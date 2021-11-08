Curtis White takes victory on Day 1 of Northampton International Cyclocross
By Cyclingnews
Aevolo teammates Hecht and McGill round out podium
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:58:35
|2
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:39
|3
|Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo
|4
|Brannan Fix (USA) Fix Racing
|0:01:04
|5
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Bicycles
|0:01:28
|6
|Lance Haidet (USA) L39ION of Los Angeles
|7
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) JAMFUND (Bombtrack bicycles p/b Hunt wheels)
|0:01:40
|8
|Ben Frederick (USA) ORNOT/TheSmallMonstersProject/Ritchey
|0:02:02
|9
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Steve Tilford Foundation Racing
|0:02:05
|10
|Sam Noel (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|0:02:06
|11
|Cody Cupp (USA) Riders Inc
|0:02:09
|12
|Jules Van Kempen (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Groove Silverthorne
|0:02:10
|13
|Ross Ellwood (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne
|0:02:21
|14
|Jacob Leblanc (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|0:02:32
|15
|Eric Thompson (USA) MSPEEDWAX.COM
|0:02:37
|16
|Jonathan Anderson (USA) J moneyz ambassador team
|0:03:05
|17
|Finnegan O'Connor (USA) Comp Edge Racing
|0:03:11
|18
|Nick Lando (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|0:03:30
|19
|Tommy Servetas (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|0:03:42
|20
|Sam Brown (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne
|0:03:45
|21
|Andrew Giniat (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
|0:03:49
|22
|Rory Jack (USA) The Pony Shop p.b. KPMG
|0:04:01
|23
|Max Judelson (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
|0:04:09
|24
|Noah Ramsay (Can) Bateman's Bicycle Co
|0:04:28
|25
|Andrew Nicholas (USA) GS Savile Road
|0:04:43
|26
|Alexandre Vialle (Can) Toyota St-Eustache
|0:04:58
|27
|Eneas Freyre (USA) TTEndurance
|0:05:06
|28
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Team Walla Walla
|0:05:16
|29
|Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld
|0:05:17
|30
|Mike Dietrich (USA) Velocio Northeast
|0:05:27
|31
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
|0:05:31
|32
|Patrick Frank (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:05:37
|33
|Nicholas F Tabares (USA) ASU Devo Pro CX
|0:06:09
|34
|Henry Daniluk (USA) Action Wheels
|0:06:13
|35
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:06:21
|36
|Breeze Keller (USA) Specialized
|0:06:27
|37
|Ethan Call (USA) Upper Valley Cycling Club
|0:06:30
|38
|Hugo Brisebois (Can) ride with rendall
|0:06:37
|39
|Keith Garrison (USA) KING KOG / SUN AND AIR
|0:06:38
|40
|Jordan Villella (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:06:48
|41
|Michael Marston (USA) Daedalus / Allstonvelo & Somervelo Racing
|0:08:02
|42
|Chris Niesen (USA) JAM Fund
|43
|Mark Hewitt (USA) JAM / NCC
|44
|Molly Cameron (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres
|45
|Nick Hight-Huf (USA) Northampton Cycling Club
|46
|Mark Steffen (USA) King Kog / Sun and Air
|47
|Cole Ellison (USA) Pratt Racing
|48
|Daniel Vaughn (USA) JAM / NCC
|49
|Aiden Mapel (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|50
|Matthew Graham-O'Regan (USA) Pratt Racing
|51
|John Noonan (USA) Colavita/Cowbell
|52
|William Crabtree (USA) Community Bicycle Racing
|53
|Cesar Gallego (USA) ButcherBox Cycling
|54
|Sean Curran (USA) Another Jaunt
|55
|Gorgi Popstefanov (USA) Equipe CMI
|DNF
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) TCCX
|DNF
|Andrew Loaiza (USA) Mettle Cycling p/b Leave It On The Road
