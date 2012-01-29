McCarthy finally wraps up New Zealand Cycle Classic in Palmerston North
Gate takes final stage
Stage 5: Palmerston North -
Australian talent Jay McCarthy (Jayco-AIS) had the biggest win of his young career today when he took out the New Zealand Cycle Classic in Palmerston North today.
McCarthy was strong enough in the final sprint to beat off rival Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) to seal his overall Tour win, in New Zealand’s only UCI sanctioned road tour.
“I’m very happy to come away with the win. It’s been a great tour,” said McCarthy.
“The team did everything for me. It was a hard day today. Big ups to the New Zealand national team for making it a hard race,” he said.
Kiwi track rider Aaron Gate (Auckland) took out the stage in the sprint after an aggressive day of racing from the BikeNZ national team.
McCarthy, fresh from racing the Tour Down Under, won the second stage of the tour on Thursday but did not take the overall lead until the end of yesterday’s stage, taking a three second buffer into today’s final stage.
Tough winds and an aggressive field made for a spectacular final day of racing.
A brave move by Joseph Cooper (Ricoh) posed a threat to McCarthy’s lead, however his breakaway was covered by Jayco’s Nick Aitken who ensured he did not gain the minute and a half he needed to take the lead.
“I knew there was always going to be pressure today, but it wasn’t just Drapac giving it to us. We had Joe Cooper up the road with 20 kms to go. But it made it a bit easier knowing that I had my teammate Nick Aitken up there.”
The pair were caught with 10 kms to go, forcing a bunch sprint for the line.
Cooper added the King of the Mountain title to his collection, the same title he won at this event last year, while Taupo professional Patrick Bevin took out the sprint jersey classification.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|2:35:00
|2
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|Joe Lewis (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|4
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|5
|Dan Barry (NZl) Benchmark
|6
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|7
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|8
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|9
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
|10
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|11
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|12
|Sam Rutherford (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|13
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|14
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|15
|Andy Bajc (Slo) Ricoh Team
|16
|James Oram (NZl) Team Eleven
|17
|Dion Smith (NZl) Team Massey
|18
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|19
|Michael Vink (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|20
|Chris Macic (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|21
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|22
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|23
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:06
|24
|James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark
|25
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|26
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Ricoh Team
|27
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|28
|Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|29
|Sam Lindsay (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|30
|Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|31
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
|32
|Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|33
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|34
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Ricoh Team
|35
|Nicolas Dougal (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|36
|Henri Bardoul (NZl) Team Massey
|37
|Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|38
|Alex Frame (NZl) Benchmark
|39
|Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand
|40
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|41
|Sam Horgan (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|42
|Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|43
|Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|44
|Kieran Hambrook (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|45
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Tait Communications
|46
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|47
|Josh Taylor (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|48
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Expert Team
|49
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Ricoh Team
|50
|Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|51
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|52
|Tim Cameron (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|53
|Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|54
|Matthew Marshall (NZl) Ricoh Team
|55
|Andy Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|56
|Damien Wright (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|57
|Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|58
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|59
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) Tait Communications
|60
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:05:38
|61
|Johno Gee (NZl) Unique Realty
|0:11:57
|62
|James Elvery (Aus) Team Eleven
|0:13:05
|63
|Caleb Jones (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|64
|Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Team Eleven
|65
|Hamish Elley-Brown (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
|66
|Chris Jory (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|67
|Tristan Thomas (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|68
|Anthony Chapman (NZl) Tait Communications
|69
|Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|70
|Blake Hose (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|71
|Thomas Donald (Aus) Team Eleven
|72
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|73
|Joshua Aldridge (Aus) Expert Team
|0:15:15
|74
|Nick Jowsey (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
|75
|Peter Smith (Aus) Hudson Gavin Martin
|76
|Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Expert Team
|77
|Scott Thomas (NZl) Unique Realty
|78
|Matt Sillars (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|79
|Steve Stannard (NZl) Team Massey
|80
|Lee Evans (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|0:22:45
|81
|Lachlan Ambrose (Aus) Expert Team
|82
|Matiu Kaihau (NZl) Team Massey
|83
|Chris Symon (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|84
|Max Annear Henderson (NZl) Team Massey
|85
|Andy Mackay (NZl) Unique Realty
|86
|Travers Nuttall (Aus) Expert Team
|87
|Nelson Shaw (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|0:22:50
|88
|Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:24:24
|89
|James Early (NZl) Tait Communications
|DNF
|Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|DNF
|William Lind (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|DNF
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|DNF
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Benchmark
|DNF
|Stuart Houltham (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|DNF
|Ben Robertson (NZl) Tait Communications
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|12:32:53
|2
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:09
|3
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:17
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
|0:01:29
|5
|Michael Vink (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|6
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|7
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|0:01:41
|8
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:44
|9
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:45
|10
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:01:47
|11
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:52
|12
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Ricoh Team
|13
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:57
|14
|Dan Barry (NZl) Benchmark
|0:01:58
|15
|James Oram (NZl) Team Eleven
|0:02:00
|16
|Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:02:01
|17
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Ricoh Team
|0:02:02
|18
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:02:12
|19
|Sam Horgan (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:02:32
|20
|Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:02:56
|21
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:06:55
|22
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:07:15
|23
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:16:27
|24
|Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand
|25
|Joe Lewis (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|0:16:28
|26
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|0:16:33
|27
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:16:34
|28
|Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:16:36
|29
|Nicolas Dougal (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|0:16:39
|30
|Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:16:44
|31
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|0:16:46
|32
|Henri Bardoul (NZl) Team Massey
|0:16:50
|33
|Dion Smith (NZl) Team Massey
|0:16:52
|34
|Andy Bajc (Slo) Ricoh Team
|0:17:06
|35
|Sam Rutherford (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|0:17:10
|36
|Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|37
|Sam Lindsay (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:17:14
|38
|Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|0:17:22
|39
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|0:17:47
|40
|Kieran Hambrook (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:17:55
|41
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:18:05
|42
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:18:16
|43
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|0:18:58
|44
|Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:20:40
|45
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:21:36
|46
|Tim Cameron (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|0:21:47
|47
|Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|0:22:23
|48
|Matthew Marshall (NZl) Ricoh Team
|0:22:31
|49
|Damien Wright (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|0:22:40
|50
|Chris Macic (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:23:45
|51
|Andy Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:24:04
|52
|Josh Taylor (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|0:24:45
|53
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Ricoh Team
|0:25:37
|54
|Alex Frame (NZl) Benchmark
|0:28:02
|55
|Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:28:35
|56
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:29:03
|57
|Anthony Chapman (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:30:02
|58
|Chris Jory (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|0:30:05
|59
|Caleb Jones (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|0:30:06
|60
|Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Team Eleven
|0:30:08
|61
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|0:30:11
|62
|Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:30:18
|63
|Hamish Elley-Brown (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
|0:30:38
|64
|Tristan Thomas (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:30:39
|65
|Johno Gee (NZl) Unique Realty
|0:32:17
|66
|Nick Jowsey (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
|0:32:24
|67
|Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Expert Team
|0:32:25
|68
|Peter Smith (Aus) Hudson Gavin Martin
|0:33:05
|69
|Joshua Aldridge (Aus) Expert Team
|0:33:27
|70
|Scott Thomas (NZl) Unique Realty
|0:34:46
|71
|James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark
|0:35:32
|72
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:38:30
|73
|Blake Hose (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:40:38
|74
|James Elvery (Aus) Team Eleven
|0:41:38
|75
|Lee Evans (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|0:42:04
|76
|Steve Stannard (NZl) Team Massey
|0:43:12
|77
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
|0:44:49
|78
|Travers Nuttall (Aus) Expert Team
|0:47:22
|79
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Expert Team
|0:51:01
|80
|Nelson Shaw (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|1:00:18
|81
|Thomas Donald (Aus) Team Eleven
|1:02:25
|82
|James Early (NZl) Tait Communications
|1:03:21
|83
|Matt Sillars (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|1:19:39
|84
|Lachlan Ambrose (Aus) Expert Team
|1:23:07
|85
|Matiu Kaihau (NZl) Team Massey
|1:24:39
|86
|Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|1:28:27
|87
|Max Annear Henderson (NZl) Team Massey
|1:28:31
|88
|Chris Symon (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|1:28:44
|89
|Andy Mackay (NZl) Unique Realty
|1:31:40
|DNF
|Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|DNF
|William Lind (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|DNF
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|DNF
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Benchmark
|DNF
|Stuart Houltham (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|DNF
|Ben Robertson (NZl) Tait Communications
