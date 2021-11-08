White repeats win on Day 2 at Northampton International Cyclocross
By Cyclingnews
Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld rider takes lead for elite men after opening rounds of New England Cyclocross Series
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|1:01:09
|2
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:01
|3
|Brannan Fix (USA) Fix Racing
|0:00:15
|4
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Bicycles
|0:01:01
|5
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) JAMFUND (Bombtrack bicycles p/b Hunt wheels)
|0:01:03
|6
|Lance Haidet (USA) L39ION of Los Angeles
|7
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Steve Tilford Foundation Racing
|0:01:49
|8
|Jules Van Kempen (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Groove Silverthorne
|0:02:10
|9
|Sam Noel (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|0:02:11
|10
|Ben Frederick (USA) ORNOT/TheSmallMonstersProject/Ritchey
|11
|Jacob Leblanc (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|12
|Ross Ellwood (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne
|0:02:31
|13
|Eric Thompson (USA) MSPEEDWAX.COM
|0:02:34
|14
|Finnegan O'Connor (USA) Comp Edge Racing
|0:02:42
|15
|Cody Cupp (USA) Riders Inc
|0:03:09
|16
|Tommy Servetas (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|0:03:10
|17
|Jonathan Anderson (USA) J moneyz ambassador team
|0:03:56
|18
|Sam Brown (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne
|0:04:14
|19
|Andrew Giniat (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
|0:04:18
|20
|Alexandre Vialle (Can) Toyota St-Eustache
|0:04:24
|21
|Rory Jack (USA) The Pony Shop p.b. KPMG
|0:04:30
|22
|Eneas Freyre (USA) TTEndurance
|0:04:35
|23
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Team Walla Walla
|24
|Andy Scott (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:04:36
|25
|Patrick Frank (USA) JAM / NCC
|26
|Mike Dietrich (USA) Velocio Northeast
|0:04:49
|27
|Nick Lando (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|0:04:59
|28
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) TCCX
|0:05:09
|29
|Noah Ramsay (Can) Bateman's Bicycle Co
|0:05:23
|30
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:05:29
|31
|Max Judelson (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
|0:05:41
|32
|Henry Daniluk (USA) Action Wheels
|0:06:14
|33
|Breeze Keller (USA) Specialized
|0:06:42
|34
|Nicholas F Tabares (USA) ASU Devo Pro CX
|0:06:44
|35
|Jordan Villella (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:06:48
|36
|Michael Marston (USA) Daedalus / Allstonvelo & Somervelo Racing
|37
|Hugo Brisebois (Can) ride with rendall
|0:06:56
|38
|Andrew Loaiza (USA) Mettle Cycling p/b Leave It On The Road
|0:07:12
|39
|Matthew Graham-O'Regan (USA) Pratt Racing
|0:08:06
|40
|Molly Cameron (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres
|41
|Ethan Call (USA) Upper Valley Cycling Club
|42
|Aiden Mapel (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|43
|Chris Niesen (USA) JAM Fund
|44
|Keith Garrison (USA) KING KOG / SUN AND AIR
|45
|Nick Hight-Huf (USA) Northampton Cycling Club
|46
|John Noonan (USA) Colavita/Cowbell
|47
|Mark Steffen (USA) King Kog / Sun and Air
|48
|Cesar Gallego (USA) ButcherBox Cycling
|49
|Cole Ellison (USA) Pratt Racing
|50
|Karel Citroen (Ned) WV Amsterdam
|51
|Sean Curran (USA) Another Jaunt
|52
|Daniel Vaughn (USA) JAM / NCC
|DNF
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
Ruby West doubles up at Day 2 of Northampton International CyclocrossCanadian takes elite women's lead in New England Cyclocross Series
Ruby West wins opening round of NECXS at Northampton International CyclocrossNuss second and Zaveta third
Curtis White takes victory on Day 1 of Northampton International CyclocrossAevolo teammates Hecht and McGill round out podium
