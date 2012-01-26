Trending

McCarthy edges Lapthorne after daring attack

Lapthorne takes narrow overall lead

Image 1 of 14

Stuart Lultham looking good.

Stuart Lultham looking good.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 2 of 14

Subway Pro Cycling rider Sam Horgan at the start of a difficult stage 2.

Subway Pro Cycling rider Sam Horgan at the start of a difficult stage 2.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 3 of 14

The New Zealand national team are in attendance to complement their track program.

The New Zealand national team are in attendance to complement their track program.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 4 of 14

Michael Naylor (Wheelworks) goes on the attack early.

Michael Naylor (Wheelworks) goes on the attack early.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 5 of 14

Joe Cooper

Joe Cooper
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 6 of 14

Genesys rides at the front in defence of Campbell Flakemore's overall lead.

Genesys rides at the front in defence of Campbell Flakemore's overall lead.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 7 of 14

The stage 2 podium, Lapthorne (Drapac) in the yellow jersey.

The stage 2 podium, Lapthorne (Drapac) in the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 8 of 14

Jay McCarthy (Jayco-AIS) takes the sprint over Darren Lapthorne at the finish in Palmerston North.

Jay McCarthy (Jayco-AIS) takes the sprint over Darren Lapthorne at the finish in Palmerston North.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 9 of 14

McCarthy (Jayco-AIS) leads Lapthorne (Drapac) as the duo race toward the finish.

McCarthy (Jayco-AIS) leads Lapthorne (Drapac) as the duo race toward the finish.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 10 of 14

McCarthy (Jayco-AIS) put in a great ride, and finished it off the stage win.

McCarthy (Jayco-AIS) put in a great ride, and finished it off the stage win.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 11 of 14

Campbell Flakemore rode well in yellow but was unable to go with the right move.

Campbell Flakemore rode well in yellow but was unable to go with the right move.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 12 of 14

Genesys did a great job of keeping things in control late in the race, but the selective parcours were in the end too much.

Genesys did a great job of keeping things in control late in the race, but the selective parcours were in the end too much.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 13 of 14

An early attack goes on stage 2.

An early attack goes on stage 2.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 14 of 14

Riders sign on for the start of stage 2.

Riders sign on for the start of stage 2.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)

Young Australian rider Jay McCarthy (Jayco-AIS) won the second stage of the NZ Cycle Classic in Palmerston North today only days after competing in the World Tour ranked Tour Down Under.

McCarthy was part of an early break that is likely to dictate the overall tour outcome.

A 21 strong group broke clear in the first 40 kms of the 143 kilometre race, which included McCarthy and three of his Jayco-AIS teammates, and multiple members of the international Drapac Professional Cycling, Genesys Wealth Advisors and Team Type 1-Sanofi teams. The Kiwi representation in the break included Taupo’s Patrick Bevin (Hudson Gavin Martin), Joseph Cooper (Ricoh), Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling) Michael Vink (Mico-Protrain) and Aaron Gate (BikeNZ).

The defining move came with 40 kilometres remaining when McCarthy attacked, taking Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) with him.

"At about 40 kilometres to go people started attacking and so the group stopped working well together. I had a go and found myself of the front with Darren, they gave us a little bit of room and we went hard to the line," McCarthy said.

While McCarthy took line honours, it is Lapthorne who claimed ownership of the tour leader’s yellow jersey, leading the general classification three seconds ahead of McCarthy.

Strong winds and testing terrain made for a tough day.

"Conditions were really tough. So much for it being a flat tour! There’s a few big climbs out there. I think I was more pleasantly surprised than disappointed. It made for a really tough day, I think that suited myself and my team really well," said Lapthrone.

The initial breakaway continued to extend their lead through the race, putting a 16 minute deficit into the peloton.

The race continues tomorrow with a 154 kilometre loop following the reverse to today’s course.
 

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS3:27:07
2Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
3Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:15
4Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
5Patrick Bevin (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin0:01:28
6Calvin Watson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:01:29
7Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:30
8Joseph Cooper (NZl) Ricoh Team0:01:34
9Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand0:02:14
10Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
11Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
12Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
13Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
14Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
15Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
16Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
17James Oram (NZl) Team Eleven
18Darren Rolfe (Aus) Ricoh Team
19Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
20Sam Horgan (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
21Michael Vink (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
22Dan Barry (NZl) Benchmark
23Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
24Cameron Peterson (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
25Nick Jowsey (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin0:16:12
26Lee Evans (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate0:16:17
27Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand
28Daniel Coombes (NZl) Unique Realty
29Denay Cottam (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
30Ivan Michelin-Beard (Aus) Suzuki Trek
31Damien Wright (Aus) Suzuki Trek
32Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Team Eleven
33Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
34Josh Atkins (NZl) Benchmark
35William Lind (Aus) Suzuki Trek
36Dion Smith (NZl) Team Massey
37Joe Lewis (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
38Anthony Chapman (NZl) Tait Communications
39Matthew Marshall (NZl) Ricoh Team
40Ryan Wills (NZl) Tait Communications
41Stuart Houltham (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
42Caleb Jones (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
43Benjamin Hill (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
44Sam Lindsay (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
45Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Ricoh Team
46Josh Taylor (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
47Sam Rutherford (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
48Joshua Aldridge (Aus) Expert Team
49Will Bowman (NZl) Benchmark
50Hamish Elley-Brown (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
51Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
52Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
53Peter Smith (Aus) Hudson Gavin Martin
54Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
55Ben Robertson (NZl) Tait Communications
56Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki Trek
57Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
58Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
59Chris Macic (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
60Scott Thomas (NZl) Unique Realty
61James Early (NZl) Tait Communications
62Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
63Travers Nuttall (Aus) Expert Team
64Andy Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
65Tristan Thomas (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
66Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
67Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
68Alastair Loutit (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
69Brodie Talbot (Aus) Expert Team
70Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
71Blake Hose (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
72Andy Bajc (Slo) Ricoh Team
73Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
74Johnnie Walker (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
75Henri Bardoul (NZl) Team Massey
76Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
77Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
78Johno Gee (NZl) Unique Realty
79Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) Tait Communications
80Kieran Hambrook (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
81Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
82Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
83Thomas Donald (Aus) Team Eleven
84Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Expert Team
85Steve Stannard (NZl) Team Massey
86Nicolas Dougal (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
87Jeremy Yates (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
88Tim Cameron (Aus) Suzuki Trek
89Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
90Chris Jory (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
91Matt Sillars (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team0:27:27
92James Elvery (Aus) Team Eleven
93Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
94Alex Frame (NZl) Benchmark
95James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark
96Lachlan Ambrose (Aus) Expert Team
97Chris Symon (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate0:29:04
98Nelson Shaw (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
99Aidan McKenzie (Aus) Team Eleven
100Matiu Kaihau (NZl) Team Massey
101Max Annear Henderson (NZl) Team Massey
102Andy Mackay (NZl) Unique Realty0:32:15
DNFTom David (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
DNFMatt Noble (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
DNFHamish Hill (NZl) Unique Realty

General classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3:46:04
2Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:00:03
3Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:14
4Patrick Bevin (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin0:01:34
5Joseph Cooper (NZl) Ricoh Team0:01:35
6Calvin Watson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
7Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
8Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:02:09
9Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:02:14
10Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
11Michael Vink (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
12Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
13Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:22
14Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:23
15Cameron Peterson (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS0:02:25
16Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand0:02:28
17Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
18Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:02:33
19Darren Rolfe (Aus) Ricoh Team
20Dan Barry (NZl) Benchmark0:02:35
21James Oram (NZl) Team Eleven0:02:37
22Sam Horgan (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:02:43
23Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:56
24Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:03:04
25Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand0:16:17
26Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand0:16:19
27Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:16:24
28Josh Atkins (NZl) Benchmark0:16:27
29Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
30Joe Lewis (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS0:16:29
31Nicolas Dougal (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS0:16:31
32Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
33Andy Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:16:34
34Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:16:35
35Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Ricoh Team0:16:37
36Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:16:40
37Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team0:16:41
38Henri Bardoul (NZl) Team Massey
39Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
40Jeremy Yates (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team0:16:42
41Benjamin Hill (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS0:16:43
42Josh Taylor (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing0:16:44
43Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:16:47
44Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:16:48
45Dion Smith (NZl) Team Massey0:16:49
46Will Bowman (NZl) Benchmark0:16:50
47Anthony Chapman (NZl) Tait Communications0:16:54
48Alastair Loutit (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
49Chris Macic (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:16:55
50Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) Tait Communications
51Blake Hose (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:16:56
52Ben Robertson (NZl) Tait Communications0:16:57
53Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
54Chris Jory (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
55Caleb Jones (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing0:16:58
56Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki Trek
57Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Expert Team
58William Lind (Aus) Suzuki Trek0:16:59
59Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Team Eleven0:17:00
60Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
61Brodie Talbot (Aus) Expert Team
62Lee Evans (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate0:17:01
63Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
64Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team0:17:02
65Andy Bajc (Slo) Ricoh Team0:17:03
66Scott Thomas (NZl) Unique Realty0:17:04
67Tristan Thomas (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
68Sam Lindsay (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:17:05
69James Early (NZl) Tait Communications
70Nick Jowsey (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin0:17:06
71Sam Rutherford (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing0:17:07
72Matthew Marshall (NZl) Ricoh Team0:17:10
73Ryan Wills (NZl) Tait Communications0:17:11
74Steve Stannard (NZl) Team Massey
75Stuart Houltham (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:17:13
76Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:17:15
77Damien Wright (Aus) Suzuki Trek0:17:19
78Denay Cottam (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate0:17:21
79Johnnie Walker (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
80Travers Nuttall (Aus) Expert Team0:17:22
81Tim Cameron (Aus) Suzuki Trek
82Kieran Hambrook (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:17:23
83Ivan Michelin-Beard (Aus) Suzuki Trek0:17:24
84Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:17:25
85Peter Smith (Aus) Hudson Gavin Martin0:17:28
86Hamish Elley-Brown (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin0:17:30
87Thomas Donald (Aus) Team Eleven0:17:31
88Joshua Aldridge (Aus) Expert Team0:17:42
89Daniel Coombes (NZl) Unique Realty0:17:43
90Johno Gee (NZl) Unique Realty0:17:53
91Alex Frame (NZl) Benchmark0:27:35
92James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark0:28:27
93James Elvery (Aus) Team Eleven0:28:30
94Lachlan Ambrose (Aus) Expert Team0:28:33
95Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:28:57
96Matt Sillars (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team0:29:18
97Matiu Kaihau (NZl) Team Massey0:30:05
98Aidan McKenzie (Aus) Team Eleven0:30:22
99Nelson Shaw (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate0:30:29
100Max Annear Henderson (NZl) Team Massey0:30:41
101Chris Symon (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate0:30:53
102Andy Mackay (NZl) Unique Realty0:33:50

 

Latest on Cyclingnews