Nieters, Ferrier-Bruneau prevail on day 2 at Nittany Lion Cross
Sprint finishes decided men's and women's events
Day 2: -
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
|1
|Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|1:01:07
|2
|Bradley White (USA) Moms in Tow Cyclocross
|3
|Craig Richey (Can)
|0:00:14
|4
|Weston Schempf (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|0:00:18
|5
|Ryan Dewald (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|0:00:32
|6
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross
|0:00:52
|7
|Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Team
|0:00:56
|8
|Alec Donahue (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:01:00
|9
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Team
|0:01:07
|10
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:01:22
|11
|Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:02:01
|12
|Gerald Adasavage (USA) Bicycle Therapy / Melitta
|0:02:24
|13
|Wyatt Stoup (USA) Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso
|0:02:27
|14
|Paul Mesi (USA) French Meadow Bakery - Fortistar
|0:02:32
|15
|Maurice Gamanho (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:02:37
|16
|Colin Becker (USA) Race Pace Bike Shop
|0:02:40
|17
|Maksym Shepitko (Ukr) Hudson Furniture Racing Team
|0:02:53
|18
|Stephen Kincaid (USA) Stan’s NoTubes/sscxwc13philly
|0:03:05
|19
|Joshua Thornton (USA) St. Pete Bike and Fitness
|0:03:06
|20
|Cole Oberman (USA) Breakawaybikes.com
|0:03:07
|21
|Ryan Leach (USA) Mambo CX/GoCycling
|0:03:33
|22
|Thomas Sampson (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:03:36
|23
|Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|0:03:48
|24
|Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:04:06
|25
|Jacob Sitler (USA) Nuts About Granola
|0:04:14
|26
|Steven Ordons (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|0:04:17
|27
|Michael Yozell (USA) Kapelmuur Independent
|0:04:21
|28
|Forrest Conrad (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|0:04:38
|29
|Michael Green (USA) Bicycle Therapy / Melitta
|0:05:02
|30
|Cameron Dodge (USA) Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team
|0:05:09
|31
|Jordan Villella (USA)
|0:05:12
|32
|Christopher Consorto (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:05:29
|33
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Stanridge
|0:05:37
|34
|Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|0:05:39
|35
|Eric Lundgren (USA) JBV Coaching
|0:05:41
|36
|Brett Rothmeyer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:05:45
|37
|Matthew Kuhn (USA)
|0:05:48
|38
|Martin Kell (USA) Yeti Cycles
|0:06:43
|39
|Brendan McGrath (USA) Bicycle Therapy / Melitta
|0:07:12
|40
|Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|0:09:12
|41
|Zach Semian (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
|42
|Willem Heydendael (USA) Bicycle Therapy / Melitta
|1
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Béziers Méditerrané Cyclisme
|0:36:37
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|3
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|0:00:03
|4
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:00:20
|5
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele
|0:01:01
|6
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|0:01:11
|7
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|0:01:12
|8
|Patricia Buerkle (USA) Edlow Int p/b Bike Beat
|0:01:42
|9
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Colavita/espnW NJ
|0:02:05
|10
|Erica Yozell Miller (USA) South Mountain Cycles
|0:02:14
|11
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Colavita ESPN W
|0:02:33
|12
|Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund/NCC
|0:02:54
|13
|Lauri Webber (USA) Wooden Wheels Racing
|0:02:58
|14
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:03:04
|15
|Jessica Kutz (USA) Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell
|16
|Elizabeth Bonilla (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|0:03:07
|17
|Molly Hurford (USA) Colavita Racing
|0:03:11
|18
|Erin Mascelli (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|0:03:36
|19
|Sarah Lepson (USA) CAWES/iFractal p/b Specialized
|20
|Lucia Matioli (USA) CRCA / Rockstar Games Signature Cycles
|0:04:05
|21
|Michelle Bishop (USA) North Point Women’s Racing
|0:04:42
|22
|Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat/VaAssetGroup
|0:05:12
|23
|Bailey Semian (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
|0:06:15
|24
|Caitlin Thompson (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|0:06:51
