Dumoulin wins Dutch time trial title
Van Emden second and Kelderman third
Time Trial - Men: Middelharnis -
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) took the Dutch time trial championship Wednesday, beating LottoNL-Jumbo's Jos van Emden by 34 seconds and Wilco Kelderman by 1:18 over the 50km course.
The national time trial title is the second for Dumoulin, who also won the event in 2014. The 25-year-old was fourth last year behind Kelderman, Rick Flens and Van Emden. Dumoulin came to the championships after spending nearly three weeks at the team's altitude training camp in Sierra Nevada, following his departure from the Giro d'Italia during stage 11.
"I am really happy with this performance as everything went perfectly during the time trial," he said. "It is great to be the Dutch national champion as it was my best ride ever during the Nationals. After a long period without racing, you are never sure how it is going to go and how you will perform.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:59:04
|2
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:34
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:18
|4
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:52
|5
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
|0:02:28
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:02:36
|7
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:06
|8
|Remco Grasman (Ned)
|0:03:21
|9
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:03:48
|10
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:04:04
|11
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:04:51
|12
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned)
|0:04:55
|13
|Tim Veldt (Ned)
|0:04:59
|14
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:05:22
|15
|Wieger Van Der Wier (Ned)
|0:05:36
|16
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|0:05:45
|17
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:58
|18
|Michaël De Jong (Ned)
|0:06:21
|19
|Roy Eefting (Ned)
|0:06:25
|20
|Bert Smilda (Ned)
|0:06:32
|21
|Roy Pieters (Ned)
|0:06:56
|22
|Jeroen Visser (Ned)
|0:07:19
|23
|Nick Van Der Meer (Ned)
|0:07:47
|24
|Bob Wubben (Ned)
|0:07:48
|25
|Dylan De Kok (Ned)
|0:07:51
|26
|Sjors Handgraaf (Ned)
|0:07:54
|27
|Erik Van Lakerveld (Ned)
|0:08:33
|28
|David De Leeuw (Ned)
|0:09:18
|29
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned)
|0:09:42
|30
|Luuk Jansen (Ned)
|0:12:25
|DNF
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Johan Tijssen (Ned)
