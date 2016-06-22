Trending

Van Vleuten wins Dutch time trial title

Orica-AIS rider beats Blaak and Knetemann

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-AIS)

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS0:38:17
2Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:41
3Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:02:23
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High50:02:40
5Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:03:10
6Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:03:20
7Aafke Soet (Ned)0:03:27
8Marieke Kerkvliet (Ned)
9Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:03:35
10Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
11Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:04:11
12Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:04:36
13Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:04:38
14Mathilde Matthysse (Ned)0:05:06
15Alicja Verhagen (Ned)0:05:24
16Loes Adegeest (Ned)0:05:31
17Laura Gorter (Ned)0:05:34
18Larissa Drysdale (Ned)0:05:49
19Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:05:51
20Bianca Lust (Ned)0:06:05
21Irene Gerritsen (Ned)0:06:47
22Bettina Zijlstra (Ned)0:07:37
23Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned)0:07:53
24Valerie Steffens (Ned)0:07:54
25Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:08:05
26Birgitta Roos (Ned)0:08:09
27Michelle De Graaf (Ned)0:08:27
28Marleen Stoel (Ned)0:08:36
29Fianna Stenveld (Ned)0:09:07
30Celesta Op Den Brouw (Ned)0:09:22

Latest on Cyclingnews