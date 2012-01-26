Image 1 of 14 Stuart Lultham looking good. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 2 of 14 Subway Pro Cycling rider Sam Horgan at the start of a difficult stage 2. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 3 of 14 The New Zealand national team are in attendance to complement their track program. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 4 of 14 Michael Naylor (Wheelworks) goes on the attack early. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 5 of 14 Joe Cooper (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 6 of 14 Genesys rides at the front in defence of Campbell Flakemore's overall lead. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 7 of 14 The stage 2 podium, Lapthorne (Drapac) in the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 8 of 14 Jay McCarthy (Jayco-AIS) takes the sprint over Darren Lapthorne at the finish in Palmerston North. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 9 of 14 McCarthy (Jayco-AIS) leads Lapthorne (Drapac) as the duo race toward the finish. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 10 of 14 McCarthy (Jayco-AIS) put in a great ride, and finished it off the stage win. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 11 of 14 Campbell Flakemore rode well in yellow but was unable to go with the right move. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 12 of 14 Genesys did a great job of keeping things in control late in the race, but the selective parcours were in the end too much. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 13 of 14 An early attack goes on stage 2. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 14 of 14 Riders sign on for the start of stage 2. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)

Young Australian rider Jay McCarthy (Jayco-AIS) won the second stage of the NZ Cycle Classic in Palmerston North today only days after competing in the World Tour ranked Tour Down Under.

McCarthy was part of an early break that is likely to dictate the overall tour outcome.

A 21 strong group broke clear in the first 40 kms of the 143 kilometre race, which included McCarthy and three of his Jayco-AIS teammates, and multiple members of the international Drapac Professional Cycling, Genesys Wealth Advisors and Team Type 1-Sanofi teams. The Kiwi representation in the break included Taupo’s Patrick Bevin (Hudson Gavin Martin), Joseph Cooper (Ricoh), Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling) Michael Vink (Mico-Protrain) and Aaron Gate (BikeNZ).

The defining move came with 40 kilometres remaining when McCarthy attacked, taking Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) with him.

"At about 40 kilometres to go people started attacking and so the group stopped working well together. I had a go and found myself of the front with Darren, they gave us a little bit of room and we went hard to the line," McCarthy said.

While McCarthy took line honours, it is Lapthorne who claimed ownership of the tour leader’s yellow jersey, leading the general classification three seconds ahead of McCarthy.

Strong winds and testing terrain made for a tough day.

"Conditions were really tough. So much for it being a flat tour! There’s a few big climbs out there. I think I was more pleasantly surprised than disappointed. It made for a really tough day, I think that suited myself and my team really well," said Lapthrone.

The initial breakaway continued to extend their lead through the race, putting a 16 minute deficit into the peloton.

The race continues tomorrow with a 154 kilometre loop following the reverse to today’s course.



# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS 3:27:07 2 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:15 4 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 5 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin 0:01:28 6 Calvin Watson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS 0:01:29 7 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:01:30 8 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Ricoh Team 0:01:34 9 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand 0:02:14 10 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 11 Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS 12 Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS 13 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 14 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 15 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 16 Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 17 James Oram (NZl) Team Eleven 18 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Ricoh Team 19 Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 20 Sam Horgan (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 21 Michael Vink (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team 22 Dan Barry (NZl) Benchmark 23 Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 24 Cameron Peterson (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS 25 Nick Jowsey (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin 0:16:12 26 Lee Evans (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate 0:16:17 27 Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand 28 Daniel Coombes (NZl) Unique Realty 29 Denay Cottam (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate 30 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Aus) Suzuki Trek 31 Damien Wright (Aus) Suzuki Trek 32 Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Team Eleven 33 Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand 34 Josh Atkins (NZl) Benchmark 35 William Lind (Aus) Suzuki Trek 36 Dion Smith (NZl) Team Massey 37 Joe Lewis (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS 38 Anthony Chapman (NZl) Tait Communications 39 Matthew Marshall (NZl) Ricoh Team 40 Ryan Wills (NZl) Tait Communications 41 Stuart Houltham (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 42 Caleb Jones (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing 43 Benjamin Hill (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS 44 Sam Lindsay (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 45 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Ricoh Team 46 Josh Taylor (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing 47 Sam Rutherford (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing 48 Joshua Aldridge (Aus) Expert Team 49 Will Bowman (NZl) Benchmark 50 Hamish Elley-Brown (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin 51 Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team 52 Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS 53 Peter Smith (Aus) Hudson Gavin Martin 54 Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 55 Ben Robertson (NZl) Tait Communications 56 Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki Trek 57 Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 58 Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 59 Chris Macic (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 60 Scott Thomas (NZl) Unique Realty 61 James Early (NZl) Tait Communications 62 Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 63 Travers Nuttall (Aus) Expert Team 64 Andy Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 65 Tristan Thomas (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 66 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 67 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 68 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing 69 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Expert Team 70 Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 71 Blake Hose (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 72 Andy Bajc (Slo) Ricoh Team 73 Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team 74 Johnnie Walker (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS 75 Henri Bardoul (NZl) Team Massey 76 Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 77 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand 78 Johno Gee (NZl) Unique Realty 79 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) Tait Communications 80 Kieran Hambrook (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 81 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 82 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 83 Thomas Donald (Aus) Team Eleven 84 Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Expert Team 85 Steve Stannard (NZl) Team Massey 86 Nicolas Dougal (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS 87 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team 88 Tim Cameron (Aus) Suzuki Trek 89 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 90 Chris Jory (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing 91 Matt Sillars (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team 0:27:27 92 James Elvery (Aus) Team Eleven 93 Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 94 Alex Frame (NZl) Benchmark 95 James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark 96 Lachlan Ambrose (Aus) Expert Team 97 Chris Symon (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate 0:29:04 98 Nelson Shaw (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate 99 Aidan McKenzie (Aus) Team Eleven 100 Matiu Kaihau (NZl) Team Massey 101 Max Annear Henderson (NZl) Team Massey 102 Andy Mackay (NZl) Unique Realty 0:32:15 DNF Tom David (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin DNF Matt Noble (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate DNF Hamish Hill (NZl) Unique Realty