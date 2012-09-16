Powers and Wyman win Nittany Lion 'Cross
Day 1 of racing kicks off in Pennsylvania
Day 1: -
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA)
|1:02:12
|2
|Jeremy Durrin (USA)
|0:00:15
|3
|Ryan Knapp (USA)
|0:00:57
|4
|Craig Richey (Can)
|0:01:07
|5
|Ryan Dewald (USA)
|0:01:24
|6
|Robert Marion (USA)
|0:01:43
|7
|Chase Dickens (USA)
|0:02:25
|8
|Thomas Sampson (USA)
|0:02:26
|9
|Alec Donahue (USA)
|0:02:29
|10
|Stephen Cummings (USA)
|0:02:30
|11
|Ryan Leach (USA)
|0:02:46
|12
|Edwin Bull (USA)
|0:02:48
|13
|Michael Yozell (USA)
|0:03:11
|14
|Stephen Kincaid (USA)
|15
|Joshua Thornton (USA)
|0:03:15
|16
|Wyatt Stoup (USA)
|0:03:20
|17
|Anthony Clark (USA)
|0:03:23
|18
|Jared Nieters (USA)
|0:04:04
|19
|Maurice Gamanho (USA)
|0:04:10
|20
|Michael Mihalik (USA)
|0:04:20
|21
|Jeffrey Bahnson (USA)
|0:04:24
|22
|William Elliston (USA)
|0:04:52
|23
|Paul Mesi (USA)
|0:05:01
|24
|Weston Schempf (USA)
|0:05:10
|25
|Steven Ordons (USA)
|0:05:33
|26
|Maksym Shepitko (Ukr)
|0:05:34
|27
|Andy Brooks (USA)
|0:05:46
|28
|Colin Becker (USA)
|0:06:02
|29
|Zach Semian (USA)
|0:06:07
|30
|Forrest Conrad (USA)
|0:06:14
|31
|Cameron Dodge (USA)
|0:06:21
|32
|Jordan Villella (USA)
|0:06:43
|33
|Patrick Bradley (USA)
|0:07:00
|34
|Eric Lundgren (USA)
|0:07:12
|35
|Christopher Consorto (USA)
|36
|Kyle Peppo (USA)
|37
|Mike Festa (USA)
|38
|Andrew Logiudice (USA)
|39
|Martin Kell (USA)
|40
|Timothy Rugg (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr)
|0:37:31
|2
|Gabriella Day (GBr)
|0:00:19
|3
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)
|0:00:38
|4
|Laura Van Gilder (USA)
|0:01:09
|5
|Arley Kemmerer (USA)
|0:01:27
|6
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:01:40
|7
|Nicole Thiemann (USA)
|0:01:43
|8
|Frances Morrison (USA)
|0:01:44
|9
|Rebecca Blatt (USA)
|0:01:45
|10
|Stacey Barbossa (USA)
|0:02:52
|11
|Patricia Buerkle (USA)
|0:02:54
|12
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA)
|0:02:56
|13
|Erica Yozell Miller (USA)
|0:03:01
|14
|Molly Hurford (USA)
|0:03:02
|15
|Allyson Tufano (USA)
|0:03:08
|16
|Bailey Semian (USA)
|0:03:26
|17
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA)
|0:03:37
|18
|Lucia Matioli (USA)
|0:03:59
|19
|Lauri Webber (USA)
|0:04:08
|20
|Jessica Kutz (USA)
|0:04:17
|21
|Elizabeth Bonilla (USA)
|0:04:25
|22
|Erin Mascelli (USA)
|0:04:57
|23
|Michelle Bishop (USA)
|0:05:52
|24
|Julie Hunter (USA)
|0:07:13
|25
|Caitlin Thompson (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy