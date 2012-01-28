Image 1 of 19 Jay McCarthy (Jayco-AIS) took over the tour lead from Darren Lapthorne (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 2 of 19 Team Hudson Gavin Martin (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 3 of 19 Nick Lovegrove (Subway) is the new leader in the sprint classification after stage 4. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 4 of 19 Joe Cooper (Ricoh) keeps his hold on the KOM classification going into tomorrow's final stage. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 5 of 19 Stage winner Tom Palmer (Drapac) is interviewed on the podium. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 6 of 19 Dion Smith (Massey University) needed a wheel change inside the final two kilometres. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 7 of 19 Scott Thomas (Unique Realty) and Shane Archbold (Bike NZ) roll to the finish behind the peloton. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 8 of 19 Lee Evans Eleven fights to make it back to the peloton (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 9 of 19 The peloton rolls through the Manawatu countryside (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 10 of 19 Hamish Elley-Brown (Hudson Gavin Martin) takes on bottles at the team car. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 11 of 19 Myron Simpson (Bike NZ) (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 12 of 19 Josh Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) leads Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 13 of 19 Steve Stannard (Massey University on the first climb of the day. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 14 of 19 Nick Aitken loads up on refreshments for his Jayco-AIS teammates. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 15 of 19 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) gets advice from the team car after being dropped early on the first climb of the day. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 16 of 19 Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling) rode aggressively again today and was rewarded with the lead in the sprint classification. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 17 of 19 People at the local farmer's market took up every vantage point to watch the race pass by. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 18 of 19 The peloton rolls through the Manawatu countryside on stage 4 (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 19 of 19 The peloton prepare to roll out of Palmerston North's Square at the start of stage 4. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)

Young Australian Jay McCarthy (Jayco-AIS) picked up a valuable time bonus in the sprint finish to secure himself the leader's jersey heading into tomorrow's final stage of the New Zealand Cycle Classic in Manawatu.

McCarthy's sprint for second on the stage 4 in Palmerston North enabled him to collect the time bonus he needed to steal the yellow jersey from fellow Australian Darren Lapthorne (Drapac).

The Jayco-AIS rider will take just a three-second lead into tomorrow's final stage, which will be a showdown between the two Australian teams.

"I've got a bit of a sprint on me, but sometimes in those big bunch kicks you can get a bit lost," McCarthy said. "But today everything went to plan. I followed the right wheels and it ended there, so it was awesome."

It was an aggressive day of racing that saw many attacks launched but none gained sufficient momentum to make the break stick.

"It was a big ride by the Jayco boys today. We had a couple of boys at 1.15 so the plan was to get them up the road and put the pressure on Drapac. They were there all the way with us."

Patrick Lane (Jayco-AIS), Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisors) and Shane Archbold (BikeNZ) managed to slip off the front with 20 miles to go in what looked like a potential race winning move.

Drapac, protecting the yellow jersey, lead the peloton which chased down the leaders and engulfed them with a kilometre to go.

Australian Thomas Palmer (Drapac) prevailed in the bunch sprint ahead of McCarthy and Taupo professional Patrick Bevin (Hudson Gavin Martin).

McCarthy has a slim three-second lead ahead of Lapthorne heading into the final stage on Sunday - a 111km circuit around the outskirts of Palmerston North.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2:29:08 2 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin 4 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 5 Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Team Eleven 6 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 7 Joe Lewis (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS 8 Dan Barry (NZl) Benchmark 9 Alex Frame (NZl) Benchmark 10 Tim Cameron (Aus) Suzuki Trek 11 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand 12 Chris Jory (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing 13 Henri Bardoul (NZl) Team Massey 14 Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 15 Michael Vink (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team 16 Sam Rutherford (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing 17 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 18 Andy Bajc (Slo) Ricoh Team 19 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 20 Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki Trek 21 Ben Robertson (NZl) Tait Communications 22 Matthew Marshall (NZl) Ricoh Team 23 Caleb Jones (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing 24 Kieran Hambrook (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 25 James Oram (NZl) Team Eleven 26 Calvin Watson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS 27 Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS 28 James Elvery (Aus) Team Eleven 29 Sam Horgan (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 30 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Aus) Suzuki Trek 31 Hamish Elley-Brown (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin 32 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 33 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 34 Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team 35 Damien Wright (Aus) Suzuki Trek 36 Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 37 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing 38 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team 39 Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 40 Sam Lindsay (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 41 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Ricoh Team 42 Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 43 Anthony Chapman (NZl) Tait Communications 44 William Lind (Aus) Suzuki Trek 45 Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS 46 Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team 47 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 48 Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 49 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Ricoh Team 50 Benjamin Hill (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS 51 Ryan Wills (NZl) Tait Communications 52 Tristan Thomas (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 53 Nick Jowsey (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin 54 Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand 55 Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 56 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 57 Andy Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 58 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 59 Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Expert Team 60 Nicolas Dougal (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS 61 Joshua Aldridge (Aus) Expert Team 62 Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 63 Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 64 Dion Smith (NZl) Team Massey 65 Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:11 66 Josh Atkins (NZl) Benchmark 0:00:14 67 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 68 Peter Smith (Aus) Hudson Gavin Martin 0:00:20 69 Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS 0:00:28 70 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 0:02:15 71 Scott Thomas (NZl) Unique Realty 72 Johno Gee (NZl) Unique Realty 73 Lee Evans (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate 74 James Early (NZl) Tait Communications 0:06:47 75 Chris Macic (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 76 Stuart Houltham (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 77 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand 78 Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 79 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Ricoh Team 80 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Expert Team 81 Travers Nuttall (Aus) Expert Team 82 Nelson Shaw (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate 83 Josh Taylor (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing 84 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) Tait Communications 85 James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark 86 Lachlan Ambrose (Aus) Expert Team 0:10:34 87 Matiu Kaihau (NZl) Team Massey 88 Thomas Donald (Aus) Team Eleven 89 Blake Hose (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 90 Steve Stannard (NZl) Team Massey 91 Max Annear Henderson (NZl) Team Massey 0:13:50 92 Andy Mackay (NZl) Unique Realty 93 Chris Symon (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate 0:13:51 94 Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 95 Matt Sillars (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team