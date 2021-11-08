Trending

Curtis White takes victory on Day 1 of Northampton International Cyclocross

Aevolo teammates Hecht and McGill round out podium

Curtis White wins Day 1 2021 NoHo International CX
Curtis White wins Day 1 2021 NoHo International CX (Image credit: Angelica Dixon/ NoHo CX)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 0:58:35
2Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:00:39
3Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo
4Brannan Fix (USA) Fix Racing 0:01:04
5Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Bicycles 0:01:28
6Lance Haidet (USA) L39ION of Los Angeles
7Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) JAMFUND (Bombtrack bicycles p/b Hunt wheels) 0:01:40
8Ben Frederick (USA) ORNOT/TheSmallMonstersProject/Ritchey 0:02:02
9Stephen Hyde (USA) Steve Tilford Foundation Racing 0:02:05
10Sam Noel (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:02:06
11Cody Cupp (USA) Riders Inc 0:02:09
12Jules Van Kempen (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Groove Silverthorne 0:02:10
13Ross Ellwood (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne 0:02:21
14Jacob Leblanc (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:02:32
15Eric Thompson (USA) MSPEEDWAX.COM 0:02:37
16Jonathan Anderson (USA) J moneyz ambassador team 0:03:05
17Finnegan O'Connor (USA) Comp Edge Racing 0:03:11
18Nick Lando (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:03:30
19Tommy Servetas (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:03:42
20Sam Brown (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne 0:03:45
21Andrew Giniat (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG 0:03:49
22Rory Jack (USA) The Pony Shop p.b. KPMG 0:04:01
23Max Judelson (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster 0:04:09
24Noah Ramsay (Can) Bateman's Bicycle Co 0:04:28
25Andrew Nicholas (USA) GS Savile Road 0:04:43
26Alexandre Vialle (Can) Toyota St-Eustache 0:04:58
27Eneas Freyre (USA) TTEndurance 0:05:06
28Kaler Marshall (USA) Team Walla Walla 0:05:16
29Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld 0:05:17
30Mike Dietrich (USA) Velocio Northeast 0:05:27
31Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster 0:05:31
32Patrick Frank (USA) JAM / NCC 0:05:37
33Nicholas F Tabares (USA) ASU Devo Pro CX 0:06:09
34Henry Daniluk (USA) Action Wheels 0:06:13
35Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart 0:06:21
36Breeze Keller (USA) Specialized 0:06:27
37Ethan Call (USA) Upper Valley Cycling Club 0:06:30
38Hugo Brisebois (Can) ride with rendall 0:06:37
39Keith Garrison (USA) KING KOG / SUN AND AIR 0:06:38
40Jordan Villella (USA) Cycle-Smart 0:06:48
41Michael Marston (USA) Daedalus / Allstonvelo & Somervelo Racing 0:08:02
42Chris Niesen (USA) JAM Fund
43Mark Hewitt (USA) JAM / NCC
44Molly Cameron (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres
45Nick Hight-Huf (USA) Northampton Cycling Club
46Mark Steffen (USA) King Kog / Sun and Air
47Cole Ellison (USA) Pratt Racing
48Daniel Vaughn (USA) JAM / NCC
49Aiden Mapel (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
50Matthew Graham-O'Regan (USA) Pratt Racing
51John Noonan (USA) Colavita/Cowbell
52William Crabtree (USA) Community Bicycle Racing
53Cesar Gallego (USA) ButcherBox Cycling
54Sean Curran (USA) Another Jaunt
55Gorgi Popstefanov (USA) Equipe CMI
DNFTyler Cloutier (USA) TCCX
DNFAndrew Loaiza (USA) Mettle Cycling p/b Leave It On The Road
