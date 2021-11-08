Ruby West doubles up at Day 2 of Northampton International Cyclocross
By Cyclingnews
Canadian takes elite women's lead in New England Cyclocross Series
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruby West (Can)
|0:46:19
|2
|Erica Zaveta (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
|0:00:01
|3
|Raylyn Nuss (USA) Steve Tilford Foundation Racing
|4
|Caitlin Bernstein (USA) Easton Overland / MCGOVERN CYCLES
|0:00:18
|5
|Anna Megale (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:00:32
|6
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Liv Racing Collective
|0:01:25
|7
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) RSCX - HOUSE INDUSTRIES
|0:01:34
|8
|Lauren Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne
|0:01:57
|9
|Regina Legge (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:02:47
|10
|Rachel Geiter (USA) Team Walla Walla
|0:02:48
|11
|Katelyn Walcroft (Can) Hardwood Next Wave
|0:02:52
|12
|Kelly Lawson (Can) Hardwood Next Wave
|0:03:02
|13
|Kaitlyn Agnew (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:03:16
|14
|Danielle Power (USA) Corner Cycle
|0:03:18
|15
|Stephanie Taplin (USA) Cascadia Wheel Co. Factory Team
|0:03:20
|16
|Allison Halpin (USA) PDX TI p/b Elevator Coffee
|0:03:24
|17
|Leslie Lupien (USA) Apex Velo - Velocio
|0:03:28
|18
|Emily Curley (USA) Corner Cycle
|0:03:35
|19
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Pratt Racing
|0:04:01
|20
|Christin Reuter (USA) BikeReg | Share Coffee
|0:04:05
|21
|Ivy Audrain (USA) Handup + The Black Bibs Racing / Squid Bikes
|0:04:07
|22
|Meghan Owens (USA) RSCX - HOUSE INDUSTRIES
|0:04:28
|23
|Christina Hosenfeld (USA) Bluemont Connection
|0:04:37
|24
|Clementine Nixon (USA) RSCX- HOUSE INDUSTRIES
|0:04:41
|25
|Sophie Russenberger (USA) Team S&M CX
|0:04:43
|26
|Leslie Ethridge (USA) ORNOT Elite Off-Road Team
|0:04:44
|27
|Elizabeth Sheldon (USA) CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES
|0:05:07
|28
|Tori Glascock (USA) Team EPS p/b Brielle Cyclery/Rutgers University
|0:05:13
|29
|Shane Ferro (USA) King Kog / Sun + Air CX
|0:05:17
|30
|Betty Hasse (USA) AP Junior Development p/b Corner Cycle
|0:05:30
|31
|Dana Prey (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:05:33
|32
|Kim Coleman (USA) BMB Racing
|0:05:45
|33
|Erin Gordon (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick Cycles
|0:05:51
|34
|Brenna Wrye-Simpson (USA) Team S&M CX
|0:05:57
|35
|Laura Alagna (USA) The Pony Shop p.b. KPMG
|0:06:07
|36
|Ella Dishong (USA) Columbia/Guipago Cycles
|0:06:18
|37
|Caitrin Huysman (USA) BikeReg | Share Coffee
|0:06:27
|38
|Elizabeth White (USA) Fast Fun Nice
|0:06:52
|39
|Alexa Harding (USA) Crankskins / RV&E
|0:07:42
|40
|Tiffany Thomas (USA) Philly Bike Expo p/b VeloJawn
|0:08:04
|41
|Sarah Gibertoni (USA) BikeReg | Share Coffee
|0:08:17
|42
|Holly Neckermann (USA) PCC
|0:08:25
|43
|Alix Norris (USA) Colavita-Cowbell Racing
|44
|Anne Usher (USA) Fast Fun Nice p/b Wattie Ink
|45
|Kelli Montgomery (USA) STAGE 1/AirLine Cycles
|46
|Sara Melikian (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
