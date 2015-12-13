Trending

Summerhill repeats NCGP victory on day 2

Crystal Anthony solos to women's victory in Hendersonville

Image 1 of 2

Danny Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 2

Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport) takes on a tricky muddy descent on Mt. Krumpit

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Cycling Club0:59:53
2Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:01
3Anthony Clark (USA)
4Tristan Cowie (USA)
5Yannick Eckmann (USA)0:00:02
6Brian Matter (USA) Team Wisconsin0:00:04
7Kerry Werner (USA)0:00:08
8Ben Frederick (USA) beyondCX0:00:22
9Greg Wittwer (USA) Charm City Cycling LLC0:00:42
10Scott Smith (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:00:52
11Robert Marion (USA)0:00:59
12Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Bikes0:01:00
13Byron Rice (USA) Clemmons Bicycle Racing0:01:01
14Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing p/b Medical Remarketing Group0:01:32
15Ryan Woodall (USA)0:01:37
16Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA)0:01:40
17Adam Myerson (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:01:41
18Casey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project0:01:45
19Frank Travieso (USA) The 706 Project0:01:57
20Philip Short (USA) Hearts Racing Club0:02:09
21Spencer Whittier (USA) Privateer Chattanooga0:02:30
22Andrew Reardon (USA)0:02:53
23Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:03:04
24Cole Oberman (USA) Rare Disease Cycling0:03:10
25Dylan McNicholas (USA)0:03:16
26Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX0:03:17
27Andrew Bailey (USA) Provision PEAK Performance Team p/b Visit Knoxville0:03:22
28Lucas Livermon (USA) Champion System/DCX0:03:23
29William Sheftall (USA) Delta Racing0:03:33
30Cooper Willsey (USA) Cyclocrossworld0:03:40
31Lewis Gaffney (USA)0:04:00
32Nathaniel Morse (USA)0:04:20
33Nathaniel Ward (USA) Cycletherapy0:04:56
34David Flaten (USA) US Military Endurance Sports0:04:59
35Hunter Resek (USA)
36Nicholas Vanwinkle (USA) Litespeed-BMW0:05:09
37Alex Meucci (USA)0:05:21
38Abe Goorskey (USA)0:05:45
39Ryan Gamm (USA) Cincinnati Velo Club Inc0:06:15
40Matthew Reeves (USA) LNC Racing p/b Octane0:06:21
41Alec Hoover (USA)0:06:25
DNFCameron Jette (Can)- 2 Laps
DNFMyles Lietzke (USA) Low Country Cycling Team- 3 Laps
DNFCharlie Hough (USA)
DNFGrayson Brookshire (USA) Greenlife Organic Valley pb hiball energy
DNFRobert Parkin (GBr)
DNSBradford Perley (USA)
DNSTrever Kingsbury (USA)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Crystal Anthony (USA)0:49:55
2Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo0:00:04
3Jena Greaser (USA)0:00:05
4Allison Arensman (USA) K-Edge Felt Cyclocross Team0:01:30
5Erica Zaveta (USA) UnitedHealthcare Cycling Club0:02:01
6Ally Stacher (USA)0:02:22
7Jessica Cutler (USA)0:02:28
8Jenna Blandford (USA) VO20:03:11
9Jennifer Malik (USA) Granville Brewing - Stanridge CX Team0:03:12
10Avanell Schmitz (USA) Celerity Cycling0:03:17
11Hannah Arensman (USA) TWENTY16 Pro Cycling0:03:35
12Meghan Korol (USA) Don Walker Cycles Racing0:03:50
13Julie Wright (USA)0:04:15
14Carol Jeane Sansome (USA) St Paul Bicycle Racing Club0:04:56
15Emily Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club0:05:18
16Jane Burlew (USA) Asheville Cyclocross0:05:23
17Joanne Grogan (USA) NEXT-BMB0:06:00
18Katherine Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club0:06:46
19Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Cycling Club0:07:15
20Katherine Santos (USA) Red Zone Cycling0:08:03
21Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders0:08:30
22Kayla Doan (USA) Team Wisconsin- 1 Lap
23Alex Christofalos (USA) JET Cycling- 2 Laps
DNFNicole Mertz (USA) ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI
DNSMason Hopkins (USA)

