Dumoulin wins Dutch time trial title

Van Emden second and Kelderman third

Tom Dumoulin on his way to winning the 2016 Dutch national time trial title.

(Image credit: Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) took the Dutch time trial championship Wednesday, beating LottoNL-Jumbo's Jos van Emden by 34 seconds and Wilco Kelderman by 1:18 over the 50km course.

The national time trial title is the second for Dumoulin, who also won the event in 2014. The 25-year-old was fourth last year behind Kelderman, Rick Flens and Van Emden. Dumoulin came to the championships after spending nearly three weeks at the team's altitude training camp in Sierra Nevada, following his departure from the Giro d'Italia during stage 11.

"I am really happy with this performance as everything went perfectly during the time trial," he said. "It is great to be the Dutch national champion as it was my best ride ever during the Nationals. After a long period without racing, you are never sure how it is going to go and how you will perform.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:59:04
2Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:34
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:18
4Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:52
5Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M0:02:28
6Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:02:36
7Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:06
8Remco Grasman (Ned)0:03:21
9Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:03:48
10Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:04:04
11Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:04:51
12Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned)0:04:55
13Tim Veldt (Ned)0:04:59
14Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:05:22
15Wieger Van Der Wier (Ned)0:05:36
16Rick Van Breda (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam0:05:45
17Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:05:58
18Michaël De Jong (Ned)0:06:21
19Roy Eefting (Ned)0:06:25
20Bert Smilda (Ned)0:06:32
21Roy Pieters (Ned)0:06:56
22Jeroen Visser (Ned)0:07:19
23Nick Van Der Meer (Ned)0:07:47
24Bob Wubben (Ned)0:07:48
25Dylan De Kok (Ned)0:07:51
26Sjors Handgraaf (Ned)0:07:54
27Erik Van Lakerveld (Ned)0:08:33
28David De Leeuw (Ned)0:09:18
29Wouter Sybrandy (Ned)0:09:42
30Luuk Jansen (Ned)0:12:25
DNFBerden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFDion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFJohan Tijssen (Ned)

