|4
|Tristan Cowie (USA)
|5
|Yannick Eckmann (USA)
|0:00:02
|6
|Brian Matter (USA) Team Wisconsin
|0:00:04
|7
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:00:08
|8
|Ben Frederick (USA) beyondCX
|0:00:22
|9
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Charm City Cycling LLC
|0:00:42
|10
|Scott Smith (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:00:52
|11
|Robert Marion (USA)
|0:00:59
|12
|Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|0:01:00
|13
|Byron Rice (USA) Clemmons Bicycle Racing
|0:01:01
|14
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing p/b Medical Remarketing Group
|0:01:32
|15
|Ryan Woodall (USA)
|0:01:37
|16
|Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA)
|0:01:40
|17
|Adam Myerson (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|18
|Casey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project
|0:01:45
|19
|Frank Travieso (USA) The 706 Project
|0:01:57
|20
|Philip Short (USA) Hearts Racing Club
|0:02:09
|21
|Spencer Whittier (USA) Privateer Chattanooga
|0:02:30
|22
|Andrew Reardon (USA)
|0:02:53
|23
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:03:04
|24
|Cole Oberman (USA) Rare Disease Cycling
|0:03:10
|25
|Dylan McNicholas (USA)
|0:03:16
|26
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX
|0:03:17
|27
|Andrew Bailey (USA) Provision PEAK Performance Team p/b Visit Knoxville
|0:03:22
|28
|Lucas Livermon (USA) Champion System/DCX
|0:03:23
|29
|William Sheftall (USA) Delta Racing
|0:03:33
|30
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cyclocrossworld
|0:03:40
|31
|Lewis Gaffney (USA)
|0:04:00
|32
|Nathaniel Morse (USA)
|0:04:20
|33
|Nathaniel Ward (USA) Cycletherapy
|0:04:56
|34
|David Flaten (USA) US Military Endurance Sports
|0:04:59
|35
|Hunter Resek (USA)
|36
|Nicholas Vanwinkle (USA) Litespeed-BMW
|0:05:09
|37
|Alex Meucci (USA)
|0:05:21
|38
|Abe Goorskey (USA)
|0:05:45
|39
|Ryan Gamm (USA) Cincinnati Velo Club Inc
|0:06:15
|40
|Matthew Reeves (USA) LNC Racing p/b Octane
|0:06:21
|41
|Alec Hoover (USA)
|0:06:25
|DNF
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|- 2 Laps
|DNF
|Myles Lietzke (USA) Low Country Cycling Team
|- 3 Laps
|DNF
|Charlie Hough (USA)
|DNF
|Grayson Brookshire (USA) Greenlife Organic Valley pb hiball energy
|DNF
|Robert Parkin (GBr)
|DNS
|Bradford Perley (USA)
|DNS
|Trever Kingsbury (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Crystal Anthony (USA)
|0:49:55
|2
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo
|0:00:04
|3
|Jena Greaser (USA)
|0:00:05
|4
|Allison Arensman (USA) K-Edge Felt Cyclocross Team
|0:01:30
|5
|Erica Zaveta (USA) UnitedHealthcare Cycling Club
|0:02:01
|6
|Ally Stacher (USA)
|0:02:22
|7
|Jessica Cutler (USA)
|0:02:28
|8
|Jenna Blandford (USA) VO2
|0:03:11
|9
|Jennifer Malik (USA) Granville Brewing - Stanridge CX Team
|0:03:12
|10
|Avanell Schmitz (USA) Celerity Cycling
|0:03:17
|11
|Hannah Arensman (USA) TWENTY16 Pro Cycling
|0:03:35
|12
|Meghan Korol (USA) Don Walker Cycles Racing
|0:03:50
|13
|Julie Wright (USA)
|0:04:15
|14
|Carol Jeane Sansome (USA) St Paul Bicycle Racing Club
|0:04:56
|15
|Emily Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club
|0:05:18
|16
|Jane Burlew (USA) Asheville Cyclocross
|0:05:23
|17
|Joanne Grogan (USA) NEXT-BMB
|0:06:00
|18
|Katherine Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club
|0:06:46
|19
|Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Cycling Club
|0:07:15
|20
|Katherine Santos (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|0:08:03
|21
|Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders
|0:08:30
|22
|Kayla Doan (USA) Team Wisconsin
|- 1 Lap
|23
|Alex Christofalos (USA) JET Cycling
|- 2 Laps
|DNF
|Nicole Mertz (USA) ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI
|DNS
|Mason Hopkins (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy