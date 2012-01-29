Trending

McCarthy finally wraps up New Zealand Cycle Classic in Palmerston North

Gate takes final stage

Aaron Gate takes the final day sprint, McCarthy sealed yellow.

Aaron Gate takes the final day sprint, McCarthy sealed yellow.
(Image credit: Mark Matthews)

Australian talent Jay McCarthy (Jayco-AIS) had the biggest win of his young career today when he took out the New Zealand Cycle Classic in Palmerston North today.

McCarthy was strong enough in the final sprint to beat off rival Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) to seal his overall Tour win, in New Zealand’s only UCI sanctioned road tour.

“I’m very happy to come away with the win. It’s been a great tour,” said McCarthy.

“The team did everything for me. It was a hard day today. Big ups to the New Zealand national team for making it a hard race,” he said.

Kiwi track rider Aaron Gate (Auckland) took out the stage in the sprint after an aggressive day of racing from the BikeNZ national team.

McCarthy, fresh from racing the Tour Down Under, won the second stage of the tour on Thursday but did not take the overall lead until the end of yesterday’s stage, taking a three second buffer into today’s final stage.

Tough winds and an aggressive field made for a spectacular final day of racing.

A brave move by Joseph Cooper (Ricoh) posed a threat to McCarthy’s lead, however his breakaway was covered by Jayco’s Nick Aitken who ensured he did not gain the minute and a half he needed to take the lead.

“I knew there was always going to be pressure today, but it wasn’t just Drapac giving it to us. We had Joe Cooper up the road with 20 kms to go. But it made it a bit easier knowing that I had my teammate Nick Aitken up there.”

The pair were caught with 10 kms to go, forcing a bunch sprint for the line.

Cooper added the King of the Mountain title to his collection, the same title he won at this event last year, while Taupo professional Patrick Bevin took out the sprint jersey classification.

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand2:35:00
2Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
3Joe Lewis (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
4Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
5Dan Barry (NZl) Benchmark
6Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
7Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
8Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
9Patrick Bevin (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
10Benjamin Hill (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
11Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
12Sam Rutherford (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
13Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
14Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
15Andy Bajc (Slo) Ricoh Team
16James Oram (NZl) Team Eleven
17Dion Smith (NZl) Team Massey
18Calvin Watson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
19Michael Vink (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
20Chris Macic (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
21Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
22Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
23Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:06
24James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark
25Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
26Darren Rolfe (Aus) Ricoh Team
27Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
28Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
29Sam Lindsay (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
30Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
31Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
32Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
33Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
34Joseph Cooper (NZl) Ricoh Team
35Nicolas Dougal (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
36Henri Bardoul (NZl) Team Massey
37Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
38Alex Frame (NZl) Benchmark
39Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand
40Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
41Sam Horgan (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
42Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
43Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
44Kieran Hambrook (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
45Ryan Wills (NZl) Tait Communications
46Jeremy Yates (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
47Josh Taylor (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
48Brodie Talbot (Aus) Expert Team
49Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Ricoh Team
50Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
51Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
52Tim Cameron (Aus) Suzuki Trek
53Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
54Matthew Marshall (NZl) Ricoh Team
55Andy Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
56Damien Wright (Aus) Suzuki Trek
57Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
58Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
59Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) Tait Communications
60Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:05:38
61Johno Gee (NZl) Unique Realty0:11:57
62James Elvery (Aus) Team Eleven0:13:05
63Caleb Jones (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
64Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Team Eleven
65Hamish Elley-Brown (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
66Chris Jory (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
67Tristan Thomas (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
68Anthony Chapman (NZl) Tait Communications
69Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
70Blake Hose (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
71Thomas Donald (Aus) Team Eleven
72Alastair Loutit (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
73Joshua Aldridge (Aus) Expert Team0:15:15
74Nick Jowsey (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
75Peter Smith (Aus) Hudson Gavin Martin
76Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Expert Team
77Scott Thomas (NZl) Unique Realty
78Matt Sillars (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
79Steve Stannard (NZl) Team Massey
80Lee Evans (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate0:22:45
81Lachlan Ambrose (Aus) Expert Team
82Matiu Kaihau (NZl) Team Massey
83Chris Symon (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
84Max Annear Henderson (NZl) Team Massey
85Andy Mackay (NZl) Unique Realty
86Travers Nuttall (Aus) Expert Team
87Nelson Shaw (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate0:22:50
88Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:24:24
89James Early (NZl) Tait Communications
DNFBrendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki Trek
DNFWilliam Lind (Aus) Suzuki Trek
DNFIvan Michelin-Beard (Aus) Suzuki Trek
DNFJosh Atkins (NZl) Benchmark
DNFStuart Houltham (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
DNFBen Robertson (NZl) Tait Communications

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS12:32:53
2Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:09
3Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:17
4Patrick Bevin (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin0:01:29
5Michael Vink (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team0:01:37
6Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
7Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand0:01:41
8Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:44
9Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:45
10Calvin Watson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:01:47
11Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:52
12Joseph Cooper (NZl) Ricoh Team
13Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:57
14Dan Barry (NZl) Benchmark0:01:58
15James Oram (NZl) Team Eleven0:02:00
16Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:02:01
17Darren Rolfe (Aus) Ricoh Team0:02:02
18Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:02:12
19Sam Horgan (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:02:32
20Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:02:56
21Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:06:55
22Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:07:15
23Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:16:27
24Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand
25Joe Lewis (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS0:16:28
26Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand0:16:33
27Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:16:34
28Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:16:36
29Nicolas Dougal (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS0:16:39
30Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:16:44
31Benjamin Hill (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS0:16:46
32Henri Bardoul (NZl) Team Massey0:16:50
33Dion Smith (NZl) Team Massey0:16:52
34Andy Bajc (Slo) Ricoh Team0:17:06
35Sam Rutherford (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing0:17:10
36Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
37Sam Lindsay (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:17:14
38Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team0:17:22
39Jeremy Yates (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team0:17:47
40Kieran Hambrook (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:17:55
41Ryan Wills (NZl) Tait Communications0:18:05
42Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:18:16
43Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand0:18:58
44Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:20:40
45Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:21:36
46Tim Cameron (Aus) Suzuki Trek0:21:47
47Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team0:22:23
48Matthew Marshall (NZl) Ricoh Team0:22:31
49Damien Wright (Aus) Suzuki Trek0:22:40
50Chris Macic (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:23:45
51Andy Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:24:04
52Josh Taylor (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing0:24:45
53Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Ricoh Team0:25:37
54Alex Frame (NZl) Benchmark0:28:02
55Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:28:35
56Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) Tait Communications0:29:03
57Anthony Chapman (NZl) Tait Communications0:30:02
58Chris Jory (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing0:30:05
59Caleb Jones (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing0:30:06
60Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Team Eleven0:30:08
61Alastair Loutit (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing0:30:11
62Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:30:18
63Hamish Elley-Brown (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin0:30:38
64Tristan Thomas (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:30:39
65Johno Gee (NZl) Unique Realty0:32:17
66Nick Jowsey (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin0:32:24
67Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Expert Team0:32:25
68Peter Smith (Aus) Hudson Gavin Martin0:33:05
69Joshua Aldridge (Aus) Expert Team0:33:27
70Scott Thomas (NZl) Unique Realty0:34:46
71James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark0:35:32
72Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:38:30
73Blake Hose (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:40:38
74James Elvery (Aus) Team Eleven0:41:38
75Lee Evans (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate0:42:04
76Steve Stannard (NZl) Team Massey0:43:12
77Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand0:44:49
78Travers Nuttall (Aus) Expert Team0:47:22
79Brodie Talbot (Aus) Expert Team0:51:01
80Nelson Shaw (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate1:00:18
81Thomas Donald (Aus) Team Eleven1:02:25
82James Early (NZl) Tait Communications1:03:21
83Matt Sillars (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team1:19:39
84Lachlan Ambrose (Aus) Expert Team1:23:07
85Matiu Kaihau (NZl) Team Massey1:24:39
86Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing1:28:27
87Max Annear Henderson (NZl) Team Massey1:28:31
88Chris Symon (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate1:28:44
89Andy Mackay (NZl) Unique Realty1:31:40
DNFBrendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki Trek
DNFWilliam Lind (Aus) Suzuki Trek
DNFIvan Michelin-Beard (Aus) Suzuki Trek
DNFJosh Atkins (NZl) Benchmark
DNFStuart Houltham (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
DNFBen Robertson (NZl) Tait Communications

 

Latest on Cyclingnews