Trending

Groenewegen sprints to Dutch national road title

23-year-old beats Wouter Wippert in sprint

Image 1 of 2

Dylan Groenewegen pulls on the Dutch national champion's jersey

Dylan Groenewegen pulls on the Dutch national champion's jersey
(Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo)
Image 2 of 2

Dylan Groenewegen sprints to the Dutch national crown

Dylan Groenewegen sprints to the Dutch national crown
(Image credit: NK Wielrennen 2016)

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) continued his rich vein of form in his first season at WorldTour level by sprinting to victory at the Dutch national championships on Saturday. 

After a breakaway was caught late on, Groenewegen, who had won six times already in 2016, showed the greatest finishing speed, getting the better of Cannondale's Wouter Wippert. Wim Stroetinga of Continental team Parkhotel Valkenburg opened up the sprint from range but faded to a more distant third. 

The victory means Groenewegen will wear the Dutch national champion's jersey at his debut Tour de France, which gets underway next weekend. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:31:20
2Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
3Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
4Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
5Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
7Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
8Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
9Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
10Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
11Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
12Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
13Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
14Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
15Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
16Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
17Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
18Elmar Reinders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
19Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
20Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
21Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
22Tom Vermeer (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
23Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M0:00:06
24Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
25Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
26Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
27Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
28Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
29Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
30Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
31Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
32Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:11
33Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon
34Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:13
35Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
36Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
37Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
38Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
39Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:18
40Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:25
41Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:30
42Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:39
43Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:41
44Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:59
45Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
46Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:36
47Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
48Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
49Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:13
50Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:24
51Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:57
52Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
53Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:14
54Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
55Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:05:11
56Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:05:23
57Rick Van Breda (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
58Dennis Bakker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
59Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
60Wayne Stijns (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch
61Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
62Luuc Bugter (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
63Yannick Janssen (Ned) Bliz - Merida Pro Cycling
64Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
65Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
66Thijs Zonneveld (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
67Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
68Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
69Harry Sweering (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
70Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
71Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
72Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
73Lars Van De Vall (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
74Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
75Tristan Timmermans (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
76Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
77Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
78Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
79Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
80Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
81David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon
82Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
83Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
84Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
85Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
86Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
87Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
88Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
89Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
90Thijs Van Beusichem (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
91Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
92Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
93Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
94Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:29
95Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
96André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
97Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFRené Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
DNFPatrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFJeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFJasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
DNFSjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
DNFBram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFMartijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFEtienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFSjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFJohnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFJacob Buijk (Ned) SIC
DNFLex Nederlof (Ned) Black Inc Cycling Team
DNFRien Schuurhuis (Ned) Black Inc Cycling Team
DNFTim Veldt (Ned)

Latest on Cyclingnews