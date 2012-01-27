Bewley bests two man break
Lapthorne retains overall lead
Stage 3: Palmerston North -
New Zealand track cycling star Sam Bewley reinforced his road prowess by winning stage 3 of the New Zealand Cycle Classic in Manawatu today.
Bewley, a Beijing Olympic medallist, put his track power to good use as he beat off the challenge from breakaway companion Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling) in the sprint for the win.
The leading pair along with Brodie Talbot (Expert Team) managed to break free from the peloton in the first 15 kms of today's stage, which was a 155km loop from Palmerston North, run in the reverse direction from Thursday's stage.
They quickly established themselves in a comfortable lead in the cold and wet conditions, remaining clear for a gruelling 140kms.
"I didn't plan on spending 140kms out the front with only one or two other riders, but it just sort of worked out that way. I thought once I was in there I may as well commit to it," said Bewley.
With the leading trio no threat to the yellow jersey, the peloton gave them a free rein, as they established a seven minute lead, before Talbot was dropped after 80kms.
"I knew once we turned in Apiti (after the hills) I knew it was going to be hard in the wind having only two guys. Even with five guys it would have been a big ask.
"Luckily the guys from Drapac team weren't interested in catching us, with Nick and I both 16 minutes down on general classification which definitely worked in our favour.
"The final 30kms into the wind though was the hardest 30kms I've done in my life.
"I have only been training hard for three or four weeks now, so I knew my condition wasn't going to be that great coming into the race. But today I felt strong enough to ride hard all day so I am happy with that."
The early margin proved costly for the peloton who were unable to reel in the leading pair despite a powerful and frantic push into the strong winds, storming across the line only eight seconds behind Bewley.
The stage result did not affect the overall leaders with Australian Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) retaining the tour lead. He holds a narrow three second advantage over fellow Australian Jay McCarthy (Jayco -AIS).
Tomorrow's penultimate fourth stage is 111km circuit stage from Palmerston North through Bunnythorpe, Awahou and Ashurst.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand
|3:52:05
|2
|Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
|0:00:07
|4
|Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Team Eleven
|5
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|6
|Lee Evans (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|7
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|8
|Henri Bardoul (NZl) Team Massey
|9
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Tait Communications
|10
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|11
|Chris Jory (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|12
|Alex Frame (NZl) Benchmark
|13
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|14
|Dan Barry (NZl) Benchmark
|15
|Joe Lewis (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|16
|Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|17
|Josh Taylor (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|18
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|19
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|20
|Ben Robertson (NZl) Tait Communications
|21
|Sam Rutherford (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|22
|James Elvery (Aus) Team Eleven
|23
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|24
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|25
|Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|26
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|27
|Dion Smith (NZl) Team Massey
|28
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|29
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|30
|Hamish Elley-Brown (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
|31
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|32
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|33
|Michael Vink (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|34
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|35
|Damien Wright (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|36
|Blake Hose (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|37
|James Oram (NZl) Team Eleven
|38
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|39
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|40
|William Lind (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|41
|Chris Macic (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|42
|Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|43
|Caleb Jones (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|44
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Ricoh Team
|45
|Sam Horgan (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|46
|Tim Cameron (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|47
|Nick Jowsey (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
|48
|Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|49
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) Tait Communications
|50
|Kieran Hambrook (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|51
|Nicolas Dougal (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|52
|Peter Smith (Aus) Hudson Gavin Martin
|53
|Matthew Marshall (NZl) Ricoh Team
|54
|Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|55
|Anthony Chapman (NZl) Tait Communications
|56
|Andy Bajc (Slo) Ricoh Team
|57
|Sam Lindsay (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|58
|Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|59
|Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|60
|Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|61
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|62
|Scott Thomas (NZl) Unique Realty
|0:00:16
|63
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|64
|Johno Gee (NZl) Unique Realty
|65
|Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|66
|Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|67
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|68
|Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Expert Team
|69
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Ricoh Team
|70
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|71
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Ricoh Team
|72
|Nelson Shaw (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|73
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Benchmark
|74
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|75
|James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark
|76
|Steve Stannard (NZl) Team Massey
|77
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:00:26
|78
|Travers Nuttall (Aus) Expert Team
|0:00:32
|79
|Joshua Aldridge (Aus) Expert Team
|0:00:34
|80
|Tristan Thomas (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|81
|Andy Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:02:16
|82
|James Early (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:15:09
|83
|Max Annear Henderson (NZl) Team Massey
|0:21:19
|84
|Andy Mackay (NZl) Unique Realty
|85
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|86
|Chris Symon (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|87
|Thomas Donald (Aus) Team Eleven
|88
|Stuart Houltham (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|89
|Matt Sillars (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|90
|Matiu Kaihau (NZl) Team Massey
|91
|Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|92
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
|93
|Lachlan Ambrose (Aus) Expert Team
|94
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|95
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Expert Team
|0:25:23
|DNF
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Denay Cottam (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|DNF
|Daniel Coombes (NZl) Unique Realty
|DNF
|Will Bowman (NZl) Benchmark
|DNF
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|DNF
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|DNS
|Aidan McKenzie (Aus) Team Eleven
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7:38:16
|2
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:00:03
|3
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:14
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
|0:01:30
|5
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:01:34
|6
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|7
|Michael Vink (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|8
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|9
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:35
|10
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:42
|11
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:43
|12
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:01:44
|13
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Ricoh Team
|14
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:48
|15
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|16
|Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:01:53
|17
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Ricoh Team
|18
|Dan Barry (NZl) Benchmark
|0:01:55
|19
|James Oram (NZl) Team Eleven
|0:01:57
|20
|Sam Horgan (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:02:03
|21
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:02:09
|22
|Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:02:24
|23
|Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand
|0:16:00
|24
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|0:16:19
|25
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:16:24
|26
|Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:16:27
|27
|Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|28
|Joe Lewis (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|0:16:29
|29
|Nicolas Dougal (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|0:16:31
|30
|Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:16:35
|31
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Benchmark
|0:16:36
|32
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|0:16:40
|33
|Henri Bardoul (NZl) Team Massey
|0:16:41
|34
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|0:16:42
|35
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|0:16:43
|36
|Josh Taylor (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|0:16:44
|37
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Ricoh Team
|0:16:46
|38
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:16:47
|39
|Dion Smith (NZl) Team Massey
|0:16:49
|40
|Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|0:16:50
|41
|Anthony Chapman (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:16:54
|42
|Chris Macic (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:16:55
|43
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) Tait Communications
|44
|Blake Hose (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:16:56
|45
|Ben Robertson (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:16:57
|46
|Chris Jory (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|47
|Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|48
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|49
|Caleb Jones (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|0:16:58
|50
|Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|51
|William Lind (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|0:16:59
|52
|Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Team Eleven
|0:17:00
|53
|Lee Evans (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|0:17:01
|54
|Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|0:17:02
|55
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|0:17:03
|56
|Andy Bajc (Slo) Ricoh Team
|57
|Sam Lindsay (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:17:05
|58
|Nick Jowsey (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
|0:17:06
|59
|Sam Rutherford (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|0:17:07
|60
|Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Expert Team
|61
|Matthew Marshall (NZl) Ricoh Team
|0:17:10
|62
|Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|63
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:17:11
|64
|Scott Thomas (NZl) Unique Realty
|0:17:13
|65
|Damien Wright (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|0:17:19
|66
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|67
|Steve Stannard (NZl) Team Massey
|0:17:20
|68
|Tim Cameron (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|0:17:22
|69
|Kieran Hambrook (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:17:23
|70
|Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:17:25
|71
|Peter Smith (Aus) Hudson Gavin Martin
|0:17:28
|72
|Hamish Elley-Brown (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
|0:17:30
|73
|Tristan Thomas (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:17:31
|74
|Travers Nuttall (Aus) Expert Team
|0:17:47
|75
|Johno Gee (NZl) Unique Realty
|0:18:02
|76
|Joshua Aldridge (Aus) Expert Team
|0:18:09
|77
|Andy Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:18:43
|78
|Alex Frame (NZl) Benchmark
|0:27:35
|79
|James Elvery (Aus) Team Eleven
|0:28:30
|80
|James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark
|0:28:36
|81
|Nelson Shaw (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|0:30:38
|82
|James Early (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:32:07
|83
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
|0:37:53
|84
|Stuart Houltham (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:38:25
|85
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:38:27
|86
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|0:38:36
|87
|Thomas Donald (Aus) Team Eleven
|0:38:43
|88
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Expert Team
|0:42:16
|89
|Lachlan Ambrose (Aus) Expert Team
|0:49:45
|90
|Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:50:09
|91
|Matt Sillars (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|0:50:30
|92
|Matiu Kaihau (NZl) Team Massey
|0:51:17
|93
|Max Annear Henderson (NZl) Team Massey
|0:51:53
|94
|Chris Symon (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|0:52:05
|95
|Andy Mackay (NZl) Unique Realty
|0:55:02
|DNF
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Denay Cottam (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|DNF
|Daniel Coombes (NZl) Unique Realty
|DNF
|Will Bowman (NZl) Benchmark
|DNF
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|DNF
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|DNS
|Aidan McKenzie (Aus) Team Eleven
