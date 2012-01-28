Palmer wins penultimate stage
McCarthy steals overall lead
Stage 4: Palmerston North -
Young Australian Jay McCarthy (Jayco-AIS) picked up a valuable time bonus in the sprint finish to secure himself the leader's jersey heading into tomorrow's final stage of the New Zealand Cycle Classic in Manawatu.
McCarthy's sprint for second on the stage 4 in Palmerston North enabled him to collect the time bonus he needed to steal the yellow jersey from fellow Australian Darren Lapthorne (Drapac).
The Jayco-AIS rider will take just a three-second lead into tomorrow's final stage, which will be a showdown between the two Australian teams.
"I've got a bit of a sprint on me, but sometimes in those big bunch kicks you can get a bit lost," McCarthy said. "But today everything went to plan. I followed the right wheels and it ended there, so it was awesome."
It was an aggressive day of racing that saw many attacks launched but none gained sufficient momentum to make the break stick.
"It was a big ride by the Jayco boys today. We had a couple of boys at 1.15 so the plan was to get them up the road and put the pressure on Drapac. They were there all the way with us."
Patrick Lane (Jayco-AIS), Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisors) and Shane Archbold (BikeNZ) managed to slip off the front with 20 miles to go in what looked like a potential race winning move.
Drapac, protecting the yellow jersey, lead the peloton which chased down the leaders and engulfed them with a kilometre to go.
Australian Thomas Palmer (Drapac) prevailed in the bunch sprint ahead of McCarthy and Taupo professional Patrick Bevin (Hudson Gavin Martin).
McCarthy has a slim three-second lead ahead of Lapthorne heading into the final stage on Sunday - a 111km circuit around the outskirts of Palmerston North.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2:29:08
|2
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
|4
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|5
|Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Team Eleven
|6
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|7
|Joe Lewis (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|8
|Dan Barry (NZl) Benchmark
|9
|Alex Frame (NZl) Benchmark
|10
|Tim Cameron (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|11
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|12
|Chris Jory (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|13
|Henri Bardoul (NZl) Team Massey
|14
|Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|15
|Michael Vink (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|16
|Sam Rutherford (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|17
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|18
|Andy Bajc (Slo) Ricoh Team
|19
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|20
|Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|21
|Ben Robertson (NZl) Tait Communications
|22
|Matthew Marshall (NZl) Ricoh Team
|23
|Caleb Jones (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|24
|Kieran Hambrook (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|25
|James Oram (NZl) Team Eleven
|26
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|27
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|28
|James Elvery (Aus) Team Eleven
|29
|Sam Horgan (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|30
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|31
|Hamish Elley-Brown (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
|32
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|33
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|34
|Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|35
|Damien Wright (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|36
|Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|37
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|38
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|39
|Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|40
|Sam Lindsay (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|41
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Ricoh Team
|42
|Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|43
|Anthony Chapman (NZl) Tait Communications
|44
|William Lind (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|45
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|46
|Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|47
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|48
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|49
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Ricoh Team
|50
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|51
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Tait Communications
|52
|Tristan Thomas (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|53
|Nick Jowsey (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
|54
|Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand
|55
|Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|56
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|57
|Andy Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|58
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|59
|Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Expert Team
|60
|Nicolas Dougal (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|61
|Joshua Aldridge (Aus) Expert Team
|62
|Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|63
|Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|64
|Dion Smith (NZl) Team Massey
|65
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:11
|66
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Benchmark
|0:00:14
|67
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|68
|Peter Smith (Aus) Hudson Gavin Martin
|0:00:20
|69
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:00:28
|70
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|0:02:15
|71
|Scott Thomas (NZl) Unique Realty
|72
|Johno Gee (NZl) Unique Realty
|73
|Lee Evans (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|74
|James Early (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:06:47
|75
|Chris Macic (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|76
|Stuart Houltham (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|77
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
|78
|Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|79
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Ricoh Team
|80
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Expert Team
|81
|Travers Nuttall (Aus) Expert Team
|82
|Nelson Shaw (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|83
|Josh Taylor (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|84
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) Tait Communications
|85
|James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark
|86
|Lachlan Ambrose (Aus) Expert Team
|0:10:34
|87
|Matiu Kaihau (NZl) Team Massey
|88
|Thomas Donald (Aus) Team Eleven
|89
|Blake Hose (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|90
|Steve Stannard (NZl) Team Massey
|91
|Max Annear Henderson (NZl) Team Massey
|0:13:50
|92
|Andy Mackay (NZl) Unique Realty
|93
|Chris Symon (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|0:13:51
|94
|Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|95
|Matt Sillars (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|9:57:53
|2
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:17
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
|0:01:28
|5
|Michael Vink (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|6
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|7
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:01:37
|8
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|9
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:38
|10
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:45
|11
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:46
|12
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Ricoh Team
|13
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:01:47
|14
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|0:01:51
|15
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|16
|Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:01:55
|17
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Ricoh Team
|18
|Dan Barry (NZl) Benchmark
|0:01:57
|19
|James Oram (NZl) Team Eleven
|0:02:00
|20
|Sam Horgan (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:02:05
|21
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:02:11
|22
|Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:02:27
|23
|Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand
|0:16:03
|24
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:16:26
|25
|Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:16:29
|26
|Joe Lewis (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|0:16:31
|27
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|0:16:33
|28
|Nicolas Dougal (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|29
|Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:16:37
|30
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:16:40
|31
|Henri Bardoul (NZl) Team Massey
|0:16:44
|32
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
|0:16:45
|33
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|34
|Dion Smith (NZl) Team Massey
|0:16:51
|35
|Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|0:16:52
|36
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Benchmark
|0:16:53
|37
|Anthony Chapman (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:16:57
|38
|Ben Robertson (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:16:59
|39
|Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|40
|Caleb Jones (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|0:17:00
|41
|Chris Jory (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|42
|Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|0:17:01
|43
|William Lind (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|0:17:02
|44
|Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Team Eleven
|0:17:03
|45
|Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|0:17:04
|46
|Andy Bajc (Slo) Ricoh Team
|0:17:05
|47
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|48
|Nick Jowsey (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
|0:17:08
|49
|Sam Lindsay (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|50
|Sam Rutherford (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|0:17:09
|51
|Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Expert Team
|52
|Matthew Marshall (NZl) Ricoh Team
|0:17:12
|53
|Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|54
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:17:13
|55
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:17:14
|56
|Damien Wright (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|0:17:22
|57
|Tim Cameron (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|0:17:25
|58
|Kieran Hambrook (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:17:26
|59
|Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:17:27
|60
|Hamish Elley-Brown (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
|0:17:32
|61
|Tristan Thomas (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:17:34
|62
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:17:50
|63
|Peter Smith (Aus) Hudson Gavin Martin
|64
|Joshua Aldridge (Aus) Expert Team
|0:18:12
|65
|Andy Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:18:46
|66
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|0:18:58
|67
|Lee Evans (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|0:19:19
|68
|Scott Thomas (NZl) Unique Realty
|0:19:30
|69
|Johno Gee (NZl) Unique Realty
|0:20:20
|70
|Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:23:16
|71
|Josh Taylor (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
|0:23:33
|72
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Ricoh Team
|0:23:36
|73
|Chris Macic (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:23:45
|74
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) Tait Communications
|75
|Travers Nuttall (Aus) Expert Team
|0:24:36
|76
|Blake Hose (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:27:32
|77
|Alex Frame (NZl) Benchmark
|0:27:38
|78
|Steve Stannard (NZl) Team Massey
|0:27:57
|79
|James Elvery (Aus) Team Eleven
|0:28:33
|80
|James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark
|0:35:26
|81
|Nelson Shaw (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|0:37:28
|82
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:38:29
|83
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Aus) Suzuki Trek
|0:38:39
|84
|James Early (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:38:57
|85
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
|0:44:42
|86
|Stuart Houltham (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:45:15
|87
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Expert Team
|0:49:06
|88
|Thomas Donald (Aus) Team Eleven
|0:49:20
|89
|Lachlan Ambrose (Aus) Expert Team
|1:00:21
|90
|Matiu Kaihau (NZl) Team Massey
|1:01:54
|91
|Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|1:04:03
|92
|Matt Sillars (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
|1:04:24
|93
|Max Annear Henderson (NZl) Team Massey
|1:05:45
|94
|Chris Symon (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
|1:05:59
|95
|Andy Mackay (NZl) Unique Realty
|1:08:54
