Aaron Gate takes the final day sprint, McCarthy sealed yellow. (Image credit: Mark Matthews)

Australian talent Jay McCarthy (Jayco-AIS) had the biggest win of his young career today when he took out the New Zealand Cycle Classic in Palmerston North today.

McCarthy was strong enough in the final sprint to beat off rival Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) to seal his overall Tour win, in New Zealand’s only UCI sanctioned road tour.

“I’m very happy to come away with the win. It’s been a great tour,” said McCarthy.

“The team did everything for me. It was a hard day today. Big ups to the New Zealand national team for making it a hard race,” he said.

Kiwi track rider Aaron Gate (Auckland) took out the stage in the sprint after an aggressive day of racing from the BikeNZ national team.

McCarthy, fresh from racing the Tour Down Under, won the second stage of the tour on Thursday but did not take the overall lead until the end of yesterday’s stage, taking a three second buffer into today’s final stage.

Tough winds and an aggressive field made for a spectacular final day of racing.

A brave move by Joseph Cooper (Ricoh) posed a threat to McCarthy’s lead, however his breakaway was covered by Jayco’s Nick Aitken who ensured he did not gain the minute and a half he needed to take the lead.

“I knew there was always going to be pressure today, but it wasn’t just Drapac giving it to us. We had Joe Cooper up the road with 20 kms to go. But it made it a bit easier knowing that I had my teammate Nick Aitken up there.”

The pair were caught with 10 kms to go, forcing a bunch sprint for the line.

Cooper added the King of the Mountain title to his collection, the same title he won at this event last year, while Taupo professional Patrick Bevin took out the sprint jersey classification.

Full results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand 2:35:00 2 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 Joe Lewis (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS 4 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS 5 Dan Barry (NZl) Benchmark 6 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 7 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 8 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 9 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin 10 Benjamin Hill (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS 11 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 12 Sam Rutherford (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing 13 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 14 Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand 15 Andy Bajc (Slo) Ricoh Team 16 James Oram (NZl) Team Eleven 17 Dion Smith (NZl) Team Massey 18 Calvin Watson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS 19 Michael Vink (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team 20 Chris Macic (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 21 Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS 22 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 23 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:06 24 James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark 25 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 26 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Ricoh Team 27 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 28 Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 29 Sam Lindsay (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 30 Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 31 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand 32 Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 33 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 34 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Ricoh Team 35 Nicolas Dougal (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS 36 Henri Bardoul (NZl) Team Massey 37 Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 38 Alex Frame (NZl) Benchmark 39 Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand 40 Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS 41 Sam Horgan (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 42 Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 43 Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team 44 Kieran Hambrook (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 45 Ryan Wills (NZl) Tait Communications 46 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team 47 Josh Taylor (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing 48 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Expert Team 49 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Ricoh Team 50 Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 51 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 52 Tim Cameron (Aus) Suzuki Trek 53 Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team 54 Matthew Marshall (NZl) Ricoh Team 55 Andy Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 56 Damien Wright (Aus) Suzuki Trek 57 Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 58 Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS 59 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) Tait Communications 60 Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 0:05:38 61 Johno Gee (NZl) Unique Realty 0:11:57 62 James Elvery (Aus) Team Eleven 0:13:05 63 Caleb Jones (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing 64 Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Team Eleven 65 Hamish Elley-Brown (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin 66 Chris Jory (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing 67 Tristan Thomas (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 68 Anthony Chapman (NZl) Tait Communications 69 Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 70 Blake Hose (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 71 Thomas Donald (Aus) Team Eleven 72 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing 73 Joshua Aldridge (Aus) Expert Team 0:15:15 74 Nick Jowsey (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin 75 Peter Smith (Aus) Hudson Gavin Martin 76 Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Expert Team 77 Scott Thomas (NZl) Unique Realty 78 Matt Sillars (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team 79 Steve Stannard (NZl) Team Massey 80 Lee Evans (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate 0:22:45 81 Lachlan Ambrose (Aus) Expert Team 82 Matiu Kaihau (NZl) Team Massey 83 Chris Symon (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate 84 Max Annear Henderson (NZl) Team Massey 85 Andy Mackay (NZl) Unique Realty 86 Travers Nuttall (Aus) Expert Team 87 Nelson Shaw (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate 0:22:50 88 Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 0:24:24 89 James Early (NZl) Tait Communications DNF Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki Trek DNF William Lind (Aus) Suzuki Trek DNF Ivan Michelin-Beard (Aus) Suzuki Trek DNF Josh Atkins (NZl) Benchmark DNF Stuart Houltham (NZl) Wheelworks Racing DNF Ben Robertson (NZl) Tait Communications