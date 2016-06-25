Image 1 of 2 Dylan Groenewegen pulls on the Dutch national champion's jersey (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 2 of 2 Dylan Groenewegen sprints to the Dutch national crown (Image credit: NK Wielrennen 2016)

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) continued his rich vein of form in his first season at WorldTour level by sprinting to victory at the Dutch national championships on Saturday.

After a breakaway was caught late on, Groenewegen, who had won six times already in 2016, showed the greatest finishing speed, getting the better of Cannondale's Wouter Wippert. Wim Stroetinga of Continental team Parkhotel Valkenburg opened up the sprint from range but faded to a more distant third.

The victory means Groenewegen will wear the Dutch national champion's jersey at his debut Tour de France, which gets underway next weekend.

