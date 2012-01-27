Trending

Image 1 of 11

Sam Bewley (New Zealand) crosses the line first.

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 2 of 11

The peloton on stage three of the New Zealand Cycle Classic.

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 3 of 11

Bewley was just a little quicker than his Subway rival Nick Lovegrove.

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 4 of 11

Darren Lapthorne dons his second yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 5 of 11

Patrick Bevin sitting pretty in the green points jersey.

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 6 of 11

The bunch sprint for third was won by Bevin.

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 7 of 11

Bevin rides in the bunch on stage 3.

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 8 of 11

Bewley leads the then 3 man break.

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 9 of 11

Rain today, gail force winds today. Riders hope for some sun tomorrow.

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 10 of 11

Darren 'Lappers' Lapthorne before stage 3 of the Tour.

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 11 of 11

Jayco-AIS rode a good race, but have yet managed to get their man McCarthy in yellow.

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)

New Zealand track cycling star Sam Bewley reinforced his road prowess by winning stage 3 of the New Zealand Cycle Classic in Manawatu today.

Bewley, a Beijing Olympic medallist, put his track power to good use as he beat off the challenge from breakaway companion Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling) in the sprint for the win.

The leading pair along with Brodie Talbot (Expert Team) managed to break free from the peloton in the first 15 kms of today's stage, which was a 155km loop from Palmerston North, run in the reverse direction from Thursday's stage.

They quickly established themselves in a comfortable lead in the cold and wet conditions, remaining clear for a gruelling 140kms.

"I didn't plan on spending 140kms out the front with only one or two other riders, but it just sort of worked out that way. I thought once I was in there I may as well commit to it," said Bewley.

With the leading trio no threat to the yellow jersey, the peloton gave them a free rein, as they established a seven minute lead, before Talbot was dropped after 80kms.

"I knew once we turned in Apiti (after the hills) I knew it was going to be hard in the wind having only two guys. Even with five guys it would have been a big ask.

"Luckily the guys from Drapac team weren't interested in catching us, with Nick and I both 16 minutes down on general classification which definitely worked in our favour.

"The final 30kms into the wind though was the hardest 30kms I've done in my life.

"I have only been training hard for three or four weeks now, so I knew my condition wasn't going to be that great coming into the race. But today I felt strong enough to ride hard all day so I am happy with that."

The early margin proved costly for the peloton who were unable to reel in the leading pair despite a powerful and frantic push into the strong winds, storming across the line only eight seconds behind Bewley.

The stage result did not affect the overall leaders with Australian Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) retaining the tour lead. He holds a narrow three second advantage over fellow Australian Jay McCarthy (Jayco -AIS).

Tomorrow's penultimate fourth stage is 111km circuit stage from Palmerston North through Bunnythorpe, Awahou and Ashurst.

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand3:52:05
2Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin0:00:07
4Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Team Eleven
5Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
6Lee Evans (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
7Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
8Henri Bardoul (NZl) Team Massey
9Ryan Wills (NZl) Tait Communications
10Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
11Chris Jory (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
12Alex Frame (NZl) Benchmark
13Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
14Dan Barry (NZl) Benchmark
15Joe Lewis (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
16Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
17Josh Taylor (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
18Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
19Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
20Ben Robertson (NZl) Tait Communications
21Sam Rutherford (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
22James Elvery (Aus) Team Eleven
23Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
24Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
25Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
26Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
27Dion Smith (NZl) Team Massey
28Benjamin Hill (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
29Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
30Hamish Elley-Brown (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
31Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
32Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
33Michael Vink (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
34Jeremy Yates (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
35Damien Wright (Aus) Suzuki Trek
36Blake Hose (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
37James Oram (NZl) Team Eleven
38Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
39Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
40William Lind (Aus) Suzuki Trek
41Chris Macic (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
42Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki Trek
43Caleb Jones (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
44Darren Rolfe (Aus) Ricoh Team
45Sam Horgan (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
46Tim Cameron (Aus) Suzuki Trek
47Nick Jowsey (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
48Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
49Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) Tait Communications
50Kieran Hambrook (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
51Nicolas Dougal (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
52Peter Smith (Aus) Hudson Gavin Martin
53Matthew Marshall (NZl) Ricoh Team
54Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
55Anthony Chapman (NZl) Tait Communications
56Andy Bajc (Slo) Ricoh Team
57Sam Lindsay (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
58Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
59Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
60Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
61Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
62Scott Thomas (NZl) Unique Realty0:00:16
63Calvin Watson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
64Johno Gee (NZl) Unique Realty
65Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
66Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
67Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
68Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Expert Team
69Joseph Cooper (NZl) Ricoh Team
70Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
71Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Ricoh Team
72Nelson Shaw (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
73Josh Atkins (NZl) Benchmark
74Alastair Loutit (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
75James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark
76Steve Stannard (NZl) Team Massey
77Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:00:26
78Travers Nuttall (Aus) Expert Team0:00:32
79Joshua Aldridge (Aus) Expert Team0:00:34
80Tristan Thomas (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
81Andy Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:02:16
82James Early (NZl) Tait Communications0:15:09
83Max Annear Henderson (NZl) Team Massey0:21:19
84Andy Mackay (NZl) Unique Realty
85Ivan Michelin-Beard (Aus) Suzuki Trek
86Chris Symon (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
87Thomas Donald (Aus) Team Eleven
88Stuart Houltham (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
89Matt Sillars (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
90Matiu Kaihau (NZl) Team Massey
91Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
92Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
93Lachlan Ambrose (Aus) Expert Team
94Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
95Brodie Talbot (Aus) Expert Team0:25:23
DNFFabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFDenay Cottam (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
DNFDaniel Coombes (NZl) Unique Realty
DNFWill Bowman (NZl) Benchmark
DNFCameron Peterson (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
DNFJohnnie Walker (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
DNSAidan McKenzie (Aus) Team Eleven

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling7:38:16
2Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:00:03
3Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:14
4Patrick Bevin (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin0:01:30
5Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:01:34
6Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
7Michael Vink (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
8Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
9Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:35
10Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:42
11Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:43
12Calvin Watson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:01:44
13Joseph Cooper (NZl) Ricoh Team
14Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:48
15Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
16Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:01:53
17Darren Rolfe (Aus) Ricoh Team
18Dan Barry (NZl) Benchmark0:01:55
19James Oram (NZl) Team Eleven0:01:57
20Sam Horgan (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:02:03
21Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:02:09
22Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:02:24
23Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand0:16:00
24Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand0:16:19
25Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:16:24
26Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:16:27
27Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
28Joe Lewis (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS0:16:29
29Nicolas Dougal (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS0:16:31
30Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:16:35
31Josh Atkins (NZl) Benchmark0:16:36
32Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand0:16:40
33Henri Bardoul (NZl) Team Massey0:16:41
34Jeremy Yates (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team0:16:42
35Benjamin Hill (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS0:16:43
36Josh Taylor (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing0:16:44
37Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Ricoh Team0:16:46
38Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:16:47
39Dion Smith (NZl) Team Massey0:16:49
40Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team0:16:50
41Anthony Chapman (NZl) Tait Communications0:16:54
42Chris Macic (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:16:55
43Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) Tait Communications
44Blake Hose (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:16:56
45Ben Robertson (NZl) Tait Communications0:16:57
46Chris Jory (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
47Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
48Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
49Caleb Jones (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing0:16:58
50Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki Trek
51William Lind (Aus) Suzuki Trek0:16:59
52Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Team Eleven0:17:00
53Lee Evans (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate0:17:01
54Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team0:17:02
55Alastair Loutit (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing0:17:03
56Andy Bajc (Slo) Ricoh Team
57Sam Lindsay (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:17:05
58Nick Jowsey (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin0:17:06
59Sam Rutherford (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing0:17:07
60Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Expert Team
61Matthew Marshall (NZl) Ricoh Team0:17:10
62Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
63Ryan Wills (NZl) Tait Communications0:17:11
64Scott Thomas (NZl) Unique Realty0:17:13
65Damien Wright (Aus) Suzuki Trek0:17:19
66Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
67Steve Stannard (NZl) Team Massey0:17:20
68Tim Cameron (Aus) Suzuki Trek0:17:22
69Kieran Hambrook (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:17:23
70Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:17:25
71Peter Smith (Aus) Hudson Gavin Martin0:17:28
72Hamish Elley-Brown (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin0:17:30
73Tristan Thomas (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:17:31
74Travers Nuttall (Aus) Expert Team0:17:47
75Johno Gee (NZl) Unique Realty0:18:02
76Joshua Aldridge (Aus) Expert Team0:18:09
77Andy Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:18:43
78Alex Frame (NZl) Benchmark0:27:35
79James Elvery (Aus) Team Eleven0:28:30
80James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark0:28:36
81Nelson Shaw (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate0:30:38
82James Early (NZl) Tait Communications0:32:07
83Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand0:37:53
84Stuart Houltham (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:38:25
85Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:38:27
86Ivan Michelin-Beard (Aus) Suzuki Trek0:38:36
87Thomas Donald (Aus) Team Eleven0:38:43
88Brodie Talbot (Aus) Expert Team0:42:16
89Lachlan Ambrose (Aus) Expert Team0:49:45
90Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:50:09
91Matt Sillars (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team0:50:30
92Matiu Kaihau (NZl) Team Massey0:51:17
93Max Annear Henderson (NZl) Team Massey0:51:53
94Chris Symon (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate0:52:05
95Andy Mackay (NZl) Unique Realty0:55:02
DNFFabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFDenay Cottam (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
DNFDaniel Coombes (NZl) Unique Realty
DNFWill Bowman (NZl) Benchmark
DNFCameron Peterson (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
DNFJohnnie Walker (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
DNSAidan McKenzie (Aus) Team Eleven

