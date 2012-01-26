McCarthy edges Lapthorne after daring attack
Lapthorne takes narrow overall lead
Stage 2: Palmerston North -
Young Australian rider Jay McCarthy (Jayco-AIS) won the second stage of the NZ Cycle Classic in Palmerston North today only days after competing in the World Tour ranked Tour Down Under.
McCarthy was part of an early break that is likely to dictate the overall tour outcome.
A 21 strong group broke clear in the first 40 kms of the 143 kilometre race, which included McCarthy and three of his Jayco-AIS teammates, and multiple members of the international Drapac Professional Cycling, Genesys Wealth Advisors and Team Type 1-Sanofi teams. The Kiwi representation in the break included Taupo’s Patrick Bevin (Hudson Gavin Martin), Joseph Cooper (Ricoh), Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling) Michael Vink (Mico-Protrain) and Aaron Gate (BikeNZ).
The defining move came with 40 kilometres remaining when McCarthy attacked, taking Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) with him.
"At about 40 kilometres to go people started attacking and so the group stopped working well together. I had a go and found myself of the front with Darren, they gave us a little bit of room and we went hard to the line," McCarthy said.
While McCarthy took line honours, it is Lapthorne who claimed ownership of the tour leader’s yellow jersey, leading the general classification three seconds ahead of McCarthy.
Strong winds and testing terrain made for a tough day.
"Conditions were really tough. So much for it being a flat tour! There’s a few big climbs out there. I think I was more pleasantly surprised than disappointed. It made for a really tough day, I think that suited myself and my team really well," said Lapthrone.
The initial breakaway continued to extend their lead through the race, putting a 16 minute deficit into the peloton.
The race continues tomorrow with a 154 kilometre loop following the reverse to today’s course.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|3:27:07
|2
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:15
|4
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|5
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
|0:01:28
|6
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:01:29
|7
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:30
|8
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Ricoh Team
|0:01:34
|9
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|0:02:14
|10
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|11
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|12
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|13
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|14
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|15
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|16
|Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|17
|James Oram (NZl) Team Eleven
|18
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Ricoh Team
|19
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|20
|Sam Horgan (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|21
|Michael Vink (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|22
|Dan Barry (NZl) Benchmark
|23
|Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|24
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|25
|Nick Jowsey (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
|0:16:12
|26
|Lee Evans (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|0:16:17
|27
|Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand
|28
|Daniel Coombes (NZl) Unique Realty
|29
|Denay Cottam (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|30
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|31
|Damien Wright (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|32
|Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Team Eleven
|33
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|34
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Benchmark
|35
|William Lind (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|36
|Dion Smith (NZl) Team Massey
|37
|Joe Lewis (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|38
|Anthony Chapman (NZl) Tait Communications
|39
|Matthew Marshall (NZl) Ricoh Team
|40
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Tait Communications
|41
|Stuart Houltham (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|42
|Caleb Jones (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|43
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|44
|Sam Lindsay (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|45
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Ricoh Team
|46
|Josh Taylor (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|47
|Sam Rutherford (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|48
|Joshua Aldridge (Aus) Expert Team
|49
|Will Bowman (NZl) Benchmark
|50
|Hamish Elley-Brown (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
|51
|Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|52
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|53
|Peter Smith (Aus) Hudson Gavin Martin
|54
|Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|55
|Ben Robertson (NZl) Tait Communications
|56
|Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|57
|Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|58
|Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|59
|Chris Macic (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|60
|Scott Thomas (NZl) Unique Realty
|61
|James Early (NZl) Tait Communications
|62
|Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|63
|Travers Nuttall (Aus) Expert Team
|64
|Andy Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|65
|Tristan Thomas (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|66
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|67
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|68
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|69
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Expert Team
|70
|Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|71
|Blake Hose (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|72
|Andy Bajc (Slo) Ricoh Team
|73
|Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|74
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|75
|Henri Bardoul (NZl) Team Massey
|76
|Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|77
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
|78
|Johno Gee (NZl) Unique Realty
|79
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) Tait Communications
|80
|Kieran Hambrook (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|81
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|82
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|83
|Thomas Donald (Aus) Team Eleven
|84
|Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Expert Team
|85
|Steve Stannard (NZl) Team Massey
|86
|Nicolas Dougal (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|87
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|88
|Tim Cameron (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|89
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|90
|Chris Jory (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|91
|Matt Sillars (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|0:27:27
|92
|James Elvery (Aus) Team Eleven
|93
|Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|94
|Alex Frame (NZl) Benchmark
|95
|James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark
|96
|Lachlan Ambrose (Aus) Expert Team
|97
|Chris Symon (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|0:29:04
|98
|Nelson Shaw (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|99
|Aidan McKenzie (Aus) Team Eleven
|100
|Matiu Kaihau (NZl) Team Massey
|101
|Max Annear Henderson (NZl) Team Massey
|102
|Andy Mackay (NZl) Unique Realty
|0:32:15
|DNF
|Tom David (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
|DNF
|Matt Noble (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|DNF
|Hamish Hill (NZl) Unique Realty
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3:46:04
|2
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:00:03
|3
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:14
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
|0:01:34
|5
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Ricoh Team
|0:01:35
|6
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|7
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:02:09
|9
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:02:14
|10
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|11
|Michael Vink (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|12
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|13
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:22
|14
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:23
|15
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|0:02:25
|16
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|0:02:28
|17
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|18
|Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:02:33
|19
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Ricoh Team
|20
|Dan Barry (NZl) Benchmark
|0:02:35
|21
|James Oram (NZl) Team Eleven
|0:02:37
|22
|Sam Horgan (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:02:43
|23
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:56
|24
|Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:03:04
|25
|Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand
|0:16:17
|26
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|0:16:19
|27
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:16:24
|28
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Benchmark
|0:16:27
|29
|Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|30
|Joe Lewis (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|0:16:29
|31
|Nicolas Dougal (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|0:16:31
|32
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|33
|Andy Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:16:34
|34
|Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:16:35
|35
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Ricoh Team
|0:16:37
|36
|Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:16:40
|37
|Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|0:16:41
|38
|Henri Bardoul (NZl) Team Massey
|39
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
|40
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|0:16:42
|41
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|0:16:43
|42
|Josh Taylor (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|0:16:44
|43
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:16:47
|44
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:16:48
|45
|Dion Smith (NZl) Team Massey
|0:16:49
|46
|Will Bowman (NZl) Benchmark
|0:16:50
|47
|Anthony Chapman (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:16:54
|48
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|49
|Chris Macic (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:16:55
|50
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) Tait Communications
|51
|Blake Hose (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:16:56
|52
|Ben Robertson (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:16:57
|53
|Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|54
|Chris Jory (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|55
|Caleb Jones (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|0:16:58
|56
|Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|57
|Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Expert Team
|58
|William Lind (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|0:16:59
|59
|Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Team Eleven
|0:17:00
|60
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|61
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Expert Team
|62
|Lee Evans (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|0:17:01
|63
|Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|64
|Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|0:17:02
|65
|Andy Bajc (Slo) Ricoh Team
|0:17:03
|66
|Scott Thomas (NZl) Unique Realty
|0:17:04
|67
|Tristan Thomas (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|68
|Sam Lindsay (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:17:05
|69
|James Early (NZl) Tait Communications
|70
|Nick Jowsey (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
|0:17:06
|71
|Sam Rutherford (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|0:17:07
|72
|Matthew Marshall (NZl) Ricoh Team
|0:17:10
|73
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:17:11
|74
|Steve Stannard (NZl) Team Massey
|75
|Stuart Houltham (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:17:13
|76
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:17:15
|77
|Damien Wright (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|0:17:19
|78
|Denay Cottam (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|0:17:21
|79
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|80
|Travers Nuttall (Aus) Expert Team
|0:17:22
|81
|Tim Cameron (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|82
|Kieran Hambrook (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:17:23
|83
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|0:17:24
|84
|Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:17:25
|85
|Peter Smith (Aus) Hudson Gavin Martin
|0:17:28
|86
|Hamish Elley-Brown (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
|0:17:30
|87
|Thomas Donald (Aus) Team Eleven
|0:17:31
|88
|Joshua Aldridge (Aus) Expert Team
|0:17:42
|89
|Daniel Coombes (NZl) Unique Realty
|0:17:43
|90
|Johno Gee (NZl) Unique Realty
|0:17:53
|91
|Alex Frame (NZl) Benchmark
|0:27:35
|92
|James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark
|0:28:27
|93
|James Elvery (Aus) Team Eleven
|0:28:30
|94
|Lachlan Ambrose (Aus) Expert Team
|0:28:33
|95
|Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:28:57
|96
|Matt Sillars (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|0:29:18
|97
|Matiu Kaihau (NZl) Team Massey
|0:30:05
|98
|Aidan McKenzie (Aus) Team Eleven
|0:30:22
|99
|Nelson Shaw (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|0:30:29
|100
|Max Annear Henderson (NZl) Team Massey
|0:30:41
|101
|Chris Symon (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|0:30:53
|102
|Andy Mackay (NZl) Unique Realty
|0:33:50
