Groenewegen sprints to Dutch national road title
23-year-old beats Wouter Wippert in sprint
Road Race - Men: Brouwers -
Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) continued his rich vein of form in his first season at WorldTour level by sprinting to victory at the Dutch national championships on Saturday.
After a breakaway was caught late on, Groenewegen, who had won six times already in 2016, showed the greatest finishing speed, getting the better of Cannondale's Wouter Wippert. Wim Stroetinga of Continental team Parkhotel Valkenburg opened up the sprint from range but faded to a more distant third.
The victory means Groenewegen will wear the Dutch national champion's jersey at his debut Tour de France, which gets underway next weekend.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:31:20
|2
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|4
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|7
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|8
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|10
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|11
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|13
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|14
|Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|15
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|17
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|18
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|19
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|20
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|21
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|22
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|23
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
|0:00:06
|24
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|25
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|26
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|27
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|28
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|29
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|31
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|32
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:11
|33
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon
|34
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:13
|35
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|36
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|37
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|39
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:18
|40
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:25
|41
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:30
|42
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:39
|43
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|44
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:59
|45
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|46
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:36
|47
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|48
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|49
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:13
|50
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:24
|51
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:57
|52
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|53
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:14
|54
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|55
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:05:11
|56
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:05:23
|57
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|58
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|59
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|60
|Wayne Stijns (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch
|61
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|62
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|63
|Yannick Janssen (Ned) Bliz - Merida Pro Cycling
|64
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|65
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|66
|Thijs Zonneveld (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|67
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|68
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|69
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|70
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|71
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|72
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|73
|Lars Van De Vall (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|74
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|75
|Tristan Timmermans (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|76
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|77
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|78
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|79
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|80
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|81
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon
|82
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|83
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|84
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|85
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|86
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|87
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|88
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|89
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|90
|Thijs Van Beusichem (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|91
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|92
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|93
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|94
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:29
|95
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|96
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|97
|Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Jacob Buijk (Ned) SIC
|DNF
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) Black Inc Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rien Schuurhuis (Ned) Black Inc Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tim Veldt (Ned)
