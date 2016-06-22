Van Vleuten wins Dutch time trial title
Orica-AIS rider beats Blaak and Knetemann
Time Trial - Women: Middelharnis -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|0:38:17
|2
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|3
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:02:40
|5
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|6
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|7
|Aafke Soet (Ned)
|0:03:27
|8
|Marieke Kerkvliet (Ned)
|9
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:03:35
|10
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|11
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:04:11
|12
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:04:36
|13
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:04:38
|14
|Mathilde Matthysse (Ned)
|0:05:06
|15
|Alicja Verhagen (Ned)
|0:05:24
|16
|Loes Adegeest (Ned)
|0:05:31
|17
|Laura Gorter (Ned)
|0:05:34
|18
|Larissa Drysdale (Ned)
|0:05:49
|19
|Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:05:51
|20
|Bianca Lust (Ned)
|0:06:05
|21
|Irene Gerritsen (Ned)
|0:06:47
|22
|Bettina Zijlstra (Ned)
|0:07:37
|23
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned)
|0:07:53
|24
|Valerie Steffens (Ned)
|0:07:54
|25
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:08:05
|26
|Birgitta Roos (Ned)
|0:08:09
|27
|Michelle De Graaf (Ned)
|0:08:27
|28
|Marleen Stoel (Ned)
|0:08:36
|29
|Fianna Stenveld (Ned)
|0:09:07
|30
|Celesta Op Den Brouw (Ned)
|0:09:22
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy