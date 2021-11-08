Trending

White repeats win on Day 2 at Northampton International Cyclocross

Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld rider takes lead for elite men after opening rounds of New England Cyclocross Series

Curtis White wins both days of racing for elite men at NoHo CX 2021
Curtis White wins both days of racing for elite men at NoHo CX 2021 (Image credit: Angelica Dixon/ NoHo CX)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 1:01:09
2Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:00:01
3Brannan Fix (USA) Fix Racing 0:00:15
4Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Bicycles 0:01:01
5Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) JAMFUND (Bombtrack bicycles p/b Hunt wheels) 0:01:03
6Lance Haidet (USA) L39ION of Los Angeles
7Stephen Hyde (USA) Steve Tilford Foundation Racing 0:01:49
8Jules Van Kempen (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Groove Silverthorne 0:02:10
9Sam Noel (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:02:11
10Ben Frederick (USA) ORNOT/TheSmallMonstersProject/Ritchey
11Jacob Leblanc (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
12Ross Ellwood (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne 0:02:31
13Eric Thompson (USA) MSPEEDWAX.COM 0:02:34
14Finnegan O'Connor (USA) Comp Edge Racing 0:02:42
15Cody Cupp (USA) Riders Inc 0:03:09
16Tommy Servetas (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:03:10
17Jonathan Anderson (USA) J moneyz ambassador team 0:03:56
18Sam Brown (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne 0:04:14
19Andrew Giniat (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG 0:04:18
20Alexandre Vialle (Can) Toyota St-Eustache 0:04:24
21Rory Jack (USA) The Pony Shop p.b. KPMG 0:04:30
22Eneas Freyre (USA) TTEndurance 0:04:35
23Kaler Marshall (USA) Team Walla Walla
24Andy Scott (USA) Riverside Racing 0:04:36
25Patrick Frank (USA) JAM / NCC
26Mike Dietrich (USA) Velocio Northeast 0:04:49
27Nick Lando (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:04:59
28Tyler Cloutier (USA) TCCX 0:05:09
29Noah Ramsay (Can) Bateman's Bicycle Co 0:05:23
30Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart 0:05:29
31Max Judelson (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster 0:05:41
32Henry Daniluk (USA) Action Wheels 0:06:14
33Breeze Keller (USA) Specialized 0:06:42
34Nicholas F Tabares (USA) ASU Devo Pro CX 0:06:44
35Jordan Villella (USA) Cycle-Smart 0:06:48
36Michael Marston (USA) Daedalus / Allstonvelo & Somervelo Racing
37Hugo Brisebois (Can) ride with rendall 0:06:56
38Andrew Loaiza (USA) Mettle Cycling p/b Leave It On The Road 0:07:12
39Matthew Graham-O'Regan (USA) Pratt Racing 0:08:06
40Molly Cameron (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres
41Ethan Call (USA) Upper Valley Cycling Club
42Aiden Mapel (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
43Chris Niesen (USA) JAM Fund
44Keith Garrison (USA) KING KOG / SUN AND AIR
45Nick Hight-Huf (USA) Northampton Cycling Club
46John Noonan (USA) Colavita/Cowbell
47Mark Steffen (USA) King Kog / Sun and Air
48Cesar Gallego (USA) ButcherBox Cycling
49Cole Ellison (USA) Pratt Racing
50Karel Citroen (Ned) WV Amsterdam
51Sean Curran (USA) Another Jaunt
52Daniel Vaughn (USA) JAM / NCC
DNFAndrew Wulfkuhle (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
