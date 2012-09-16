Trending

Powers and Wyman win Nittany Lion 'Cross

Day 1 of racing kicks off in Pennsylvania

Image 1 of 2

Day 1 of Nittany Lion Cross women's podium (L-R): Christel Ferrier-Bruneau, Helen Wyman and Gabby Day

(Image credit: Anne Rock)
Image 2 of 2

US 'cross champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) en route to victory on the opening day of Nittany Lion Cross.

(Image credit: Anne Rock)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (USA)1:02:12
2Jeremy Durrin (USA)0:00:15
3Ryan Knapp (USA)0:00:57
4Craig Richey (Can)0:01:07
5Ryan Dewald (USA)0:01:24
6Robert Marion (USA)0:01:43
7Chase Dickens (USA)0:02:25
8Thomas Sampson (USA)0:02:26
9Alec Donahue (USA)0:02:29
10Stephen Cummings (USA)0:02:30
11Ryan Leach (USA)0:02:46
12Edwin Bull (USA)0:02:48
13Michael Yozell (USA)0:03:11
14Stephen Kincaid (USA)
15Joshua Thornton (USA)0:03:15
16Wyatt Stoup (USA)0:03:20
17Anthony Clark (USA)0:03:23
18Jared Nieters (USA)0:04:04
19Maurice Gamanho (USA)0:04:10
20Michael Mihalik (USA)0:04:20
21Jeffrey Bahnson (USA)0:04:24
22William Elliston (USA)0:04:52
23Paul Mesi (USA)0:05:01
24Weston Schempf (USA)0:05:10
25Steven Ordons (USA)0:05:33
26Maksym Shepitko (Ukr)0:05:34
27Andy Brooks (USA)0:05:46
28Colin Becker (USA)0:06:02
29Zach Semian (USA)0:06:07
30Forrest Conrad (USA)0:06:14
31Cameron Dodge (USA)0:06:21
32Jordan Villella (USA)0:06:43
33Patrick Bradley (USA)0:07:00
34Eric Lundgren (USA)0:07:12
35Christopher Consorto (USA)
36Kyle Peppo (USA)
37Mike Festa (USA)
38Andrew Logiudice (USA)
39Martin Kell (USA)
40Timothy Rugg (USA)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helen Wyman (GBr)0:37:31
2Gabriella Day (GBr)0:00:19
3Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)0:00:38
4Laura Van Gilder (USA)0:01:09
5Arley Kemmerer (USA)0:01:27
6Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:01:40
7Nicole Thiemann (USA)0:01:43
8Frances Morrison (USA)0:01:44
9Rebecca Blatt (USA)0:01:45
10Stacey Barbossa (USA)0:02:52
11Patricia Buerkle (USA)0:02:54
12Katrina Dowidchuk (USA)0:02:56
13Erica Yozell Miller (USA)0:03:01
14Molly Hurford (USA)0:03:02
15Allyson Tufano (USA)0:03:08
16Bailey Semian (USA)0:03:26
17Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA)0:03:37
18Lucia Matioli (USA)0:03:59
19Lauri Webber (USA)0:04:08
20Jessica Kutz (USA)0:04:17
21Elizabeth Bonilla (USA)0:04:25
22Erin Mascelli (USA)0:04:57
23Michelle Bishop (USA)0:05:52
24Julie Hunter (USA)0:07:13
25Caitlin Thompson (USA)

