New Zealand Cycle Classic past winners
Champions from 1988-2011
|2011
|George Bennett (NZl) Trek-Livestrong
|2010
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team
|2009
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling Team
|2008
|Travis Meyer (Aus) SouthAustralia.Com AIS
|2007
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek-Zookeepers Cafe
|2006
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team Subway
|2005
|Mathew Lloyd (Aus) Australia - Jayco
|2004
|Eric Wohlberg (Can) Trust House - Canada
|2003
|Matthew Yates (NZl) Subway
|2002
|Robin Reid (Avanti Cycles)
|2001
|Chris Jenner (NZl) Fuji Xerox-New Zealand
|2000
|Brendan Vesty (NZl)
|1999
|Julian Dean (NZl)
|1998
|Hayden Bradbury (Aus)
|1997
|Corey Sweet (Aus)
|1996
|Ric Reid (NZl)
|1995
|Robbie McEwen (Aus)
|1994
|Ric Reid (NZl)
|1993
|Clark Richards (NZl)
|1992
|Brian Fowler (NZl)
|1991
|Brian Fowler (NZl)
|1990
|Brian Fowler (NZl)
|1989
|Brian Fowler (NZl)
|1988
|Darien Rush (NZl)
