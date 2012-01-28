Trending

Image 1 of 19

Jay McCarthy (Jayco-AIS) took over the tour lead from Darren Lapthorne

Jay McCarthy (Jayco-AIS) took over the tour lead from Darren Lapthorne
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 2 of 19

Team Hudson Gavin Martin

Team Hudson Gavin Martin
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 3 of 19

Nick Lovegrove (Subway) is the new leader in the sprint classification after stage 4.

Nick Lovegrove (Subway) is the new leader in the sprint classification after stage 4.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 4 of 19

Joe Cooper (Ricoh) keeps his hold on the KOM classification going into tomorrow's final stage.

Joe Cooper (Ricoh) keeps his hold on the KOM classification going into tomorrow's final stage.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 5 of 19

Stage winner Tom Palmer (Drapac) is interviewed on the podium.

Stage winner Tom Palmer (Drapac) is interviewed on the podium.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 6 of 19

Dion Smith (Massey University) needed a wheel change inside the final two kilometres.

Dion Smith (Massey University) needed a wheel change inside the final two kilometres.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 7 of 19

Scott Thomas (Unique Realty) and Shane Archbold (Bike NZ) roll to the finish behind the peloton.

Scott Thomas (Unique Realty) and Shane Archbold (Bike NZ) roll to the finish behind the peloton.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 8 of 19

Lee Evans Eleven fights to make it back to the peloton

Lee Evans Eleven fights to make it back to the peloton
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 9 of 19

The peloton rolls through the Manawatu countryside

The peloton rolls through the Manawatu countryside
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 10 of 19

Hamish Elley-Brown (Hudson Gavin Martin) takes on bottles at the team car.

Hamish Elley-Brown (Hudson Gavin Martin) takes on bottles at the team car.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 11 of 19

Myron Simpson (Bike NZ)

Myron Simpson (Bike NZ)
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 12 of 19

Josh Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) leads Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)

Josh Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) leads Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 13 of 19

Steve Stannard (Massey University on the first climb of the day.

Steve Stannard (Massey University on the first climb of the day.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 14 of 19

Nick Aitken loads up on refreshments for his Jayco-AIS teammates.

Nick Aitken loads up on refreshments for his Jayco-AIS teammates.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 15 of 19

Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) gets advice from the team car after being dropped early on the first climb of the day.

Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) gets advice from the team car after being dropped early on the first climb of the day.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 16 of 19

Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling) rode aggressively again today and was rewarded with the lead in the sprint classification.

Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling) rode aggressively again today and was rewarded with the lead in the sprint classification.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 17 of 19

People at the local farmer's market took up every vantage point to watch the race pass by.

People at the local farmer's market took up every vantage point to watch the race pass by.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 18 of 19

The peloton rolls through the Manawatu countryside on stage 4

The peloton rolls through the Manawatu countryside on stage 4
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 19 of 19

The peloton prepare to roll out of Palmerston North's Square at the start of stage 4.

The peloton prepare to roll out of Palmerston North's Square at the start of stage 4.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)

Young Australian Jay McCarthy (Jayco-AIS) picked up a valuable time bonus in the sprint finish to secure himself the leader's jersey heading into tomorrow's final stage of the New Zealand Cycle Classic in Manawatu.

McCarthy's sprint for second on the stage 4 in Palmerston North enabled him to collect the time bonus he needed to steal the yellow jersey from fellow Australian Darren Lapthorne (Drapac).

The Jayco-AIS rider will take just a three-second lead into tomorrow's final stage, which will be a showdown between the two Australian teams.

"I've got a bit of a sprint on me, but sometimes in those big bunch kicks you can get a bit lost," McCarthy said. "But today everything went to plan. I followed the right wheels and it ended there, so it was awesome."

It was an aggressive day of racing that saw many attacks launched but none gained sufficient momentum to make the break stick.

"It was a big ride by the Jayco boys today. We had a couple of boys at 1.15 so the plan was to get them up the road and put the pressure on Drapac. They were there all the way with us."

Patrick Lane (Jayco-AIS), Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisors) and Shane Archbold (BikeNZ) managed to slip off the front with 20 miles to go in what looked like a potential race winning move.

Drapac, protecting the yellow jersey, lead the peloton which chased down the leaders and engulfed them with a kilometre to go.

Australian Thomas Palmer (Drapac) prevailed in the bunch sprint ahead of McCarthy and Taupo professional Patrick Bevin (Hudson Gavin Martin).

McCarthy has a slim three-second lead ahead of Lapthorne heading into the final stage on Sunday - a 111km circuit around the outskirts of Palmerston North.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2:29:08
2Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
4Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
5Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Team Eleven
6Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
7Joe Lewis (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
8Dan Barry (NZl) Benchmark
9Alex Frame (NZl) Benchmark
10Tim Cameron (Aus) Suzuki Trek
11Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
12Chris Jory (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
13Henri Bardoul (NZl) Team Massey
14Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
15Michael Vink (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
16Sam Rutherford (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
17Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
18Andy Bajc (Slo) Ricoh Team
19Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
20Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki Trek
21Ben Robertson (NZl) Tait Communications
22Matthew Marshall (NZl) Ricoh Team
23Caleb Jones (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
24Kieran Hambrook (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
25James Oram (NZl) Team Eleven
26Calvin Watson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
27Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
28James Elvery (Aus) Team Eleven
29Sam Horgan (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
30Ivan Michelin-Beard (Aus) Suzuki Trek
31Hamish Elley-Brown (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
32Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
33Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
34Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
35Damien Wright (Aus) Suzuki Trek
36Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
37Alastair Loutit (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
38Jeremy Yates (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
39Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
40Sam Lindsay (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
41Darren Rolfe (Aus) Ricoh Team
42Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
43Anthony Chapman (NZl) Tait Communications
44William Lind (Aus) Suzuki Trek
45Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
46Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
47Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
48Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
49Joseph Cooper (NZl) Ricoh Team
50Benjamin Hill (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
51Ryan Wills (NZl) Tait Communications
52Tristan Thomas (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
53Nick Jowsey (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin
54Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand
55Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
56Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
57Andy Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
58Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
59Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Expert Team
60Nicolas Dougal (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
61Joshua Aldridge (Aus) Expert Team
62Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
63Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
64Dion Smith (NZl) Team Massey
65Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand0:00:11
66Josh Atkins (NZl) Benchmark0:00:14
67Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
68Peter Smith (Aus) Hudson Gavin Martin0:00:20
69Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:00:28
70Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand0:02:15
71Scott Thomas (NZl) Unique Realty
72Johno Gee (NZl) Unique Realty
73Lee Evans (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
74James Early (NZl) Tait Communications0:06:47
75Chris Macic (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
76Stuart Houltham (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
77Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
78Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
79Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Ricoh Team
80Brodie Talbot (Aus) Expert Team
81Travers Nuttall (Aus) Expert Team
82Nelson Shaw (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate
83Josh Taylor (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
84Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) Tait Communications
85James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark
86Lachlan Ambrose (Aus) Expert Team0:10:34
87Matiu Kaihau (NZl) Team Massey
88Thomas Donald (Aus) Team Eleven
89Blake Hose (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
90Steve Stannard (NZl) Team Massey
91Max Annear Henderson (NZl) Team Massey0:13:50
92Andy Mackay (NZl) Unique Realty
93Chris Symon (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate0:13:51
94Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
95Matt Sillars (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS9:57:53
2Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:03
3Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:17
4Patrick Bevin (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin0:01:28
5Michael Vink (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team0:01:36
6Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
7Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:01:37
8Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
9Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:38
10Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:45
11Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:46
12Joseph Cooper (NZl) Ricoh Team
13Calvin Watson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:01:47
14Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand0:01:51
15Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
16Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:01:55
17Darren Rolfe (Aus) Ricoh Team
18Dan Barry (NZl) Benchmark0:01:57
19James Oram (NZl) Team Eleven0:02:00
20Sam Horgan (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:02:05
21Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:02:11
22Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:02:27
23Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand0:16:03
24Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:16:26
25Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:16:29
26Joe Lewis (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS0:16:31
27Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand0:16:33
28Nicolas Dougal (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS
29Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:16:37
30Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:16:40
31Henri Bardoul (NZl) Team Massey0:16:44
32Benjamin Hill (Aus) RBS Morgans - ATS0:16:45
33Jeremy Yates (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team
34Dion Smith (NZl) Team Massey0:16:51
35Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team0:16:52
36Josh Atkins (NZl) Benchmark0:16:53
37Anthony Chapman (NZl) Tait Communications0:16:57
38Ben Robertson (NZl) Tait Communications0:16:59
39Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
40Caleb Jones (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing0:17:00
41Chris Jory (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
42Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki Trek0:17:01
43William Lind (Aus) Suzuki Trek0:17:02
44Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Team Eleven0:17:03
45Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team0:17:04
46Andy Bajc (Slo) Ricoh Team0:17:05
47Alastair Loutit (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing
48Nick Jowsey (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin0:17:08
49Sam Lindsay (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
50Sam Rutherford (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing0:17:09
51Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Expert Team
52Matthew Marshall (NZl) Ricoh Team0:17:12
53Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
54Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:17:13
55Ryan Wills (NZl) Tait Communications0:17:14
56Damien Wright (Aus) Suzuki Trek0:17:22
57Tim Cameron (Aus) Suzuki Trek0:17:25
58Kieran Hambrook (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:17:26
59Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:17:27
60Hamish Elley-Brown (NZl) Hudson Gavin Martin0:17:32
61Tristan Thomas (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:17:34
62Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:17:50
63Peter Smith (Aus) Hudson Gavin Martin
64Joshua Aldridge (Aus) Expert Team0:18:12
65Andy Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:18:46
66Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand0:18:58
67Lee Evans (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate0:19:19
68Scott Thomas (NZl) Unique Realty0:19:30
69Johno Gee (NZl) Unique Realty0:20:20
70Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:23:16
71Josh Taylor (Aus) Team GPM - Wilson Racing0:23:33
72Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Ricoh Team0:23:36
73Chris Macic (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:23:45
74Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) Tait Communications
75Travers Nuttall (Aus) Expert Team0:24:36
76Blake Hose (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:27:32
77Alex Frame (NZl) Benchmark0:27:38
78Steve Stannard (NZl) Team Massey0:27:57
79James Elvery (Aus) Team Eleven0:28:33
80James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark0:35:26
81Nelson Shaw (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate0:37:28
82Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:38:29
83Ivan Michelin-Beard (Aus) Suzuki Trek0:38:39
84James Early (NZl) Tait Communications0:38:57
85Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand0:44:42
86Stuart Houltham (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:45:15
87Brodie Talbot (Aus) Expert Team0:49:06
88Thomas Donald (Aus) Team Eleven0:49:20
89Lachlan Ambrose (Aus) Expert Team1:00:21
90Matiu Kaihau (NZl) Team Massey1:01:54
91Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing1:04:03
92Matt Sillars (NZl) Mico Protrain Cycling Team1:04:24
93Max Annear Henderson (NZl) Team Massey1:05:45
94Chris Symon (NZl) Pelorus Real Estate1:05:59
95Andy Mackay (NZl) Unique Realty1:08:54

