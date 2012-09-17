Trending

Nieters, Ferrier-Bruneau prevail on day 2 at Nittany Lion Cross

Sprint finishes decided men's and women's events

Nittany Lion Cross elite men's winner Jared Nieters (SEAVS/Haymarket)

(Image credit: Anne Rock)
Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Béziers Méditerrané Cyclisme) won the elite women's race on day 2 at Nittany Lion Cross.

(Image credit: Anne Rock)

Elite men
1Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket1:01:07
2Bradley White (USA) Moms in Tow Cyclocross
3Craig Richey (Can)0:00:14
4Weston Schempf (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket0:00:18
5Ryan Dewald (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket0:00:32
6Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross0:00:52
7Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Team0:00:56
8Alec Donahue (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:01:00
9Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Team0:01:07
10Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:01:22
11Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:02:01
12Gerald Adasavage (USA) Bicycle Therapy / Melitta0:02:24
13Wyatt Stoup (USA) Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso0:02:27
14Paul Mesi (USA) French Meadow Bakery - Fortistar0:02:32
15Maurice Gamanho (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:02:37
16Colin Becker (USA) Race Pace Bike Shop0:02:40
17Maksym Shepitko (Ukr) Hudson Furniture Racing Team0:02:53
18Stephen Kincaid (USA) Stan’s NoTubes/sscxwc13philly0:03:05
19Joshua Thornton (USA) St. Pete Bike and Fitness0:03:06
20Cole Oberman (USA) Breakawaybikes.com0:03:07
21Ryan Leach (USA) Mambo CX/GoCycling0:03:33
22Thomas Sampson (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:03:36
23Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team0:03:48
24Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:04:06
25Jacob Sitler (USA) Nuts About Granola0:04:14
26Steven Ordons (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo0:04:17
27Michael Yozell (USA) Kapelmuur Independent0:04:21
28Forrest Conrad (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School0:04:38
29Michael Green (USA) Bicycle Therapy / Melitta0:05:02
30Cameron Dodge (USA) Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team0:05:09
31Jordan Villella (USA)0:05:12
32Christopher Consorto (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:05:29
33Timothy Rugg (USA) Stanridge0:05:37
34Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo0:05:39
35Eric Lundgren (USA) JBV Coaching0:05:41
36Brett Rothmeyer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:05:45
37Matthew Kuhn (USA)0:05:48
38Martin Kell (USA) Yeti Cycles0:06:43
39Brendan McGrath (USA) Bicycle Therapy / Melitta0:07:12
40Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School0:09:12
41Zach Semian (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
42Willem Heydendael (USA) Bicycle Therapy / Melitta

Elite women
1Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Béziers Méditerrané Cyclisme0:36:37
2Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom
3Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus0:00:03
4Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:00:20
5Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele0:01:01
6Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF0:01:11
7Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel0:01:12
8Patricia Buerkle (USA) Edlow Int p/b Bike Beat0:01:42
9Stacey Barbossa (USA) Colavita/espnW NJ0:02:05
10Erica Yozell Miller (USA) South Mountain Cycles0:02:14
11Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Colavita ESPN W0:02:33
12Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund/NCC0:02:54
13Lauri Webber (USA) Wooden Wheels Racing0:02:58
14Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:03:04
15Jessica Kutz (USA) Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell
16Elizabeth Bonilla (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom0:03:07
17Molly Hurford (USA) Colavita Racing0:03:11
18Erin Mascelli (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom0:03:36
19Sarah Lepson (USA) CAWES/iFractal p/b Specialized
20Lucia Matioli (USA) CRCA / Rockstar Games Signature Cycles0:04:05
21Michelle Bishop (USA) North Point Women’s Racing0:04:42
22Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat/VaAssetGroup0:05:12
23Bailey Semian (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA0:06:15
24Caitlin Thompson (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom0:06:51

