Ruby West wins opening round of NECXS at Northampton International Cyclocross

By

Nuss second and Zaveta third

Ruby West wins Day 1 2021 NoHo International CX
Ruby West wins Day 1 2021 NoHo International CX (Image credit: Angelica Dixon/ NoHo CX 2021)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruby West (Can) 0:51:27
2Raylyn Nuss (USA) Steve Tilford Foundation Racing 0:00:01
3Erica Zaveta (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG 0:00:50
4Caitlin Bernstein (USA) Easton Overland / MCGOVERN CYCLES 0:01:05
5Anna Megale (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:01:31
6Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) RSCX - HOUSE INDUSTRIES 0:01:32
7Regina Legge (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:02:09
8Crystal Anthony (USA) Liv Racing Collective 0:03:10
9Anne Usher (USA) Fast Fun Nice p/b Wattie Ink 0:03:22
10Rachel Rubino (USA) Pratt Racing 0:03:28
11Rachel Geiter (USA) Team Walla Walla 0:03:29
12Allison Halpin (USA) PDX TI p/b Elevator Coffee 0:03:52
13Kaitlyn Agnew (USA) pedalpowertraining.com 0:03:57
14Samantha Fox (USA) Pratt Racing 0:04:04
15Sophie Russenberger (USA) Team S&M CX 0:04:09
16Christin Reuter (USA) BikeReg | Share Coffee 0:04:15
17Anja Genia Meichsner (Ger) Wheelworks Racing 0:04:22
18Stephanie Taplin (USA) Cascadia Wheel Co. Factory Team 0:04:29
19Leslie Lupien (USA) Apex Velo - Velocio 0:04:56
20Emily Curley (USA) Corner Cycle 0:04:57
21Kelly Lawson (Can) Hardwood Next Wave 0:04:59
22Christina Hosenfeld (USA) Bluemont Connection 0:05:08
23Kimberly Coleman (USA) BMB Racing 0:05:13
24Elizabeth Sheldon (USA) CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES 0:05:23
25Ivy Audrain (USA) Handup + The Black Bibs Racing / Squid Bikes 0:05:29
26Katelyn Walcroft (Can) Hardwood Next Wave 0:05:36
27Clementine Nixon (USA) RSCX- HOUSE INDUSTRIES 0:05:37
28Danielle Power (USA) Corner Cycle
29Cecelia Victoria Glascock (USA) Team EPS p/b Brielle Cyclery/Rutgers University 0:06:06
30dana prey (USA) pedalpowertraining.com 0:06:28
31Shane Ferro (USA) King Kog / Sun + Air CX 0:06:45
32Betty Hasse (USA) AP Junior Development p/b Corner Cycle 0:07:04
33Kerry Litka (USA) Sunapee/Buchika’s/Canary Systems
34Alix Norris (USA) Colavita-Cowbell Racing 0:07:45
35Meghan Owens (USA) RSCX - HOUSE INDUSTRIES 0:07:50
36Laura Alagna (USA) The Pony Shop p.b. KPMG 0:07:54
37Tiffany Thomas (USA) Philly Bike Expo p/b VeloJawn 0:08:08
38Ella Dishong (USA) Columbia/Guipago Cycles 0:08:10
39Alexa Harding (USA) Crankskins / RV&E 0:08:47
40Caitrin Huysman (USA) BikeReg|Share Coffee
41Sarah Gibertoni (USA) BikeReg | Share Coffee
42Kelli Montgomery (USA) STAGE 1/AirLine Cycles
43Stephanie Makoujy (USA)
44Holly Neckermann (USA) PCC
45Kathryn Kothe (USA) Northampton Cycling Club
46Sara Melikian (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
DNFElizabeth White (USA) Fast Fun Nice
DNFLeslie Ethridge (USA) ORNOT Elite Off-Road Team
DNFErin Gordon (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick Cycles
