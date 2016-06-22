Tom Dumoulin on his way to winning the 2016 Dutch national time trial title. (Image credit: Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) took the Dutch time trial championship Wednesday, beating LottoNL-Jumbo's Jos van Emden by 34 seconds and Wilco Kelderman by 1:18 over the 50km course.

The national time trial title is the second for Dumoulin, who also won the event in 2014. The 25-year-old was fourth last year behind Kelderman, Rick Flens and Van Emden. Dumoulin came to the championships after spending nearly three weeks at the team's altitude training camp in Sierra Nevada, following his departure from the Giro d'Italia during stage 11.

"I am really happy with this performance as everything went perfectly during the time trial," he said. "It is great to be the Dutch national champion as it was my best ride ever during the Nationals. After a long period without racing, you are never sure how it is going to go and how you will perform.

