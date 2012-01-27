Image 1 of 11 Sam Bewley (New Zealand) crosses the line first. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 2 of 11 The peloton on stage three of the New Zealand Cycle Classic. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 3 of 11 Bewley was just a little quicker than his Subway rival Nick Lovegrove. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 4 of 11 Darren Lapthorne dons his second yellow jersey. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 5 of 11 Patrick Bevin sitting pretty in the green points jersey. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 6 of 11 The bunch sprint for third was won by Bevin. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 7 of 11 Bevin rides in the bunch on stage 3. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 8 of 11 Bewley leads the then 3 man break. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 9 of 11 Rain today, gail force winds today. Riders hope for some sun tomorrow. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 10 of 11 Darren 'Lappers' Lapthorne before stage 3 of the Tour. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 11 of 11 Jayco-AIS rode a good race, but have yet managed to get their man McCarthy in yellow. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)

New Zealand track cycling star Sam Bewley reinforced his road prowess by winning stage 3 of the New Zealand Cycle Classic in Manawatu today.

Bewley, a Beijing Olympic medallist, put his track power to good use as he beat off the challenge from breakaway companion Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling) in the sprint for the win.

The leading pair along with Brodie Talbot (Expert Team) managed to break free from the peloton in the first 15 kms of today's stage, which was a 155km loop from Palmerston North, run in the reverse direction from Thursday's stage.

They quickly established themselves in a comfortable lead in the cold and wet conditions, remaining clear for a gruelling 140kms.

"I didn't plan on spending 140kms out the front with only one or two other riders, but it just sort of worked out that way. I thought once I was in there I may as well commit to it," said Bewley.

With the leading trio no threat to the yellow jersey, the peloton gave them a free rein, as they established a seven minute lead, before Talbot was dropped after 80kms.

"I knew once we turned in Apiti (after the hills) I knew it was going to be hard in the wind having only two guys. Even with five guys it would have been a big ask.

"Luckily the guys from Drapac team weren't interested in catching us, with Nick and I both 16 minutes down on general classification which definitely worked in our favour.

"The final 30kms into the wind though was the hardest 30kms I've done in my life.

"I have only been training hard for three or four weeks now, so I knew my condition wasn't going to be that great coming into the race. But today I felt strong enough to ride hard all day so I am happy with that."

The early margin proved costly for the peloton who were unable to reel in the leading pair despite a powerful and frantic push into the strong winds, storming across the line only eight seconds behind Bewley.

The stage result did not affect the overall leaders with Australian Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) retaining the tour lead. He holds a narrow three second advantage over fellow Australian Jay McCarthy (Jayco -AIS).

Tomorrow's penultimate fourth stage is 111km circuit stage from Palmerston North through Bunnythorpe, Awahou and Ashurst.

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand 3:52:05 2 Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin 0:00:07 4 Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Team Eleven 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 6 Lee Evans (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate 7 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS 8 Henri Bardoul (NZl) Team Massey 9 Ryan Wills (NZl) Tait Communications 10 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 11 Chris Jory (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing 12 Alex Frame (NZl) Benchmark 13 Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS 14 Dan Barry (NZl) Benchmark 15 Joe Lewis (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS 16 Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 17 Josh Taylor (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing 18 Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 19 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand 20 Ben Robertson (NZl) Tait Communications 21 Sam Rutherford (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing 22 James Elvery (Aus) Team Eleven 23 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 24 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 25 Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 26 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 27 Dion Smith (NZl) Team Massey 28 Benjamin Hill (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS 29 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 30 Hamish Elley-Brown (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin 31 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 32 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 33 Michael Vink (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team 34 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team 35 Damien Wright (Aus) Suzuki Trek 36 Blake Hose (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 37 James Oram (NZl) Team Eleven 38 Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand 39 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 40 William Lind (Aus) Suzuki Trek 41 Chris Macic (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 42 Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki Trek 43 Caleb Jones (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing 44 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Ricoh Team 45 Sam Horgan (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 46 Tim Cameron (Aus) Suzuki Trek 47 Nick Jowsey (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin 48 Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 49 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) Tait Communications 50 Kieran Hambrook (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 51 Nicolas Dougal (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS 52 Peter Smith (Aus) Hudson Gavin Martin 53 Matthew Marshall (NZl) Ricoh Team 54 Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team 55 Anthony Chapman (NZl) Tait Communications 56 Andy Bajc (Slo) Ricoh Team 57 Sam Lindsay (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 58 Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 59 Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 60 Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 61 Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS 62 Scott Thomas (NZl) Unique Realty 0:00:16 63 Calvin Watson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS 64 Johno Gee (NZl) Unique Realty 65 Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team 66 Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 67 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 68 Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Expert Team 69 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Ricoh Team 70 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 71 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Ricoh Team 72 Nelson Shaw (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate 73 Josh Atkins (NZl) Benchmark 74 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing 75 James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark 76 Steve Stannard (NZl) Team Massey 77 Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS 0:00:26 78 Travers Nuttall (Aus) Expert Team 0:00:32 79 Joshua Aldridge (Aus) Expert Team 0:00:34 80 Tristan Thomas (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 81 Andy Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 0:02:16 82 James Early (NZl) Tait Communications 0:15:09 83 Max Annear Henderson (NZl) Team Massey 0:21:19 84 Andy Mackay (NZl) Unique Realty 85 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Aus) Suzuki Trek 86 Chris Symon (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate 87 Thomas Donald (Aus) Team Eleven 88 Stuart Houltham (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 89 Matt Sillars (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team 90 Matiu Kaihau (NZl) Team Massey 91 Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 92 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand 93 Lachlan Ambrose (Aus) Expert Team 94 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 95 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Expert Team 0:25:23 DNF Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi DNF Denay Cottam (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate DNF Daniel Coombes (NZl) Unique Realty DNF Will Bowman (NZl) Benchmark DNF Cameron Peterson (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS DNF Johnnie Walker (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS DNS Aidan McKenzie (Aus) Team Eleven