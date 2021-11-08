Ruby West wins opening round of NECXS at Northampton International Cyclocross
By Cyclingnews
Nuss second and Zaveta third
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruby West (Can)
|0:51:27
|2
|Raylyn Nuss (USA) Steve Tilford Foundation Racing
|0:00:01
|3
|Erica Zaveta (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
|0:00:50
|4
|Caitlin Bernstein (USA) Easton Overland / MCGOVERN CYCLES
|0:01:05
|5
|Anna Megale (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:01:31
|6
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) RSCX - HOUSE INDUSTRIES
|0:01:32
|7
|Regina Legge (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:02:09
|8
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Liv Racing Collective
|0:03:10
|9
|Anne Usher (USA) Fast Fun Nice p/b Wattie Ink
|0:03:22
|10
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Pratt Racing
|0:03:28
|11
|Rachel Geiter (USA) Team Walla Walla
|0:03:29
|12
|Allison Halpin (USA) PDX TI p/b Elevator Coffee
|0:03:52
|13
|Kaitlyn Agnew (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:03:57
|14
|Samantha Fox (USA) Pratt Racing
|0:04:04
|15
|Sophie Russenberger (USA) Team S&M CX
|0:04:09
|16
|Christin Reuter (USA) BikeReg | Share Coffee
|0:04:15
|17
|Anja Genia Meichsner (Ger) Wheelworks Racing
|0:04:22
|18
|Stephanie Taplin (USA) Cascadia Wheel Co. Factory Team
|0:04:29
|19
|Leslie Lupien (USA) Apex Velo - Velocio
|0:04:56
|20
|Emily Curley (USA) Corner Cycle
|0:04:57
|21
|Kelly Lawson (Can) Hardwood Next Wave
|0:04:59
|22
|Christina Hosenfeld (USA) Bluemont Connection
|0:05:08
|23
|Kimberly Coleman (USA) BMB Racing
|0:05:13
|24
|Elizabeth Sheldon (USA) CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES
|0:05:23
|25
|Ivy Audrain (USA) Handup + The Black Bibs Racing / Squid Bikes
|0:05:29
|26
|Katelyn Walcroft (Can) Hardwood Next Wave
|0:05:36
|27
|Clementine Nixon (USA) RSCX- HOUSE INDUSTRIES
|0:05:37
|28
|Danielle Power (USA) Corner Cycle
|29
|Cecelia Victoria Glascock (USA) Team EPS p/b Brielle Cyclery/Rutgers University
|0:06:06
|30
|dana prey (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:06:28
|31
|Shane Ferro (USA) King Kog / Sun + Air CX
|0:06:45
|32
|Betty Hasse (USA) AP Junior Development p/b Corner Cycle
|0:07:04
|33
|Kerry Litka (USA) Sunapee/Buchika’s/Canary Systems
|34
|Alix Norris (USA) Colavita-Cowbell Racing
|0:07:45
|35
|Meghan Owens (USA) RSCX - HOUSE INDUSTRIES
|0:07:50
|36
|Laura Alagna (USA) The Pony Shop p.b. KPMG
|0:07:54
|37
|Tiffany Thomas (USA) Philly Bike Expo p/b VeloJawn
|0:08:08
|38
|Ella Dishong (USA) Columbia/Guipago Cycles
|0:08:10
|39
|Alexa Harding (USA) Crankskins / RV&E
|0:08:47
|40
|Caitrin Huysman (USA) BikeReg|Share Coffee
|41
|Sarah Gibertoni (USA) BikeReg | Share Coffee
|42
|Kelli Montgomery (USA) STAGE 1/AirLine Cycles
|43
|Stephanie Makoujy (USA)
|44
|Holly Neckermann (USA) PCC
|45
|Kathryn Kothe (USA) Northampton Cycling Club
|46
|Sara Melikian (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|DNF
|Elizabeth White (USA) Fast Fun Nice
|DNF
|Leslie Ethridge (USA) ORNOT Elite Off-Road Team
|DNF
|Erin Gordon (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick Cycles
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ruby West wins opening round of NECXS at Northampton International CyclocrossNuss second and Zaveta third
-
Curtis White takes victory on Day 1 of Northampton International CyclocrossAevolo teammates Hecht and McGill round out podium
-
Peter Kennaugh: The human cost of performance and finding closurePhilippa York on the importance of mental health and the fact that riders are not robots
-
Afghan Rukhsar Habibzai to continue racing with Twenty24 after relocating to US'I want to showcase the physical and mental strength of an Afghan woman to Afghanistan and to the whole world'
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.