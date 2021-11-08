Trending

Ruby West doubles up at Day 2 of Northampton International Cyclocross

By

Canadian takes elite women's lead in New England Cyclocross Series

Ruby West wins both days at NoHo CX 2021 to take NECXS lead
Ruby West wins both days at NoHo CX 2021 to take NECXS lead (Image credit: Angelica Dixon/ NoHo CX)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruby West (Can) 0:46:19
2Erica Zaveta (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG 0:00:01
3Raylyn Nuss (USA) Steve Tilford Foundation Racing
4Caitlin Bernstein (USA) Easton Overland / MCGOVERN CYCLES 0:00:18
5Anna Megale (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:00:32
6Crystal Anthony (USA) Liv Racing Collective 0:01:25
7Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) RSCX - HOUSE INDUSTRIES 0:01:34
8Lauren Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne 0:01:57
9Regina Legge (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:02:47
10Rachel Geiter (USA) Team Walla Walla 0:02:48
11Katelyn Walcroft (Can) Hardwood Next Wave 0:02:52
12Kelly Lawson (Can) Hardwood Next Wave 0:03:02
13Kaitlyn Agnew (USA) pedalpowertraining.com 0:03:16
14Danielle Power (USA) Corner Cycle 0:03:18
15Stephanie Taplin (USA) Cascadia Wheel Co. Factory Team 0:03:20
16Allison Halpin (USA) PDX TI p/b Elevator Coffee 0:03:24
17Leslie Lupien (USA) Apex Velo - Velocio 0:03:28
18Emily Curley (USA) Corner Cycle 0:03:35
19Rachel Rubino (USA) Pratt Racing 0:04:01
20Christin Reuter (USA) BikeReg | Share Coffee 0:04:05
21Ivy Audrain (USA) Handup + The Black Bibs Racing / Squid Bikes 0:04:07
22Meghan Owens (USA) RSCX - HOUSE INDUSTRIES 0:04:28
23Christina Hosenfeld (USA) Bluemont Connection 0:04:37
24Clementine Nixon (USA) RSCX- HOUSE INDUSTRIES 0:04:41
25Sophie Russenberger (USA) Team S&M CX 0:04:43
26Leslie Ethridge (USA) ORNOT Elite Off-Road Team 0:04:44
27Elizabeth Sheldon (USA) CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES 0:05:07
28Tori Glascock (USA) Team EPS p/b Brielle Cyclery/Rutgers University 0:05:13
29Shane Ferro (USA) King Kog / Sun + Air CX 0:05:17
30Betty Hasse (USA) AP Junior Development p/b Corner Cycle 0:05:30
31Dana Prey (USA) pedalpowertraining.com 0:05:33
32Kim Coleman (USA) BMB Racing 0:05:45
33Erin Gordon (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick Cycles 0:05:51
34Brenna Wrye-Simpson (USA) Team S&M CX 0:05:57
35Laura Alagna (USA) The Pony Shop p.b. KPMG 0:06:07
36Ella Dishong (USA) Columbia/Guipago Cycles 0:06:18
37Caitrin Huysman (USA) BikeReg | Share Coffee 0:06:27
38Elizabeth White (USA) Fast Fun Nice 0:06:52
39Alexa Harding (USA) Crankskins / RV&E 0:07:42
40Tiffany Thomas (USA) Philly Bike Expo p/b VeloJawn 0:08:04
41Sarah Gibertoni (USA) BikeReg | Share Coffee 0:08:17
42Holly Neckermann (USA) PCC 0:08:25
43Alix Norris (USA) Colavita-Cowbell Racing
44Anne Usher (USA) Fast Fun Nice p/b Wattie Ink
45Kelli Montgomery (USA) STAGE 1/AirLine Cycles
46Sara Melikian (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Latest on Cyclingnews